19 Celebs Who Dressed Up as Other Celebs on Halloween
From Kim Kardashian West as Cher to Ellie Goulding as Dolly Parton, see which celebs are channeling their A-List peers this holiday
By Eloise Parker and Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Updated

DEMI LOVATO: SELENA QUINTINILLA
Lovato channeled Quintanilla, her fellow Texan icon and the late Queen of Tejano music, for Halloween — and the resemblance is uncanny.
KIM KARDASHIAN WEST & JONATHAN CHEBAN: CHER & SONNY
In one of her many costume changes ahead of Halloween 2017, the business mogul enlisted BFF Jonathan to serve as the Sonny Bono to her Cher circa the 1970s.
KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN & KIM KARDASHIAN WEST: MICHAEL JACKSON & MADONNA
Looks like Halloween 2017 is an excuse to pay homage to music icons — if you're part of the Kardashian crew, that is. The Kardashian sisters dressed up as the King of Pop and Madge, respectively, for a costume party.
KARLIE KLOSS: MARILYN MONROE
The supermodel puts her platinum hair to good use as she transforms into Monroe, debuting her look on Instagram and accompanying the snapshot with a quote by the actress. "Imperfection is beauty, madness is genius and it's better to be absolutely ridiculous than absolutely boring," she wrote.
ELLIE GOULDING: DOLLY PARTON
Hello, Dolly! Goulding gets a little bit country as she steps into the boots of the music legend at the 2017 amfAR and The Naked Heart Foundation Fabulous Fund Fair.
KATY PERRY: HILLARY CLINTON
Perry channeled the presidential candidate for this year's festivities, opting for prosthetics and a crimson pantsuit reminiscent of the White House hopeful's signature style.
BEYONCÉ: SALT-N-PEPA
With the help of daughter Blue Ivy, the "Hold Up" singer pulled out all the stops for this year's costume, paying homage to the hip-hop girl group Salt-N-Pepa from the music video for "Push It." Beyoncé sported a black bobbed wig, gold chain and oversized jacket while Blue appeared to wear a white bodysuit, high-top sneakers and a jacket to match her mom's.
KYLIE JENNER: CHRISTINA AGUILERA
The 19-year-old channeled old-school Xtina in the singer's 2002 music video for "Dirrty." Jenner opted for blonde hair, a nose piercing and chaps to complete her look.
NINA DOBREV: RYAN LOCHTE
Dobrev copied Ryan Lochte's Rio Olympics look on Saturday, with friend Lane Cheek accompanying her as swimmer Jimmy Feigen.
MILEY CYRUS: LIL' KIM
We knew we could count on Miley to make a statement this Halloween. Her August VMAs look has become this year's hottest costume, so the cheeky singer's gone all Throwback Thursday on us, donning a spot-on copy of the pint-sized rap star's equally risqué VMAs outfit from over a decade ago.
QUEEN LATIFAH: OPRAH
The actress-turned-talk-show-host paid homage to the undisputed queen of daytime TV during her Halloween episode. But that doesn't mean she has any intention of really becoming the next Oprah. "No. Oprah is still Oprah," she told ESSENCE. "I'll be the next me."
MATTHEW MORRISON: ANDY WARHOL
The Glee star took a break from wedding planning to channel the iconic camera-wielding artist Andy Warhol at his lavish Halloween birthday bash in Los Angeles on Oct. 26.
KELLY OSBOURNE: CHRISTINA HENDRICKS
Christian Siriano made the lucky Fashion Police host an identical replica of the red-carpet dress he designed for the flame-haired Mad Men star, but the style expert admitted she needed a little help to achieve the actress's famous curves, confessing
on Instagram, "I had to wear 3 bras!!"
CINDY CRAWFORD & RANDE GERBER: SLASH & AXL ROSE
The usually glam supermodel and her handsome hubby stepped back in time – and into their skinniest jeans – to morph into the big-haired '90s-version of the Guns 'n' Roses rockers.
ELLEN DEGENERES: NICKI MINAJ
After hiding behind her book--lantern on Oct. 30, the daytime talk host let it all hang out on her Oct. 31 Halloween show, showing off her "boom booms" and her "super bass" as the voluptuous rap star.
RACHEL ZOE & ROGER BERMAN: SONNY & CHER
"I got u babe," cooed the A-list stylist and mommy-to-be in this loving Instagram shot, harking back to her favorite fashion era, the '70s, to channel the folksy singing duo.
PARIS HILTON: MILEY CYRUS
The leggy socialite took her inspiration from this year's most talked about VMAs performance, donning a copy of the controversial singer's famous furry leotard, to make her own show-stopping entrance at the Playboy Mansion Halloween party on Oct. 26.
