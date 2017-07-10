TOM CRUISE

Cruise first met Dakota Fanning — who was 11 years old at the time — when they worked alongside each other in 2005's War of the Worlds. Although it's been more than a decade since the film's premiere, Fanning recently revealed the actor still keeps in touch with the actress.

"He has sent me a birthday gift every year since I was 11 years old," Fanning said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live. "I always think, 'Oh, when I'm 18, he'll probably stop. Oh, 21, he'll stop.' But every year. It's really kind."