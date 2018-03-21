Star Tracks
A Smiling Maria Menounos Takes New York, Plus Victoria Justice, Ansel Elgort & More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 194
WHEN IN NEW YORK
Maria Menounos is all smiles as she heads into a New York building in midtown Manhattan.
2 of 194
STREET STYLE STAR
Zoey Deutch sports a black-and-white outfit during a stroll through New York City.
3 of 194
MAKING WAVES
A sunglasses-clad Victoria Justice greets fans and photographers in Brooklyn, New York.
4 of 194
DAPPER DUDE
And that's a wrap — for the day at least! Ansel Elgort is seen walking in New York City after filming scenes for The Goldfinch.
5 of 194
LET'S CHAT
John Boyega stops by BUILD Series in N.Y.C. to discuss his role in Pacific Rim: Uprising on Tuesday.
6 of 194
SUPER WOMAN
Drew Barrymore proves she's not one to mess with at a Vanity Fair event on Monday.
7 of 194
ON THE DL
Charlize Theron keeps a low profile at LAX Airport on Monday.
8 of 194
HAPPY DAY
The internet may have gotten a kick out of his larger-than-life phoenix tattoo, but Ben Affleck is nothing but happy during a Monday stroll in L.A.
9 of 194
ADORABLE PAIR
Armie Hammer and wife Elizabeth Chambers attend the West Hollywood premiere of Final Portrait, on Monday.
10 of 194
SCENE & HEARD
Adam Driver heads to the N.Y.C. set of Noah Baumbach's Untitled Movie on Monday.
11 of 194
ALL ABOUT IT
Blake Anderson, Anders Holm and Adam DeVine give their approval while promoting their Netflix film, Game Over, Man!, at SiriusXM Studios on Monday.
12 of 194
MODEL BEHAVIOR
Jourdan Dunn has legs for days as she makes her way to the Atelier Swarovski event on Monday in London.
13 of 194
SUIT YOURSELF
Billy Crudup attends the opening night of Harry Clarke, presented by Audible, on Sunday.
14 of 194
RISE UP
Pacific Rim: Uprising star John Boyega heads to a special screening and Q&A for the film, on Monday
15 of 194
HELLO, GORGEOUS
Halsey makes a glamorous statement at the Endometriosis Foundation of America's 9th Annual Blossom Ball.
16 of 194
GETTING PUMPED
Days after confirming that she and singer Zayn Malik are no longer an item, Gigi Hadid gets back to modeling on the N.Y.C. set of a photo shoot on Monday.
17 of 194
ON A ROLL
Put your hands up! Frances Bean Cobain and boyfriend Matthew enjoy themselves on a rollercoaster during a fun day at Disneyland.
18 of 194
ROYAL VISIT
On Monday, Princess Eugenie and fiancé Jack Brooksbank attend the Teenage Cancer Trust Annual Concert Series, at London's Royal Albert Hall.
19 of 194
OUT & ABOUT
Emily Ratajkowski sports a green polka-dot dress and denim jacket on a sunny day in L.A.
20 of 194
REPORTING FOR DUTY
It's a big day for Brie Larson, who slipped on her superhero costume to film scenes for Captain Marvel on Monday.
21 of 194
SPA DAY
Ruby Rose kicks off a relaxing day with a visit to Kate Somerville Spa in West Hollywood.
22 of 194
FAMILY MATTERS
Sarah Silverman lets her voice be heard at the Venice Family Clinic's 36th Annual Silver Circle Gala on Monday.
23 of 194
GIRLS DAY
Sofia Richie enjoys a day of shopping with Kate Moss' little sister, Lottie, in West Hollywood.
24 of 194
STAGE PRESENCE
Victoria Justice strikes a pose with the cast of Broadway's "Kinky Boots" following the show, on Monday.
25 of 194
KIDDING AROUND
Nicole Richie and two adorable girls act silly at the Baby2Baby Forever Flowers Tea Party, celebrating the launch of the new Janie and Jack collection, on Sunday.
26 of 194
CUTE COUPLE ALERT
Newlyweds Kate Upton and Justin Verlander attend the "Uncork for a Cause" event to benefit Wins for Warriors Foundation, on Monday.
27 of 194
AT THE MIC
Three cheers for Serena Williams! The tennis champ and new mom takes the stage at a press conference at the future home of the Miami Open, on Monday.
28 of 194
SHINE BRIGHT
Olivia Cooke sparkles in a silver gown at the London premiere of Ready Player One.
29 of 194
PASSING THROUGH
Hugh Jackman arrives at the airport in Los Angeles.
30 of 194
ON THE DOT
Eva Mendes rocks a polka dot jumpsuit for a day out in N.Y.C.
31 of 194
MOM'S THE WORD
Pregnant Eva Longoria dresses her baby bump in a "Mama Bear" shirt as she directs scenes for her new show, Grand Hotel.
32 of 194
ROUND OF APPLAUSE
On Monday, Bella Thorne and Patrick Schwarzenegger are all smiles as they promote their film, Midnight Sun, on Despierta América.
33 of 194
VALLEY GIRL
Silicon Valley star Amanda Crew poses at a PaleyFest screening of the show Sunday in L.A.
34 of 194
BUILDING AN EMPIRE
Star Wars: The Last Jedi actor Mark Hamill shows off his best film award in the winners room at the Rakuten TV Empire Awards, in London on Sunday.
35 of 194
CONSIDER THIS
Outlander costars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe attend a Starz FYC event for their show on Sunday.
36 of 194
PARTY PEOPLE
Following his health scare, Rick Ross returns to the stage at LIV in Miami.
37 of 194
PUPPY LOVE
Jessica Jones actress Krysten Ritter is all smiles as she carries her dog outside LAX Airport.
38 of 194
BALLIN' TIME
Jerry Ferrara and Regina King attend a New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets game on Saturday.
39 of 194
HUG IT OUT
Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Bosworth share an embrace at the 2018 Sun Valley Film Festival
40 of 194