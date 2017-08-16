What Would Your Favorite Stars' Dream Jobs Be If They Weren't Famous?

ZAYN MALIK: ENGLISH PROFESSOR

Average Salary: $72,470

Are you even surprised? Considering the former One Direction member is currently pursuing a solo music career, it should come as no surprise that Malik would have done become an English professor in an alternate reality.

"I think I'd be at university and I would have done my English degree. I think I'd be looking for some employment to do with English lecturing or literature," he told VMAN 38. "I love poetry and writing—obviously, I'm a songwriter—so, it would've been something that would still give me the feeling of a creative outlet within my writing."