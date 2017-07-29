People

Celebrity

Sylvester Stallone Wishes ‘Big Man’ Arnold Schwarzenegger a Happy 70th Birthday

WESTWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 19: Arnold Schwarzenegger (L) and Producer Sylvester Stallone attend the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Creed" at Regency Village Theatre on November 19, 2015 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Getty Images)

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone don’t just have each other’s backs on screen.

Stallone wished his friend and costar an early “happy birthday” on social media — along with some throwback photos. Schwarzenegger will turn 70 on Sunday, July 30.

The Rocky star shared side-by-side images of a young body-building Schwarzenegger in workout gear and Stallone in his Rambo costume in what appears to be his famous 1982 film First Blood. He wrote, “Pre – HAPPY BIRTHDAY ARNOLD!!!! As long as you live and beyond, you’re always going to be the “BIG MAN ” Who set the bar so high that it will never be surpassed, an action hero legend!

The two were last seen on screen together in 2014’s The Expendables 3Stallone has since parted ways with the aging action hero franchise.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com