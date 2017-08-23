Celebrity

Tyra Banks Is Terrified of Dolphins, Plus More Surprising Celebrity Phobias

We would have never guessed

By @gracegavilanes

Posted on

More

1 of 12

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

TYRA BANKS: DOLPHINS

"You think a dolphin is sweet and friendly — to me, they're not," Banks declared on her now-defunct eponymous talk show. "I feel anxiety and I feel panic whenever I'm confronting or even thinking about or talking about a dolphin. It's happening right now."

2 of 12

Bennett Raglin/WireImage

DJ KHALED: HEIGHTS

You would think a hip-hop mogul as successful as DJ Khaled would have no problem flying from one city to another for his sold-out performances — think again. "I haven't flown in 10 years. In 10 years!" the 41-year-old producer said in a recent Instagram of himself on a jet with his 10-month-old son, Asahd, perched on his lap. "That's the only thing I had was fear of flying. Asahd made me overcome my fear of flying."

3 of 12

Lauren / Splash News Online

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN: BELLY BUTTONS

The reality star admitted her biggest phobia on her app — and it's a touchy subject. "I hate belly buttons," Kardashian shared. "You can't touch mine and I don't want to touch yours. When I'm in the shower, I wear hand mitts and I scream every time I wash my belly button."

4 of 12

Don Arnold/WireImage

NICOLE KIDMAN: BUTTERFLIES

The Oscar winner has had a fear of butterflies since childhood. In an interview, Kidman shared an experience she had as a child in Australia: "Sometimes when I would come home from school the biggest butterfly or moth you'd ever seen would be just sitting on our front gate. I would climb over the fence, crawl around to the side of the house — anything to avoid having to go through the front gate." She added that she has attempted to surmount her fear through the years. "I have tried to get over it ... I walked into the big butterfly cage at the American Museum Of Natural History and had the butterflies on me, but that didn't work," she said. "I jump out of planes, I could be covered in cockroaches, I do all sorts of things, but I just don’t like the feel of butterflies' bodies."

5 of 12

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

DANIELLE JONAS: BALLOONS

"I know it's crazy but balloons scare the crap out of me," the wife of Kevin Jonas revealed on Married to Jonas while preparing for a family party that boasted a balloon arch. "It's the movement of the balloons and the hitting things. It just feels like it's out of control."

6 of 12

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty

LIAM PAYNE: SPOONS

So, where did the former One Direction member's fear of spoons come from? "It is a bit weird. When I was a kid I was a bit naughty at school and when you were naughty they made you do the washing up," Payne said. "I had to wash all these nasty spoons and then it's just stuck with me after. I don't know what people are doing with their spoons, I don't want to know!"

7 of 12

Neilson Barnard/Getty

KENDALL JENNER: TINY LITTLE HOLES

"Anyone who knows me knows that I have really bad trypophobia," the model explained on her app. "Trypophobics are afraid of tiny little holes that are in weird patterns. Things that could set me off are pancakes, honeycomb or lotus heads (the worst!). It sounds ridiculous but so many people actually have it! I can't even look at little holes — It gives me the worst anxiety. Who knows what's in there???"

8 of 12

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

SCARLETT JOHANSSON: BIRDS

"Something about wings and beaks and the flapping," the actress told Vulture in 2011, opening up about her lifelong fear. "I'm terrified of them. That still hasn't gone away ... I was terrified of the peacocks on set [of her movie We Bought a Zoo]. Like, 'Ahh, don't get too close.' They're like, mean."

9 of 12

Paul Zimmerman/WireImage

KATIE HOLMES: RACCOONS

While stopping by The Tonight Show in 2011, the actress revealed a moment she came face-to-face with her fear of raccoons. "I was recently sitting outside and this raccoon comes right up, like right there, and I'm expecting it to be more afraid of me and I'm staring at it and it's staring right back like he's gonna kick my butt," she said. "I didn't know what to do so I just stood up and barked at it and he just ran away."

10 of 12

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY: REVOLVING DOORS

Talk about an inconvenient phobia! The Oscar winner shared he gets nervous whenever confronted with a revolving door. "I get anxious just being near them," he revealed.

11 of 12

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

RITA ORA: TOILETS

"I always feel that when I go to the toilet that something's going to come out of the bottom," the singer revealed to the U.K.'s Daily Star. "I have this thing where I think this tunnel must start from somewhere and sometimes I think, 'What if something comes out of the toilet?' That's been one of my fears. I always make sure I put the light on when I go."

12 of 12

Robin Marchant/Getty

CHRISTINA RICCI: HOUSE PLANTS

"If I have to touch one, after already being repulsed by the fact that there is a plant indoors, then it just freaks me out," the actress shared, revealing her fear of plants.

See Also

More

More