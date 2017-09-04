Celebrity
Ian Somerhalder's Love Letter to Wife Nikki Reed & More of Summer 2017's Sweetest Displays of Affection
Turns out rising temps promote an increase in romantic gestures
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
WHEN IAN SOMERHALDER PAID TRIBUTE TO HIS WIFE NIKKI REED
Following the birth of their first child, daughter Bodhi, the Vampire Diaries actor penned a love letter to his wife, recounting the past nine months of her pregnancy. "You brought such fun and such power into our lives being pregnant but you literally brought the word sexy into pregnancy, we all see it," Somerhalder wrote. "Thank you for being my partner in this life and thank you for inspiring not just me but all others who read, hear or see what your soul gives us."
WHEN JOHN LEGEND TWIRLED CHRISSY TEIGEN LIKE THE ASPIRING BALLERINA SHE IS
The Grammy winner showed us once more how thoughtful he is when the supermodel posted a video clip of Legend helping Teigen live out her ballerina dream. "I have been in love with watching ballet since I was young," she captioned the post. "I was given shoes from a performance John planned for me a few years ago. Tonight, I tried them on. IT IS HARD. Shout out to the ballerinas I love, and have loved, so so much."
WHEN JUSTIN BALDONI GUSHED ABOUT HIS WIFE EMILY ON THEIR ANNIVERSARY
The Jane the Virgin star is no stranger to posting his fair share of lovey-dovey posts dedicated to his wife and their daughter, Maiya. The actor got candid when speaking about marriage, admitting that it's not always easy, but worth it. "Marriage isn't always a super fun party. Just like anything meaningful in life, I think it requires planning, preparation, hard work, and communication," he wrote in honor of the pair's 4-year anniversary. "One of the most beautiful things I've ever experienced is the growth that comes out of what most people in our culture would probably consider the 'crappy' parts of marriage. The miscommunication, the struggles, the insecurities, the arguments and, at times, even the doubt. The last four years have been the most amazing, challenging and beautiful years of my entire life and it's all thanks to this amazing woman right here." He added: "@emilybaldoni -Thank you for loving me unconditionally, sweetheart. You are the most genuine, kind, and patient human I have ever known. Thank you for your relentless search for truth, and for always being so willing to grow and take me with you."
WHEN KYLIE JENNER AND BOYFRIEND TRAVIS SCOTT GOT MATCHING BUTTERFLY TATTOOS
Although the couple hasn't been together for that long, Jenner and Scott have already cemented their status as partners. "They recently got matching butterfly tattoos on their ankles that they were showing off to their friends and family," said a source close to the couple. "They were super affectionate and Travis was constantly kissing Kylie on the cheek and whispering in her ear. Their relationship seems to be getting stronger and they're closer than ever."
WHEN KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN COOKED KIDNEY WITH BOYFRIEND TRISTAN THOMPSON
So, cooking kidney might not be the most romantic meal of all time, but that didn’t stop the basketball pro from opening Kardashian’s eyes to a new cuisine. "So when you are in love with someone that's Jamaican, you do very strange things, and I'm about to make kidney for the first time," Kardashian is heard saying on her Snapchat, where she documented every step of the unique meal's prep.
WHEN ALEX RODRIGUEZ COULDN'T HELP BUT KISS JENNIFER LOPEZ DURING AN INTERVIEW
During an interview with Access Hollywood, Lopez was speaking on what she has learned from her Las Vegas residency, All I Have, when A-Rod crashed the discussion and planted a smooch on her face. "Good show, baby," he said before walking away. “He's so cute," said J.Lo in reaction to the moment.
WHEN MILEY CYRUS WROTE A SONG FOR FIANCÉ LIAM HEMSWORTH
The singer debuted her first single off her Younger Now album, entitled "Malibu," a breezy tune about her longtime love, who she split from in 2013 before reuniting in 2016. The lyrics read: “But here I am / Next to you / The sky is more blue / In Malibu / Next to you.”
WHEN JULIANNE HOUGH & HUSBAND BROOKS LAICH MADE US SWOON WITH THEIR HONEYMOON PICS
From working out on the beach to cozying up to one another in the airport, the dancing pro and her athlete-husband were as cute as can be while celebrating their first vacation as a married couple.