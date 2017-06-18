See All the Stars’ Father’s Day Moments — from Golf to the Great Wall

Stars sent heartfelt Father’s Day messages on Sunday, sharing their nostalgic and day-of snaps on the holiday devoted to dads.

From taking in the wonders of China to reclining on the couch for some R&R watching golf, celebrities took time with their children and their own fathers for the special summer Sunday.

Tom Brady celebrated his Father’s Day weekend overseas, kicking off his Asia tour with a pose on the Great Wall of China with his son.

Chrissy Teigen shouted out hubby John Legend, sharing a photo on Instagram of the musician and actor at the Tony Awards, writing, “I don’t know how or why Luna, my family and I got so lucky in this life but I will stop questioning and just be grateful. I love you so much, John. Happy Father’s Day.”

See more well wishes the stars shared for the holiday.

Cheryl posted a black and white photo of boyfriend and new father to son Bear, former One Direction member Liam Payne. “Happy 1st Father’s Day Liam.. You are the most amazing daddy and the best example for our son. The way he looks at you says it all. Your relationship melts my heart. You are the centre of his world & We adore you 🐻🌎💙,” the former Girls Aloud member wrote.

Kris Jenner posted a grid of photos commemorating Father’s Day, shouting out daughter Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex Scott Disick, son Rob Kardashian and son-in-law Kanye West.

Actress and podcast hostess Casey Wilson penned a short and sweet message to her husband, David Caspe, writing, “Happy Father’s Day to a man among men. I love you to pieces. 💙💙💙💙💙💙,” along with a photo of him with son Max Red.

Nicole Phelps wished husband Michael Phelps a happy Father’s Day, thanking him for “setting a great example” for son Boomer. For his part, the Olympic swimmer reclined on the couch with his son for the U.S. Open.

Mariah Carey‘s twins Moroccan and Monroe goofily posed for the camera for Carey’s post dedicated to ex and co-parent Nick Cannon.

Nicole Richie posted a throwback with father Lionel Richie carrying her as a young girl. She also made a political statement, nodding to the daughter of Philando Castile, who was fatally shot by police in July 2016: “To the 4 year old daughter of #PhilandoCastile & every child who’s father has been taken from them: I see you, & my heart is linked with yours today and EVERYDAY because #weareone.”

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs said his “biggest job” is father to his sons and daughters, posting a video on Instagram where he is hard at work on his laptop.

Hugh Jackman got in on the holiday fun, posing with his own father, Christopher.

Kelly Rowland gushed about her husband, Tim Witherspoon, who is father to son Titan.

