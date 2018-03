10 Stars Who Admitted to Hating Their Famous Coworkers

Johnson went on a bit of a rant about on-set work ethic while shooting the Fast and Furious installment in August 2016. "There's no other franchise that gets my blood boiling more than this one," he said in a since-deleted Instagram post. "My female costars are always amazing and I love 'em. My male costars, however, are a different story. Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don't. The ones that don't are too chicken s--- to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses." At the time of Johnson's post, a source told PEOPLE that tensions between him and fellow star Vin Diesel had been on the verge of boiling over for months. Then, in September 2017, it became clear that Tyrese Gibson was also involved in the feud. Gibson posted a message to the Jumanji star on Instagram, urging him not to sign on for a solo movie based on his Furious character, as it would delay the release of the next group effort. Things got even more heated two months later, when Gibson shared of photo of himself, Diesel and Johnson. "I'm sorry to announce that if [Dwayne] is in Fast9 there will no more Roman Peirce - You mess with family and my daughters survival I mess with yours......... close your eyes dude you're a 'Clown'......#CandyAssBitchMade All my real one.... Men on integrity... my real ones out here stand UP...... folks that GP to the gym and get big naturally #NoJuice #NoOJ spin off huh?" he captioned the photo. "pause notice who's got his arms around my shoulder and who’s standing alone."