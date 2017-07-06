The Sweet Valley High twins are back!

Brittany Daniel and Cynthia Daniel Hauser have stayed quite active since their days on the beloved novel series, but with acting aside, the duo have ventured into something completely different. In June, the twin actresses launched their very own lifestyle blog, The Sweet Life, which they’re billing as an inspired and intelligent lifestyle brand for women that covers everything from fashion and beauty to clean eating, fitness, personal growth and wellness to travel, home décor and parenting.

The California-inspired blog was a long-time coming, according to the 41-year-old sisters.

“I feel like our fans helped create this,” Cynthia exclusively tells PEOPLE. “They’re always asking so many questions about our beauty regimen, workouts, etc. We just started communicating with them and I feel like it evolved organically from there.”

“I think that Cyn and I have so many interests that all go together perfectly,” adds Brittany. “I think secretly we just want to spend more time together!”

From celebrating the birth of Cynthia’s three children to navigating through Brittany’s cancer journey, the Daniels have seen plenty of highs and lows throughout the years. Together, they are combining their individual views on life and collectively creating a space that promotes self-love and a healthy, balanced lifestyle.