Celebrity
Gina Rodriguez Gave Her Golden Globes Dress to a Fan, Plus More Stars Whose Sweet (& Surprising!) Gestures Inspired Us
You might not be able to make it through this without smiling
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
13 Celebrities Whose Romances Bridged the Age Gap
1 of 8
TOM CRUISE
Cruise first met Dakota Fanning — who was 11 years old at the time — when they worked alongside each other in 2005's War of the Worlds. Although it's been more than a decade since the film's premiere, Fanning recently revealed the actor still keeps in touch with the actress.
"He has sent me a birthday gift every year since I was 11 years old," Fanning said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live. "I always think, 'Oh, when I'm 18, he'll probably stop. Oh, 21, he'll stop.' But every year. It's really kind."
2 of 8
TOM HIDDLESTON
Back in 2012, a reporter playfully tweeted Hiddleston, asking the future Golden Globe winner to bring him tomato soup to a red carpet they both would be attending. And guess what? The star did just that, delivering a thermos of hot soup to the reporter before their interview.
The actor attributes his kindness to having worked as a server. "It was at a showy opera festival in a barn in Oxfordshire," he told Empire magazine in 2013. "I did it for a whole summer and people would be so extraordinarily rude that it made me decide that I would never be rude in my life, specifically to people who were kind enough to serve me things."
3 of 8
GINA RODRIGUEZ
After a fan reached out to the Jane the Virgin star on social media, tweeting that she'd love to wear Rodriguez's 2016 Golden Globes dress on prom night, the actress immediately answered. Although the star didn't have the Zac Posen number hanging in her closet, she did offer up the previous year's Badgley Mischka gown — which she wore to accept her 2015 Golden Globe award. "Maybe we can make this happen," Rodriguez tweeted before the fan followed up, suggesting they start a "Sisterhood of the Traveling Gina Golden Globes Dress." The actress responded: "I just melted. I swear I was just talking about this in the makeup/hair trailer on set."
4 of 8
RYAN GOSLING
Back in 2012, the Golden Globe winner and Oscar nominee became a real-life hero when he saved a woman from being hit from a New York City taxi. "I literally, LITERALLY just got saved from a car by Ryan Gosling. That actually just happened," British journalist Laurie Penny tweeted. "I was crossing 6th avenue in a new pink wig. Not looking the right way because I am from London. Ryan Gosling grabbed me away from a taxi."
5 of 8
HUGH JACKMAN
Ask anyone in Hollywood about the Logan star, and they'll tell you that Jackman is a really nice guy — so it was no surprise when the actor opened up about his desire to get to know all the crew members on the set of 2000's X-Men.
"I thought I'd feel like a d--- if I went around and said, 'Hi, my name is Hugh, how is it going?' They'd be like 'Ummm, good'," Jackman explained, laughing. Instead, he created Lucky Friday, a weekly tradition in which the actor would hand out scratch lottery tickets to every crew member. He's kept it up during every movie he's worked on since.
6 of 8
LADY GAGA
Believe it or not, Lisa Vanderpump initially expressed doubts when it came to starring in Lady Gaga's "G.U.Y" music video with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars. This prompted the Joanne crooner — a Bravo fan — to personally reach out to Vanderpump after hearing she had had a difficult time on the show's most recent season. "I spoke to Andy [Cohen] and said, 'I don't feel up to spending the day with these other women — they're just too mean and bitchy,' " Vanderpump recalled. "Next day, the phone rings, and a voice says, "Hi Lisa, it's Lady Gaga.' "
7 of 8
TOM HANKS
After meeting a couple who expressed their disappointment in Hanks' 2011 film Larry Crowne, the actor reportedly reached into his pocket to give the pair a $25 movie ticket refund.
8 of 8
EDDIE REDMAYNE
The Oscar winner knows the struggle. "I get letters from people trying to go to drama school and needing to pay their rent," he told GQ, noting that he was fortunate enough to live with his parents post-graduation, therefore avoiding the cost of rent. "And so [giving them money is] something I occasionally do. It's impossibly expensive to live in London."
