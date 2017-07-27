MAGGIE SMITH

Smith's had countless famed roles over the course of her six-decade-long career, from The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie (for which she won an Oscar) to Harry Potter. But her last role, as the Dowager Countess in Downton Abbey just may be her best-known. And though she's world-famous for her one-liners, she's never seen them on the small screen. "No," she responded when CBS News asked her if she'd ever seen the show. (She's previously said during an interview at the BFI & Radio Times TV Festival that she "really" doesn't like to watch herself.) But that may have changed in the years since the show has wrapped. She said: "They gave me the boxed set. And I’m going to do all sorts of things now, ‘cause I’m free!”