Tyra Banks Is Terrified of Dolphins, Plus More Surprising Celebrity Phobias

NICOLE KIDMAN: BUTTERFLIES

The Oscar winner has had a fear of butterflies since childhood. In an interview, Kidman shared an experience she had as a child in Australia: "Sometimes when I would come home from school the biggest butterfly or moth you'd ever seen would be just sitting on our front gate. I would climb over the fence, crawl around to the side of the house — anything to avoid having to go through the front gate." She added that she has attempted to surmount her fear through the years. "I have tried to get over it ... I walked into the big butterfly cage at the American Museum Of Natural History and had the butterflies on me, but that didn't work," she said. "I jump out of planes, I could be covered in cockroaches, I do all sorts of things, but I just don’t like the feel of butterflies' bodies."