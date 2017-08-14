BELLA HADID

"People say that I don't smile, or that I don't have a personality," Hadid told Paper Magazine in 2016, while talking about how she wanted to be seen as more outgoing and not just "Gigi Hadid's sullen sister." Recently, the model elaborated on why she's often photographed sans smile. "I feel uncomfortable, sometimes, smiling in front of the camera. It actually took me until probably this year to really understand my face," she told The Guardian.

Hadid's camera-shy smile means that people are often surprised by her in-person demeanor. "People meet me sometimes and say: 'You're so different to what I expected.' People always tell me I seem mean or intimidating on social media. But I really love engaging with new people," she shared.