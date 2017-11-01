Star Tracks
Star Tracks: Matthew McConaughey Keeps His Cool in Miami, Plus Blake Shelton, David Beckham & More
LET ME TAKE A SELFIE
David Beckham poses for a photo with a group of young soccer players before challenging them to a pickup game in London on Tuesday.
SEEING DOUBLE
Blake Shelton is all smiles as he poses with Hoda Kotb — in costume as Blake Shelton — during the Halloween special on the Today show on Tuesday.
TALK THAT TALK
Jeremy Piven gets animated as he stops by BUILD Studios in N.Y.C. on Tuesday to chat about his new show, Wisdom of the Crowd.
STRANGER VIBES
Millie Bobby Brown stops by BUILD Studios to discuss Netflix's Stranger Things on Tuesday.
LIFE'S A BEACH
Matthew McConuaghey keeps his cool as he arrives at a Miami studio for his upcoming film, Beach Bum, on Tuesday.
HELLO THERE
Dakota Fanning makes waves at the Rome Film Festival premiere of Please Stand By on Tuesday.
TAKING THE HIGH ROAD
Kate Bosworth gives a twirl at the L.A. premiere of National Geographric's The Long Road Home on Monday.
THIS IS LOVE
This Is Us actor Justin Hartley and his newly-minted wife, Chrishell Stause, pose together at the A Bad Moms Christmas premiere on Monday.
HEAR ME OUT
Liv Tyler lets her voice be heard at a promotional event for Triumph Essence on Monday in Shanghai, China.
SIGNING OFF
Mila Kunis is all smiles as she stops to meet with fans ahead of the A Bad Moms Christmas premiere on Monday.
DATE NIGHT
Michael J. Fox and wife Tracy Pollan head to the world premiere of Rolling Stone Stories from the Edge on Monday in N.Y.C.
SHINE BRIGHT
On Monday, Dakota Fanning attends the Telethon Gala during the 12th Rome Film Fest.
TWO THUMBS UP
Director Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth approve of Monday night's screening of Thor: Ragnarok, presented by Cinema Society, in N.Y.C.
BALL SO HARD
Ansel Elgort and a friend celebrate at the Denver Nuggets vs. New York Knicks basketball game on Monday.
WHAT A WORLD
The pair who wears Halloween couple costumes together, sticks together! Anna Camp and husband Skylar Astin attend Bette Midler's 2017 Hulaween event in Wayne's World fashion.
ALL DRESSED UP
Frankie Muniz and dancing pro Witney Carson pose together at Dancing with the Stars on Monday.
THE SWING OF THINGS
Mom-to-be Kate Middleton shows off her forehand while playing tennis at a Tennis for Kids session during a visit at the Lawn Tennis Association at the National Tennis Centre on Tuesday in London.
I SCREAM, YOU SCREAM
Angelina Jolie satisfies her sweet tooth with an ice cream run in L.A. on Monday.
RIGHT BACK AT YA
Kristen Bell strikes a pose as she arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of A Bad Moms Christmas on Monday.
DOG DAYS
At the film's afterparty on Monday, Kathryn Hahn and Susan Sarandon cuddle up with a furry friend for photos.
HIPPIE GO LUCKY
Jennifer Lawrence opts for a boho chic look while stopping by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday in L.A.
UNDER COVER
Molly Gordon, Beanie Feldstein and Dear Evan Hansen star Ben Platt get into character while celebrating at Bette Midler's Halloween Party on Monday in New York.
HALLOWEEN QUEEN
Meanwhile, Bette Midler was queen of the night as she posed with David Evans Shaw at her Halloween bash, which benefits the New York Restoration Project at Cathedral of St. John the Divine.
NEW YORK MINUTE
Kaia Gerber bundles up against the chilly fall weather while out and about in New York on Monday.
ON A ROLL
Newly-single Selena Gomez goes for a bike ride before playing basketball with kids at a Los Angeles school during a surprise visit on Monday.
LOVE IS IN THE AIR
Sharon Osbourne helps husband Ozzy look picture-perfect while walking the red carpet at the Pride of Britain Awards in London on Monday.
MORNING DUTY
Chris Hemsworth leaves the N.Y.C. Good Morning America studios after a Monday appearance.
COOL MOM
An expectant Nicky Hilton Rothschild goes all-black in New York City on Monday.
COFFEE FOR TWO
Ben Foster and fiancée Laura Prepon, who welcomed a baby together in August, step out in New York City on Monday.
LET'S CHAT
Jeremy Piven stops by SiriusXM Studios on Monday in N.Y.C.
FOOD FOR THOUGHT
John Leguizamo and Mario Batali join forces on Monday's episode of The Chew.
NOT SO SIRIUS
Thomas Sadoski is all smiles as he poses for pictures at SiriusXM Studios on Monday in N.Y.C.
TWO OF A KIND
Chelsea Handler and Charlize Theron attend the TWO X TWO for AIDS and Art 2017 event on Saturday in Dallas.
PAIRED OFF
Also at the TWO X TWO event: Thomas Hartland-Mackie and wife Nasiba Adilova pose with Elizabeth Chambers and husband Armie Hammer.
PLAYING DRESS-UP
On Friday, Paris and Prince Jackson get into the Halloween spirit for the annual Costume For A Cause celebration in Los Angeles.
GOOD LOOKING OUT
Karina Smirnoff has some fun on a Santa Monica lifeguard tower on Sunday.
LOVE & LAUGHTER
Jamie Bell and wife Kate Mara share a giggle at the AMD British Academy Britannia Awards in L.A.
LEGENDS ONLY
Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West channel Michael Jackson and Madonna on Saturday.
SEEING IS BELIEVING
Benedict Cumberbatch sports an eyepatch on the Glasgow set of Melrose.
OPEN COURT
Jack Brooksbank, girlfriend Princess Eugenie and Ellie Goulding react to the action at Friday's Nets vs. Knicks game in N.Y.C.
HAND-IN-HAND
Gabrielle Union meets fans and signs copies of her book, We're Going to Need More Wine, in Coral Gables on Friday.
FEELING STRONGER
Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeff Bauman, whom the actor portrays in Stronger, attend the 12th Rome Film Fest on Saturday.
MAKING WAVES
Heidi Klum greets photographers at the TWO X TWO for AIDS event on Saturday in Dallas, Texas.
PACKING A PUNCH
John Legend perfects his boxing stance at Round 3 of the Philly Fights Cancer event on Saturday.
WHEN IN VENICE
On Saturday, Eddie Redmayne enlists wife Hannah as his date at the OMEGA Aqua Terra Palazzo Pisani Moretta event in Venice, Italy.
LOOK BACK AT IT
Fergie delivers a show-stopping performance during Q100's Q-Topia on Friday.
HOT WHEELS
David Beckham cruises around Beverly Hills on Friday.
ROUND OF APPLAUSE
Pitbull feels the music while performing onstage at The Forum on Friday.
RUNNER'S HIGH
On Saturday, Matthew McConaughey works on his fitness by going for a jog around Miami.
BACK IN TIME
Amal Clooney and Cindy Crawford channel the 1970s in glamorous ensembles on Friday.
HYPE MAN
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson gets excited for his new movie Jumonji: Welcome to the Jungle at an Entertainment Weekly event for Los Angeles Comic-Con on Saturday.
SPOOKY FAMILY FUN
James Van Der Beek and his wife Kimberly brought their four kids together for a fun day of spooky Halloween fun at the Cybex by Jeremy Scott Cherub Halloween Launch Celebration on Saturday.
MAKING AN ENTRANCE
Naomi Campbell wore a show-stopping outfit to attend the 2017 amfAR & the Naked Heart Foundation's Fabulous Fund Fair on Saturday.
COUPLE ALERT
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor got into the Halloween spirit to attend M. Night Shyamalan 'Shyamaween' party in Philadelphia on Saturday.
THE FIGHT FOR OUR RIGHTS
Taylor Schilling and Uzo Aduba attend the 21st Annual HRC National Dinner in Washington D.C. on Saturday.
FEELING MOUSY
Joan Smalls dressed up as Minnie Mouse at the Met’s first ever All Hallow’s Eve benefit on Thursday.
