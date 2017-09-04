Ian Somerhalder's Love Letter to Wife Nikki Reed & More of Summer 2017's Sweetest Displays of Affection

WHEN JUSTIN BALDONI GUSHED ABOUT HIS WIFE EMILY ON THEIR ANNIVERSARY

The Jane the Virgin star is no stranger to posting his fair share of lovey-dovey posts dedicated to his wife and their daughter, Maiya. The actor got candid when speaking about marriage, admitting that it's not always easy, but worth it. "Marriage isn't always a super fun party. Just like anything meaningful in life, I think it requires planning, preparation, hard work, and communication," he wrote in honor of the pair's 4-year anniversary. "One of the most beautiful things I've ever experienced is the growth that comes out of what most people in our culture would probably consider the 'crappy' parts of marriage. The miscommunication, the struggles, the insecurities, the arguments and, at times, even the doubt. The last four years have been the most amazing, challenging and beautiful years of my entire life and it's all thanks to this amazing woman right here." He added: "@emilybaldoni -Thank you for loving me unconditionally, sweetheart. You are the most genuine, kind, and patient human I have ever known. Thank you for your relentless search for truth, and for always being so willing to grow and take me with you."