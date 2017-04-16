See All the Stars’ Easter Snapshots — Including Who Indulged After Giving Up Chocolate for Lent

Giving us serious Legally Blonde nostalgia (remember that bunny costume?), Reese Witherspoon wished her Snapchat followers a happy holiday while donning bunny ears, courtesy of one of the app’s filters. And she’s not the only star to get in on the Easter Sunday fun.

From baskets of eggs and sweet treats to bunny ears on social media, some stars are celebrating surrounded by their families, from the Burtka-Harris clan to co-parenting team Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon with their 5-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan.

Easter Sunday falls during Coachella‘s first weekend, and some stars are hunting for musical acts and parties rather than eggs, including Selena Gomez and new beau The Weeknd, who shared a sweet couple shot at the star-studded festival in Indio, California.

See the well wishes and festive activities the stars are sharing for the holiday.

Fergie’s hubby Josh Duhamel kept it light with an ice cream cone and bunny ears filter.

Happy Easter ya bunch of goofs A post shared by Josh Duhamel (@joshduhamel) on Apr 16, 2017 at 7:14am PDT

Journalist Katie Couric joked, “Stand by for a close up of one of my eggs! (That sounds weird).”

My Easter Egg tree! Stand by for a close up of one of my eggs! (That sounds weird) A post shared by Katie Couric (@katiecouric) on Apr 15, 2017 at 7:45am PDT

Neil Patrick Harris posted a video with his 6-year-old twins, Harper Grace and Gideon Scott. The kids had baked in anticipation of the Easter holiday with dad David Burtka, 41.

Happy Easter, everybody! We got this cute little Easter bunny, isn't he cute? A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Apr 16, 2017 at 7:45am PDT

Co-parents Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon dyed Easter eggs with their 5½-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.

Easter with #demkids #moments #rocandroe #easter #family 🐣🐥🌈🦋🐰💖 @nickcannon A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Apr 15, 2017 at 3:48pm PDT

Kourtney Kardashian posted a throwback photo with sister Kim on Instagram.

EASTER on my app A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 15, 2017 at 8:00pm PDT

Eva Longoria opted for the “Hipster Easter” filter on her Snapchat.

Wellness guru Gwyneth Paltrow shared Easter baskets and well wishes on her Instagram Stories, as well as a black and white photo complete with stuffed bunnies.

Happy Easter! 🐰 A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Apr 16, 2017 at 10:04am PDT

Gwen Stefani hints that swearing off chocolate for Lent is officially over on her Snapchat.

Hoda Kotb commemorated her daughter Haley Joy‘s first Easter with a sweet shot on Instagram.