Star Tracks
Star Tracks: A Bare-Faced Gisele Bündchen Lands in New York, Plus Justin Theroux, Fergie & More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
FULL SUPPORT
Jamie Foxx meets with daughter Corinne backstage at the Sherri Hill show during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday.
WHEN IN TORONTO
On Tuesday, Jamie Bell, Kate Mara, Annette Bening and Warren Beatty attend the RBC hosted Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool cocktail party during the Toronto Film Festival.
Jake Gyllenhaal poses alongside Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman, who he portrays in Stronger, at the film's premiere afterparty on Tuesday in Charlestown, Massachusetts.
MEET YOUR MATCH
Natasha Poly and Irina Shayk opt for look-alike gowns while attending the Unitas Third Annual Gala Against Human Trafficking on Tuesday in New York City.
TONIGHT'S THE NIGHT
Self-proclaimed Real Housewives fanatic Jennifer Lawrence stops by The Tonight Show, where she opened up about how "shocked" she was to learn of Luann de Lesseps' divorce.
CALL ME
A smiling Jennifer Garner is spotted taking a phone call on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
COFFEE RUN
Mandy Moore grabs coffee with family (not pictured) in Brentwood, California.
BREATHE IN AND OUT
Andrew Garfield makes his Breathe costar Claire Foy laugh at a press conference for the film during the Toronto Film Festival on Tuesday.
SITTING PRETTY
Maria Sharapova attends Hamptons' event, celebrating the tennis star, who fronts the magazine's latest cover, at Dream Midtown's PHD Terrace on Tuesday.
MYSTERY DUO
On Wednesday, illusionist Hans Klok and Pamela Anderson attend a photocall for their upcoming show, House of Mystery, in Germany.
THE GRAND FINALE
Ike Barinholtz, Xosha Roquemore and Mindy Kaling attend The Mindy Project's final season premiere party in West Hollywood on Tuesday.
JET SET
Justin Theroux keeps it casual as he makes his way through L.A.X. Airport on Tuesday.
LADIES NIGHT
Talk about some fashionable friends! Katie Holmes, Jessica Chastain, Diane Keaton, Ricky Lauren and Dylan Lauren take in the Ralph Lauren fashion show on Tuesday as part of New York Fashion Week.
PLAID ABOUT YOU
Emily Ratajkowski makes a statement in a plaid crop top and matching pants while out and about in New York on Tuesday.
HIT THE RUNWAY
Gisele Bündchen struts her stuff as she arrives in JFK Airport in New York on Thursday.
SEEING DOUBLE
Brooklyn Beckham chats with a fan at a signing for his book of photography, What I See, on Tuesday at Urban Outfitters in Brooklyn, New York, while one of his self portraits gazes over his shoulder.
WALK ON THE WILD SIDE
After releasing the latest single from her upcoming album, Double Dutchess, Fergie opts for a glam look while catching a flight out of LAX on Tuesday.
LIKE MOTHER, LIKE DAUGHTER
Tallulah Willis and Demi Moore enjoy some family bonding time at the Alice & Olivia by Stacey Bendet fashion show on Tuesday during New York Fashion Week.
SILVER SCREEN STAR
Diane Kruger stops to sign autographs for fans as she arrives at the TIFF premiere of Into the Fade on Tuesday.
DOUBLE DATE
Parents-to-be Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt goof around with The Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth while enjoying dinner at Tallulah's restaurant in Santa Monica on Tuesday.
WHAT A KNOCKOUT
Charlize Theron is clearly feeling all of those endorphins after working out with a trainer in L.A. on Tuesday.
ABS FOR DAYS
Back to the gym! Julianne Hough works on her fitness in L.A.
STARS AMONG US
Selena Gomez and James Franco come together at the Coach show during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday.
AT THE MIC
Solange Knowles performs at the Maryam Nassir Zadeh show during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday.
ON TOP OF THE WORLD
Miss America 2018 Cara Mund is all smiles as she visits the Empire State Building in New York City.
FUNNY FASHION
Aziz Ansari attends Purple Magazine's 25th anniversary event at the Top of The Standard on Monday night.
TAKE A SEAT
Thomas Rhett discusses his upcoming album, Life Changes, at the iHeartCountry album release party in New York City.
FUNNY BUSINESS
Pro basketball player Russell Westbrook cracks up while stopping by The Tonight Show on Monday.
READY FOR FASHION WEEK
A smiling Ashley Graham preps for her walk down the Addition Elle runway during New York Fashion Week.
SISTER, SISTER
Bella Hadid shows older sister Gigi some love at the Anna Sui show during New York Fashion Week.
CUDDLE BUDDIES
Nina Agdal gets cozy with an adorable pup on Monday in New York City.
PEACE OUT
Idris Elba keeps the peace during a Monday outing in N.Y.C.
MODEL BEHAVIOR
Hailey Baldwin struts her stuff on the Zadig & Voltaire runway during New York Fashion Week on Monday.
FRONT ROW FAVORITE
Cameron Dallas attends the Carolina Herrera show during New York Fashion Week on Monday.
COAT OF ARMS
Nicki Minaj rebels against the warm N.Y.C. weather by slipping on a fur coat at the Oscar de la Renta show during New York Fashion Week.
CUTE COUPLE ALERT
Ellen Page and Emma Portner cuddle up at the My Days of Mercy premiere party, hosted by GREY GOOSE Vodka and Soho House, in Toronto on Monday.
SECOND CHANCE
On Tuesday, Prince William and Sporting Chances founder, Tony Adams, meet at the organization's residential center in Liphook, Hampshire.
RED-Y FOR ANYTHING
Ellen DeGeneres fixes Heidi Klum's lipstick smudge during the America's Got Talent judge's appearance on the talk show.
STRETCH SESH
Carrie Underwood and her road trainer, Eve Overland, lead a group workout to celebrate CALIA's Fall/Winter 2017 collection on Monday in N.Y.C.
PEACE OUT
Rosario Dawson hilariously squats as she arrives at the Anna Sui fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Monday.
DOUBLE THE CUTENESS
Naomi Watts walks her two dogs in New York City.
FASHIONABLE COUPLE
Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay and fiancé Bruan Abasolo attend the Dennis Basso fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Monday.
CELEBRITY TASTEMAKER
Gary Oldman digs in at the Variety Studio during the Toronto Film Festival on Monday.
