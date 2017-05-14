See All The Stars’ Mother’s Day Moments, Including Some Winning Throwbacks

From making flower arrangements, to simply squeezing their family members and sending sweet messages, Sunday was all about Mother’s Day for many celebrities.

Stars took to social media to share photos of their children, mothers and grandmothers to honor the holiday, from throwbacks — including a bathtub photo — to day-of snaps.

Jason Derulo celebrated by looking back at a Jamaican birthday celebration he threw for his mom. Hoda Kotb kept it cozy, snuggling with daughter Haley Joy in pajamas.

And Kris Jenner came up with two throwback photo grids, wishing her mother, MJ, a happy mother’s day, including a throwback photo where Jenner’s hair is unrecognizable.

Additionally, the Property Brothers, JoJo Fletcher, Nikki Bella and more recently stopped by the PEOPLE Now studios and had the chance to make their affections for their moms public — making the rest of us look bad (we kid!).

See more well wishes the stars shared for the holiday — Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter nailed her gift!

Kate Beckinsale shared her mommy pride, joking on Instagram, “My Fallopian tube is like BITE ME I KILLED THIS,” along with a photo of her daughter, Lily, posing for prom.

Mariah Carey shared a sweet snap with twins Monroe and Moroccan, who just celebrated their sixth birthday, captioning, “Ooh darling cause you’ll always be #dembabies 🎶🎶🎶.”

John Legend wished his prankster wife Chrissy Teigen a Happy Mother’s Day, writing in a post, “Happy Mother’s Day to my wonderful wife. Luna is so fortunate to have a mom that loves her so deeply and brings her so much joy. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” In a separate post, he also shouted out Luna’s grandmothers.

Gisele Bündchen shared five photos on Instagram, starting off with a cuddly shot with her children, Vivian Lake, 4, and Benjamin Rein, 7, and including a photo embracing husband Tom Brady’s mother, Galynn, who has struggled with health issues.

Jason Derulo shared an exclusive family portrait of his mom’s side of the family. “We celebrated her birthday in Jamaica in style. Mom wanted an All white party! Birthday-cation!” he told PEOPLE.

Gwyneth Paltrow shared an adorable note her daughter, Apple, left her for Mother’s Day, captioning “#mothersday 💛.”

Nevermind that British Mother’s Day was a few months ago on March 11, Elton John still shared a sweet message for his mother, Sheila — the pair were previously estranged since 2008 — captioning, “Dear Mum, Happy Mother’s Day! So happy we are back in touch. Love, Elton xo.”

Reese Witherspoon shared a sentimental shot with her look-a-like children, captioning, “Being a mom is one of the biggest joys of my life. I have learned so much from my 3 kids… patience, kindness, humility, creativity and of course, how to tell a great knock-knock joke! 😉 To my wonderful kids, I love you more than you will ever know (You will figure that out as soon as you have your own kids. 😘) Always know how grateful I am everyday I get to be your mom!! 💖✨💖.”

Jessica Alba posted an early Instagram, kissing her “sweet momma,” Cathy Alba. She also flexed her green thumb arranging flower bouquets on Saturday.

Kris Jenner wished her mother, MJ, a happy mother’s day, including a throwback photo where Jenner’s hair is unrecognizable. She also shared a grid of photos with her children, calling out her daughters with children, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian. “To my angels @kourtneykardash and @kimkardashian, it brings me so much joy to watch you raise my beautiful grandchildren. You are both such incredible mommies and you teach us all daily about patience, selflessness and unconditional love,” Jenner wrote.

Sophia Bush shared a throwback Polaroid of her mama bathing her, paired with a loving caption that concluded, I love you deep in my eyes and deep in my brain ❣️#MothersDay.”

Hoda Kotb shared a snap of her first Mother’s Day — which she says she’s spending in pajamas! — cuddling adopted daughter Haley Joy.

Model matriarch Yolanda Hadid got a sweet shoutout from her daughter, Bella Hadid, who shared three photos on Instagram.

“Our angel🦋🦋🦋Thank you for showing me what selfless love, generosity, compassion, kindness, power and strength is. Thank you for bringing my perfect brother and sister into this world,” part of Hadid’s caption said.

Happy #MothersDay to my mom. I strive to be the kind of mother to my girls that you have always been to me. pic.twitter.com/ZXIjHAm7jC — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) May 14, 2017

Former First Lady Michelle Obama and current First Lady Melania Trump also shared their own Mother’s Day wishes on Twitter.