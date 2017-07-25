Big Bang Theory at Comic-Con: Secret Dating Mishaps, a Prank That Turned Bloody & 2 More 'Soft Kitty' Verses!
Celebrity
Tom & Zendaya! Brooklyn & Madison! Summer 2017's Hottest New Couples
Which couple are you shipping?
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
Robert Downey Jr. and Orlando Bloom: Relationship Gurus? John Boyega Says He Asked the Stars for Dating Advice
1 of 8
COLE & LILY
'Bughead' shippers rejoice! It seems as though Riverdale stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse (aka Betty and Jughead on the show) are real-life lovebirds. Reinhart was spotted wearing Sprouse's maroon blazer at EW’s Comic-Con Bash in San Diego in July, and the two were later seen canoodling, holding hands and kissing.
2 of 8
BROOKLYN & MADISON
Brooklyn Beckham has a new leading lady in his life! The budding photographer is dating 18-year-old Madison Beer, PEOPLE confirmed in July. The new couple were first seen together at a concert in California, and again mid-July in Los Angeles.
3 of 8
TOM & ZENDAYA
They may just be friends in Spider-Man: Homecoming, but costars Tom Holland and Zendaya found romance in real life, a source told PEOPLE. "They started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man,” said the insider. "They've been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they've gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another."
The source added: "They're both really ambitious and they challenge each other — but, most importantly, they make each other crack up. They seem to have a really similar sense of humor and love joking around together. They have great banter back and forth."
4 of 8
NINA & GLEN
It's official: Nina Dobrev has a new boyfriend! PEOPLE confirmed the actress is dating Glen Powell, whose acting credits include Hidden Figures, Ride Along 2, The Expendables 3, and the now-canceled TV series Scream Queens. Relationship rumors were swirling after the couple was spotted together in the photo booth pictures from Julianne Hough's outdoor Idaho wedding to hockey player Brooks Laich in July.
5 of 8
LEA & ZANDY
Lea Michele has a new man in her life — sort of. The singer and actress is dating her longtime friend, Zandy Reich, the president of clothing company AYR, a source confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively. "They've been friends for a long time, a few years," said the source. "Things turned romantic recently and they’re dating now."
6 of 8
SCARLETT & COLIN
Scarlett Johansson and Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost were seen making out at the SNL finale afterparty, but the pair have sinceattempted to keep their new romance on the down low. However, in June, they but were spotted out on a romantic date in New York City. "They were seen holding hands and looked like they were getting cozy," an onlooker told PEOPLE, adding, They were really chill and super nice."
7 of 8
NAOMI & BILLY
Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup star as husband and wife on the new Netflix series Gypsy — and a source most recently confirmed to PEOPLE that the duo haven taken their relationship offscreen as well. The pair was spotted holding hands in New York City in July, according to Page Six, which was first to break the news of the new couple.
An eyewitness told the outlet they spotted Watts and Crudup holding hands as they walked into a cafe for lunch. The witness said they "looked happy and were laughing a lot, then left again holding hands."
8 of 8
RIHANNA & HASSAN
Back in June, the singer and Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel were spotted kissing and grabbing coffee during Rihanna's most recent vacation to Spain. Jameel's family owns Abdul Latif Jameel, the organization that – among many other ventures – owns the right to sell Toyota Motor vehicles in Saudi Arabia and several other Middle Eastern countries.
Jameel's rendezvous with Rihanna isn’t the first time he's mingled with one of Hollywood's most powerful women. Last July, Jameel was seen cozying up to supermodel Naomi Campbell at the Summertime Festival in London's Hyde Park.
See Also
More
Big Bang Theory at Comic-Con: Secret Dating Mishaps, a Prank That Turned Bloody & 2 More 'Soft Kitty' Verses!
Robert Downey Jr. and Orlando Bloom: Relationship Gurus? John Boyega Says He Asked the Stars for Dating Advice
More
Justin Bieber Fans React to Abrupt Tour Cancellation, Plus Recapping The Bachelorette Live!
Halle Berry Practices Her Balancing Act on Despierta América, Plus Rob Lowe, Rihanna & More
WATCH: The Bachelorette's DeMario Jackson Was Rejected by Britney Spears in 2008 When He Offered Her His Number
Nicolas Cage Photo in Kazakhstani Garb Goes Viral — and the Memes Are Hilarious