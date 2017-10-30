'He Was Just My Rock' and More of the Sweetest Things Celebs Have Said About Their Exes

DEMI LOVATO

Despite ending her six-year romance with Wilmer Valderrama in June 2016 after falling in love with him when she was only 18, the singer stressed in her 2017 documentary that the pair still share an unbreakable bond and connection.

“When I turned 18 we started dating. I think it was love at first sight, we connected on a level that I’ve never connected with anybody before. He was just my rock, my everything,” she said, adding: “I’m pretty sure that I’m not going to meet anybody that compares to him but I’m trying to keep an open heart and open mind when it comes to that.”