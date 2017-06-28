ROBIN WILLIAMS & CHRISTOPHER REEVE

In the 1970s, then-unknown aspiring actors by the names of Robin Williams and Christopher Reeve met at Juilliard School as a part of an advanced program. "The first person I met at Juilliard was the other advanced student, a short, stocky, long-haired fellow from Marin County, California, who wore tie-dyed shirts with track suit bottoms and talked a mile a minute," Reeve wrote in his 1998 autobiography. "I’d never seen so much energy contained in one person. He was like an un-tied balloon that had been inflated and immediately released. I watched in awe as he virtually caromed off the walls of the classrooms and hallways. To say that he was ‘on’ would be a major understatement. There was never a moment when he wasn’t doing voices, imitating teachers, and making our faces ache from laughing at his antics. His name, of course, was Robin Williams."