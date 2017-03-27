Millie Bobby Brown Apologizes for Canceling Appearance: 'I've Worked Too Hard and I Have to Rest'

❤️ A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on Mar 25, 2017 at 10:24am PDT

Millie Bobby Brown is taking some much-needed time off.

The Stranger Things star took to Instagram this weekend to share a heartfelt message with fans after pulling out of an event.

“Hey guys, I’ve never had to do one of these videos before but I have had to cancel a Comic Con last minute, which is something I’ve never, ever done and I’m planning on never doing again,” said Brown, who turned 13 last month.

“I just think I’ve worked too hard and I have to rest,” she continued. “I had a really long shoot and I’m still filming [season 2 of] Stranger Things.”

“I’m sorry to everyone who was going and I promise you guys I’m going to get back to you,” she added. “I love you guys, thank you so much for your continued support.”

The child star has certainly had a jam-packed schedule in recent months, attending major award shows with her Netflix costars and stepping out for a number of appearances during New York Fashion Week last month.

Get well soon, Millie!

Stranger Things season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix, and season 2 premieres on Oct. 31.