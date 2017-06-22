From Lorde to Brie Larson: The Fascinating Stories Behind Hollywood's Most Famous Stage Names

JOHN LEGEND

"John Legend is a nickname that some friends started calling me, and it kind of grew into my stage name," the Grammy winner, born John Stephens, told MTV in 2008. " 'Legend' is something that I never would have chosen for myself originally. It grew to the point where more people in my circle would know me by that name than by my real name. I had to make a decision.

"I was just like, 'You know what? Let's just go for it. People are going to pay attention and I'm going to either live up to my name or I'm not,' " he continued. "My bet was on me trying to live up to the name."