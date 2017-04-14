10 Years of PEOPLE’s Most Beautiful Without Makeup: Look Back on the Stars Who’ve Dared to Go Bare

CINDY CRAWFORD, 2009

"I think 10 years ago it would have been harder for me to do this picture," said Crawford, 43 at the time. "But as I've gotten older and my life has changed, I wear less makeup. I'm just more comfortable with myself now. My husband gives me confidence, too, because I don't feel like I have to put makeup on to look beautiful to him. And my kids don't like makeup at all because when I put it on, they think I'm going to work! To me, a bad face day means a bad night's sleep. Even makeup doesn't make you feel better."