14 Stars Who've Quit Social Media … and How Long They've Stayed Away

ED SHEERAN

What went down: In December of 2015, the singer announced he'd be taking a break from social media, as well as from his phone and emails. "I've had such an amazing ride over the last five years but I find myself seeing the world through a screen and not my eyes so I'm taking this opportunity of me not having to be anywhere or do anything to travel the world and see everything I missed," he posted on Facebook. He said he'd return to social media next autumn.

The "Shape of You" singer announced he was taking a break from Twitter on July 3, telling The Sun that he “can’t read” Twitter anymore due to the negativity. Almost two weeks later, Sheeran decided to delete his Twitter. “Last I’ll say on this,” he began on Instagram. “I came off Twitter [because] I was always intending to come off Twitter."

How long it lasted: After a year of swearing off social media, Sheeran rerturned to Instagram, but made a point to quit Twitter for good.