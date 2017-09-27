Star Tracks
Star Tracks: Jessica Alba (and Her Baby Bump!) Takes the Stage, Plus Elle Fanning, Kate Winslet & More
By People Staff
FRENCH CONNECTION
Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Younes Bendjima are spotted together in Paris on Tuesday.
HAPPY DAYS
Elle Fanning is as happy as can be while she and costar Timothee Chalamet walk on the N.Y.C. set of Woody Allen's untitled film project.
MUSIC MAN
Arnold Schwarzenegger takes the lead as the conductor of an orchestra at the Schuetzen-Festzelt Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany.
SITTING PRETTY
An expectant Jessica Alba takes the stage at an Advertising Week panel event on Tuesday.
WORK OF ART
John Leguizamo makes a good point as he unveils his Frida Kahlo-inspired Broadway marquee for his new solo show, Latin History for Morons, on Tuesday.
DO THE WAVE
Kate Winslet beams as she greets fans while en route to Good Morning America on Tuesday.
FULL OF PRIDE
Prince Harry shows his love for America while attending the Cycling competition on day 4 of the Invictus Games in Toronto on Tuesday.
LIKE MOTHER, LIKE SON
A killer sense of style runs in the family! On Tuesday, Robin Wright and son Hopper Jack Penn arrive at the Saint Laurent show as part of the Paris Fashion Week.
FRONT ROW FAVORITE
Naomi Watts is a sartorial superstar while attending the Christian Dior show during Paris Fashion Week.
TIME TO TALK
Liev Schreiber stops by Sway in the Morning on Tuesday in New York City.
LOOKING UP
Elle Fanning heads back home after filming scenes for Woody Allen's upcoming project in N.Y.C.
TEAMING UP
Craig Robinson and Amber Stevens West strike a pose at the FOX Fall Party on Monday.
FEELING BRAVE
The Brave costars Anne Heche and Mike Vogel reunite at the Boston Film Festival.
TO THE RESCUE!
Jenny Mollen, Jason Biggs and their son Sid go shopping for Power Rangers Halloween costumes at Target on Sunday.
JUST DANCE
Ariana Grande busts a move with fans at a Reebok event (she's the new brand ambassador) in Hong Kong.
LADY OF THE HOUR
On Monday, Alicia Vikander attends the CDLP Crayfish Party at London's Mark's Club.
ON THE AIR
Hillary Clinton joins SiriusXm Studios for a town hall event on Monday.
RADIO HEAD
Fergie is in good spirits as she promotes her new album on Radio Andy on Monday.
POP OF COLOR
Emily Ratajkowski is back in black while attending the Jacquemus show as part of the Paris Fashion Week on Monday.
HELLO THERE
Jesse Tyler Ferguson attends the opening night of the 2017 Metropolitan Opera on Monday.
PUPPY LOVE
Kelly Rutherford enjoys a day out with her dog in L.A.
KEEPING IT FANCY
Jemima Kirke and F. Murray Abraham dress to impress at the Metropolitan Opera Opening Night Gala on Monday.
READY FOR FALL
Time to celebrate! January Jones and Will Forte attend the FOX Fall Party at Catch L.A. on Monday.
TAKING FLIGHT
Priyanka Chopra is a stylish jet-setter as she makes her way through LAX Airport.
FRONT AND CENTER
Uma Thurman celebrates her DuJour magazine cover at N.Y.C.'s at Magic Hour Lounge.
TONIGHT'S THE NIGHT
Madonna gets up close and personal with Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon on Monday.
ART ATTACK
Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely Shaye Smith (not pictured) head to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
LONDON CALLING
All smiles! Sienna Miller leaves London's Apollo Theatre after a performance on Monday.
DANCING THE NIGHT AWAY
Nick Lachey and Dancing with the Stars partner Peta Murgatroyd show off their skills ahead of Monday night's performance in L.A.
PEACE OUT
This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia keeps the peace as he plays host at the We Are Timex event on Monday.
OH BABY
Zooey Deschanel and an adorably baby attend the Baby2Baby and Huggies No Baby Unhugged donation event on Monday.
L.A. STATE OF MIND
Terry Crews is the ultimate hype man at the FOX Fall Party at Catch L.A. on Monday.
SHADY BUSINESS
Prince Harry and girlfriend Meghan Markle sport sunglasses as they take in the 2017 Invictus Games on Monday.
OFF TO WORK
Selena Gomez is a sartorial superstar as she heads to the New York City set of Woody Allen's newest film project.
CRAZY FOR COLOR
Devon Aoki and Karlie Kloss hang backstage at the Jeremy Scott show during New York Fashion Week.
