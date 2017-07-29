Sylvester Stallone Wishes ‘Big Man’ Arnold Schwarzenegger a Happy 70th Birthday

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone don’t just have each other’s backs on screen.

Stallone wished his friend and costar an early “happy birthday” on social media — along with some throwback photos. Schwarzenegger will turn 70 on Sunday, July 30.

The Rocky star shared side-by-side images of a young body-building Schwarzenegger in workout gear and Stallone in his Rambo costume in what appears to be his famous 1982 film First Blood. He wrote, “Pre – HAPPY BIRTHDAY ARNOLD!!!! As long as you live and beyond, you’re always going to be the “BIG MAN ” Who set the bar so high that it will never be surpassed, an action hero legend!

The two were last seen on screen together in 2014’s The Expendables 3; Stallone has since parted ways with the aging action hero franchise.

