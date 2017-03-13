KID CUDI

The rapper discussed his ongoing experiences with anxiety and depression in a Facebook post announcing that he had checked himself into treatment. "Its been difficult for me to find the words to what Im about to share with you because I feel ashamed. Ashamed to be a leader and hero to so many while admitting I've been living a lie," he began. "Yesterday I checked myself into rehab for depression and suicidal urges…My anxiety and depression have ruled my life for as long as I can remember…I guess I give so much of myself to others I forgot that I need to show myself some love too. I think I never really knew how. Im scared, im sad, I feel like I let a lot of people down and again, Im sorry. Its time I fix me. Im nervous but ima get through this." The heartfelt message wasn't the first time Cudi has opened up about his battle with mental illness: "I used drugs to try to fix my depression," he revealed to Billboard in April. "I thought about how much of a struggle it has been the past eight years, to be in the news and pretend to be happy when, really, I was living a nightmare. But I can go anywhere, whenever I want. My daughter is in one of the best private schools in the nation. I have everything I ever dreamed of in terms of stability. But I hadn't been living that reality, because depression was f---ing me up."