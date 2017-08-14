Celebrity
9 Celebs Who've Spoken Out About Their Resting ... Displeased Faces
Miranda Lambert, Bella Hadid, Ryan Reynolds and more stars on why they don’t always smile in public
By Maria Yagoda•@mariayagoda and Lydia Price•@lydsprice
BELLA HADID
"People say that I don't smile, or that I don't have a personality," Hadid told Paper Magazine in 2016, while talking about how she wanted to be seen as more outgoing and not just "Gigi Hadid's sullen sister." Recently, the model elaborated on why she's often photographed sans smile. "I feel uncomfortable, sometimes, smiling in front of the camera. It actually took me until probably this year to really understand my face," she told The Guardian.
Hadid's camera-shy smile means that people are often surprised by her in-person demeanor. "People meet me sometimes and say: 'You're so different to what I expected.' People always tell me I seem mean or intimidating on social media. But I really love engaging with new people," she shared.
ANNA KENDRICK
"Is there a filter on Instagram that fixes Bitchy Resting Face? Asking for a friend," Kendrick tweeted in 2014. The actress expanded on her RBF worries when James Corden brought up the tweet on The Late Late Show. "Like when someone takes a photo and I'm in the background photo and I look at it, I do think, 'Oh my God, what's wrong with me?'" she admitted.
In January, the actress found her RBF brethren in the form of an old painting. "Found my sister from the past #RestingBitchFace," she wrote on Instagram.
SIMONE BILES
The Olympic gymnast made headlines in May when she responded to Dancing with the Stars host Tom Bergeron asking her why she wasn’t smiling by saying, “Smiling doesn’t win you gold medals.” Biles later told PEOPLE of the comment, "To be honest, I didn't know what to say and that's just what came out of my mouth. It was kind of like word vomit. My mom was a little worried that my comment was going to be taken negatively, but the positive outcome has been absolutely amazing. It went everywhere. I never thought that would happen."
Biles poked fun at her expression habits in a July Instagram post. "Resting beach face," she captioned a vacation photo.
MIRANDA LAMBERT
Fame has not prevented Lambert from living a "normal" life out in public — a luxury she attributes to her self-described "resting bitch face."
"I kind of have this, what do you call it, R.B.F." she said during an appearance on the Bobby Bones radio show. "I don't mean to though — I just do my thing and drink Miller Lite and hang out with my friends."
RYAN REYNOLDS
When a group shot of the actor's July 4 festivities — which included Blake Lively, Taylor Swift, and her then-boyfriend Tom Hiddleston — hit social media, Reynolds’ sad looking face became meme fodder. The actor is finally clearing the air to EW about why he looked so displeased. "[T]hat’s a problem I’ve had all my life,” he said. “If I’m not aware a photo is being taken, my natural resting face is one of a man dying. I had no idea somebody was taking a photo. Therefore I was resting comfortably in my persona of a man whose soul is visibly exiting this earth."
KRISTEN STEWART
Despite being notorious for rarely smiling in public, Stewart has assured the world that she's still physically capable of doing it. “I can do it,” she told Jimmy Fallon in 2015, before adding, “whether or not I smile at you."
MICHAEL PHELPS
After a shot of Phelps straight-up grimacing on the stands at the Rio Olympics went viral, the Olympic swimmer embraced what went on to be known as "Phelps Face." As pictured here, he whipped it out for an episode of Lip Sync Battle, as well as joked about it while presenting at the VMAs. (He claims he was listening to Future to pump himself up for the race.)
VICTORIA BECKHAM
There's a reason the designer-singer was refered to as Posh Spice in the Spice Girls: She's sophisticated, chic, and reserved ... traits you don't always associate with cheery faces. When Vogue asked her why she rarely smiles infor a 2012 interview, Beckham had a cheeky response: "I'm smiling on the inside, but I feel like I have a responsibility to the fashion community."
MARY-KATE OLSEN
The actress and designer has a very simple explanation for why she so rarely smiles in public. "I don't want my picture taken," she told EW in 2007. "The only time I think it's OK is at a red-carpet event or a photo shoot. So every time I see paparazzi, I cover my face so they don't get a picture, and I'm just 'the mean person who doesn't smile.' " Seems fair enough.
