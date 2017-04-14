Ben Affleck Is Still Living at the Family Home with Jennifer Garner Amid Divorce Filing: 'It Was a Normal Day,' Says Source
10 Years of PEOPLE’s Most Beautiful Without Makeup: Look Back on the Stars Who’ve Dared to Go Bare
From Jenna to Brooke, see some of Hollywood’s most glamorous women at their most natural
By Kate Hogan
Posted on
1 of 9
BROOKE SHIELDS, 2008
"Ever since I was little, my face was something that got photographed and put on the cover, and then I went back to being me, and the two didn't really coincide," Shields, then 42, told PEOPLE. "I have a very different relationship with beauty: I'm sort of separate from it. Now I'm in a show [Lipstick Jungle] that is so beauty-conscious, and all of a sudden I'm like, 'This is so exhausting! It's exhausting being these women.' It's like I'm visiting it for the first time."
2 of 9
CINDY CRAWFORD, 2009
"I think 10 years ago it would have been harder for me to do this picture," said Crawford, 43 at the time. "But as I've gotten older and my life has changed, I wear less makeup. I'm just more comfortable with myself now. My husband gives me confidence, too, because I don't feel like I have to put makeup on to look beautiful to him. And my kids don't like makeup at all because when I put it on, they think I'm going to work! To me, a bad face day means a bad night's sleep. Even makeup doesn't make you feel better."
3 of 9
DIANE KRUGER, 2010
"I inherited dark circles from my Polish grandmother. A lot of sleep, that is always the best cure. If that is not an option, as is often the case with me, then I turn to a cover-up. That is my secret weapon," the 33-year-old beauty said. "Also, I have a really large forehead, which troubled me for a while, but I have come to love it. I feel like it has come to really define my personality."
4 of 9
MANDY MOORE, 2011
"I'm a product junkie. I love playing with makeup, but when it comes down to it, I don't think I'm particularly good at putting on my own makeup," Moore, then 27 and starring in Tangled, told PEOPLE. "You get spoiled after you've been lucky enough to work with people who know what they're doing."
5 of 9
ZOOEY DESCHANEL, 2012
"I've gotten more comfortable with my looks as the years have gone on," the 32-year-old New Girl star said. "All the things I like about myself go along with my flaws. I just have to accept those things."
6 of 9
OLIVIA MUNN, 2013
"I always moisturize. In the middle of the day, I'll wipe off my makeup and put on moisturizer again," Munn, then 32, said. "Your skin is like dirt in a garden. If you don't water it, you get lines. You put water in it, and it fills up."
7 of 9
JENNA DEWAN-TATUM, 2014
"When I'm home with my baby and my husband, I'm not wearing makeup," the 33-year-old told PEOPLE. "If I'm going somewhere, I tend to have my staples — a little concealer, an eyelash curler, some lip balm; it's very rare that I leave the house with nothing on my face. I'm Texan and I'm a dancer: Those are two things that don't work with 'no makeup.' "
8 of 9
TRACEE ELLIS ROSS, 2015
"I feel most like myself when I don't wear makeup," the black-ish actress said. "I actually love the natural glow of my skin, my freckles, the different colors. For 42 I think I'm doing okay!"
9 of 9
SUSAN SARANDON, 2016
"Moisturizer's really important," the 69-year-old said of her routine. "I use L'Oréal face oil and night cream." As for cosmetic procedures, "I think everybody should do whatever they want to," she shared." I had something sucked out [points to under her eyes] 10 years ago."
See Also
More
Ben Affleck Is Still Living at the Family Home with Jennifer Garner Amid Divorce Filing: 'It Was a Normal Day,' Says Source
Carrie Fisher's Beloved French Bulldog Gary Hits the Star Wars Celebration
More
Celebrity Scoop: Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck File for Divorce, a Baby for Spiedi and More of the Biggest News from Hollywood
Ben Affleck Is Still Living at the Family Home with Jennifer Garner Amid Divorce Filing: 'It Was a Normal Day,' Says Source
Proof That PEOPLE's World's Most Beautiful Women Were Always Destined for Stardom