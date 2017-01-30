Taraji P. Henson Shows How to Fall with Grace at SAG Awards: 'I'm a Bit of a Klutz ... That's What Makes Me Human'

Taraji P. Henson just taught a masterclass on tripping with grace.

The actress nearly took a tumble while collecting her trophy for best performance by a cast in Hidden Figures at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night, but was able to steady herself before crashing into the awards table.

Henson, trailed by her Hidden Figures costars Octavia Spencer and Jim Parsons, then gathered her dress and confidently sashayed up to a row of photographers and journalists with a grin.

“I’m a bit of a klutz, too, and that’s what makes me human,” she told the crowd.

Earlier in the night, Henson dedicated her acceptance speech to the three “American heroes” who inspired the film. “This film is about unity,” she said. “The shoulders of the women that we stand on are three American heroes: Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson. Without them, we would not know how to reach the stars.

“This story is about what happens when we put our difference aside and we come together as a human race,” she concluded. “They are hidden figures no more!”

The Theodore Melfi-directed crowd-pleaser follows three female, African-American NASA mathematicians who successfully aided the U.S. space program amid racial tensions in the 1960s.