From Dolores O'Riordan to Jerry Van Dyke: Remembering the Stars We've Lost in 2018

HUGH MASEKELA

Masekela, a South African trumpeter and anti-apartheid activist known as "the father of South African jazz," died "peacefully" surrounded by his family on Jan. 23 in Johannesburg "after a protracted and courageous battle with prostate cancer." He was 78.

"A loving father, brother, grandfather, and friend, our hearts beat with profound loss," a statement from the family read. "Hugh's global and activist contribution to and participation in the areas of music, theatre, and the arts in general is contained in the minds and memory of millions across 6 continents and we are blessed and grateful to be part of a life and ever-expanding legacy of love, sharing, and vanguard creativity that spans the time and space of 6 decades. Rest in power, beloved, you are forever in our hearts."