Star Tracks: Adriana Lima Flexes and Shows Off Her Abs, Plus Michelle Obama, Tina Fey & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By @gracegavilanes

John Palmer/MediaPunch

FITNESS QUEEN

Victoria's Secret Angel Adriana Lima flexes while showing off her svelte physique at N.Y.C.'s Dogpound on Tuesday.

Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic

HEAR ME OUT

Brandon Micheal Hall heads to BUILD Studios to discuss his role in The Mayor on Tuesday.

James Devaney/GC Images

THINK PINK

Zendaya is pretty in pink as she is seen leaving Good Morning America on Tuesday.

Victor Boyko/Getty

SISTER, SISTER

Sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning turn the Miu Miu show into a bonding event during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

WHATEVER, I'M GETTING CHEESE FRIES

Tina Fey hands out cheese fries on Mean Girls Day (Oct. 3) to celebrate the box office opening of Broadway's Mean Girls, The Musical.

Marla Aufmuth/Getty

POWER COUPLE

Shona Rhimes and former First Lady Michelle Obama pose for a photo together during the Pennsylvania Conference For Women 2017 on Tuesday.

Jacopo Raule/GC Images

PASSPORT TO PARIS

Maggie Gyllenhaal shows off her style at the Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.

Alexander Koerner/Getty

FESTIVAL FAVORITE

Jake Gyllenhaal keeps his eyes on the cameras while attending the premiere of Stronger at the Zurich Film Festival in Switzerland.

Pacific Coast News

JUST LANDED

Nina Dobrev and pup Maverick touch down in Toronto, where she's filming scenes for her upcoming movie, Lucky Day, on Monday.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

STARRY NIGHT

Miley Cyrus and Adam Sandler perform "No Freedom" on Monday's episode of The Tonight Show to honor the Las Vegas shooting victims.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

FEELING BLUE

Bella Hadid is spotted in Paris on Tuesday.

INSTARimages.com

FAMILY NIGHT

Will Smith and his sons, Jaden and Trey, head to the opening party for the Louis Vuitton Vendome Store during Paris Fashion Week.

Gladys Vega/Getty

SPECIAL DELIVERY

Ricky Martin delivers aid to Hurricane Maria victims in Puerto Rico's Loiza community on Monday.

BackGrid

DOG DAY AFTERNOON

Priyanka Chopra walks her pup during a day of shopping at The Grove in Los Angeles.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

BEST FRIENDS FOREVER

Style mavens and close friends Busy Philipps and Michelle Williams attend the opening of the Louis Vuitton boutique during Paris Fashion Week on Monday.

John Phillips/Getty

HOT WHEELS

On Monday, Margot Robbie attends Nissan's Futures 3.0 event.

Cindy Ord/Getty

HAPPY TO BE HERE

Princess Madeleine of Sweden and Malin Akerman chat at the World Childhood Foundation USA 2017 Thank You Gala on Monday.

Michael Loccisano/Getty

SING OUT LOUD

Katy Perry belts out her hit songs while performing at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Monday night.

Jerritt Clark

BIRTHDAY FUN

Joined by husband Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson celebrates her 33rd birthday at Beauty & Essex in Los Angeles.

Leon Bennett/Getty

ALL LOVE

Andra Day puckers up while posing with actor Chadwick Boseman at the student screening of Marshall at Compton High School on Tuesday.

BackGrid

WALK IT OUT

Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky squeeze in some time together during a stroll through Venice, California.

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

L.A. STATE OF MIND

Emmy Rossum keeps things casual as she walks through L.A. on Monday.

INSTARimages.com

HITTING THE RUNWAY

Kaia Gerber opens the Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday — as her supermodel mom, Cindy Crawford, cheers her on from the front row.

Splash News Online

WOMAN IN BLACK

Elle Fanning is spotted out and about in New York City on Monday.

Splash News Online

HAND TO HOLD

Halsey and boyfriend G-Eazy walk hand-in-hand in New York City on Monday.

Splash News Online

MEET & GREET

Jennifer Connelly arrives at the opening of the Louis Vuitton boutique as part of Paris Fashion Week.

Rick Diamond/Getty

GUITAR HERO

Keith Urban performs "Bridge Over Troubled" during the Nashville Candlelight Vigil for Las Vegas on Monday.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

WHEN IN PARIS

On Monday, Cate Blanchett arrives at the opening night of The Louis Vuitton Boutique at Paris Fashion Week. 

Spread Pictures/BackGrid

AMERICAN ATTITUDE 

Jaden Smith has fun with photographers while out in Paris during Fashion Week. 

Paul Marotta/Getty

UPHILL FROM HERE

Skier Lindsey Vonn speaks at the Forbes Under 30 Summit in Boston on Monday. 

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

TRÉS CHIC 

Olivia Culpo attends the Paris Fashion Week Altuzarra show on Monday 

Ben Gabbe/Getty

LET'S CHAT

Sarah Silverman chats with host Andy Cohen on his eponymous SiriusXM show on Monday in N.Y.C.

Eddy Chen/ABC

MAJOR MILESTONE

The Grey's Anatomy cast come together to celebrate the show's 300th episode in Los Angeles.

Jason Smith/Everett

TAKING THE SPOTLIGHT

Billy Crudup attends David Cale's Harry Clarke Cast Meet & Greet in N.Y.C.

Ben Gabbe/Getty

KEEPING IT REAL

Melissa Gorga, Danielle Staub and Margaret Josephs of the Real Housewives of New Jersey are all smiles while stopping by SiriusXM's The Jenny McCarthy Show.

Dave Benett/Getty

IT'S SATURDAY NIGHT

Sienna Miller and Liv Tyler come together at a special screening of Saturday Night Fever on Sunday in London.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

SO VOGUE

Robin Wright joins Naomi Campbell's model squad while the pair attend the Vogue party during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday. 

INSTARimages.com

TRAVEL BUDDIES

Jennifer Lawrence and her pup are spotted at LAX Airport on Sunday.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

TAKING THE PLUNGE

Emily Ratajkowski goes for a cleavage-baring look while attending a Vogue party during Paris Fashion Week.

Splash News Online

COFFEE RUN

A bare-faced Katie Holmes kicks off her day with a cup of coffee in N.Y.C.

Splash News Online

BEY HAPPY

Beyoncé is all smiles as she leaves ABC Kitchen with husband JAY-Z in New York City.

David Livingston/Getty

WHIP IT 

Bella Thorne is excited for the scares at Knott's Scary Farm Celebrity Night Friday in Buena Park, California. 

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

RIGHT ON TIME 

On Friday, Kaia Gerber poses in a glitzy dress at the Omega "Her Time" event at Paris Fashion Week. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty

DADDY'S GIRL 

Miley Cyrus hugs dad Billy Ray Cyrus at a Friday celebration for her new album, Younger Now, in Nashville. 

Chris Jackson/Getty

GOOD SPORTS 

Former President Barack Obama takes in the Invictus Games with Prince Harry on Friday in Toronto. 

Alexander Koerner/Getty

ALL GLAM

On Saturday, Alessandra Ambrosio wears a radiant black dress to the Zurich Film Festival premiere of Dyson

Carlos Alvarez/Getty

MOVIE MAN 

Christian Slater arrives at the San Sebastián Film Festival closure gala on Saturday. 

Cameron Spencer/Getty

GOING DOWN UNDER 

Macklemore takes the stage ahead of the NRL Grand Final match in Sydney on Sunday. 

David Livingston/Getty

WALK THE WALK 

On Sunday, Amber Rose is accompanied by boyfriend 21 Savage at her third Annual SlutWalk in Los Angeles. 

Andreas Rentz/Getty

MOTHERLY LOVE 

Bow down! Glenn Close's daughter Annie Maude Starke shows her love for her famous mom at the Zurich Film Festival premiere of The Wife and the Golden Icon Award Ceremony on Sunday. 

Backgrid

HOLDING ONTO YOU

Cute couple alert! Blake Shelton and girlfriend Gwen Stefani enjoy a night out in Oklahoma.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

SO PUMPED

Miles Teller and fiancée Keleigh Sperry get animated while attendng the Wheelchair Basketball Finals during the Invictus Games on Saturday.

David Livingston/Getty

STRIKE A POSE

A lingerie-clad Blac Chyna comes out to support bestie Amber Rose during the third Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk on Sunday.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

COUPLE GOALS

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem attend the Loving Pablo photocall during  the65th San Sebastian Film Festival on Saturday in San Sebastian, Spain. 

247PAPS.TV/Splash News

PARTY GIRL

Leslie Jones is spotted leaving the SNL afterparty in New York City early Sunday morning.

Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImage

HE'S A WINNER

James Franco receives the Concha de Oro Award for The Disaster Artist during the 65th San Sebastian Film Festival at Kursaal on Saturday in San Sebastian, Spain. 

BACK IN BLACK

Cate Blanchett attended the Givenchy Spring/Summer '18 fashion show in Paris on Sunday.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

CHIC STARS

Helen Mirren (left) and Jane Fonda attend the L'Oreal Paris fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

A WARM MILEY WELCOME

Miley Cyrus attends a welcome home party alongside her mom Trish to celebrate her new album Younger Now hosted by Spotify at Nashville's Tootsie's Orchid Lounge on Friday. 

Vince Flores/startraksphoto.com

MODERN SCARE-LY

Ariel Winter and boyfriend Levi Meaden pose alongside her Modern Family costar Nolan Gould and some scary characters Friday at Knott's Scary Farm in Los Angeles. 

Alberto Scarpinato/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

SHOOT IT LIKE BECKHAM

David Beckham takes a selfie with a fan Friday at the Adidas Brand Center in Milan, Italy. 

Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImage

WIFE SNAP

The Wife stars Glenn Close and Annie Starke pose for photographers at the 65th San Sebastian Film Festival in San Sebastian, Spain Saturday.

Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio

THINKING 'BOUT NYC

British singer Dua Lipa ("Thinking 'Bout You") rocked out at her iHeartRadio LIVE performance on Thursday night in New York City.

Andreas Rentz/Getty

TALK THAT TALK

Oscar winner Alicia Vikander gets animated as she speaks at the ZFF Masters event on Friday as part of the 13th Zurich Film Festival in Switzerland.

Derek Storm/Splash News Online

FOR THE LOVE OF MUSIC

Dua Lipa appears on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show on Z-100 Radio in New York City.

BACKGRID

KODAK MOMENT

Prince Harry gets up close and personal with a Team United Kingdom competitor in order to get the perfect shot at the archery competition during the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada.

BACKGRID

CAPTURE THAT

Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Younes cuddle up while snapping pics during their Parisian vacation. 

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

IT'S ALL RELATIVE

Fashionable family Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and their kids Presley and Kaia Gerber all strike poses as they arrive at the "Her Time" Omega photo call on Friday during Paris Fashion Week.

Mike Coppola/Getty

STAR POWER

Singers Andra Day and Common crack each other up during a visit to the SiriusXM studios in New York on Friday.

Jose Perez/Startraks

LOOKING ON

All eyes are on Camila Cabello as fans snap photos of the star during her Today performance on Friday.

INSTARimages

PLAID ABOUT YOU

Bella Hadid sports a plaid ensemble at Gare du Nord on Friday in Paris, France.

Mike Coppola/Getty

ART ATTACK

Demi Lovato celebrates her album's launch on Thursday at a special event cohosted with headphone brand JBL at an East Village art gallery in New York City; the pop-up experience is open to the public through 9 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Venturelli/Getty

HAND IT TO ME

On Thursday, Nelly Furtado performs on stage at the auction for the inaugural "Monte-Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean." 

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

PASSIONATE PAIR

Malin Akerman and boyfriend Jack Donnelly share a kiss on Thursday at the New York City Ballet's 2017 Fall Fashion Gala.

Splash News Online

WHEELIN' AROUND

Spotted: Brooklyn Beckham rides his bike out in N.Y.C.'s  Soho neighborhood.

Invision/AP/Shutterstock

TAKE YOUR PIC

Ethan Hawke kicks off #SelfieWithSomeoneNew, doing just that, at a local YMCA in Brooklyn, New York.

Denise Truscello/Getty

FEELING HOT, HOT, HOT

Alex Rodriguez works out at TruFusion on Thursday in Las Vegas.

BackGrid

SO HEROIC

Supergirl to the rescue! The show's star Melissa Benoist packs a punch while filming scenes for an upcoming episode.

Splash News Online

TANGLED UP

Minka Kelly takes her pups out for a walk in L.A.

Greg Doherty/Getty

KISSY FACE

Ozzy Osbourne shows his love for wife Sharon while attending the Billy Morrison — Aude Somnia Solo Exhibition on Thursday in L.A.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

DANCE THE NIGHT AWAY

Keri Russell and longtime love Matthew Rhys complement each other's outfit at the New York City Ballet's 2017 Fall Fashion Gala on Thursday.

Noam Galai/Getty

STAGE PRESENCE

Joe Jonas of DNCE returns to his stomping ground during the Capital One Concert Takeover on Thursday.

Broadimage

MORNING GLORY

Reese Witherspoon is all smiles as she enjoys a green juice on the go while out and about in Brentwood, California, on Thursday.

Julien Hekimian/Getty

MODEL SQUAD

Hailey Baldwin, Jason Wu, Karlie Kloss, Emily Ratajkowski and Taylor Hill strike a pose at the Atelier Swarovski by Jason Wu dinner on Thursday night as part of Paris Fashion Week.

Cindy Ord/Getty

SPOTTED!

Zosia Mamet gets in touch with her wild side as she attends the Leopard Leopard Leopard Pop-Up Shop hosted by Kate Spade New York & Man Repeller on Thursday in New York City.

Venturelli/Getty

HOLLYWOOD ROYALTY

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco pose for photos alongside guest of honor Leonardo DiCaprio as the three of them celebrate the inaugural Monte-Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean on Thursday.

Timothy Hiatt/Getty

NATURAL BEAUTY

Gabrielle Union looks flawless as she steps into Ulta Beauty in Chicago to celebrate her new haircare line, Flawless, on Thursday.

Todd Williamson/Getty

BROTHERS IN ARMS

Laurence Fishburne and Bryan Cranston crack each other up as they pose for photos at the New York Film Festival world premiere of their new film, Last Flag Flying, on Thursday.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

ROCK & ROLL STAR

Harry Styles commands the stage as he performs at Radio City Music Hall on Thursday in New York during his first solo tour.

Chris Jackson/Getty

SEAL OF APPROVAL

Prince Harry plants a kiss on the head of a team United Kingdom athlete after the wheelchair rugby competition on Thursday as part of the Invictus Games 2017 in Toronto, Canada.

Nick Dimbleby/Getty

WHEELING AND DEALING

Elsewhere, Derek Hough trades his dancing shoes for a wheelchair as he takes part in the Jaguar Land Rover celebrity wheelchair rugby exhibition match on Thursday as part of the Invictus Games.

Brian Ach/Getty

A SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Matthew McConaughey takes center stage while speaking about the importance of empowering youth to make positive and healthy choices in their lives through his work at his Just Keep Livin' Foundation at an event in New York on Thursday.

INSTARimages.com

BROTHER DEAREST

It's a family affair! James and Dave Franco come together for a photo call to promote their upcoming film, The Disaster Artist, on Thursday in Spain.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

ALL TOGETHER NOW 

Prince Harry speaks at the WE Day concert at the Toronto Invictus Games on Thursday. 

Arthur Mola/Invision/AP

RACE DAY

Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse joins actor Jacob Tremblay for a run during WE Day on Thursday.

Splash News Online

NOT FAR FROM THE TREE

Presley Gerber and dad Rande Gerber sport similar styles as they make their way around Paris during Fashion Week.

Pacific Coast News

PAIR OF LOVEBIRDS

Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Younes Bendjima pack on the PDA during a trip to Disneyland Paris.

INSTARimages.com

ENCHANTÉ

On Thursday, a chic Fergie arrives at the Rick Owens show during Paris Fashion Week. 

The Image Direct

ON THE RUN

Matthew McConaughey squeezes in a morning jog on Thursday in New York City.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

FEELING BLUNT

Nina Dobrev shows off her blunt bob at the L.A. premiere of her new movie, Flatliners, on Wednesday.

Ramon Rivas

GIVING BACK

Alicia Keys receives a $1 million check from Revlon CEO Fabia Garcia for her Keep a Child Alive foundation.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

EXPRESS YOUR SELFIE

Michael Moore and Meryl Streep take a selfie backstage at Broadway's Michael Moore: The Terms of My Surrender on Wednesday.

Kevin Winter/Getty

PARTY TIME

Michael Douglas poses at the afterparty for the premiere of Flatliners on Wednesday.

Desiree Navarro/WireImage

AT THE MIC

Kyra Sedgwick takes the stage at BUILD Studios to discuss Ten Days in the Valley on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Ford Warriors in Pink

SURPRISE LESSON

Rachel Platten poses for a picture with surprised breast cancer survivors who participated in a voice lesson at the Ford Warriors in Pink More Good Days event at the Voice Academy NYC on Wednesday.

The Image Direct

THE RIGHT TO BEAR ARMS

Justin Theroux opts for a bike ride through N.Y.C.'s West Village neighborhood on Wednesday.

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

FINDING FAME

Jamie Foxx attends the West Hollywood premiere of his new Showtime series, White Famous, on Wednesday.

The Image Direct

RIDE ON

Newly minted New Yorker Brooklyn Beckham goes for a bike ride in between classes.

BackGrid

THROWING SHADE

Kate Upton is spotted out for lunch in Beverly Hills.

Cindy Ord/Getty

MAKING A POINT 

Jared Leto has fun with the cameras while visiting SiriusXM Wednesday in New York City. 

Gisela Schober/Getty

HOLD MY BEER

Usain Bolt tastes the goodies at Munich Oktoberfest on Wednesday. 

Chris Jackson/Getty

SHARING IS CARING 

On Wednesday in Toronto, Prince Harry teases athlete David Henson's daughter Emily, 2, as she and mom Hayley watch the sitting volleyball finals at the Invictus Games. 

Michael Loccisano/Getty

DARE TO DREAM 

Elle Macpherson arrives at the DreamBall Wednesday in New York City. 