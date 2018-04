“There has been a few times that I’ve had encounters with fans – and for some reason, people think that only 11-year-olds know who I am, but you’d be surprised how diverse people who connect with me are – and there has been many instances where people who you would have no idea that they even know who I am, have come up to me and explained a situation where me doing what I’m doing has really helped them through something, or helped them through a situation, or helped them get out of a negative position that they were in and that’s really important to me.”