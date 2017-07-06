The Sweet Valley High twins are back!
Brittany Daniel and Cynthia Daniel Hauser have stayed quite active since their days on the beloved novel series, but with acting aside, the duo have ventured into something completely different. In June, the twin actresses launched their very own lifestyle blog, The Sweet Life, which they’re billing as an inspired and intelligent lifestyle brand for women that covers everything from fashion and beauty to clean eating, fitness, personal growth and wellness to travel, home décor and parenting.
The California-inspired blog was a long-time coming, according to the 41-year-old sisters.
“I feel like our fans helped create this,” Cynthia exclusively tells PEOPLE. “They’re always asking so many questions about our beauty regimen, workouts, etc. We just started communicating with them and I feel like it evolved organically from there.”
“I think that Cyn and I have so many interests that all go together perfectly,” adds Brittany. “I think secretly we just want to spend more time together!”
From celebrating the birth of Cynthia’s three children to navigating through Brittany’s cancer journey, the Daniels have seen plenty of highs and lows throughout the years. Together, they are combining their individual views on life and collectively creating a space that promotes self-love and a healthy, balanced lifestyle.
“We’re trying to promote beauty within,” Cynthia explains.
“We’re all about living our best life,” adds Brittany.
Not only does their blog feature quick ‘How To” videos and “Britt and Cyn’s Take” on just about anything, it will regularly feature the experts in their life to contribute authentic editorial pieces, giving readers access to professional stylists, makeup artists, chefs, life coaches, interior designers, celebrities and trainers (including well-known Hollywood trainer Jeanette Jenkins).
Though the duo haven’t shared a screen together in quite some time, collaborating on the blog has brought them right back to their acting days.
“Cynthia and I worked on Sweet Valley High years ago so coming back and working with my sister is amazing,” says Brittany. “She’s my best friend.”
Not only that, but with blogging comes many life lessons.
“I think working on this blog with my sister is really preparing me to have a family,” Brittany, who is in the midst of planning a wedding with fiancé Adam Touni. “I’m engaged and am getting married soon! Soon I’m going to need to be bargain shopping like my sis!”
And though there’s no shortage of lifestyle brands on the market these days, the twins aren’t worried about finding a way to stand out.
“Our blog is going to be different because you’re getting two takes — my take and Britt’s take,” Cynthia says. “It’s almost like you have two blogs in one!”