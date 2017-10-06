Yup, This Happened: 20 Actors You Totally Forgot Starred in Horror Movies
From Jennifer Lawrence to Katherine Heigl, see all the celebs who've made our hearts stop and stomachs drop – in the best way possible
JENNIFER LAWRENCE
Starred In: House at the End of the Street (2012)
Sure, Lawrence took home an Oscar for Silver Linings Playbook in 2013, but the year was also memorable thanks to her MTV Movie Award nomination for Best Scared-As-S--- Performance. The award recognized her turn as a teen who becomes wrapped up in a thrilling mystery after discovering a gruesome neighborhood secret.
RYAN REYNOLDS
Starred In: The Amityville Horror (2005)
Reynolds played the unfortunate new owner of the famously haunted house in this 2005 remake. Appearing as the actor's daughter was a young Chloë Grace Moretz, who was only six years old at the time of filming.
SCARLETT JOHANSSON
Starred In: Eight Legged Freaks (2002)
Before her creepy, critically acclaimed performance as an alien in 2014's Under the Skin, Johansson dappled in horror-comedy as the resident screaming teen in a town overrun by giant spiders.
BEN AFFLECK
Starred In: Phantoms (1998)
A post-Good Will Hunting Affleck played Sheriff Bryce Hammond in this adaptation of a Dean Koontz novel about a small town where almost all the inhabitants mysteriously die or go missing.
PARIS HILTON
Starred In: House of Wax (2005)
Hilton portrayed bratty teen Paige — and suffered a brutal death — in the mid-aughts remake of the eerie 1953 original.
RENéE ZELLWEGER & MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY
Starred In: Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation (1994)
Maybe appearing in a low-budget horror remake is the secret to success? Following their film's release, Zellweger and McConaughey both went on to win Oscars and star in critically acclaimed movies. Also important to note: "If looks could kill, he wouldn't need a chainsaw," is a line highlighted in Chainsaw's trailer.
JOSH HARTNETT & MICHELLE WILLIAMS
Starred In: Halloween H20 (1998)
Hartnett was joined by Williams and Halloween veteran Jamie Lee Curtis in this flick, set 20 years after the original, and scored the lead role as Curtis' son.
KATHERINE HEIGL
Starred In: Bride of Chucky (1998)
Before Grey's Anatomy and a slew of rom-coms catapulted her career, Heigl starred in Bride of Chucky, which saw the actress get kidnapped by Chuckie and his longtime love/fellow doll Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly) in an attempt to serve as Tiffany's new human body.
JOHNNY DEPP
Starred In: A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
We'll never forget (SPOILER) Depp's epic bloody death scene.
KEVIN BACON
Starred In: Friday the 13th (1980)
Among Crystal Lake's newest group of camp counselors was a fresh-faced Bacon, who joined the chaos that came about once the assumed Jason Voorhees began to wreak havoc.
BRITTANY SNOW
Starred In: Prom Night (2008)
Let's just say Prom Night was Snow's practice for hitting high notes in Pitch Perfect. Only difference? The aforementioned thriller found Snow running from a crazed stalker rather than competing in a national singing competition.
JENNIFER ANISTON
Starred In: Leprechaun (1993)
Who knew Rachel Green would be brave enough to come head-to-head with a killer leprechaun?
GEORGE CLOONEY
Starred In: Return to Horror High (1987)
Right as his career began to blossom with roles in E.R. and The Facts of Life, Clooney made an uncharacteristic choice by signing on to the campy Return to Horror High, the sequel that put the spotlight on a group of high school students as they tried to escape a serial killer.
TOM HANKS
Starred In: He Knows You're Not Alone (1980)
Fun fact: the actor was supposed to have an early death scene, but scored more screen time due to his charm.
BRAD PITT
Starred In: Cutting Class (1989)
Even if you don't consider yourself a lover of corny thrillers, Cutting Class is still worth a viewing to ogle at a baby-faced Pitt, pre-Thelma & Louise.
CHARLIZE THERON
Starred In: Children of the Corn III (1995)
Although it was a minor role, it's important to note that much like Renée Zellweger and Matthew McConaughey's run in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequel, Theron's gig in Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest led to an Oscar – albeit for a different role years later.
DEMI MOORE
Starred In: Parasite (1982)
In one of her first-ever films, Moore starred as partner of Dr. Paul Dean, who created a deadly parasite that became attached to his insides.
LEONARDO DICAPRIO
Starred In: Critters 3 (1991)
Before Romeo + Juliet and Titanic, DiCaprio was merely a kid fighting furry aliens in a Los Angeles apartment tower.
