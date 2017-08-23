Celebrity
Tyra Banks Is Terrified of Dolphins, Plus More Surprising Celebrity Phobias
We would have never guessed
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
Justin Theroux Reveals He Skipped His Friends Audition – and Shares Why It's Good to be Married to a 'Funny Woman'
1 of 12
TYRA BANKS: DOLPHINS
"You think a dolphin is sweet and friendly — to me, they're not," Banks declared on her now-defunct eponymous talk show. "I feel anxiety and I feel panic whenever I'm confronting or even thinking about or talking about a dolphin. It's happening right now."
2 of 12
DJ KHALED: HEIGHTS
You would think a hip-hop mogul as successful as DJ Khaled would have no problem flying from one city to another for his sold-out performances — think again. "I haven't flown in 10 years. In 10 years!" the 41-year-old producer said in a recent Instagram of himself on a jet with his 10-month-old son, Asahd, perched on his lap. "That's the only thing I had was fear of flying. Asahd made me overcome my fear of flying."
3 of 12
KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN: BELLY BUTTONS
The reality star admitted her biggest phobia on her app — and it's a touchy subject. "I hate belly buttons," Kardashian shared. "You can't touch mine and I don't want to touch yours. When I'm in the shower, I wear hand mitts and I scream every time I wash my belly button."
4 of 12
NICOLE KIDMAN: BUTTERFLIES
The Oscar winner has had a fear of butterflies since childhood. In an interview, Kidman shared an experience she had as a child in Australia: "Sometimes when I would come home from school the biggest butterfly or moth you'd ever seen would be just sitting on our front gate. I would climb over the fence, crawl around to the side of the house — anything to avoid having to go through the front gate." She added that she has attempted to surmount her fear through the years. "I have tried to get over it ... I walked into the big butterfly cage at the American Museum Of Natural History and had the butterflies on me, but that didn't work," she said. "I jump out of planes, I could be covered in cockroaches, I do all sorts of things, but I just don’t like the feel of butterflies' bodies."
5 of 12
DANIELLE JONAS: BALLOONS
"I know it's crazy but balloons scare the crap out of me," the wife of Kevin Jonas revealed on Married to Jonas while preparing for a family party that boasted a balloon arch. "It's the movement of the balloons and the hitting things. It just feels like it's out of control."
6 of 12
LIAM PAYNE: SPOONS
So, where did the former One Direction member's fear of spoons come from? "It is a bit weird. When I was a kid I was a bit naughty at school and when you were naughty they made you do the washing up," Payne said. "I had to wash all these nasty spoons and then it's just stuck with me after. I don't know what people are doing with their spoons, I don't want to know!"
7 of 12
KENDALL JENNER: TINY LITTLE HOLES
"Anyone who knows me knows that I have really bad trypophobia," the model explained on her app. "Trypophobics are afraid of tiny little holes that are in weird patterns. Things that could set me off are pancakes, honeycomb or lotus heads (the worst!). It sounds ridiculous but so many people actually have it! I can't even look at little holes — It gives me the worst anxiety. Who knows what's in there???"
8 of 12
SCARLETT JOHANSSON: BIRDS
"Something about wings and beaks and the flapping," the actress told Vulture in 2011, opening up about her lifelong fear. "I'm terrified of them. That still hasn't gone away ... I was terrified of the peacocks on set [of her movie We Bought a Zoo]. Like, 'Ahh, don't get too close.' They're like, mean."
9 of 12
KATIE HOLMES: RACCOONS
While stopping by The Tonight Show in 2011, the actress revealed a moment she came face-to-face with her fear of raccoons. "I was recently sitting outside and this raccoon comes right up, like right there, and I'm expecting it to be more afraid of me and I'm staring at it and it's staring right back like he's gonna kick my butt," she said. "I didn't know what to do so I just stood up and barked at it and he just ran away."
10 of 12
MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY: REVOLVING DOORS
Talk about an inconvenient phobia! The Oscar winner shared he gets nervous whenever confronted with a revolving door. "I get anxious just being near them," he revealed.
11 of 12
RITA ORA: TOILETS
"I always feel that when I go to the toilet that something's going to come out of the bottom," the singer revealed to the U.K.'s Daily Star. "I have this thing where I think this tunnel must start from somewhere and sometimes I think, 'What if something comes out of the toilet?' That's been one of my fears. I always make sure I put the light on when I go."
12 of 12
CHRISTINA RICCI: HOUSE PLANTS
"If I have to touch one, after already being repulsed by the fact that there is a plant indoors, then it just freaks me out," the actress shared, revealing her fear of plants.
See Also
More
Justin Theroux Reveals He Skipped His Friends Audition – and Shares Why It's Good to be Married to a 'Funny Woman'
More
11 Times Celebs Crushed on Other Celebs
Proud Dad David Beckham Takes Pictures As He Drops Brooklyn Off at College in New York
In Her Own Words: How Yolanda Hadid Has Bravely Battled Lyme Disease
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Mariah Carey, Reese Witherspoon & More
Jennifer Lawrence's Boyfriend Darren Aronofsky Couldn't Be Gushier about Her Acting