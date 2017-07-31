SAM SHEPARD

Shepard, known for his acting work in films such as Black Hawk Down and The Right Stuff, died in late July at age 73. His theater representative confirmed to PEOPLE that Shepard passed away at his home in Kentucky from complications from ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Shepard was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of pilot Chuck Yeager in 1983’s The Right Stuff. More recently, he is known for playing Allie’s (Rachel McAdams) father in The Notebook. He was also in the recent adaptation of August: Osage County alongside Meryl Streep and Julia Roberts. In 2015, he appeared in Netflix’s dark family drama Bloodline. He wrote several films as well, including Paris, Texas, Fool for Love and Simpatico.