MAYIM BIALIK

"I grew up very modest, in an immigrant sort of family. College was really emphasized. And even when I started acting, it was a hobby," the Big Bang Theory star told ABC News. "There was a strong emphasis in me doing chores and expected to be part of the family in normal ways. My parents are kind of crazy in a lovable way. I grew up strict and that seemed to have worked to me." As for how she parents her two kids, Bialik revealed she is a healthy balance of fun and strict. "I'm a fun mom. My boys think of me as fun but I definitely have a lot of my parents' strong work ethic and emphasis on chores," she said. "When they ask for an allowance for their chores, I say, 'I don't get paid for my chores. I'm not paying you for yours.' "