Star Tracks
Meghan Trainor Opens Up Her Home, Plus David Beckham, Oprah Winfrey & More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 125
CANDID CAMERA
Rose McGowan documents her trip to Piazza di Spagna in Italy on Tuesday.
2 of 125
SMILEY FACE
Tom Hardy takes the stage at the Regional Prince's Trust and TK Maxx & Homesense Awards.
3 of 125
SPOTTED!
Rachel Brosnahan opts for a polka-dot dress as she heads to the Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.
4 of 125
IN OPRAH WE TRUST
Bow down! Oprah Winfrey serves as the guest of honor at the 2018 MoMA David Rockefeller Award Luncheon, which celebrates the actress, on Tuesday.
5 of 125
FASHION DARLINGS
Zoe Kazan and Paul Dano are one fashionable pair at the Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.
6 of 125
WORK IT OUT
Olivia Wilde gears up for her morning workout in L.A.
7 of 125
WHAT A WEEK
Paris Fashion Week is as star-studded as you think! Édgar Ramírez and Noomi Rapace come together at the Louis Vuitton show on Tuesday.
8 of 125
TIME TO CELEBRATE
She's here! Lara Croft herself — Alicia Vikander — poses for pics before heading inside for the London premiere of Tomb Raider.
9 of 125
FULL SUPPORT
Also at the Tomb Raider premiere: Michael Fassbender, who attends the London event to support his new wife, Alicia Vikander.
10 of 125
WELCOME HOME
Meghan Trainor shares her affinity for Home Alone with a tee, while visiting N.Y.C.'s Music Choice on Tuesday.
11 of 125
IT'S A GOOD LIFE
Following the success of Pretty Little Liars, the alum returns to BUILD Studios to discuss her new show, Life Sentence, on Tuesday.
12 of 125
HELLO THERE
Kate Middleton, who is expecting her third child, stops by Pegasus Primary School in Oxford, on Tuesday.
13 of 125
STOMPING GROUNDS
Elle Fanning takes the lead, with Kaia Gerber following suit, at Tuesday's Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week.
14 of 125
PICTURE-PERFECT PAIR
Stranger Things actor David Harbour and Alison Sudol stick together at the Miu Miu show.
15 of 125
TAKE YOUR PIC
A bikini-clad Bethenny Frankel is ready for her close-up at Miami Beach.
16 of 125
PROFESSOR BECKHAM
David Beckham greets fans and photographers as he heads to an Adidas store in Paris, France for his MasterClass on Tuesday.
17 of 125
OH CAPTAIN, MY SEA CAPTAIN
Gerard Butler takes the helm while filming scenes with Moragn Freeman (not pictured) for Angel Has Fallen on Tuesday.
18 of 125
FEELING THE LOVE
Hoda Kotb discusses her children's book, I've Loved You Forever, while stopping by SiriusXM Studios on Monday.
19 of 125
EYE SEE YOU
Freida Pinto stays focused during a photoshoot at the Veuve Clicquot Awards on Tuesday in Sydney, Australia.
20 of 125
HAVING A BALL
Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea and Trevante Rhodes catch a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers on Monday.
21 of 125
STAY WARM
Amber Tamblyn bundles up while walking her dog in New York City.
22 of 125
THINK PINK
Still rocking her newly-dyed pink tresses, Kim Kardashian West strikes a pose at the release party for Marina Acton's new single "Fantasize" on Monday.
23 of 125
ON TOP OF THE WORLD
Sam Smith mingles with the legendary Julie Andrews, who was honored at Monday night's Raise Your Voice event.
24 of 125
WHAT THE HEALTH?
Seth Meyers takes the stage during the NYU Langone Health's 2018 FACES Gala.
25 of 125
BONJOUR, KAIA
Kaia Gerber rules the Chanel runway during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.
26 of 125
I'M SO EXCITED
In the midst of greeting fans and signing autographs, Katy Perry heads inside Jimmy Kimmel Live for her Monday interview.
27 of 125
L.A. STATE OF MIND
Showing off her jet-setting style, Sienna Miller arrives at LAX Airport on Monday.
28 of 125
LUX LADY
A seemingly worried Natalie Portman acts out while filming scenes for Vox Lux at Plumb Beach in Brooklyn, New York on Monday.
29 of 125
IN THIS TOGETHER
Real-life couple Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem attend a Tuesday photocall for their film, Loving Pablo, in Madrid, Spain.
30 of 125
AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
On Monday, Elle Fanning gets animated as photographers snap her picture in Paris, France.
31 of 125
BACK IN BLACK
Victoria Beckham opts for an all-black ensemble as she continues to slay New York City with her flawless style on Monday.
32 of 125
WALK IT OUT
Justin Theroux steps out in Paris, France on Monday.
33 of 125
BARE MINIMUM
Katie Holmes goes for a makeup-free look while bundled up in New York City.
34 of 125
GOING FOR THE GOLD
U.S. Women's Olympic Ice Hockey team members — Brianna Decker, Kacey Bellamy and Meghan Duggan — show off their Olympic gold medals check out the views at the top of the Empire State Building.
35 of 125
AT THE MIC
David Oyelowo stops by BUILD Studios to discuss his latest film, Gringo, on Monday.
36 of 125
PEACE OUT
Idris Elba and fiancée Sabrina Dhowre come in peace as they head inside the Givenchy show during Paris Fashion Week.
37 of 125
MODEL BEHAVIOR
Kaia Gerber makes her way down the Valentino runway during Paris Fashion Week.
38 of 125
WELCOME TO NEW YORK
Gigi Hadid is all smiles at JFK Airport on Sunday.
39 of 125
LIKE FATHER, LIKE DAUGHTER
Ethan Hawke and daughter Maya make a good point while attending Saturday's Independent Spirit Awards.
40 of 125
NO FILTER
A bare-faced Ellen Pompeo glows during a Saturday walk through L.A.
41 of 125
SING OUT LOUD
Joined by her group of dancers, Demi Lovato belts out her hit songs during a Las Vegas performance at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.
42 of 125
FOR THE LOVE OF FASHION
The Alienist star Dakota Fanning proves she's stylish as ever at the Valentino show during Paris Fashion Week.
43 of 125
POWER PUNCH
Rose McGowan makes her way to the Vivienne Westwood show during Paris Fashion Week.
44 of 125
STYLE STAR
Ever the fashionista, Victoria Beckham sports a turtleneck and dress combo in New York City on Sunday.
45 of 125
HUG IT OUT
Kristin Scott Thomas and Stella McCartney share an embrace following the designer's show during Paris Fashion Week.
46 of 125
BIG WIN
Penélope Cruz poses with her trophy at a photocall during the Cesar Awards in Paris, France.
47 of 125
FAMILY NIGHT
Paris Hilton and fiancé Chris Zylka join her parents, Richard and Kathy Hilton, at a gala hosted by MAISON-DE-MODE.COM and Perrier Jouet, on Saturday.
48 of 125
ALL EYES ON NOOMI
Noomi Rapace attends the BYREDO x Off-White Presentation as part of Paris Fashion Week.
49 of 125
WHAT'S THAT?
Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez head to Yankee Stadium to attend "Project Destined," in collaboration with Here to Here, on Sunday.
50 of 125
(ALMOST) APRIL IN PARIS
Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe arrives at the Valentino show as part of Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2018/2019.
51 of 125
HOLLYWOOD HANG OUT
From left: George Clooney, Leslie Bibb, Sam Rockwell and Jack Black pose together at the 16th annual 'Night Before' party to benefit MPTF. The event raised $5 million last night to support MPTF in providing social services and financial assistance to the entertainment community.
52 of 125
STANDING OUT
Rose McGowan attends the Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood ready-to-wear fall/winter 2018/2019 fashion week show in Paris.
53 of 125
CHANNELING CHANEL
Kristen Stewart attends the Chanel and Charles Finch pre-Oscar dinner in Los Angeles.
54 of 125
FIRST, A SELFIE
Jospeh Gordon-Levitt (left) snags Spike Lee for a selfie at the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards.
55 of 125
PARTY PALS
Angela Bassett (left) and Rosario Dawson attend the first annual gala hosted by MAISON-DE-MODE.COM and Perrier Jouet to celebrate Sustainable Style.
56 of 125
MAMA'S BOY
Victoria and Brooklyn Beckham had a mother-son day out in New York City on Saturday.
57 of 125
HELLO THERE
Lupita Nyong'o (left) and Janelle Monae struck a post at the Fem the Future brunch in Los Angeles on Friday.
58 of 125
DATE NIGHT
Cash Warren and Jessica Alba stepped out in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday.
59 of 125
WONDER WOMEN
Viola Davis (left) and Emma Stone celebrated with Jane Walker by Johnnie Walker at the 11th Annual Women In Film Pre-Oscar Cocktail Party at Crustacean in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday.
60 of 125
ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK
Cher attended the 40th annual Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade in Australia on Saturday.
61 of 125
SISTER, SISTER
Bella and Gigi Hadid look after each other in between shows during Paris Fashion Week on Friday.
62 of 125
PHOTO FINISH
Alicia Vikander is ready for her close-up at the Tomb Raider photocall in Berlin, Germany on Friday.
63 of 125
FLYING HIGH
Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves stay in sync as they touch down in L.A. for Sunday's Oscars.
64 of 125
LOOKING GOOD
Have you seen a more dapper guy? Milo Ventimiglia takes that honor at the 2018 ICG Publicist Awards.
65 of 125
WHITE OUT
Noomi Rapace is a vision in white at The Salle Pleyel in Paris, France.
66 of 125
PURPLE REIGN
Penélope Cruz proves she's Hollywood royalty while making her way down Friday's Cesar Awards red carpet in a purple gown.
67 of 125
LUNCH BREAK
A bare-faced Olivia Wilde is seen in West Hollywood, where she caught up with a friend for lunch on Thursday.
68 of 125
STAYING CLOSE
Their onscreen characters may have a complicated relationship in I, Tonya, but Allison Janney and Margot Robbie have nothing but love for each other at Thursday's 2018 Gersh Oscar Party.
69 of 125
WINNING BIG
The cast of Orange Is the New Black — Yael Stone, Samira Wiley, Danielle Brooks and Lea DeLaria — come together to celebrate their film, TV & web series award during the Australian LGBTI Awards.
70 of 125
SHOP 'TIL THEY DROP
Ruby Rose and girlfriend Jessica Origliasso get some shopping done in Beverly Hills.
71 of 125
BURST OF COLOR
Miley Cyrus sports a multi-colored sweater during her trip to Porter Ranch, California.
72 of 125
HITTING THE BEACH
A bikini-clad Kelly Rowland soaks up the sun in Sydney, Australia.
73 of 125
RISE UP
Ed Sheeran pumps up the crowd as he kicks off his tour in Australia on Friday.
74 of 125
SUIT YOURSELF
Karlie Kloss means business while posing for pics at the Gagosian Gallery in Beverly Hills.
75 of 125
GOOD NIGHT
Brad Pitt attends the 2018 Gersh Oscar Party at L.A.'s Chateau Marmont
76 of 125
ON THE CATWALK
Bella Hadid looks fierce as she walks the runway at the Off-White show during Paris Fashion Week.
77 of 125
HEROES AMONG US
Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland poses for photos with patients during a visit to the LAC+USC Medical Center in L.A. on Thursday in support of Marvel's The Universe Unites initiative.
78 of 125
SISTERS IN ARMS
Lupita Nyong'o cracks up with Danai Gurira as she presents her Black Panther costar with an award at the 2018 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Oscars Luncheon on Thursday in Beverly Hills.
79 of 125
SHE'S LIT
Nina Agdal returned from holiday to a rainy Los Angeles so picked herself up some warmth at the Kari Feinstein Style Lounge.
80 of 125
MODEL BEHAVIOR
Meanwhile, Janelle Monáe strikes a pose at the Essence Black Women In Hollywood luncheon on Thursday.
81 of 125
BABY ON BOARD
On the red carpet, Tia Mowry-Hardrict cradles her growing baby bump as she poses for photographers.
82 of 125
THREE'S COMPANY
J.J. Abrams and Mark Hamill show Kathy Griffin some love as the three of them arrive at the Oscar Wilde Awards 2018 on Thursday in Santa Monica.
83 of 125
HAT'S OFF!
Zendaya makes a statement in a vintage-inspired suit while attending the Vanity Fair and Lancome Paris Toast Women in Hollywood event on Thursday in West Hollywood.
84 of 125
ROCK AND ROLL STAR
Also at the event, Paris Jackson channels her inner rockstar in a fringed dress with smokey eye makeup.
85 of 125
TRIPLE THREAT
Alia Shawkat, Aubrey Plaza and Zoë Kravitz cozy up to one another as they attend the Vanity Fair and Lancome event on Thursday.
86 of 125
HUDDLE UP!
Pink, daughter Willow, and her backup dancers circle up before kicking off the Beautiful Trauma tour on Thursday in Phoenix, Arizona.
87 of 125
WHAT A CATCH
Sarah Silverman holds on tight to Dan Stevens as the pair pose for photos at the Cadillac Oscar Week Celebration event on Thursday in L.A.
88 of 125
COOL VIBES
A sunglasses-clad John Legend is the epitome of cool as he walks through New York City on Thursday.
89 of 125
STYLE STARS
Singers Halle and Chloe Bailey are sartorial superstars as they walk the 2018 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Oscars Luncheon.
90 of 125
WALK THE WALK
Gigi Hadid walks the runway at the Isabel Marant Paris Fashion Week show on Thursday.
91 of 125
AND ACTION!
Bobby Cannavale suits up while he and The Irishman costar Robert De Niro film scenes for their upcoming movie in N.Y.C.
92 of 125
I LOVE NEW YORK
His recent split from wife Jennifer Aniston isn't slowing Justin Theroux, who is spotted enjoying N.Y.C.'s warmer weather on Thursday.
93 of 125
GROUNDED ANGEL
Lily Aldridge arrives at the airport in Toronto on Thursday.
94 of 125
CITY SMILES
On Thursday, a happy Naomi Watts walks around New York City.
95 of 125
GLOBAL SUPERSTAR
Sam Smith attends the Global Awards in London.
96 of 125
OH, BABY
Pregnant Miranda Kerr strikes a pose at the DVF Oscar Luncheon, which honors the female Academy Award nominees, on Wednesday.
97 of 125
BONJOUR, BELLA!
Bella Hadid steps out in Paris during Fashion Week.
98 of 125
SIDE BY SIDE
Sienna Miller and Tom Sturridge go for a walk on Wednesday in New York City.
99 of 125
IN CARICATURE
Uma Thurman celebrates getting her portrait hung up at New York City's legendary Sardi's.
100 of 125
POOCH ON THE LOOSE
Michelle Williams' dog pulls on its leash during the pair's walk in New York City.
101 of 125
UP IN ARMS
Dennis Quaid carries his bulldog as he arrives at an N.Y.C. hotel on Wednesday.
102 of 125
ACADEMY KICK-OFF
On Wednesday in Los Angeles, Charlotte McKinney looks stunning as she poses at the Global Green Pre-Oscar Gala.
103 of 125
MEN IN UNIFORM
LL Cool J and Chris O'Donnnell are on the move as they film scenes for NCIS: Los Angeles on Wednesday.
104 of 125