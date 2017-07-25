Tom & Zendaya! Brooklyn & Madison! Summer 2017's Hottest New Couples

TOM & ZENDAYA

They may just be friends in Spider-Man: Homecoming, but costars Tom Holland and Zendaya found romance in real life, a source told PEOPLE. "They started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man,” said the insider. "They've been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they've gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another."

The source added: "They're both really ambitious and they challenge each other — but, most importantly, they make each other crack up. They seem to have a really similar sense of humor and love joking around together. They have great banter back and forth."