Non-Believers: Can You Make It Through This Post Without Falling in Love?

It’s been a difficult few months for die-hard shippers of celebrity couples. Since the start of 2018, fan-favorite pairings like Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan to Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have gone their separate ways, breaking the world’s collective heart and making many question whether love truly exists.

Have no fear, however. We’re here to make the mourning process so much easier with this robust list of feel-good photos/stories/videos that might just have you believing in love all over again.

Are you willing to risk your poker face for a chance at falling in love? Yes? Keep reading.

Presenting … Joe Manganiello ‘coming to grips’ with the fact he married his celebrity crush, Sofia Vergara:

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

“The biggest adjustment in marriage? Coming to grips with the idea that someone who is not related to you could possibly love you that much. She was it for me,” Manganiello, who wed Vergara two years ago, revealed to Cigar Aficionado magazine. “People say things like, ‘Marriage and relationships are work.’ But it’s not. Life is hard. Having somebody to help you deal with it is the greatest thing that ever happened.”

Throwback to that time you happy-cried when watching Queer Eye ‘hero’ Tom and ex-wife Abbey reconnect:

Tom and Abbey forever!

Can you handle David & Victoria Beckham revealing that they fell in love at first sight?

Frazer Harrison/Getty

The soccer star knew Victoria was the one before even meeting her in person. While watching a Spice Girls music video on TV, Beckham proclaimed to a pal: “See the girl in the dark short dress? I’m going to marry her.” The designer echoed her hubby’s statement: “Completely love at first sight. He told me he went home and wrote my [telephone] number on so many other things in case he lost it.”

What about these real couples sharing their ‘How We Met’ stories in When Harry Met Sally?

“At that moment I knew. I knew the way you know about a good melon.”

Just try to maintain your chill hearing Jane the Virgin‘s Justin Baldoni gushing about his wife …

“This picture perfectly represents what this incredible woman is in my life,” he wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of himself with wife Emily. “My light. I love you so much sweetheart, you light up my world. This isn’t a Valentine’s post … It’s an every day I’m grateful for the woman you are post. I don’t need a holiday to tell you how much I love and adore you.”

When you realize Ansel Elgort has “been obsessed with [longtime girlfriend] Violetta since high school.”

Creepy or cute? You decide.

Also: Everything Coach & Tami Taylor have ever done.

Friday Night Lights fans will totally understand this sweet moment.

Test yourself and see if you can look at this shirtless photo of Michael B. Jordan without falling in love …

Marvel/Disney/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Can’t. Stop. Staring.

And how do you feel about this groom revealing what he was thinking as his bride walked down the aisle?

“It’s been 30 years for me, and I can still see her standing there. It’s absolutely burned in my brain, along with the birth of our children. She was (and is) so beautiful. I felt (and feel) so lucky. It was like the whole world was gray, and as she walked toward me, the world became color in her path. I can’t even imagine the kind of man I would be without her,” he wrote on Reddit.

Prepare yourself for Barack Obama’s heartfelt video for wife Michelle on their 25th anniversary:

“The idea that you would put up with me for a quarter of a century is a remarkable testament to what a saintly, wonderful, patient person you are,” the former president said in the sweet video message, surprising the former first lady during a talk at the Pennsylvania Conference for Women in Philadelphia in 2017.

“It was a lot easier for me to do it,” he added with a smile, “because the fact of the matter is that not only have you been an extraordinary partner, not only have you been a great friend, somebody who could always make me laugh, somebody who would always make sure that I was following what I thought was right, but you have also been an example to our daughters and to the entire country.”

Are you sure you can watch these adorable wedding ‘First Looks’ and feel absolutely nothing?

Have you seen a more adorable group of brides and grooms?

And what does your heart do when you watch this video of a guy proposing to his childhood sweetheart?

A proposal video for the ages! Sam has been in love with Jess since they were 10 years old. Here is how he popped the question.

Still not in love? Fine, here’s an 80-year-old couple who finished their last marathon together hand-in-hand:

Irish Examiner Cork City Marathon/Darragh Kane

In 1986, Kay and Joe O’Regan crossed the finish line of the London Marathon, their first one together, hand in hand. Thirty years later on June 6, 2016 – at 80 years old – they did it again for the last half-mile of the Cork City Marathon, which they planned to be their final one together.

“Running is part of our lives,” Kay said. “And it hopefully will be for a few more years. In Ireland there is a saying: Those who pray together, stay together. Well we say, those who run together, stay together.”

Okay, we’re getting really serious now: John Legend dancing with wife Chrissy Teigen …

“After 11 years, Chrissy finally came on stage and slow danced with me!” Legend tweeted after his wife joined him on stage, which happened because the audience wasn’t already crying enough (we assume).

Feeling a little vulnerable? Great, now read this Pablo Neruda sonnet:

“I love you without knowing how, or when, or from where. I love you straightforwardly, without complexities or pride; so I love you because I know no other way than this: where I does not exist, nor you, so close that your hand on my chest is my hand, so close that your eyes close as I fall asleep.”

We’re not done yet: Here, Olympians Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir make us swoon uncontrollably:

Okay, so they’re not a real-life romantic couple, but their chemistry says otherwise.