Actress Stevie Ryan has died in what the L.A. County Coroner’s Office has ruled a suicide by hanging. She was 33.

The coroner’s office confirmed online that Ryan died on Saturday, July 1. They did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for additional comment.

The actress first rose to fame through her YouTube series called Little Loca, and later transitioned to doing celebrity parodies on the video platform.

“I remember waking up and one Little Loca video had like 900 hits and I was like ‘Oh, my gosh. There’s people watching this?’ ” Ryan told The Hollywood Reporter in 2012. “And it just kept going and then I did this Paris Hilton thing and then it literally was just growing and growing. And I just became so obsessed with all of it.”

Ryan parlayed her impersonations into a pop culture sketch series on VH1 called Stevie TV from 2012-2013, and was later a co-host of Brody Jenner‘s E! series Sex with Brody.

She was most recently the co-host of Mentally Ch(ill), a “podcast about depression,” according to its iTunes description. In an episode released just two days before Ryan’s death, she revealed that her grandfather died Thursday.

“I’m just worried that this is going to send me into a deeper depression,” she explained. During the episode, Ryan and co-host Kristen Carney also discussed suicide.

Carney tweeted on Monday, “RIP @StevieRyan The coolest girl I’ve ever known.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).