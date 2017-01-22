Every year, Hollywood invades Park City, Utah, for the Sundance Film Festival.

This year, celebrities like John Legend, Jon Hamm and more are making the most of their time in the snowy small town by rubbing elbows with their fans and hitting up the festival’s biggest parties – and PEOPLE is there to capture all the fun moments.

Saturday, Jan. 21

Noon – Novitiate‘s Dianna Agron had a very important question to ask the Google Home on display at the Variety Studio presented by Orville Redenbacher: “What sound does a giraffe make?”

Representing here at Sundance! #womensmarch #marchonmain A photo posted by Charlize Theron (@charlizeafrica) on Jan 21, 2017 at 8:41am PST

1 p.m. – After leading a crowd of about 8,000 people down Main Street for the Women’s March, Chelsea Handler, Charlize Theron and Mary McCormack stepped out of the snow and into The Hub presented by the Consumer Technology Association. The pals continued their day of activism, chatting about “the progression of human rights and how each person can make a change by calling their senators every day to demand attention on their initiatives,” an onlooker tells PEOPLE.

1:45 p.m. – At the Applegate’s Reel Food Cafe, Underground executive producer John Legend congratulated former Vice President Al Gore on his new documentary, An Inconvenient Sequel, before diving into the bacon bar and telling everyone how bacon-obsessed his wife Chrissy Teigen is!

2 p.m. – Walking Out star Matt Bomer was all kinds of excited when he spotted the Tim Tam bar of chocolate goodies at the Variety Studio. “Australians in the house!” he shouted.

today💕 A photo posted by GIGI GORGEOUS 👸🏼 (@gigigorgeous) on Jan 21, 2017 at 11:41pm PST

5:55 p.m. – Social media star Gigi Gorgeous, who is in town to premiere her documentary This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous, had an impromptu photo shoot in front of an ice sculpture of the Hollywood sign outside the NYLON x Dream Hollywood Apres Ski event at Church Public House.

6:15 p.m. – MLB star Justin Verlander teased his fiancée, The Getaway‘s Kate Upton, about her driving skills at her film’s premiere party, which was hosted by BMW & Golf Digest Studios at Rock & Reilly’s.

8:24 p.m. – Brody Jenner and fiancée Kaitlynn Carter entered hand-in-hand to a four-course dinner by chef Brian Malarkey at ChefDance presented by Sysco and GiftedTaste.

11:15 p.m. – Girls star Zosia Mamet and her husband Evan Jonigkeit cozied up to the bar together at the Tidal X: Vulture party at Rock & Reilly’s.

12:35 a.m.: Mudbound star Mary J. Blige arrived at TAO Park City with her crew and headed straight for John Legend’s table next to the stage. Before heading out the door, Blige put a bottle of Tequila Don Julio Blanco into her red Givenchy purse to keep the party going later, an onlooker tells PEOPLE.

Friday, Jan. 20

10 a.m. – While at one of the Main Street lounges promoting her new teen drama Before I Fall, Jennifer Beals shut off the Trump inauguration that was playing in the background while waiting for an interview to begin.

11:30 a.m. – Benjamin Bratt enjoyed a “Cleaner Weiner” hot dog before facing off against brother Peter Bratt in a competitive game of ping pong on the patio while legendary musician Carlos Santana refereed at Applegate’s Reel Food Cafe at the Deadline Studio .

1:20 p.m – I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore star Elijah Wood opened up about his strangest audition at the IMDb Studio. “I actually auditioned for Moulin Rouge and I had to sing and dance,” he said. “And I don’t know how it turned out. I didn’t get the role, so that’s self evident.”

1:40 p.m. – Alison Brie and fiancé Dave Franco dished on their sex life at the the Variety Studio presented by Orville Redenbacher. They said their intimate encounter on set in The Little Hours was “the spiciest one” they’d ever done.

8:45 p.m – Matt Bomer and Joshua Jackson shared a toast of sake together at Nobu at AT&T at The Lift to commemorate Bomer’s first Sundance.

9:15 p.m. – Mary J. Blige was serenaded by her sister, Latonya Blige, actress Aisha Tyler and more as she celebrated her birthday, which was presented by The Hudson and D’usse at a private estate in Deer Valley.

Midnight – Majorie Prime star Jon Hamm had an ’80s dance party with the Ingrid Goes West cast at the Stella Artois Filmmaker Lounge.

Thursday, Jan. 19

Not a bad way to start off #Sundance! #kennyloggins #footloose A video posted by Patrick Gomez (@patrickgomezla) on Jan 19, 2017 at 9:51pm PST

9:30 p.m. – Kenny Loggins dined on a multi-course meal prepared by talent from the James Beard Foundation’s Celebrity Chef Tour — including Richard Blais, Briar Handly, David Mullen, Justin Rogers and Shirley Butler-Bordas — before getting a room of hundreds on its feet dancing to his hits, including “Footloose,” at the An Artist at the Table benefit.

10:00 p.m. – Dianna Agron and her hubby, Munford & Sons’ Winston Marshall, looked “really cute sharing a piece of cake” at the Maven Pictures party at Autograph Collection Hotels’ The Retreat, an onlooker tells PEOPLE.

12:20 a.m. – Alison Brie and Dave Franco spent the evening cuddling on the couch and chatting with friends at the private cast party for their new film The Little Hours at Chase Sapphire on Main.