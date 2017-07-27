James Van Der Beek Reveals He's Never Seen the Dawson's Creek Finale & Spills the Origin of Varsity Blues' Best Line
Celebrity
Jared Leto, Julianne Moore & More Celebs Who Say They Can't Watch Themselves on Screen
Could you imagine not tuning into an episode of Downton Abbey or Girls? Or the award-winning movie Dallas Buyers Club? Turns out the stars of these shows and films simply can’t watch them
Posted on
More
Britney Spears Shares Workout Montage – Featuring a Bikini-Clad Handstand – to Show How She Keeps Her 'Body Strong'
1 of 9
MAGGIE SMITH
Smith's had countless famed roles over the course of her six-decade-long career, from The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie (for which she won an Oscar) to Harry Potter. But her last role, as the Dowager Countess in Downton Abbey just may be her best-known. And though she's world-famous for her one-liners, she's never seen them on the small screen. "No," she responded when CBS News asked her if she'd ever seen the show. (She's previously said during an interview at the BFI & Radio Times TV Festival that she "really" doesn't like to watch herself.) But that may have changed in the years since the show has wrapped. She said: "They gave me the boxed set. And I’m going to do all sorts of things now, ‘cause I’m free!”
2 of 9
JAMES VAN DER BEEK
The Dawson's Creek finale was the end of an era. But Dawson himself, Van Der Beek, didn't want to witness it: he's never watched the last episode of the show. In fact, he doesn't even feel that connected to it anymore. "I’m not as invested in that because it was something that I did, not something that I wrote," Van Der Beek said during a visit to the Allegedly podcast. "I was a part of it. I felt like a passenger on the whole thing.”
3 of 9
JARED LETO
Audiences — and Academy members — fell in love with Leto's portrayal of Rayon, a transgender woman living with HIV in Dallas Buyers Club (he won an Oscar for the role). But Leto doesn't want to see what all the hype is about, saying not enough time has passed for him to watch the movie. “I can't hear that voice!" he said of the part. "I've never really heard very much of it and I've never watched the film. I will at some point, I'm sure. But too soon! It can never live up to the expectations I would have of it now because it was such a beautiful experience and the response that it got was really wonderful."
4 of 9
JESSE EISENBERG
Batman v Superman was subject to pretty harsh criticism, but star Eisenberg, who played Lex Luthor in the film, didn't know what all the fuss was about. "I live in a bubble," he told MTV. "I haven't seen the movie. I don't watch movies I've done." (His parents, however, did see it, and they expressed their approval!)
5 of 9
ADAM DRIVER
After Driver watched the first-ever episode of Girls, he decided he was done with it. “I haven’t watched the show," he said. But there's a good reason: He doesn't want to nit-pick. "I saw the pilot, and I learned my lesson. I can’t help but see the mistakes." (We bet Hannah would have something to say about that.)
6 of 9
JULIANNE MOORE
Still Alice, Far from Heaven, The Hours, The Hunger Games — Mockingjay (parts one and two!) — Moore hasn't seen a single one. "I haven’t seen any of my own movies," she admitted in 2013. "I can’t sit there for a premiere or anything. I like being in the movie more than I like watching them. That’s my big thrill, rather than seeing the finished product.”
7 of 9
JOHNNY DEPP
Apparently, skipping out on watching your entire filmography is a "thing" in Hollywood. Depp also swore off watching his own flicks. “I made a choice a long time ago, that I was better off not watching my films, which is a drag because you miss out on a lot of your friends’ incredible work,” Depp said. “But I feel like it would just harm me. I would rather stay as ignorant as possible about the result of anything because once you're done playing that character, it’s really not your business anymore.”
8 of 9
MATTHEW FOX
On an Emmys panel, the Lost star admitted, “I don’t really ever watch myself," he said. "I never watched an episode of Lost." On the panel with him was Bryan Cranston, who couldn't help but quip: "It’s a good show. You should see it some time." However, Fox said that he felt knowing the dialogue was enough: "I loved the story. I got it all from the script. I just really am not comfortable watching myself."
9 of 9
MERYL STREEP
The actress actually does watch her own movies, but only once. Of repeat viewings, she said at the Monte Cristo Awards: "I don’t do that. I just look ahead."
See Also
More
James Van Der Beek Reveals He's Never Seen the Dawson's Creek Finale & Spills the Origin of Varsity Blues' Best Line
Britney Spears Shares Workout Montage – Featuring a Bikini-Clad Handstand – to Show How She Keeps Her 'Body Strong'
More
Why Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet Make the Perfect Date — and 5 Questions We’d Want to Ask
Lamar Odom Was 'Surprised' to See Khloé Kardashian at His Bedside After 'All the S— I Had Done' Before Overdose