WORK IT OUT
Jennifer Garner gears up to break a sweat during a Tuesday morning workout.
ON AIR
Gail Simmons visits the SiriusXM Studios on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
BEACH BABE
Liam Hemsworth enjoys a day at the beach during a day off from shooting his new film, Killerman, in Savannah, Georgia.
SCENE & HEARD
So sweet! Mariska Hargitay and Brooke Shields hug it out on the N.Y.C. set of Law & Order: SVU.
STAGE PRESENCE
Patti LaBelle performs at Foxwoods Resorts Casino on Saturday.
COWBOY VIBES
Ryan Gosling is unrecognizable as he channels his inner cowboy on the Atlanta set of First Man.
MODEL BEHAVIOR
Stella Maxwell perfects her yoga pose while participating in a Train Like An Angel event, ahead of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, on Tuesday.
A WALK TO REMEMBER
Real Housewives of New York City alumna Kelly Bensimon is all smiles as she and her pup go for a stroll on Monday.
BURST OF COLOR
Elle Fanning and Brie Larson pull out all the style stops at the InStyhle Awards on Monday.
SPEAKING OUT
Cate Blanchett takes the stage to accept the Style Icon Award at the third annual InStyle Awards on Monday.
TIME TO PARTY
Ben Schwartz attends the Visa ID Intelligence launch party at Money 20/20 on Monday.
SHOWING OFF
Ahead of their Netflix show's season 2 premiere, Stranger Things stars Dacre Montgomery, Natalia Dyer and Joe Keery stop by Young Hollywood Studio on Monday in L.A.
BETTER FROM THE BACK
Zendaya is a vision as she makes her way down the InStyle Awards red carpet on Monday in L.A.
TOGETHER AGAIN
Reunited — and it feels so good! Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato catch up and pose for photos together at the third annual InStyle Awards on Monday.
MAKING WAVES
Former One Direction member Niall Horan greets fans and photographers before heading to Jimmy Kimmel Live.
STARRY NIGHT
On Monday, Miles Teller and Haley Bennett arrive at the L.A. premiere of Thank You For Your Service.
FOR THE LOVE OF KARL
Huddling together for a group photo, Gigi Hadid, sister Bella and mother Yolanda attend V Magazine's intimate dinner in honor of designer Karl Lagerfeld.
FRIENDS 'TIL THE END
BFFs Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini have some fun on the Queens, New York set of their new film, Second Act.
HUG IT OUT
Jaimie Alexander shares an embrace with her stunt double, Heidi Schnappauf at the 10th Annual Action Icon Awards on Sunday.
BUNDLED UP
Liev Schreiber keeps his pup close during a bike ride through New York City's Soho neighborhood.
IT'S NOT EASY BEING GREEN
... but it might just be for Kourtney Kardashian, who grabbed an iced matcha drink in West Hollywood.
WHEN IN SPAIN
Anne Hathaway is unrecognizable on the Mallorca, Spain set of her new movie, Nasty Women, on Monday.
DOUBLE DIVAS
Mariah Carey and Naomi Campbell pump up the glam at V Magazine's intimate dinner in honor of Karl Lagerfeld in N.Y.C. on Monday.
CAFFEINE BOOST
Sofia Vergara and host Mario Lopez fuel up with cups of coffee during the Modern Family star's Monday appearance on Extra.
CHEERS!
Josh Henderson hosts a private dinner and tasting experience with Hennessy Paradis Impérial at NOBU in Dallas, Texas.
BEAUTY & THE BUS
Jennifer Lopez is spotted filming her new movie Second Act in N.Y.C.
TWO BY TWO
On Monday, Dakota Fanning and a mystery man step out together in New York City.
S'MORE & MORE
On Monday, Prince Harry warms up by a fire with the young people of Myplace at Brockholes Nature Reserve in Preston, England.
GRAND ENTRANCE
Catherine Zeta-Jones sparkles as she strikes a dramatic pose on the red carpet at the Best FIFA Football Awards 2017 on Monday in London.
SITTING PRETTY
Anna Faris is all smiles as she stops by the AOL Build Studios in New York City on Monday to discuss her new book, Unqualified.
RIDE THE WAVE
Ana de Armas, Harrison Ford, director Denis Villeneuve and Sylvia Hoeks greet the gathered press as they arrive at a conference for their film, Blade Runner 2049, in Tokyo on Sunday.
BELT IT OUT
After joining all five living presidents in order to raise funds for Hurricane Harvey, Irma and Maria victims in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands., Lady Gaga takes the stage to perform at a benefit concert in College Station, Texas, on Saturday.
DOG DAYS
Naomi Watts keeps it cozy as she takes her dog for a walk in New York City on Friday.
PUPPY LOVE
Katy Perry holds on tight to her dog, Nugget, as she hugs Ryan Seacrest during a puppy-themed surprise birthday party thrown for her by her American Idol costars in Nashville.
SEEING DOUBLE
Kaia Gerber poses for a selfie alongside a giant photo of herself as she attends the Hudson Jean SS18 Preview event on Friday in N.Y.C.
FAMILY AFFAIR
Angelina Jolie and children Shiloh and Zahara pose with the cast of The Breadwinner during the film's Hollywood premiere on Friday.
COLD SHOULDER
Zendaya plays coy with photographers on Friday as she attends the 2017 GLSEN Respect Awards on Friday.
HANDS UP!
Lindsay Price and Curtis Stone put a smile on their faces — and their hands! — as they arrive at the 7th Annual Baby Ball Gala on Saturday in L.A.
IN THE NUDE
Bella Hadid keeps it monochromatic in an all-neutral outfit while out and about in New York on Saturday.
TWO OF A KIND
Katharine McPhee and David Foster strike a pose as they arrive at the David Foster Foundation Gala on Saturday in Vancouver, Canada.
CHEERING SECTION
Dakota Fanning and a guest cuddle up to one another as they watch the New York Knicks take on the Detroit Pistons on Saturday at Madison Square Garden.
MONSTER MASH
Gwyneth Paltrow, GOOD+ founder Jessica Seinfeld and host Jerry Seinfeld get into the Halloween spirit as they attend the GOOD+ Foundation Halloween Bash on Sunday in Culver City, California.
SIGNED, SEALED, DELIVERED
Matt Damon is all smiles as he signs autographs for fans at the Westwood, California premiere of his new film, Suburbicon, on Sunday.
FAMILY MAN
Director George Clooney is supported by wife Amal Clooney and mother-in-law Baria Alamuddin at the Los Angeles premiere of Suburbicon on Sunday.
SOMEONE TO LEAN ON
On Sunday in Los Angeles, Laverne Cox and Rita Moreno share a sweet moment at the Outfest Legacy Awards.
SPOOKTACULAR
Jordana Brewster dresses up with sons Julian, 4, and Rowan, 1, for the GOOD + Foundation's Halloween Bash Sunday in Culver City, California.
DEAD OR ALIVE
Norman Reedus and Jeffrey Dean Morgan celebrate The Walking Dead's 100th episode in Los Angeles on Sunday.
MANI UP
On Sunday, Peyton List gets primped at OPI's 150-foot long manicure bar in Santa Monica.
ON THE TOWN
Garrett Hedlund, Brit Marling and Jason Clarke come out for Town & Country Magazine's November issue celebration on Saturday in L.A.
PEACHY-KEEN
Kate Hudson shines Sunday at a Valentino and InStyle cocktail party in Los Angeles.
ONE DOWN
In New York City Saturday, Nev Schulman and wife Laura Perlongo throw a first birthday party for daughter Cleo.
WHAT A GEM
Ruby Rose attends the grand opening of Bulgari's N.Y.C. flagship store on Friday.
BRIGHT EYES
On Friday, composers Edie Brickell and Steve Martin arrive at the opening night of their musical Bright Star at L.A.'s Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre.
ALL I'M ASKIN'
Kerry Washington and Rosario Dawson pose at the GLSEN Respect Awards on Friday in Beverly Hills.
BOOK WORMS
Gabrielle Union celebrates with Monyetta Shaw at her book tour afterparty in Atlanta on Friday.
PERFECT IN PINK
Rihanna keeps her look perfectly pink in New York City, wearing a bra-like top with a matching mini-skirt.
WHEN IN ROME
Gerard Butler looks suave while attending a photocall for his movie Geostorm in Rome, Italy.
MAKE IT POP
Kesha rocks out onstage during the "We Can Survive" concert at the Hollywood Bowl.
FUN IN PHILLY
American Horror Story actress Sarah Paulson and girlfriend Holland Taylor hit the town in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
PAINT IT BLACK
Selena Gomez kept her ensemble monochromatic for dinner with friends at hotspot the Spotted Pig in New York City.
HEARING FROM HANKS
Tom Hanks chats with Ken Burns at the National Archives Foundation Gala in Washington, D.C.
CAPTIVATING THE CARPET
Colin Farrell and costar Nicole Kidman pose at a screening of their new movie, The Killing of a Sacred Deer.
A KALEIDOSCOPE OF CONFIDENCE
"Confident" singer Demi Lovato looked glam at Friday's Bulgari flagship store opening celebration in New York City.
SIGNED, SEALED, DELIVERED
Gabrielle Union signs copies of her latest book We're Going to Need More Wine: Stories That Are Funny, Complicated, and True at the SCADshow Friday in Atlanta, Georgia.
SEEING DOUBLE
Kaia Gerber hosted the Hudson Jean SS18 Preview in New York City Friday, where she posed in front of a giant photo of herself from the company's new campaign.
RED CARPET RESPECT
Rosario Dawson, Imani Sims, Marisa Matias, Marcus Breed, Em Gentry, Nate Fulmer and Danny Charney smile together on the red carpet at the GLSEN Respect Awards in Los Angeles on Friday.
LAUGHING OFF THE HATERS
Colleen Ballinger and Angela Kinsey were all smiles at the premiere party for the new season of their Netflix Series, Haters, Back Off! in Los Angeles on Friday.
COLOR RUSH
Julianne Hough brightens up a neutral outfit with a bright red lip while out in L.A. on Friday.
COFFEE KLATCH
Former Life costars (and super-close pals) Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal catch up over coffee on Friday in New York City.
MIAMI NICE
Olivia Culpo keeps up her parade of cute bikinis while filming a new project in Miami on Friday.
TOTAL BUZZ
But first ... lots of coffee! A makeup-free Jennifer Lopez totes her supersized drink in N.Y.C. on Friday.
