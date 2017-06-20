Celebrity

From Jenny & Melissa to Al & Lenny: Stars You Maybe Didn't Know Were Related

It’s six degrees of everyone in Hollywood

ELLE KING & ROB SCHNEIDER

"Ex's & Oh's" singer Elle King is the daughter of comedic star Rob Schneider. The SNL alum shares the rising star with his ex-wife, former model London King. "I took on my mom's last name because she raised me, and I wanted to be my own person," the performer said in a 2015 interview with Billboard.

RIP TORN & SISSY SPACEK

Actors Rip Torn and Sissy Spacek are cousins. The Cross Creek actor reportedly got his younger relative into acting, and she credited him with part of her stardom. "My cousin, Rip Torn, persuaded me not to change my name," Spacek reportedly said in a 1970s interview with Photoplay magazine. "You shouldn't change what you are in search of success."

ABBY ELLIOTT & CHRIS ELLIOTT

Humor runs in the family for Abby Elliott and Chris Elliott. Abby followed in her famous father's footsteps to nab a spot on Saturday Night Live.

AMY SCHUMER & CHUCK SCHUMER

The comedian and the New York senator are second cousins, and after a shooting during a screening of Trainwreck in Lafayette, Louisiana, the two announced that they’re teaming up to call for tighter gun laws.  

JENNY MCCARTHY & MELISSA MCCARTHY

Growing up up near each other in Illinois, Jenny helped her cousin, Melissa, land her first TV role on an episode of her NBC sitcom Jenny.

JULIA ROBERTS & EMMA ROBERTS

Emma Roberts grew up visiting her famous aunt on set, and the two both appeared in the 2010 rom-com Valentine’s Day. (Emma also payed homage to Julia a few years ago on Halloween, when she dressed up as Vivian from Pretty Woman.)

NICOLAS CAGE, SOFIA COPPOLA & JASON SCHWARTZMAN

Cousins Cage, Coppola and Schwartzman are all members of the Coppola family tree, which includes a number of famous filmmakers, actors and musicians.

KYRA SEDGWICK & EDIE SEDGWICK

The Closer actress never actually met her cousin, the iconic model, but they share an ancestral middle name: Minturn.

JASON SUDEIKIS & GEORGE WENDT

The Saturday Night Live star’s uncle is best known for playing Norm on Cheers

SNOOP DOGG, BRANDY & RAY J

It’s no secret that Ray J and Brandy are siblings, but they also have a famous first cousin: Snoop Dogg. Snoop and Brandy even collaborated on the rapper’s song “Special.”

IRA GLASS & PHILIP GLASS

The NPR host and the composer are cousins who have collaborated on musical performances and This American Life episodes. 

AL ROKER & LENNY KRAVITZ

Kravitz’s mother is Jeffersons actress Roxie Roker — who happens to be the weatherman’s cousin. "Kids think it's cool," Roker said when Kravitz stopped by the Today show in 2011.

SHIRLEY MACLAINE & WARREN BEATTY

Both Beaty siblings changed their last name when they became actors, and both have won an Oscar — MacLaine for Best Actress and Beatty for Best Director. 

LIEV SCHREIBER & PABLO SCHREIBER

The elder Schreiber currently stars on Ray Donovan, while his younger half-brother played George “Pornstache” Mendez on Orange Is the New Black.

TOM CRUISE & WILLIAM MAPOTHER

Cruise’s cousin Mapother is best known for his role on Lost, but the two also appeared together in Mission: Impossible II, Minority Report and Born on the Fourth of July

