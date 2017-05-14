See All The Stars’ Mother’s Day Moments, Including Some Winning Throwbacks

From making flower arrangements, to simply squeezing their family members and sending sweet messages, Sunday was all about Mother’s Day for many celebrities.
Stars took to social media to share photos of their children, mothers and grandmothers to honor the holiday, from throwbacks — including a bathtub photo — to day-of snaps.
Jason Derulo celebrated by looking back at a Jamaican birthday celebration he threw for his mom. Hoda Kotb kept it cozy, snuggling with daughter Haley Joy in pajamas.
And Kris Jenner came up with two throwback photo grids, wishing her mother, MJ, a happy mother’s day, including a throwback photo where Jenner’s hair is unrecognizable.
Additionally, the Property Brothers, JoJo Fletcher, Nikki Bella and more recently stopped by the PEOPLE Now studios and had the chance to make their affections for their moms public — making the rest of us look bad (we kid!).
See more well wishes the stars shared for the holiday — Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter nailed her gift!
Kate Beckinsale shared her mommy pride, joking on Instagram, “My Fallopian tube is like BITE ME I KILLED THIS,” along with a photo of her daughter, Lily, posing for prom.
Mariah Carey shared a sweet snap with twins Monroe and Moroccan, who just celebrated their sixth birthday, captioning, “Ooh darling cause you’ll always be #dembabies 🎶🎶🎶.”
John Legend wished his prankster wife Chrissy Teigen a Happy Mother’s Day, writing in a post, “Happy Mother’s Day to my wonderful wife. Luna is so fortunate to have a mom that loves her so deeply and brings her so much joy. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” In a separate post, he also shouted out Luna’s grandmothers.
Gisele Bündchen shared five photos on Instagram, starting off with a cuddly shot with her children, Vivian Lake, 4, and Benjamin Rein, 7, and including a photo embracing husband Tom Brady’s mother, Galynn, who has struggled with health issues.
There is no bigger love that I have ever experienced. Thank you my angels for choosing me to be your mom. Sending so much love to all the mothers in the world specially to mine ! Enjoy your special day!! #Happymothersday ❤Não há amor maior do que o de mãe. Obrigada meus anjos por me escolherem para ser sua mãe. Enviando muito amor a todas as mães do mundo, especialmente à minha! Aproveitem seu dia especial!! #Felizdiadasmaes
Jason Derulo shared an exclusive family portrait of his mom’s side of the family. “We celebrated her birthday in Jamaica in style. Mom wanted an All white party! Birthday-cation!” he told PEOPLE.
Gwyneth Paltrow shared an adorable note her daughter, Apple, left her for Mother’s Day, captioning “#mothersday 💛.”
Nevermind that British Mother’s Day was a few months ago on March 11, Elton John still shared a sweet message for his mother, Sheila — the pair were previously estranged since 2008 — captioning, “Dear Mum, Happy Mother’s Day! So happy we are back in touch. Love, Elton xo.”
Reese Witherspoon shared a sentimental shot with her look-a-like children, captioning, “Being a mom is one of the biggest joys of my life. I have learned so much from my 3 kids… patience, kindness, humility, creativity and of course, how to tell a great knock-knock joke! 😉 To my wonderful kids, I love you more than you will ever know (You will figure that out as soon as you have your own kids. 😘) Always know how grateful I am everyday I get to be your mom!! 💖✨💖.”
Jessica Alba posted an early Instagram, kissing her “sweet momma,” Cathy Alba. She also flexed her green thumb arranging flower bouquets on Saturday.
Kris Jenner wished her mother, MJ, a happy mother’s day, including a throwback photo where Jenner’s hair is unrecognizable. She also shared a grid of photos with her children, calling out her daughters with children, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian. “To my angels @kourtneykardash and @kimkardashian, it brings me so much joy to watch you raise my beautiful grandchildren. You are both such incredible mommies and you teach us all daily about patience, selflessness and unconditional love,” Jenner wrote.
To my mother, MJ this Mother's Day!! You are everything!! I am so blessed to have you as my mother and am so grateful for the love you have given to our family all these years and the lessons you have taught, and continue to teach us. We love you so much today and every day!! Happy Mother's Day!! #mothersday #blessed #family #love
Being a mother is by far the greatest blessing. My children are my most precious gifts and I am so beyond proud of each and every one of them. To my angels @kourtneykardash and @kimkardashian, it brings me so much joy to watch you raise my beautiful grandchildren. You are both such incredible mommies and you teach us all daily about patience, selflessness and unconditional love. You inspire me always!! To all the moms out there, this is YOUR day! Spend it with the ones you love, and take a moment to appreciate the greatest gift God has given us, the love of our families. Xo #MothersDay #Family #Love #bestmomsintheworld
Sophia Bush shared a throwback Polaroid of her mama bathing her, paired with a loving caption that concluded, I love you deep in my eyes and deep in my brain ❣️#MothersDay.”
This weekend has been all about celebrating moms. And at the top of my list today, and every day, is the OG in my world. • Mom. You are a light. A teacher. A friend. A role model. You drive me crazy and I absolutely cannot stand being away from you. I miss you all the time while I'm gone. Your texts about hummingbirds and the weather and what the backyard looks like at sunrise (always with photos to match) make my day. You make me laugh hysterically. And getting accidentally drunk with you on holidays is my absolute favorite. Your heart is bigger than the night sky. Your ferocity is LIT. • Thank you for being the coolest. For teaching me to trust my intuition — even if I refused to listen to you for years because that's what daughters do. I get it. You've always been right. That's equally so frustrating and the most amazing thing ever. You're my hero. • I love you deep in my eyes and deep in my brain ❣️#MothersDay
Hoda Kotb shared a snap of her first Mother’s Day — which she says she’s spending in pajamas! — cuddling adopted daughter Haley Joy.
Model matriarch Yolanda Hadid got a sweet shoutout from her daughter, Bella Hadid, who shared three photos on Instagram.
Our angel🦋🦋🦋Thank you for showing me what selfless love, generosity, compassion, kindness, power and strength is. Thank you for bringing my perfect brother and sister into this world. You have taught me to love everyone the same and keep my eyes open to the ones that don't. I love you so much …I am so lucky ❤️ Happy Mother's Day ❤️ You are perfect @yolanda.hadid
“Our angel🦋🦋🦋Thank you for showing me what selfless love, generosity, compassion, kindness, power and strength is. Thank you for bringing my perfect brother and sister into this world,” part of Hadid’s caption said.
Former First Lady Michelle Obama and current First Lady Melania Trump also shared their own Mother’s Day wishes on Twitter.