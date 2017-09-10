Stephen Belafonte Says His Family Is Doing ‘Amazing’ in the Midst of Legal Battle with Estranged Wife Mel B

Stephen Belafonte says his family is doing “amazing” as his legal battle with estranged wife Melanie “Mel B” Brown rages on.

Belafonte, 42, told reporters at the Brent Shapiro Foundation for Drug Prevention Summer Spectacular in Beverly Hills on Saturday that he was doing “alright” and wanted to stay focused on the event.

“I’m just supporting a good friend of mine, supporting a great foundation, a great cause,” he said. “Brent was one of my friends. Robert and I are good friends, so I’ve been coming every year.”

Brent, the son of renowned litigator Robert who worked on O.J. Simpson’s “dream team” at his murder trial, died at 24 after accidentally overdosing on ecstasy, according to L.A. Weekly. Robert created the Brent Shapiro Foundation and its annual Summer Spectacular to raise money and awareness about drug abuse and dependency.

Mel B, 42, filed for divorce from Belafonte in March after nearly 10 years of marriage and asked for joint legal and physical custody of their 6-year-old daughter, Madison. The former Spice Girl also requested to terminate the court’s ability to award spousal support in her filing.

In addition to paying Belafonte — who she secretly married in June 2007 in Las Vegas after five months of dating — temporary spousal support (which will be retroactive back to May 12, 2017), the judge also ordered Brown to pay for $140,000 in attorney fees and forensic fees on Belafonte’s behalf, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

In April, Brown filed for a temporary restraining order against her ex and accused him of physically and emotionally abusing her. Brown alleged in her TRO filing that she was “in fear” for her life and that Belafonte’s alleged abuse ramped up when her career was on an upswing.

She also claimed in the filing that Belafonte hired a German exchange student, Lorraine Gilles, to be their nanny and pitted the two women against each other. Brown claimed the nanny’s relationship with Belafonte became sexual and that he impregnated her before demanding an abortion.

Brown was also granted a restraining order against Gilles in April, but Gilles in turn sued Brown for defamation, claiming her pregnancy was the result of a one-night stand.

Brown returned to work on America’s Got Talent in late April and has found support in her costars.

“We all go through tough times and we need people around us who care and matter and are there and are strong for us — and we’re all there for her,” fellow judge Howie Mandel previously told PEOPLE.

The full divorce hearing is due to begin on Sept. 25