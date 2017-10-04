Star Tracks
Star Tracks: Adriana Lima Flexes and Shows Off Her Abs, Plus Michelle Obama, Tina Fey & More
FITNESS QUEEN
Victoria's Secret Angel Adriana Lima flexes while showing off her svelte physique at N.Y.C.'s Dogpound on Tuesday.
HEAR ME OUT
Brandon Micheal Hall heads to BUILD Studios to discuss his role in The Mayor on Tuesday.
THINK PINK
Zendaya is pretty in pink as she is seen leaving Good Morning America on Tuesday.
SISTER, SISTER
Sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning turn the Miu Miu show into a bonding event during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.
WHATEVER, I'M GETTING CHEESE FRIES
Tina Fey hands out cheese fries on Mean Girls Day (Oct. 3) to celebrate the box office opening of Broadway's Mean Girls, The Musical.
POWER COUPLE
Shona Rhimes and former First Lady Michelle Obama pose for a photo together during the Pennsylvania Conference For Women 2017 on Tuesday.
PASSPORT TO PARIS
Maggie Gyllenhaal shows off her style at the Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.
FESTIVAL FAVORITE
Jake Gyllenhaal keeps his eyes on the cameras while attending the premiere of Stronger at the Zurich Film Festival in Switzerland.
JUST LANDED
Nina Dobrev and pup Maverick touch down in Toronto, where she's filming scenes for her upcoming movie, Lucky Day, on Monday.
STARRY NIGHT
Miley Cyrus and Adam Sandler perform "No Freedom" on Monday's episode of The Tonight Show to honor the Las Vegas shooting victims.
FEELING BLUE
Bella Hadid is spotted in Paris on Tuesday.
FAMILY NIGHT
Will Smith and his sons, Jaden and Trey, head to the opening party for the Louis Vuitton Vendome Store during Paris Fashion Week.
SPECIAL DELIVERY
Ricky Martin delivers aid to Hurricane Maria victims in Puerto Rico's Loiza community on Monday.
DOG DAY AFTERNOON
Priyanka Chopra walks her pup during a day of shopping at The Grove in Los Angeles.
BEST FRIENDS FOREVER
Style mavens and close friends Busy Philipps and Michelle Williams attend the opening of the Louis Vuitton boutique during Paris Fashion Week on Monday.
HOT WHEELS
On Monday, Margot Robbie attends Nissan's Futures 3.0 event.
HAPPY TO BE HERE
Princess Madeleine of Sweden and Malin Akerman chat at the World Childhood Foundation USA 2017 Thank You Gala on Monday.
SING OUT LOUD
Katy Perry belts out her hit songs while performing at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Monday night.
BIRTHDAY FUN
Joined by husband Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson celebrates her 33rd birthday at Beauty & Essex in Los Angeles.
ALL LOVE
Andra Day puckers up while posing with actor Chadwick Boseman at the student screening of Marshall at Compton High School on Tuesday.
WALK IT OUT
Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky squeeze in some time together during a stroll through Venice, California.
L.A. STATE OF MIND
Emmy Rossum keeps things casual as she walks through L.A. on Monday.
HITTING THE RUNWAY
Kaia Gerber opens the Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday — as her supermodel mom, Cindy Crawford, cheers her on from the front row.
WOMAN IN BLACK
Elle Fanning is spotted out and about in New York City on Monday.
HAND TO HOLD
Halsey and boyfriend G-Eazy walk hand-in-hand in New York City on Monday.
MEET & GREET
Jennifer Connelly arrives at the opening of the Louis Vuitton boutique as part of Paris Fashion Week.
GUITAR HERO
Keith Urban performs "Bridge Over Troubled" during the Nashville Candlelight Vigil for Las Vegas on Monday.
WHEN IN PARIS
On Monday, Cate Blanchett arrives at the opening night of The Louis Vuitton Boutique at Paris Fashion Week.
AMERICAN ATTITUDE
Jaden Smith has fun with photographers while out in Paris during Fashion Week.
UPHILL FROM HERE
Skier Lindsey Vonn speaks at the Forbes Under 30 Summit in Boston on Monday.
TRÉS CHIC
Olivia Culpo attends the Paris Fashion Week Altuzarra show on Monday
LET'S CHAT
Sarah Silverman chats with host Andy Cohen on his eponymous SiriusXM show on Monday in N.Y.C.
MAJOR MILESTONE
The Grey's Anatomy cast come together to celebrate the show's 300th episode in Los Angeles.
TAKING THE SPOTLIGHT
Billy Crudup attends David Cale's Harry Clarke Cast Meet & Greet in N.Y.C.
KEEPING IT REAL
Melissa Gorga, Danielle Staub and Margaret Josephs of the Real Housewives of New Jersey are all smiles while stopping by SiriusXM's The Jenny McCarthy Show.
IT'S SATURDAY NIGHT
Sienna Miller and Liv Tyler come together at a special screening of Saturday Night Fever on Sunday in London.
SO VOGUE
Robin Wright joins Naomi Campbell's model squad while the pair attend the Vogue party during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday.
TRAVEL BUDDIES
Jennifer Lawrence and her pup are spotted at LAX Airport on Sunday.
TAKING THE PLUNGE
Emily Ratajkowski goes for a cleavage-baring look while attending a Vogue party during Paris Fashion Week.
COFFEE RUN
A bare-faced Katie Holmes kicks off her day with a cup of coffee in N.Y.C.
BEY HAPPY
Beyoncé is all smiles as she leaves ABC Kitchen with husband JAY-Z in New York City.
WHIP IT
Bella Thorne is excited for the scares at Knott's Scary Farm Celebrity Night Friday in Buena Park, California.
RIGHT ON TIME
On Friday, Kaia Gerber poses in a glitzy dress at the Omega "Her Time" event at Paris Fashion Week.
DADDY'S GIRL
Miley Cyrus hugs dad Billy Ray Cyrus at a Friday celebration for her new album, Younger Now, in Nashville.
GOOD SPORTS
Former President Barack Obama takes in the Invictus Games with Prince Harry on Friday in Toronto.
ALL GLAM
On Saturday, Alessandra Ambrosio wears a radiant black dress to the Zurich Film Festival premiere of Dyson.
MOVIE MAN
Christian Slater arrives at the San Sebastián Film Festival closure gala on Saturday.
GOING DOWN UNDER
Macklemore takes the stage ahead of the NRL Grand Final match in Sydney on Sunday.
WALK THE WALK
On Sunday, Amber Rose is accompanied by boyfriend 21 Savage at her third Annual SlutWalk in Los Angeles.
MOTHERLY LOVE
Bow down! Glenn Close's daughter Annie Maude Starke shows her love for her famous mom at the Zurich Film Festival premiere of The Wife and the Golden Icon Award Ceremony on Sunday.
HOLDING ONTO YOU
Cute couple alert! Blake Shelton and girlfriend Gwen Stefani enjoy a night out in Oklahoma.
SO PUMPED
Miles Teller and fiancée Keleigh Sperry get animated while attendng the Wheelchair Basketball Finals during the Invictus Games on Saturday.
STRIKE A POSE
A lingerie-clad Blac Chyna comes out to support bestie Amber Rose during the third Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk on Sunday.
COUPLE GOALS
Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem attend the Loving Pablo photocall during the65th San Sebastian Film Festival on Saturday in San Sebastian, Spain.
PARTY GIRL
Leslie Jones is spotted leaving the SNL afterparty in New York City early Sunday morning.
HE'S A WINNER
James Franco receives the Concha de Oro Award for The Disaster Artist during the 65th San Sebastian Film Festival at Kursaal on Saturday in San Sebastian, Spain.
BACK IN BLACK
Cate Blanchett attended the Givenchy Spring/Summer '18 fashion show in Paris on Sunday.
CHIC STARS
Helen Mirren (left) and Jane Fonda attend the L'Oreal Paris fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday.
A WARM MILEY WELCOME
Miley Cyrus attends a welcome home party alongside her mom Trish to celebrate her new album Younger Now hosted by Spotify at Nashville's Tootsie's Orchid Lounge on Friday.
MODERN SCARE-LY
Ariel Winter and boyfriend Levi Meaden pose alongside her Modern Family costar Nolan Gould and some scary characters Friday at Knott's Scary Farm in Los Angeles.
SHOOT IT LIKE BECKHAM
David Beckham takes a selfie with a fan Friday at the Adidas Brand Center in Milan, Italy.
WIFE SNAP
The Wife stars Glenn Close and Annie Starke pose for photographers at the 65th San Sebastian Film Festival in San Sebastian, Spain Saturday.
THINKING 'BOUT NYC
British singer Dua Lipa ("Thinking 'Bout You") rocked out at her iHeartRadio LIVE performance on Thursday night in New York City.
TALK THAT TALK
Oscar winner Alicia Vikander gets animated as she speaks at the ZFF Masters event on Friday as part of the 13th Zurich Film Festival in Switzerland.
FOR THE LOVE OF MUSIC
Dua Lipa appears on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show on Z-100 Radio in New York City.
KODAK MOMENT
Prince Harry gets up close and personal with a Team United Kingdom competitor in order to get the perfect shot at the archery competition during the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada.
CAPTURE THAT
Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Younes cuddle up while snapping pics during their Parisian vacation.
IT'S ALL RELATIVE
Fashionable family Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and their kids Presley and Kaia Gerber all strike poses as they arrive at the "Her Time" Omega photo call on Friday during Paris Fashion Week.
STAR POWER
Singers Andra Day and Common crack each other up during a visit to the SiriusXM studios in New York on Friday.
LOOKING ON
All eyes are on Camila Cabello as fans snap photos of the star during her Today performance on Friday.
PLAID ABOUT YOU
Bella Hadid sports a plaid ensemble at Gare du Nord on Friday in Paris, France.
ART ATTACK
Demi Lovato celebrates her album's launch on Thursday at a special event cohosted with headphone brand JBL at an East Village art gallery in New York City; the pop-up experience is open to the public through 9 p.m. ET on Saturday.
HAND IT TO ME
On Thursday, Nelly Furtado performs on stage at the auction for the inaugural "Monte-Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean."
PASSIONATE PAIR
Malin Akerman and boyfriend Jack Donnelly share a kiss on Thursday at the New York City Ballet's 2017 Fall Fashion Gala.
WHEELIN' AROUND
Spotted: Brooklyn Beckham rides his bike out in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood.
TAKE YOUR PIC
Ethan Hawke kicks off #SelfieWithSomeoneNew, doing just that, at a local YMCA in Brooklyn, New York.
FEELING HOT, HOT, HOT
Alex Rodriguez works out at TruFusion on Thursday in Las Vegas.
SO HEROIC
Supergirl to the rescue! The show's star Melissa Benoist packs a punch while filming scenes for an upcoming episode.
TANGLED UP
Minka Kelly takes her pups out for a walk in L.A.
KISSY FACE
Ozzy Osbourne shows his love for wife Sharon while attending the Billy Morrison — Aude Somnia Solo Exhibition on Thursday in L.A.
DANCE THE NIGHT AWAY
Keri Russell and longtime love Matthew Rhys complement each other's outfit at the New York City Ballet's 2017 Fall Fashion Gala on Thursday.
STAGE PRESENCE
Joe Jonas of DNCE returns to his stomping ground during the Capital One Concert Takeover on Thursday.
MORNING GLORY
Reese Witherspoon is all smiles as she enjoys a green juice on the go while out and about in Brentwood, California, on Thursday.
MODEL SQUAD
Hailey Baldwin, Jason Wu, Karlie Kloss, Emily Ratajkowski and Taylor Hill strike a pose at the Atelier Swarovski by Jason Wu dinner on Thursday night as part of Paris Fashion Week.
SPOTTED!
Zosia Mamet gets in touch with her wild side as she attends the Leopard Leopard Leopard Pop-Up Shop hosted by Kate Spade New York & Man Repeller on Thursday in New York City.
HOLLYWOOD ROYALTY
Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco pose for photos alongside guest of honor Leonardo DiCaprio as the three of them celebrate the inaugural Monte-Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean on Thursday.
NATURAL BEAUTY
Gabrielle Union looks flawless as she steps into Ulta Beauty in Chicago to celebrate her new haircare line, Flawless, on Thursday.
BROTHERS IN ARMS
Laurence Fishburne and Bryan Cranston crack each other up as they pose for photos at the New York Film Festival world premiere of their new film, Last Flag Flying, on Thursday.
ROCK & ROLL STAR
Harry Styles commands the stage as he performs at Radio City Music Hall on Thursday in New York during his first solo tour.
SEAL OF APPROVAL
Prince Harry plants a kiss on the head of a team United Kingdom athlete after the wheelchair rugby competition on Thursday as part of the Invictus Games 2017 in Toronto, Canada.
WHEELING AND DEALING
Elsewhere, Derek Hough trades his dancing shoes for a wheelchair as he takes part in the Jaguar Land Rover celebrity wheelchair rugby exhibition match on Thursday as part of the Invictus Games.
A SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT
Matthew McConaughey takes center stage while speaking about the importance of empowering youth to make positive and healthy choices in their lives through his work at his Just Keep Livin' Foundation at an event in New York on Thursday.
BROTHER DEAREST
It's a family affair! James and Dave Franco come together for a photo call to promote their upcoming film, The Disaster Artist, on Thursday in Spain.
ALL TOGETHER NOW
Prince Harry speaks at the WE Day concert at the Toronto Invictus Games on Thursday.
RACE DAY
Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse joins actor Jacob Tremblay for a run during WE Day on Thursday.
NOT FAR FROM THE TREE
Presley Gerber and dad Rande Gerber sport similar styles as they make their way around Paris during Fashion Week.
PAIR OF LOVEBIRDS
Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Younes Bendjima pack on the PDA during a trip to Disneyland Paris.
ENCHANTÉ
On Thursday, a chic Fergie arrives at the Rick Owens show during Paris Fashion Week.
ON THE RUN
Matthew McConaughey squeezes in a morning jog on Thursday in New York City.
FEELING BLUNT
Nina Dobrev shows off her blunt bob at the L.A. premiere of her new movie, Flatliners, on Wednesday.
GIVING BACK
Alicia Keys receives a $1 million check from Revlon CEO Fabia Garcia for her Keep a Child Alive foundation.
EXPRESS YOUR SELFIE
Michael Moore and Meryl Streep take a selfie backstage at Broadway's Michael Moore: The Terms of My Surrender on Wednesday.
PARTY TIME
Michael Douglas poses at the afterparty for the premiere of Flatliners on Wednesday.
AT THE MIC
Kyra Sedgwick takes the stage at BUILD Studios to discuss Ten Days in the Valley on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
SURPRISE LESSON
Rachel Platten poses for a picture with surprised breast cancer survivors who participated in a voice lesson at the Ford Warriors in Pink More Good Days event at the Voice Academy NYC on Wednesday.
THE RIGHT TO BEAR ARMS
Justin Theroux opts for a bike ride through N.Y.C.'s West Village neighborhood on Wednesday.
FINDING FAME
Jamie Foxx attends the West Hollywood premiere of his new Showtime series, White Famous, on Wednesday.
RIDE ON
Newly minted New Yorker Brooklyn Beckham goes for a bike ride in between classes.
THROWING SHADE
Kate Upton is spotted out for lunch in Beverly Hills.
MAKING A POINT
Jared Leto has fun with the cameras while visiting SiriusXM Wednesday in New York City.
HOLD MY BEER
Usain Bolt tastes the goodies at Munich Oktoberfest on Wednesday.
SHARING IS CARING
On Wednesday in Toronto, Prince Harry teases athlete David Henson's daughter Emily, 2, as she and mom Hayley watch the sitting volleyball finals at the Invictus Games.
DARE TO DREAM
Elle Macpherson arrives at the DreamBall Wednesday in New York City.