Star Tracks

Star Tracks: A Bare-Faced Gisele Bündchen Lands in New York, Plus Justin Theroux, Fergie & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By @gracegavilanes

1 of 194

Andrew Toth/Getty

FULL SUPPORT

Jamie Foxx meets with daughter Corinne backstage at the Sherri Hill show during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday.

2 of 194

Sonia Recchia/Getty

WHEN IN TORONTO

On Tuesday, Jamie Bell, Kate Mara, Annette Bening and Warren Beatty attend the RBC hosted Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool cocktail party during the Toronto Film Festival.

3 of 194

Scott Eisen/Getty

Jake Gyllenhaal poses alongside Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman, who he portrays in Stronger, at the film's premiere afterparty on Tuesday in Charlestown, Massachusetts.

4 of 194

Noam Galai/Getty

MEET YOUR MATCH

Natasha Poly and Irina Shayk opt for look-alike gowns while attending the Unitas Third Annual Gala Against Human Trafficking on Tuesday in New York City.

5 of 194

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

TONIGHT'S THE NIGHT

Self-proclaimed Real Housewives fanatic Jennifer Lawrence stops by The Tonight Show, where she opened up about how "shocked" she was to learn of Luann de Lesseps' divorce.

6 of 194

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

CALL ME 

A smiling Jennifer Garner is spotted taking a phone call on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

7 of 194

Backgrid

COFFEE RUN

Mandy Moore grabs coffee with family (not pictured) in Brentwood, California.

8 of 194

Kevin Winter/Getty

BREATHE IN AND OUT

Andrew Garfield makes his Breathe costar Claire Foy laugh at  a press conference for the film during the Toronto Film Festival on Tuesday.

9 of 194

Mark Sagliocco/Getty

SITTING PRETTY

Maria Sharapova attends Hamptons' event, celebrating the tennis star, who fronts the magazine's latest cover, at Dream Midtown's PHD Terrace on Tuesday.

10 of 194

Andreas Rentz/Getty

MYSTERY DUO

On Wednesday, illusionist Hans Klok and Pamela Anderson attend a photocall for their upcoming show, House of Mystery, in Germany.

11 of 194

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

THE GRAND FINALE

Ike Barinholtz, Xosha Roquemore and Mindy Kaling attend The Mindy Project's final season premiere party in West Hollywood on Tuesday.

12 of 194

Shutterstock

JET SET

Justin Theroux keeps it casual as he makes his way through L.A.X. Airport on Tuesday.

13 of 194

Carl Timpone/BFA/Shutterstock

LADIES NIGHT

Talk about some fashionable friends! Katie Holmes, Jessica Chastain, Diane Keaton, Ricky Lauren and Dylan Lauren take in the Ralph Lauren fashion show on Tuesday as part of New York Fashion Week.

14 of 194

Splash News Online

PLAID ABOUT YOU

Emily Ratajkowski makes a statement in a plaid crop top and matching pants while out and about in New York on Tuesday.

15 of 194

Splash News Online

HIT THE RUNWAY

Gisele Bündchen struts her stuff as she arrives in JFK Airport in New York on Thursday.

16 of 194

Splash News Online

SEEING DOUBLE

Brooklyn Beckham chats with a fan at a signing for his book of photography, What I See, on Tuesday at Urban Outfitters in Brooklyn, New York, while one of his self portraits gazes over his shoulder.

17 of 194

Splash News Online

WALK ON THE WILD SIDE

After releasing the latest single from her upcoming album, Double Dutchess, Fergie opts for a glam look while catching a flight out of LAX on Tuesday.

18 of 194

Sonia Moskowitz/Splash News Online

LIKE MOTHER, LIKE DAUGHTER

Tallulah Willis and Demi Moore enjoy some family bonding time at the Alice & Olivia by Stacey Bendet fashion show on Tuesday during New York Fashion Week.

19 of 194

J. Merritt/WireImage

SILVER SCREEN STAR

Diane Kruger stops to sign autographs for fans as she arrives at the TIFF premiere of Into the Fade on Tuesday. 

20 of 194

MEGA

DOUBLE DATE

Parents-to-be Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt goof around with The Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth while enjoying dinner at Tallulah's restaurant in Santa Monica on Tuesday.

21 of 194

INSTARimages.com

WHAT A KNOCKOUT

Charlize Theron is clearly feeling all of those endorphins after working out with a trainer in L.A. on Tuesday.

22 of 194

BG015/Splash

ABS FOR DAYS

Back to the gym! Julianne Hough works on her fitness in L.A.

23 of 194

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

STARS AMONG US

Selena Gomez and James Franco come together at the Coach show during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday.

24 of 194

Rodin Banica/WWD/Shutterstock

AT THE MIC

Solange Knowles performs at the Maryam Nassir Zadeh show during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday.

25 of 194

Bryan Smith / ZUMA Press / Splash News

ON TOP OF THE WORLD

Miss America 2018 Cara Mund is all smiles as she visits the Empire State Building in New York City.

26 of 194

Hagop Kalaidjian/BFA/Shutterstock

FUNNY FASHION

Aziz Ansari attends Purple Magazine's 25th anniversary event at the Top of The Standard on Monday night.

27 of 194

iHeartRadio

TAKE A SEAT

Thomas Rhett discusses his upcoming album, Life Changes, at the iHeartCountry album release party in New York City.

28 of 194

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

FUNNY BUSINESS

Pro basketball player Russell Westbrook cracks up while stopping by The Tonight Show on Monday.

29 of 194

Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty

READY FOR FASHION WEEK

A smiling Ashley Graham preps for her walk down the Addition Elle runway during New York Fashion Week.

30 of 194

Jennifer Graylock/SIPA

SISTER, SISTER

Bella Hadid shows older sister Gigi some love at the Anna Sui show during New York Fashion Week.

31 of 194

Pressphotobank/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

CUDDLE BUDDIES

Nina Agdal gets cozy with an adorable pup on Monday in New York City.

32 of 194

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images

PEACE OUT

Idris Elba keeps the peace during a Monday outing in N.Y.C.

33 of 194

Ovidiu Hrubaru/Shutterstock

MODEL BEHAVIOR

Hailey Baldwin struts her stuff on the Zadig & Voltaire runway during New York Fashion Week on Monday.

34 of 194

Stephen Lovekin/WWD/Shutterstock

FRONT ROW FAVORITE

Cameron Dallas attends the Carolina Herrera show during New York Fashion Week on Monday.

35 of 194

Christopher Peterson/Splash News<

COAT OF ARMS

Nicki Minaj rebels against the warm N.Y.C. weather by slipping on a fur coat at the Oscar de la Renta show during New York Fashion Week.

36 of 194

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

CUTE COUPLE ALERT

Ellen Page and Emma Portner cuddle up at the My Days of Mercy premiere party, hosted by GREY GOOSE Vodka and Soho House, in Toronto on Monday.

37 of 194

PA/SIPA

SECOND CHANCE

On Tuesday, Prince William and Sporting Chances founder, Tony Adams, meet at the organization's residential center in Liphook, Hampshire.

38 of 194

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

RED-Y FOR ANYTHING

Ellen DeGeneres fixes Heidi Klum's lipstick smudge during the America's Got Talent judge's appearance on the talk show.

39 of 194

Craig Barritt/Getty

STRETCH SESH

Carrie Underwood and her road trainer, Eve Overland, lead a group workout to celebrate CALIA's Fall/Winter 2017 collection on Monday in N.Y.C.

40 of 194

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

PEACE OUT

Rosario Dawson hilariously squats as she arrives at the Anna Sui fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Monday.

41 of 194

Elder Ordonez / Splash News

DOUBLE THE CUTENESS

Naomi Watts walks her two dogs in New York City.

42 of 194

Eugene Gologursky/WireImage

FASHIONABLE COUPLE

Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay and fiancé Bruan Abasolo attend the Dennis Basso fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Monday.

43 of 194

Shawn Goldberg/Variety/Shutterstock

CELEBRITY TASTEMAKER

Gary Oldman digs in at the Variety Studio during the Toronto Film Festival on Monday.

44 of 194