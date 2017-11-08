Star Tracks
Star Tracks: Ryan Reynolds Stays Connected, Plus Nicole Kidman, Gigi Hadid & More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes and Lydia Price•@lydsprice
Posted on
GLAM GODDESS
Gigi Hadid strikes a pose at the Maybelline party in London on Tuesday.
LIKE MOTHER, LIKE SON
Jordana Brewster brings along son Julian to the Breeders Cup World Championships on Friday.
WHAT AN HONOR
Posing with Damian Lewis, Helen McCrory shows off her OBE Award, presented by Queen Elizabeth II, at an Investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace.
BEAR-Y CUTE
Criss Angel cuddles with an oversized plush bear at Foxwoods Resort Casino's 5th Annual "Stuff The Bus" Charitable Campaign.
WALK THE WALK
Ryan Reynolds stays connected as he's spotted out and about in N.Y.C.
HAPPY DAY
Rita Ora fist pumps after turning on the Christmas lights on Oxford Street in London on Tuesday.
CUT IT OUT
Nicole Kidman gets animated as she helps to unveil the shop windows for the Christmas season at the Le Printemps Haussmann on Tuesday.
ROYAL WELCOME
Kate Middleton speaks to guests as she attends the 2017 Gala Dinner for The Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families.
CUDDLE BUDDIES
Brooklyn Beckham and on-again girlfriend Chloë Grace Moretz pack on the PDA as the pair head to the Xbox One x VIP event on Monday in N.Y.C.
GALA GALS
Host Carrie Coon pose and Rosie Perez pose at the 2nd Annual Space on Ryder Farm Gala on Monday.
TIME TO CELEBRATE
Elton John receives flowers from Chase Sullivan after receiving the Peter J. Gomes Humanitarian of the Year Award from the Harvard Foundation in Cambridge, Massachusetts on Monday.
RED-Y TO SLAY
Emma Roberts channels her inner supermodel as exits an Italian restaurant in West Hollywood.
GETTING STRONGER
Stronger costars Tatiana Maslany and Jake Gyllenhaal come together at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations screening of their new film on Monday in L.A.
SARTORIAL SUPERSTAR
On Monday, Karlie Kloss takes a look back while heading to the 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards.
GUITAR HERO
Keith Urban is all smiles as he performs his music at the 55th annual ASCAP Country Music Awards on Monday in Nashville.
SPOTTED!
Bella Thorne leaves her Sherman Oaks, California residence in a leopard-print dress on Monday.
TERRIFIC TRIO
Violinist Lindsey Stirling and Olympic champion Kristi Yamaguchi pose with Dancing with the Stars pro Mark Ballas on Monday.
ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE
Cute couple alert! Channing Tatum and wife Jenna Dewan Tatum are red carpet superstars as they take in the L.A. premiere of War Dog: A Soldier's Best Friend on Monday.
STRUM AWAY
Niall Horan delivers a memorable performance at The Fillmore in Miami Beach on Monday.
FULL OF ENERGY
Lorde riles up her New Zealand audience during her Melodrama tour on Tuesday.
A WALK IN THE PARK
After tying the knot in an intimate ceremony with longtime love Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet is spotted walking a donkey near the couple's Topanga, California home.
ALL I DO IS WIN
Kristen Stewart sports a spiky 'do while leaving an L.A. spa on Monday.
COFFEE BREAK
A casually dressed Vanessa Hudgens fuels up for the day ahead in L.A.
HOLD ON TIGHT
Teyana Taylor shows her love for La La Anthony at the 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards on Monday in Brooklyn, New York.
BIG NIGHT
Deborah Ann Woll looks on at her The Punisher costar Jon Bernthal as the pair head to the N.Y.C. premiere of their Netflix show.
MEET & GREET
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles wave at the Sri Mahamariamman Temple during their trip to Penang, Malaysia on Tuesday.
FUN TIMES
Paris Jackson is ethereal as ever while attending Australia's Melbourne Cup Carnival on Tuesday.
LUCKY IN LOVE
Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez shine bright as they head to a New York dinner, presented by the Prostate Cancer Foundation, on Monday.
NEW LOOK
Blake Lively is nearly unrecognizable as she films The Rhythm Section in Dublin.
SWEET DREAMS
On Monday, Kate Moss takes her puppy shopping at a London pet store.
CALIFORNIA GIRL
Rachel Bilson is spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Monday.
… AND BEYOND
Shameless star Shanola Hampton films the new Sheraton Hotels series Beyond the Scenes.
FOR THE LOVE OF MUSIC
Simon Cowell attends the 26th annual Music Industry Trust Awards on Monday in London.
MELLOW IN YELLOW
Gina Rodriguez is spotted walking in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on Monday.
BEACH BABE
Bethenny Frankel kicks off her Monday at Miami Beach.
SPOTLIGHT ON ...
Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr. and Tom Bateman discuss Murder on the Orient Express while stopping by BUILD Studios on Monday.
PLAYING AROUND
Tiffani Thiessen and daughter Harper are in good spirits as the pair donate toys at the 18th Annual Mattel Party on The Pier on Sunday.
WHAT AN HONOR
Brad Pitt attends the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala Honoring Mark Bradford and George Lucas, presented by Gucci, on Saturday.
FULL SUPPORT
Amy Adams reunites with her Nocturnal Animals costar, Jake Gyllenhaal, at the Hollywood Film Awards, where the actor scooped up a trophy for his work in Stronger.
DANCE THE NIGHT AWAY
Fergie holds onto Liev Schreiber during a performance at the weekend opening of The NEW Ultra-Luxury Cove Resort on Saturday.
MAKING A POINT
Mark Hamill and wife Marilou York pose together at the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala Honoring Mark Bradford And George Lucas on Saturday.
OUT & ABOUT
David Foster and rumored girlfriend Katharine McPhee attend the F.I.D.F. charity event together.
PUPPY LOVE
Kaley Cuoco cradles an adorable pooch at the 7th annual Stand Up For Pits event on Sunday in Hollywood.
KISSY FACE
Kurt Russell plants a kiss on longtime love Goldie Hawn's cheek at the actress's Goldie's Love In For Kids event on Friday.
SMOOCH ALERT
All in good fun! Kate Winslet and Allison Janney share a kiss while onstage at the Hollywood Film Awards on Sunday.
PLAYING ROUGH
Nikki Bella fools around with fiancé John Cena as the pair hit up the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of Daddy's Home 2.
I WANT CANDY
Andra Day satisfies her sweet tooth as she arrives at the Sunday Hollywood Film Awards.
WORK & PLAY
Jason Isaacs and Sonequa Martin-Green tease Star Trek: Discovery costar Shazad Latif at a London photocall on Sunday.
SHARING IS CARING
Hugh Bonneville and Hugh Grant enjoy the toys at the London premiere of Paddington 2 on Sunday.
GOING THE DISTANCE
Kevin Hart partakes in the New York City Marathon on Sunday.
FUN RUN
Karlie Kloss also proved her athleticism at the New York City Marathon.
LIFE'S A BEACH
Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel shows off her super-toned physique while hitting the beach in Miami on Sunday.
SILVER SCREEN
Angelina Jolie arrives at the Hollywood Film Awards on Sunday.
SUPER SIGNALS
Elizabeth Olsen rocks a Batman T-shirt on a Sunday juice run.
A MOTHER'S TOUCH
Melanie Griffith and daughter Dakota Johnson walk the LACMA Art + Film gala red carpet together Saturday in Los Angeles.
STEALING KISSES
Sam Rockwell kisses girlfriend Leslie Bibb at the Friday premiere of his movie Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri in Los Angeles.
KEEPING UP QUEENS
Kim Kardashian West (left) and mom Kris Jenner attend the 2017 LACMA Art + Film gala in California.
WITH THE SQUAD
Jennifer Lopez poses with the University of Miami's Sunsations dance team.
GIRL POWER
(From left) Issa Rae, Natasha Rothwell and Yvonne Orji attend the Planned Parenthood Advocacy Project Los Angeles County's Politics, Sex, & Cocktails at NeueHouse Hollywood.
UNDERCOVER
Blake Lively looks unrecognizable while she films The Rhythm Section in Ireland.
SNL SWEETHEARTS
Liam Hemsworth and fiancée Miley Cyrus head to the SNL afterparty, following the singer's gig as the sketch series' musical guest on Saturday night.
DATE NIGHT
Salma Hayek and husband François-Henri Pinault grabbed dinner at Mastros in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday.
BELLE OF THE BALL
Lady Gaga performed onstage during her Joanne tour stop in Montreal on Friday.
SUPER FRIENDS
(From left) Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher and Henry Cavill posed for a photo during a Justice League photocall in London on Satuday.
SMILES IN LONDON
Jodie Foster spoke at a Silence of the Lambs Q&A in London on Friday.
WHEN IN ROME
Orlando Bloom signed autographs at the premiere of Romans at the 12th annual Rome Film Festical on Friday.
CENTER OF ATTENTION
Kelly Clarkson discusses her album, Meaning of Life, during its listening session event on Friday in N.Y.C.
BELT IT OUT
Seal slays his performance at the FIDF Western Region Gala in Beverly Hills on Thursday.
NEW YORK STATE OF MIND
Josh Groban goes for a casual stroll in New York City.
TAKE YOUR PIC
Paddington 2 stars Hugh Bonneville and Hugh Grant pose for pics at the film's photocall in London on Friday.
A TRIP TO REMEMBER
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, visits children at Pusat Anak Permata Negara (PAPN) Putrajaya during her trip to Malaysia on Friday.
AT THE MIC
Sarah Gadon stops by BUILD Studios to discuss Alias Grace on Friday.
RIDE ON
Brooklyn Beckham rides his bike through New York City in between classes.
KEEPING IT 'REEL'
Chrissy Metz takes the stage at the 6th Annual Reel Stories, Real Lives event benefiting MPTF on Thursday.
HUG IT OUT
Demi Lovato embraces DJ Khaled during a performance at the Fan Luv event on Thursday in L.A.
CHEERS!
Christie Brinkley raises a glass while attending a cocktail party celebrating the supermodel's duty as spokesperson for Xeomin and Ultherapy on Thursday.
FAB FOUR
Padma Lakshmi, Gabrielle Union, Alonzo Mourning and Julianna Margulies are all smiles as they attend the Inspire a Difference Honors event, hosted by Investigation Discovery and PEOPLE, on Thursday in N.Y.C.
SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE
Prince William speaks at a gala night for the conservation charity Tusk in London on Thursday.
SCI-FI TIME
On Friday, Prince Charles visits Dr. Who's Tardis during his visit to Worq Co-working Space for Young Entrepreneurs.
BRIGHT LIGHTS
Kelly Rowland sports a neon ensemble as she goes furniture shopping in L.A.
