Meghan Trainor Opens Up Her Home, Plus David Beckham, Oprah Winfrey & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By @gracegavilanes

Rose McGowan documents her trip to Piazza di Spagna in Italy on Tuesday.

Tom Hardy takes the stage at the Regional Prince's Trust and TK Maxx & Homesense Awards.

Rachel Brosnahan opts for a polka-dot dress as she heads to the Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.

Bow down! Oprah Winfrey serves as the guest of honor at the 2018 MoMA David Rockefeller Award Luncheon, which celebrates the actress, on Tuesday.

Zoe Kazan and Paul Dano are one fashionable pair at the Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.

Olivia Wilde gears up for her morning workout in L.A.

Paris Fashion Week is as star-studded as you think! Édgar Ramírez and Noomi Rapace come together at the Louis Vuitton show on Tuesday.

She's here! Lara Croft herself — Alicia Vikander — poses for pics before heading inside for the London premiere of Tomb Raider.

Also at the Tomb Raider premiere: Michael Fassbender, who attends the London event to support his new wife, Alicia Vikander.

Meghan Trainor shares her affinity for Home Alone with a tee, while visiting N.Y.C.'s Music Choice on Tuesday.

Following the success of Pretty Little Liars, the alum returns to BUILD Studios to discuss her new show, Life Sentence, on Tuesday.

Kate Middleton, who is expecting her third child, stops by Pegasus Primary School in Oxford, on Tuesday.

Elle Fanning takes the lead, with Kaia Gerber following suit, at Tuesday's Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week.

Stranger Things actor David Harbour and Alison Sudol stick together at the Miu Miu show.

A bikini-clad Bethenny Frankel is ready for her close-up at Miami Beach.

David Beckham greets fans and photographers as he heads to an Adidas store in Paris, France for his MasterClass on Tuesday.

Gerard Butler takes the helm while filming scenes with Moragn Freeman (not pictured) for Angel Has Fallen on Tuesday.

Hoda Kotb discusses her children's book, I've Loved You Forever, while stopping by SiriusXM Studios on Monday.

Freida Pinto stays focused during a photoshoot at the Veuve Clicquot Awards on Tuesday in Sydney, Australia.

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea and Trevante Rhodes catch a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers on Monday.

Amber Tamblyn bundles up while walking her dog in New York City.

Still rocking her newly-dyed pink tresses, Kim Kardashian West strikes a pose at the release party for Marina Acton's new single "Fantasize" on Monday.

Sam Smith mingles with the legendary Julie Andrews, who was honored at Monday night's Raise Your Voice event.

Seth Meyers takes the stage during the NYU Langone Health's 2018 FACES Gala.

Kaia Gerber rules the Chanel runway during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.

In the midst of greeting fans and signing autographs, Katy Perry heads inside Jimmy Kimmel Live for her Monday interview.

Showing off her jet-setting style, Sienna Miller arrives at LAX Airport on Monday.

A seemingly worried Natalie Portman acts out while filming scenes for Vox Lux at Plumb Beach in Brooklyn, New York on Monday.

Real-life couple Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem attend a Tuesday photocall for their film, Loving Pablo, in Madrid, Spain.

On Monday, Elle Fanning gets animated as photographers snap her picture in Paris, France.

Victoria Beckham opts for an all-black ensemble as she continues to slay New York City with her flawless style on Monday.

Justin Theroux steps out in Paris, France on Monday.

Katie Holmes goes for a makeup-free look while bundled up in New York City.

U.S. Women's Olympic Ice Hockey team members — Brianna Decker, Kacey Bellamy and Meghan Duggan — show off their Olympic gold medals check out the views at the top of the Empire State Building.

David Oyelowo stops by BUILD Studios to discuss his latest film, Gringo, on Monday.

Idris Elba and fiancée Sabrina Dhowre come in peace as they head inside the Givenchy show during Paris Fashion Week.

Kaia Gerber makes her way down the Valentino runway during Paris Fashion Week. 

Gigi Hadid is all smiles at JFK Airport on Sunday.

Ethan Hawke and daughter Maya make a good point while attending Saturday's Independent Spirit Awards.

A bare-faced Ellen Pompeo glows during a Saturday walk through L.A.

Joined by her group of dancers, Demi Lovato belts out her hit songs during a Las Vegas performance at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The Alienist star Dakota Fanning proves she's stylish as ever at the Valentino show during Paris Fashion Week.

Rose McGowan makes her way to the Vivienne Westwood show during Paris Fashion Week.

Ever the fashionista, Victoria Beckham sports a turtleneck and dress combo in New York City on Sunday.

Kristin Scott Thomas and Stella McCartney share an embrace following the designer's show during Paris Fashion Week.

Penélope Cruz poses with her trophy at a photocall during the Cesar Awards in Paris, France.

Paris Hilton and fiancé Chris Zylka join her parents, Richard and Kathy Hilton, at a gala hosted by MAISON-DE-MODE.COM and Perrier Jouet, on Saturday.

Noomi Rapace attends the BYREDO x Off-White Presentation as part of Paris Fashion Week.

Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez head to Yankee Stadium to attend "Project Destined," in collaboration with Here to Here, on Sunday.

Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe arrives at the Valentino show as part of Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2018/2019.

From left: George Clooney, Leslie Bibb, Sam Rockwell and Jack Black pose together at the 16th annual 'Night Before' party to benefit MPTF. The event raised $5 million last night to support MPTF in providing social services and financial assistance to the entertainment community.

Rose McGowan attends the Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood ready-to-wear fall/winter 2018/2019 fashion week show in Paris.

Kristen Stewart attends the Chanel and Charles Finch pre-Oscar dinner in Los Angeles.

Jospeh Gordon-Levitt (left) snags Spike Lee for a selfie at the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Angela Bassett (left) and Rosario Dawson attend the first annual gala hosted by MAISON-DE-MODE.COM and Perrier Jouet to celebrate Sustainable Style.

Victoria and Brooklyn Beckham had a mother-son day out in New York City on Saturday.

Lupita Nyong'o (left) and Janelle Monae struck a post at the Fem the Future brunch in Los Angeles on Friday.

Cash Warren and Jessica Alba stepped out in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday.

Viola Davis (left) and Emma Stone celebrated with Jane Walker by Johnnie Walker at the 11th Annual Women In Film Pre-Oscar Cocktail Party at Crustacean in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday.

Cher attended the 40th annual Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade in Australia on Saturday.

Bella and Gigi Hadid look after each other in between shows during Paris Fashion Week on Friday.

Alicia Vikander is ready for her close-up at the Tomb Raider photocall in Berlin, Germany on Friday.

Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves stay in sync as they touch down in L.A. for Sunday's Oscars.

Have you seen a more dapper guy? Milo Ventimiglia takes that honor at the 2018 ICG Publicist Awards.

Noomi Rapace is a vision in white at The Salle Pleyel in Paris, France.

Penélope Cruz proves she's Hollywood royalty while making her way down Friday's Cesar Awards red carpet in a purple gown.

A bare-faced Olivia Wilde is seen in West Hollywood, where she caught up with a friend for lunch on Thursday.

Their onscreen characters may have a complicated relationship in I, Tonya, but Allison Janney and Margot Robbie have nothing but love for each other at Thursday's 2018 Gersh Oscar Party.

The cast of Orange Is the New Black — Yael Stone, Samira Wiley, Danielle Brooks and Lea DeLaria — come together to celebrate their film, TV & web series award during the Australian LGBTI Awards.

Ruby Rose and girlfriend Jessica Origliasso get some shopping done in Beverly Hills.

Miley Cyrus sports a multi-colored sweater during her trip to Porter Ranch, California.

A bikini-clad Kelly Rowland soaks up the sun in Sydney, Australia.

Ed Sheeran pumps up the crowd as he kicks off his tour in Australia on Friday.

Karlie Kloss means business while posing for pics at the Gagosian Gallery in Beverly Hills.

Brad Pitt attends the 2018 Gersh Oscar Party at L.A.'s Chateau Marmont

Bella Hadid looks fierce as she walks the runway at the Off-White show during Paris Fashion Week.

Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland poses for photos with patients during a visit to the LAC+USC Medical Center in L.A. on Thursday in support of Marvel's The Universe Unites initiative.

Lupita Nyong'o cracks up with Danai Gurira as she presents her Black Panther costar with an award at the 2018 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Oscars Luncheon on Thursday in Beverly Hills.

Nina Agdal returned from holiday to a rainy Los Angeles so picked herself up some warmth at the Kari Feinstein Style Lounge.

Meanwhile, Janelle Monáe strikes a pose at the Essence Black Women In Hollywood luncheon on Thursday.

On the red carpet, Tia Mowry-Hardrict cradles her growing baby bump as she poses for photographers.

J.J. Abrams and Mark Hamill show Kathy Griffin some love as the three of them arrive at the Oscar Wilde Awards 2018 on Thursday in Santa Monica.

Zendaya makes a statement in a vintage-inspired suit while attending the Vanity Fair and Lancome Paris Toast Women in Hollywood event on Thursday in West Hollywood.

Also at the event, Paris Jackson channels her inner rockstar in a fringed dress with smokey eye makeup.

Alia Shawkat, Aubrey Plaza and Zoë Kravitz cozy up to one another as they attend the Vanity Fair and Lancome event on Thursday.

Pink, daughter Willow, and her backup dancers circle up before kicking off the Beautiful Trauma tour on Thursday in Phoenix, Arizona.

Sarah Silverman holds on tight to Dan Stevens as the pair pose for photos at the Cadillac Oscar Week Celebration event on Thursday in L.A.

A sunglasses-clad John Legend is the epitome of cool as he walks through New York City on Thursday.

Singers Halle and Chloe Bailey are sartorial superstars as they walk the 2018 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Oscars Luncheon.

Gigi Hadid walks the runway at the Isabel Marant Paris Fashion Week show on Thursday. 

Bobby Cannavale suits up while he and The Irishman costar Robert De Niro film scenes for their upcoming movie in N.Y.C.

His recent split from wife Jennifer Aniston isn't slowing Justin Theroux, who is spotted enjoying N.Y.C.'s warmer weather on Thursday.

Lily Aldridge arrives at the airport in Toronto on Thursday. 

On Thursday, a happy Naomi Watts walks around New York City. 

Sam Smith attends the Global Awards in London. 

Pregnant Miranda Kerr strikes a pose at the DVF Oscar Luncheon, which honors the female Academy Award nominees, on Wednesday.

Bella Hadid steps out in Paris during Fashion Week. 

Sienna Miller and Tom Sturridge go for a walk on Wednesday in New York City. 

Uma Thurman celebrates getting her portrait hung up at New York City's legendary Sardi's. 

Michelle Williams' dog pulls on its leash during the pair's walk in New York City. 

Dennis Quaid carries his bulldog as he arrives at an N.Y.C. hotel on Wednesday. 

On Wednesday in Los Angeles, Charlotte McKinney looks stunning as she poses at the Global Green Pre-Oscar Gala.

LL Cool J and Chris O'Donnnell are on the move as they film scenes for NCIS: Los Angeles on Wednesday. 

