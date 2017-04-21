Taking The 'High' Road: The Best Stoned Celebrity Confessions Ever

Like many Americans, some celebrities enjoy the occasional — or not-so-occasional — herbal indulgence.

These stars, from A-list actors to singing sensations, have candidly shared their funniest tales of 420 escapades. Whether you’re stone cold sober or sky high, their confessions are bound to give you a serious case of the giggles:

Anne Hathaway

Andy Cohen was partially successful at getting Hathaway to come clean about her rumored smoking habit while playing “Plead the Fifth” on Watch What Happens Live.

“There was a rumor in 2015 that a photo exists and was circulating of you with a massive blunt,” Cohen began his inquiry. “On a scale of one to 10, how big of a stoner is Anne Hathaway?”

“I’m not a little one,” Hathaway replied with a smirk. “But here’s the thing, here’s the thing, though. I’m a parent and I don’t feel like getting arrested, so I’m gonna say ‘zero.’ I guess I should have just pleaded the fifth on that one. But I don’t have a card or anything.”

Elle King

The “Ex’s & Oh’s” singer bit off a little more THC than she could chew before the 2017 Grammys. “Note to self, don’t eat a bunch of pot muffins before the Grammys red carpet. #AccidentallyHighAF,” she captioned a glazed-eyed photo of herself being interviewed on the red carpet.

Note to self, don't eat a bunch of pot muffins before the Grammys red carpet. #AccidentallyHighAF A post shared by Elle King (@elleking) on Feb 13, 2017 at 7:28pm PST

In another post, King noted that she hadn’t realized the flower crown she wore to the ceremony made her look like “A F—— SNAPCHAT FILTER” because of the whole “accidentally high AF” thing.

King went on to share a clip from one of her on-camera interviews from the night, critiquing her own dazed performance.

This is what happens when you're accidentally rly stoned at the Grammys. You see something shiny, forget that you're on camera, then forget the question, then remember no one should ever let me be interviewed. #SorryMom #StonedAtTheGrammys A post shared by Elle King (@elleking) on Feb 13, 2017 at 8:21pm PST

“This is what happens when you’re accidentally rly stoned at the Grammys. You see something shiny, forget that you’re on camera, then forget the question, then remember no one should ever let me be interviewed. #SorryMom #StonedAtTheGrammys,” she wrote.

Andrew Garfield

Garfield recently recounted his favorite birthday memory for W magazine, revealing that he and and group of friends, including then-girlfriend Emma Stone, had an extra magical time at Disneyland in 2012.

“They came out to L.A. to surprise me. We went to Disneyland. We ate pot brownies. It was literally heaven,” he recalled. The actor went on to admit he rode Space Mountain three times, and “freaked out” on It’s a Small World: “I was like, ‘it is — it is a f—ing small world — it’s a f—ing – it’s a really f—ing small world, guys, is anyone else seeing how small it is?’ Amazing. Amazing.”

“It was wild. It was one of the best days of my life. It really was,” he added.

Susan Sarandon

Like many celebrity confessions, Sarandon’s awards show secret was first disclosed on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live. During a round of “Plead the Fifth” in 2013, Cohen asked the screen legend to “Name one Hollywood event that you should up to stoned.”

“Only one?” she responded. “I would say almost all except the Oscars.”

Speaking to PEOPLE a few months later, Sarandon admitted that it was “an exaggeration” to say that she was high at “every awards show.” “That whole thing of going stoned to every awards show, I wish that could have been possible, but no, that was an exaggeration,” she said.

The screen legend went on to explain the practical pitfalls of toking up before an awards ceremony. “The only down side I can think of with weed is the munchies. And I don’t handle them, I munch,” she confessed. “Awards shows are four hours long. So by the time you even get through the red carpet, unfortunately, you’re not high anymore. But your blood sugar drops and they would do very well to pass out munchies. I remember one time sitting in front of Seal at a very long show and he was passing out little snacks, which was very helpful.”

Jennifer Lawrence

Following in Sarandon’s footsteps, Lawrence spilled about her pre-Oscars puffing on Watch What Happens Live. “I smoked pot at none of [the awards shows], but I saw my brother smoking out of a bong before one of the Oscars, won’t say which,” she told Cohen.

“Did you take a little hit?” the host pressed.

“Um, yeah,” she replied.

As for whether the pre-show bong moment took place the year she won Best Actress (and famously fell on her way to the podium), Lawrence kept mum and opted to “plead the fifth.”

Zayn Malik

The former One Directioner-turned-solo-star opened up about his herb habits during a November 2016 interview with ES Magazine. “Weed is also a part of my life for certain things,” he told the outlet. “I find it helps me be creative. Some people say it kills your ambition, some people say it destroys your personality. Personally I haven’t had any of them experiences yet.”

When the mag asked if he eats his breakfast with a side of pot, he coyly grinned and replied “I don’t think I’m allowed to specify — don’t get me arrested.”

Tove Lo

The “Habits (Stay High)” singer revealed to PEOPLE that her collaboration with Wiz Khalifa on the track “Influence” involved some studio smoking.

“He came to the studio, we smoked, and he recorded,” she said. Lo recalled being impressed with Khalifa’s performance ability after he partook in the potent strain. “I remember sitting there like, ‘This is really good weed, and f—, how can he sing that fast?!’ ”

Not afraid to show the receipts, Lo posted a video of her studio session with the famous cannabis connoisseur, in which they trade hits from a homemade apple pipe.

No better partner in crime on this one…. #Influence feat @WizKhalifa. Pre-Order #LadyWood and go under the influence now! (link in bio) #natureonnature A post shared by Tove Lo (@tovelo) on Sep 9, 2016 at 8:25am PDT

Joe Jonas

In a 2013 essay in New York magazine, the DNCE singer wrote about his first time smoking weed, which happened to be at the behest of fellow teen stars Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato.

“The first time I smoked weed was with Demi and Miley. I must have been 17 or 18. They kept saying, ‘Try it! Try it!’ so I gave it a shot, and it was all right,” he shared.

Lovato made the incident truly memorable in 2015 when she commemorated it in on Instagram in celebration of 4/20.

In honor of our former escapades, I thought you'd like this to remember your first blaze.. Happy #420 @joejonas. #disneyhighclassof09✌️👽😈💰💚😝 A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Apr 20, 2015 at 1:55am PDT

“In honor of our former escapades, I thought you’d like this to remember your first blaze.. Happy #420 @joejonas. #disneyhighclassof09,” she captioned a Photoshopped pic featuring a blazed-out Jonas and an oversized joint.

Aziz Ansari

Ansari hilariously dished to PEOPLE about his very uniquely celebrity experience of watching a documentary narrated by a friend while high.

“It was fun. I was incredibly high,” the Master of None star told PEOPLE about attending the debut of fellow pot fan Jennifer Lawrence’s doc Beautiful Planet.

“That IMAX screen was so humongous. And since we’re friends, it’s weird hearing your friend’s voice talking about this stuff. It’s like, why are you telling me about this? It was like she sat me down and said, ‘Hey, just so you know!’ ” he joked.

The Trainwreck Cast

Bill Hader told Seth Meyers all about the cast’s Amsterdam adventure during a 2015 Late Night appearance. “We got stoned. We all got crazy stoned,” the actor said when Meyers asked what they got up to in the Dutch city.

According to Hader, the experience turned into a bit of a misadventure when he and costar Vanessa Bayer decided to take a stroll through the red light district. “Vanessa was just holding on to me for like dear life, and just looking around — stoned, freaked out … and then we lost her. And I lost her, and it’s my fault, and then it was like I was too stoned to go find her.”

The Saturday Night Live actress then showed up on the Late Night set to chastise Hader for leaving her behind.