RIP
From Dolores O'Riordan to Jerry Van Dyke: Remembering the Stars We've Lost in 2018
Hollywood has said goodbye to some of its finest this year
By People Staff
Posted on
More
1 of 9
HUGH MASEKELA
Masekela, a South African trumpeter and anti-apartheid activist known as "the father of South African jazz," died "peacefully" surrounded by his family on Jan. 23 in Johannesburg "after a protracted and courageous battle with prostate cancer." He was 78.
"A loving father, brother, grandfather, and friend, our hearts beat with profound loss," a statement from the family read. "Hugh's global and activist contribution to and participation in the areas of music, theatre, and the arts in general is contained in the minds and memory of millions across 6 continents and we are blessed and grateful to be part of a life and ever-expanding legacy of love, sharing, and vanguard creativity that spans the time and space of 6 decades. Rest in power, beloved, you are forever in our hearts."
2 of 9
SIMON SHELTON BARNES
The British actor best known for playing Tinky Winky in the children's TV show Teletubbies, has died. He was 52. Barnes portrayed the character between 1998-2001 after the firing of original actor Dave Thompson.
Family members and costars took to social media to pay tribute to the actor, who The Independent reports was a trained ballet dancer and choreographer before taking on the role of the purple Teletubby known for carrying a magic bag.
Barnes' niece and The Inbetweeners actress Emily Atack paid tribute to him on Instagram with a black-and-white headshot. "My wonderful uncle Simon Barnes has been taken from us all so suddenly," she wrote. "The kindest and most talented man you could ever wish to meet. Loved by all who knew him, and will be forever."
3 of 9
CONNIE SAWYER
Sawyer, the oldest working member of the Screen Actors Guild and the Academy, has died. She was 105. The actress died peacefully at her home in Woodland Hills, California, according to Deadline. She had previously resided at the Motion Picture & Television Fund's residential community for entertainment industry retirees in Los Angeles.
"It was a hell of a run," a rep for Sawyer told PEOPLE, adding, "In the old-fashioned sense of the phrase a 'Great Broad.' "
4 of 9
NAOMI PARKER FRALEY
The inspiration for the iconic female World War II factory worker Rosie the Riveter, has died. She was 96. The Tulsa, Oklahoma, native, who was born on August 26, 1921, died on Jan. 20 in Longview, Washington, according to the New York Times. The California waitress-turned-factory worker began her job at the Naval Air Station in Alameda and was among the first women to be assigned to the machine shop after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in late 1941.
Then in 1942, 20-year-old Fraley posed for a photograph wearing her signature red-and-white-polka-dot bandana and working on a turret lathe, for a photographer touring the Naval Air Station, where she and younger sister Ada drilled and patched airplane wings as well as operated rivet machines.
5 of 9
JERRY VAN DYKE
The younger brother of actor Dick Van Dyke best known for his role on Coach, has died at the age of 86, his rep confirmed to PEOPLE.
The actor passed Jan. 19 at his Arkansas ranch with wife Shirley by his side, TMZ reported. Shirley told the website that Jerry’s health had been deteriorating over the years, after a car accident they were involved in back in 2015.
6 of 9
DOLORES O'RIORDAN
The Irish musician who fronted ’90s superstars The Cranberries, reportedly died in January at the age of 46. "The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries was in London for a short recording session. No further details are available at this time," O’Riordan’s publicist said in a statement to the BBC. "Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."
O'Riordan is survived by her three children, 20-year-old son Taylor, 16-year-old daughter Molly and 12-year-old daughter Dakota.
7 of 9
BOBBY ZARIN
Real Housewives of New York City alumna Jill Zarin's husband Bobby has died from cancer. Jill announced the news in a family statement on her official website, revealing that Bobby died on Saturday surrounded by his family. "With the heaviest of hearts, we are devastated to share the news that our beloved Bobby Zarin passed away peacefully today surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer," the family said in a statement. "There are no words to describe how heartbroken we are. Thank you, everyone for all your love, and support during this difficult time."
8 of 9
EDDIE CLARKE
Motörhead guitarist Eddie Clarke has died at the age 67. The musician, known to fans as "Fast" Eddie because of his blisteringly fast playing, was an essential part of the British heavy metal band’s early success. Clarke can be heard on the group’s self-titled 1977 debut album, 1979’s Bomber, 1980’s Ace of Spades, and the 1981 live album No Sleep ’til Hammersmith. The guitarist also co-wrote many of the band’s best-known tracks, including “Ace of Spades.” Clarke left Motorhead following the release of 1982’s Iron Fist and formed the band Fastway.
According to the official Motörhead Facebook page, Clarke died in a hospital where he was being treated for pneumonia. “We are devastated to pass on the news we only just heard ourselves earlier tonight,” the post said in part.
9 of 9
RAYYA ELIAS
The author of the best-selling novel Eat, Pray, Love Elizabeth Gilbert confirmed the passing of her partner in statements shared on Instagram and Twitter on Jan. 4. Elias, a fellow author, songwriter and short filmmaker, was diagnosed with pancreatic and liver cancer in spring 2016.
“She was my love, my heart, my best friend, my teacher, my rebel, my angel, my protector, my challenger, my partner, my muse, my wizard, my surprise, my gift, my comet, my liberator, my rock star, my completely impossible non-cooperator, my otherworldly visitor, my spiritual portal, and my baby,” Gilbert wrote along with a photo of Elias happily playing guitar.