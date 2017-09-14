8 Times Stars Shamelessly Spilled Other Celebs' Secrets

Think your friends are bad at keeping their lips sealed? Just imagine how much more of a struggle it would be if they were constantly bombarded with questions on camera.

Even these media-seasoned celebs have accidentally spilled the beans about their buddies’ would-be secrets, proving that no one is immune to the occasional goof.

1. Chris Sullivan & Jon Huertas revealed that Mandy Moore is engaged.

The actress‘ This Is Us costars inadvertently spoiled her engagement news while chatting with ET at a soundtrack release party this week. “I was just in the studio with her boyfriend, well now-fiancé, Taylor [Goldsmith],” said Sullivan. “She just sent out an alert over our family text chain, so I can’t wait to hear about it. She just sent a photo and just wanted us all to know that this just happened, and so then we went on a response spree for about a day and a half.”

The best 2 years. Never not smiling with you, T. ❤️💜💚💛💙 A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Jul 12, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

“Taylor is an amazing guy. I love him so much. I love Mandy so much. I’m really happy that they’re going to be joining the club!” Huertas, Moore’s TV husband, added.

At least it doesn’t seem like Moore and Goldsmith were trying too hard to keep their engagement under wraps. The star was photographed rocking her ring in Brentwood on Tuesday.

2. Britney Spears revealed that Zoe Saldana was pregnant with twins.

Spears announced that her former Crossroads costar was expecting two little ones during a 2014 Entertainment Tonight interview. “Who knows? That’s a very good idea. But she’s pregnant with twins right now. So I’m sure she’s got a huge future ahead of her,” she said when asked if she and Saldana would ever work together again.

On an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Saldana confirmed that the pop star had been the first one to spill the secret. “The way that it happened was so innocent that I never even thought about holding her accountable to anything,” she told host Andy Cohen. “We were on the same flight from L.A. to New York and we just talked for the duration of the flight. She has two boys, I was having twins — and we had a beautiful talk. And I forgot — it never even occurred to me not to say anything. Because we weren’t trying to hide it, we were just trying to be discreet.”

“I was shocked because we weren’t ready to sort of share that but it was Britney so it was okay,” Saldana added.

3. T-Pain revealed that FKA twigs and Robert Pattinson are engaged.

In 2015, the rapper accidentally announced the pair’s plans to marry while chatting with Vulture. When the outlet asked him whether the singer would be on his new album, he replied, “Well, the first time we even met each other, we met in the studio. Her music’s changed a lot since then. But she’s on tour so much, and anytime I call her, she’s in a different place. And she’s engaged now, so that’s about to be a whole other thing.”

“Yeah, to ol’ Patty [Robert Pattinson]. I don’t know if she wanted anybody to know that …” he continued.

T-Pain tried to write off the reveal as an April Fool’s prank on Twitter following the interview’s release, but PEOPLE was able to confirm that twigs and Pattinson really were engaged.

4. Kelly Rowland revealed the sex of Beyoncé and Jay Z’s baby.

As we all patiently waited for the young Carter to arrive in 2011, Bey’s former Destiny’s Child bandmate let a very juicy detail about the new addition slip.

“I have no idea what I’m going to buy Beyoncé at the baby shower because Jay is going to buy that little girl every single thing possible,” Rowland told BANG Showbiz at the Cosmopolitan Ultimate Women of the Year Awards. “She won’t be spoiled but she will be very well looked after. I’ll be on hand for babysitting duties and I’m actually very good with messy diapers!”

5. Ed Sheeran revealed Taylor Swift’s plans for a new album.

While discussing his new album, Divide, in March, Sheeran shared details on when his superstar friend would release her then-unannounced new music.

“I have a feeling about [this year],” he told the BBC. “Seventeen is my lucky number, and everyone I was scared of releasing albums around me released them all last year — people like Beyoncé and The Weeknd and Bruno Mars. Taylor isn’t going to be releasing until probably the end of this year — Christmas is the smartest time to release because that’s when everyone buys records.” As we all know now, he was only a few months off.

6. Jack Black revealed that Angelina Jolie was expecting twins.

Black confirmed that his Kung Fu Panda costar was carrying two babies (Knox and Vivienne, now 9), during a joint interview in 2008.

“You’re going to have as many as The Brady Bunch, when you have these, right?” Black joked.

“Well, Jack’s just confirmed [we’re having twins],” Jolie said with a laugh.

Black later told the Today show host Meredith Vieira that his wife Tanya Haden was responsible for the slip-up. “It was my wife’s fault … She said, like it was common knowledge, ‘Angelina’s having twins’ — because my wife is a triplet, and she was interested in that,” he explained. “[Jolie] was relieved. She wanted to spill the beans, but didn’t know how to and I did it for her.”

7. Jennie Garth revealed that Robert Pattinson was in a relationship.

Poor Pattinson just can’t keep anything under wraps. In 2009, Garth, who was then married to Pattinson’s Twilight costar Peter Facinelli, told reporters at a charity event that the actor was indeed involved in an on-set romance.

“I can’t say [exactly who it is]. That will be breaking my promise to my husband. But I do know,” she teased.

As we all know, the mystery woman turned out to be fellow Twilight star Kristen Stewart, who dated Pattinson for a few years.

8. Roberto Cavalli confirmed that Jennifer Lopez was pregnant.

The designer helped end months of speculation in 2007 when he confirmed the star was expecting.

“Well Jennifer Lopez, at this moment, she requests something very special because she is waiting for the baby,” he said of designing for the actress-singer. “It is so complicated because every week she is getting bigger.”

Lopez and then-husband Marc Anthony later welcomed twins Emme and Maximilian, now 9.