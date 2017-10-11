Star Tracks

Star Tracks: Pink Twins with Radio Host Elvis Duran, Plus Mandy Moore, James Franco & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By @gracegavilanes

Noam Galai/Getty

MATCHY MATCHY

Pink and the eponymous radio host of The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show flaunt their matching styles on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

SARTORIAL SUPERSTAR

Hello, gorgeous! Molly Sims has a model moment as she makes her way to BUILD Studios on Tuesday.

Jeff Spicer/Getty

HELLO THERE

Director Mel Brooks and choreographer Susan Stroman attend the opening night of Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein  in London on Tuesday.

Rob Kim/Getty

RADIO HEAD

Mandy Moore stops by SiriusXM Studios to discuss This Is Us on Tuesday.

The Image Direct

LAUGH ATTACK

James Franco breaks out in laughter during a lunch date with a friend in New York City on Tuesday.

Shutterstock

BUMP IT UP

A pregnant Brooklyn Decker is spotted out and about in New York City on Tuesday.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

WORK IT OUT

Alessandra Ambrosio breaks a sweat in a "Train Like An Angel" event in preparation for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Tuesday.

Fred Duval/FilmMagic

CALL ME MAYBE

Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer attend the Mayor of London Gala & UK Premiere of Call Me By Your Name during the 61st BFI London Film Festival.

Jimi Celeste/Patrick McMullan/Getty

JUST BREATHE

All smiles here! Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy attend the New York screening of Breathe on Monday.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

HAVING A BALL

Frankie Shaw practices her basketball skills at the Smilf premiere afterparty in L.A. on Monday.

Dave Benett/Getty

COOL GIRLS CLUB

Princess Eugenie and Ellie Goulding come together at Leo's at The Arts Club launch party in London.

MEGA

MIAMI VIBES

Following her trip to aid Hurricane Maria victims in Puerto Rico, Bethenny Frankel soaks up the sun in Miami on Monday.

James Devaney/GC Images

COURTSIDE CUTIES

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, actor Ansel Elgort and his girlfriend, Violetta Komyshan break into laughter during a Houston Rockets and New York Knicks basketball game on Monday night.

Amanda Edwards/WireImage

A LOOK BACK

Mellow in yellow! Kate Bosworth arrives at the Hollywood premiere of National Geographic Documentary Films' Jane on Monday.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

LENDING A HAND

Jean-Claude Van Damm and Kat Foster high-five one another while speaking onstage during the Beyond Fest screening and panel of Amazon Prime Video's exclusive series Jean-Claude Van Johnson on Monday.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

STRIKE A POSE

Emmy Rossum is a master smizer at the L.A. premiere of Smilf on Monday.

Paul Zimmerman/Getty

SPILLING TEA

Jason Ritter is all smiles as he visits BUILD Studios to discuss Kevin (Probably) Saves the World on Monday.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

SNACK ATTACK

Jackie Chan treats himself to soda and popcorn ahead of the N.Y.C. screening of The Foreigner on Monday.

Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

SISTER, SISTER

On Monday, Gigi Hadid and birthday girl Bella enjoy a night out to ring in the supermodel's 21st year in N.Y.C.

David Livingston/Getty

WHO'S WHO?

Property Brothers stars Jonathan and Drew Scott play tug-of-war with Dancing with the Stars pro Emma Slater prior to the show's Monday episode.

Mary Clavering/Getty

PEACE OUT

Travis Barker and daughter Alabama visit the Young Hollywood Studio on Monday.

Noam Galai/Getty

GOLDEN GODDESS

All eyes are on Kesha as she performs in her N.Y.C. concert during her Rainbow tour on Monday.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

A STAR AMONG US

On Sunday, Margot Robbie attends the red carpet at the I, Tonya premiere during the Hamptons International Film Festival.

Lars Niki/Getty

WONDER MAN

Luke Evans attends the Professor Marston and the Wonder Women meet and greet at New York's Forbidden Planet on Monday.

CYVR / BACKGRID

AND THEY'RE OFF!

Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale and her pup, Elvis, are spotted at a Vancouver airport after visiting her parents in Memphis, Tennessee.

Splash News Online

AROUND TOWN

Ben Affleck and girlfriend Lindsay Shookus go shopping for artwork in N.Y.C.

Cindy Ord/Getty

CAMERA READY 

On Monday, Hilaria Baldwin and daughter Carmen, 4, play at the launch of the L.O.L. Surprise Unboxing Video Booth at Toys "R" Us in New York City. 

Graylock/Fashion Tech Forum

TECH TALK

Lee Chan, will.i.am, Mike Dennison chat during the 4th Annual Fashion Tech Forum Conference on Friday.

Paul Zimmerman/Getty

WORLD WONDERS

On Monday, actors Luke Evans, Bella Heathcote, Rebecca Hall and director Angela Robinson of Professor Marsto and the Wonder Woman talk about their new movie at BUILD Studio in New York City. 

Splash News Online

CAN'T HELP BUT SMILE

Oh happy day! Christina Milian is in good spirits as she runs errands in Beverly Hills.

Daniel Boczarski/Getty

HAPPY AND YOU KNOW IT

Christie Brinkley celebrates World Smile Day with Smile Trains supporters in Chicago on Friday. 

Splash News Online

BIRTHDAY GIRL

Bella Hadid is all smiles as she celebrates her 21st birthday with friends in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

THIS IS FAMILY

This Is Us costars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore and Chrissy Metz come together to attend The Rape Foundation Annual Brunch on Sunday.

PA Images/INSTARimages

UP CLOSE & PERSONAL

Say cheese! Saoirse Ronan snaps a selfie with a fan at the On Chesil Beach premiere during the BFI London Film Festival on Sunday.

David M. Benett/Getty

CUTE COUPLE

Michael Caine and wife Shakira attend an afterparty for My Generation in London on Sunday.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

BRAVE MEN

On Sunday, Jeff Bridges greets police officers at the L.A. premiere of Only the Brave.

Splash News Online

FESTIVAL FAVORITE

Diane Kruger attends the In the Fade premiere during the 25th Annual Hamptons International Film Festival.

Greg Doherty/Getty

SHARING THE LOVE

Janet Jackson and Ja'net Dubois are all smiles on Sunday at Jackson's State of the World Tour afterparty.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

TAKING THE LEAD

Elizabeth Olsen and Jeremy Renner take the stage at a Wind River Q&A on Sunday.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

FEELING ARTSY

Busy Philipps, whose BFF Michele Williams dyed her hair pink, spends quality time with her daughter at the P.S. ARTS Express Yourself event.

Splash News Online

FINDING BALANCE

New mom Amanda Seyfried goes paddleboarding in Croatia.

Roger Wong/INSTARimages

SHINE BRIGHT

Sonequa Martin-Green strikes a pose at New York City's PaleyFest on Sunday.

Milla Cochran/startraks

DANCING DUO

BC Jean and husband Mark Ballas pose at Sunday's Jump Jive & Thrive event in L.A.

Nancy Rivera/INSTARimages

CON WOMAN

Jaimie Alexander attends New York City Comic Con on Sunday. 

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

TALKING TRUTH 

Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny enjoy themselves on the Comic Con panel for The X-Files on Sunday. 

Jenny Anderson/Getty

HIGH SCHOOL REUNION

On Sunday, former Glee stars Darren Criss and Lea Michele perform together at Elsie Fest in New York City. 

Jenny Anderson/Getty

NOTHING BUT FUN 

Auli'i Cravalho and Alan Cumming share an embrace at Elsie Fest on Sunday. 

Paras Griffin/Getty

LIFE'S A PEACH 

Nas performs at Atlanta's A3C Festival on Sunday. 

Daniel Knighton/Getty

AMERICAN FAN 

Chris Martin holds up an America flag at a Sunday concert in San Diego. 

David M. Benett/Getty

FAIR LADY 

On Sunday in London, Elizabeth Hurley attends the Future Dreams "Make Your Mark" ladies lunch. 

John Phillips/Getty

NAME CALLING 

Costars Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer pose at a BFI London Film Festival photo call for Call Me By Your Name on Monday. 

INSTARimages

SATURDAY STROLL

Pippa Middleton keeps it casual during a shopping trip in London on Saturday. 

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

DANCE PALS

Natalie Portman (left) and Rashida Jones attend the L.A. Dance Project Gala in Los Angeles on Satuday.

Todd Williamson/Getty Images

COMIC-CON CHAT

John Krasinski and Abbie Cornish are interviewed on stage at Amazon Prime Video's Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Comic Con 2017 panel at The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on Saturday.

Stuart Wallace/REX/Shutterstock

PUTT PUTT

Jamie Dornan takes part in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in St. Andrews, Scotland, on Sunday.

Splash News

PEEK-A-BOO

Demi Lovato makes a fashion statement in New York City on Friday.

VRB/Splash News

SWEATER GIRL

Aubrey Plaza leaves BBC Radio One Studios in London on Sunday.

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

MESSING AROUND

Connie Britton, Mariska Hargitay and Sophia Bush embrace their friend Debra Messing as she's honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles Friday. 

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

BLACK AND WHITE AND SEEN ALL OVER 

Cate Blanchett swings by the BFI London Film Festival in England on Friday, wearing a white blouse with black ruffle details and matching black pants. 

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

MAJOR KEY ALERT

Cardi B, DJ Khaled and Asahd Khaled attend the BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 at The Fillmore Miami Beach' Jackie Gleason Theater on Friday, where Cardi B won big — picking up the awards for single of the year, best new hip-hop artist and hustler of the year.

Venturelli/Getty Images

KATIE MAKES HERSELF AT HOME

Katie Holmes relaxes on a green satin couch while attend Intimissimi On Ice 2017 in Verona, Italy Friday.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

HAMPTONS HANGOUT

Jennifer Garner and Maika Monroe pose on the red carpet for The Tribes of Palos Verdes at UA2 East Hampton Cinema 6 during day two of the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in New York Friday. 

Splash News

ON THE STREET

Elijah Wood and Samuel Barnett take a few minutes to sign autographs outside of BUILD Studios in N.Y.C.

Splash News

BUT FIRST…

…let me take a selfie! Kerry Washington, wearing a pair of a bright red boots, poses with fans in N.Y.C.

HANDSHAKE

Don Lemon and Norman Lear shake hands while celebrating the People For the American Way Foundation in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Splash News

STRIKE A POSE

Rosario Dawson goofs off at Comic Con 2017 in New York City.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

PICK ME UP

Ellen DeGeneres gives Ryan Gosling a lift on his way to the stage at her talk show in Burbank, Calif.

Marion Curtis/StarPix/Shutterstock

FAMILY FUN

Meryl Streep and her daughter Grace Gummer pose with a bag featuring a photo of Michelle Obama's face at the N.Y.C. premiere of Spielberg on Thursday.

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock

MODEL BEHAVIOR

Jamie King looks chic in a pair of statement earrings at the William Vintage x Farfetch Unveiling of Gianni Versace Archive in L.A. on Thursday.

John Sciulli/Getty

FASHIONABLE FRIENDS

Also at the event, Amal Clooney and Isla Fisher cozy up and catch up.

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

DENIM ON DENIM

Susan Kelechi Watson rocks an all-jean ensemble for the Levi's Trucker 50th Anniversary at Levi's Haus of Strauss in L.A. on Thursday.

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

SEEING DOUBLE

Also at the Levi's event, Karlie Kloss points to a photo of herself on the wall.

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

SQUAD GOALS

Pals Chance The Rapper, Solange, Snoop Dogg catch up during the Levi's event.

Kimberly White/Getty

TALK IT OUT

Jared Leto speaks at the Code Blade Runner 2049 screening in San Francisco on Thursday.

PA Images/INSTAR

GOLDEN GUYS

Josh Safdie and Robert Pattinson hang with a life-size Oscar to celebrate at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences New Members Party in London on Thursday.

Dave Benett/Getty

GET TOGETHER

Also at the party, Carey Mulligan, Andy Serkis and Andrew Garfield catch up.

Dave Benett/Getty

OSCAR WORTHY

Salma Hayek focuses all her attention on the Oscar while posing for pictures at the London event.

Brad Barket/Getty

ON POINT

Trevor Noah and Jordan Klepper hit the red carpet for the premiere of The Opposition W/ Jordan Klepper on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Michael Simon/Startraks

POOL PARTY

Nina Agdal is all smiles at the launch of St. Vincent & Peroni Nastro Azzurro`s "The House of Peroni" in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

