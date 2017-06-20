RIP TORN & SISSY SPACEK

Actors Rip Torn and Sissy Spacek are cousins. The Cross Creek actor reportedly got his younger relative into acting, and she credited him with part of her stardom. "My cousin, Rip Torn, persuaded me not to change my name," Spacek reportedly said in a 1970s interview with Photoplay magazine. "You shouldn't change what you are in search of success."