Shay Mitchell Reveals the One Item She 'Had to Take' from the Pretty Little Liars Set
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
KATY PERRY
The "Swish Swish" singer has frequently opened up about her religious childhood, sharing that her parents wouldn't allow her or her siblings to read any other books aside from the Bible or to listen to secular music. "I think sometimes when children grow up, their parents grow up," Perry told Vanity Fair in 2011 of her evangelical minister parents. "Mine grew up with me. We coexist. I don't try to change them anymore, and I don't think they try to change me. We agree to disagree."
GINA RODRIGUEZ
In an interview with Bust, the Jane the Virgin actress opened up about the impact being raised in a culture of purity had on her sexuality. "In all honesty, I used to feel guilty for masturbating," Rodriguez revealed. "Oh my God, this extreme guilt! And that lasted way too long. Or maybe I masturbated too much," she admitted. "It's ok to look back in retrospect and be like, it wasn't good that I felt bad about touching myself."
MAYIM BIALIK
"I grew up very modest, in an immigrant sort of family. College was really emphasized. And even when I started acting, it was a hobby," the Big Bang Theory star told ABC News. "There was a strong emphasis in me doing chores and expected to be part of the family in normal ways. My parents are kind of crazy in a lovable way. I grew up strict and that seemed to have worked to me." As for how she parents her two kids, Bialik revealed she is a healthy balance of fun and strict. "I'm a fun mom. My boys think of me as fun but I definitely have a lot of my parents' strong work ethic and emphasis on chores," she said. "When they ask for an allowance for their chores, I say, 'I don't get paid for my chores. I'm not paying you for yours.' "
HASAN MINHAJ
"His rules with me growing up were very simple: no fun, no friends, no girlfriends. You can have fun in med school, which is, like, a huge lie," MThe Daily Show correspondent said of his father during an episode of Fresh Air. "All my Indian friends and Asian-American friends that are in medicine or pharmacy, they will tell you: It doesn't get poppin' in dental school. It doesn't all of a sudden get fun where you go to a club and see a bunch of dudes going crazy, like, 'What's going on fellas?' 'What's going on? Residency! I'm having the time of my life.' It doesn't work like that!"
LOURDES LEON
A then-13-year-old Lourdes was not allowed to date, with her famous mom, Madonna, giving fans a look inside her strict rules. "No boys for Lourdes until she's 18 years old. She's a good girl, though," Madonna revealed in 2007. "She doesn't have it easy. Late-night TV, junk food and mess are not tolerated in my house." She added: "My daughter has a problem picking things up in her room. So if you leave your clothes on the floor, they're gone when you come home."
DAVID & VICTORIA BECKHAM
The stars both grew up in strict households, so it makes sense that they've admitted to raising their children in a similar environment. "Me and Victoria were brought up with strong discipline by our parents and to have respect for people and our boys have definitely got that," the retired soccer pro said in a 2013 interview with Man About Town.