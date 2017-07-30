It’s official!

The Sweet Valley High alum Brittany Daniel and her boyfriend Adam Touni have tied the knot, PEOPLE confirms.

“We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and affection shared by our friends and family on this special day,” the couple said in a statement to PEOPLE. “We are so grateful to have this kind of support as we start this journey together.”

The couple said their “I do’s” at The Carondelet House in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday in front of 150 of their closest friends and family — including maid of honor and Daniel’s twin sister, Cynthia Daniel Hauser, and castmates from BET’s The Game.

The bride, wearing a beautiful custom-made Trish Peng gown, took her groom by surprise during their first look before the ceremony.

The urban chic celebration, put together by Charley King of Blue Bell Events, was infused with copper, gray and blush tones throughout the decor. Guests enjoyed a buffet-style meal from Tres La Catering that included bites such as steak and eggs, Maine lobster rolls, quinoa spinach bites and more. Partygoers also jammed out to tunes from DJ Dom at Red Shoe LA.

Touni, a broker and attorney based out of northern California, popped the question to Daniel after a four-mile romantic hike overlooking San Francisco Bay on Christmas Day last year.

“I said yes! My world just became brighter today,” Daniel, 41, captioned a selfie of the pair, in which she’s flashing a gorgeous diamond ring for the camera while the Golden Gate Bridge can be seen in the background.

In 2014, Daniel opened up exclusively to PEOPLE about her battle with stage IV non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, which she has since recovered from.

“It happened so suddenly,” she said of her 2011 diagnosis. “There is is no way I would have ever gotten through this without my family. My family is everything to me and I feel like they saw me through this.”

And one person who’s been by her side through thick and thin (and wedding planning!)? Her sister, Cynthia.

“I think that Cyn and I have so many interests that all go together perfectly,” Brittany previously told PEOPLE of her and Cynthia’s lifestyle blog, The Sweet Life, launch earlier this month. “I think secretly we just want to spend more time together!”

Aside from playing the infamous Jessica Wakefield alongside her twin Cynthia’s Elizabeth on the ’90s teen drama series, Daniel is also known for her roles in That ’80s Show, BET’s The Game, Joe Dirt and its sequel, Dawson’s Creek and the 2004 comedy thriller Club Dread.