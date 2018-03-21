Star Tracks

A Smiling Maria Menounos Takes New York, Plus Victoria Justice, Ansel Elgort & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By @gracegavilanes

1 of 194

GC Images

WHEN IN NEW YORK

Maria Menounos is all smiles as she heads into a New York building in midtown Manhattan.

2 of 194

Splash News Online

STREET STYLE STAR

Zoey Deutch sports a black-and-white outfit during a stroll through New York City.

3 of 194

Splash News Online

MAKING WAVES

A sunglasses-clad Victoria Justice greets fans and photographers in Brooklyn, New York.

4 of 194

Splash News Online

DAPPER DUDE

And that's a wrap — for the day at least! Ansel Elgort is seen walking in New York City after filming scenes for The Goldfinch.

5 of 194

Desiree Navarro/WireImage

LET'S CHAT

John Boyega stops by BUILD Series in N.Y.C. to discuss his role in Pacific Rim: Uprising on Tuesday.

6 of 194

Jim Spellman/WireImage

SUPER WOMAN

Drew Barrymore proves she's not one to mess with at a Vanity Fair event on Monday.

7 of 194

Shutterstock

ON THE DL

Charlize Theron keeps a low profile at LAX Airport on Monday.

8 of 194

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

HAPPY DAY

The internet may have gotten a kick out of his larger-than-life phoenix tattoo, but Ben Affleck is nothing but happy during a Monday stroll in L.A. 

9 of 194

Frazer Harrison/Getty

ADORABLE PAIR

Armie Hammer and wife Elizabeth Chambers attend the West Hollywood premiere of Final Portrait, on Monday.

10 of 194

Splash News Online

SCENE & HEARD

Adam Driver heads to the N.Y.C. set of Noah Baumbach's Untitled Movie on Monday.

11 of 194

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

ALL ABOUT IT

Blake Anderson, Anders Holm and Adam DeVine give their approval while promoting their Netflix film, Game Over, Man!, at SiriusXM Studios on Monday.

12 of 194

Mark Milan/GC Images

MODEL BEHAVIOR

Jourdan Dunn has legs for days as she makes her way to the Atelier Swarovski event on Monday in London.

13 of 194

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

SUIT YOURSELF

Billy Crudup attends the opening night of Harry Clarke, presented by Audible, on Sunday.

14 of 194

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

RISE UP

Pacific Rim: Uprising star John Boyega heads to a special screening and Q&A for the film, on Monday

15 of 194

Janet Mayer/Splash News Online

HELLO, GORGEOUS

Halsey makes a glamorous statement at the Endometriosis Foundation of America's 9th Annual Blossom Ball.

16 of 194

James Devaney/GC Images

GETTING PUMPED

Days after confirming that she and singer Zayn Malik are no longer an item, Gigi Hadid gets back to modeling on the N.Y.C. set of a photo shoot on Monday.

17 of 194

MEGA

ON A ROLL

Put your hands up! Frances Bean Cobain and boyfriend Matthew enjoy themselves on a rollercoaster during a fun day at Disneyland.

18 of 194

PA Images/INSTARimages.com

ROYAL VISIT

On Monday, Princess Eugenie and fiancé Jack Brooksbank attend the Teenage Cancer Trust Annual Concert Series, at London's Royal Albert Hall.

19 of 194

Splash News Online

OUT & ABOUT

Emily Ratajkowski sports a green polka-dot dress and denim jacket on a sunny day in L.A.

20 of 194

The Image Direct

REPORTING FOR DUTY

It's a big day for Brie Larson, who slipped on her superhero costume to film scenes for Captain Marvel on Monday. 

21 of 194

BackGrid

SPA DAY

Ruby Rose kicks off a relaxing day with a visit to Kate Somerville Spa in West Hollywood.

22 of 194

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

FAMILY MATTERS

Sarah Silverman lets her voice be heard at the Venice Family Clinic's 36th Annual Silver Circle Gala on Monday.

23 of 194

BackGrid

GIRLS DAY

Sofia Richie enjoys a day of shopping with Kate Moss' little sister, Lottie, in West Hollywood.

24 of 194

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

STAGE PRESENCE

Victoria Justice strikes a pose with the cast of Broadway's "Kinky Boots" following the show, on Monday.

25 of 194

Michael Simon/StarTraks

KIDDING AROUND

Nicole Richie and two adorable girls act silly at the Baby2Baby Forever Flowers Tea Party, celebrating the launch of the new Janie and Jack collection, on Sunday.

26 of 194

John Parra/Getty

CUTE COUPLE ALERT

Newlyweds Kate Upton and Justin Verlander attend the "Uncork for a Cause" event to benefit Wins for Warriors Foundation, on Monday.

27 of 194

Clive Brunskill/Getty

AT THE MIC

Three cheers for Serena Williams! The tennis champ and new mom takes the stage at a press conference at the future home of the Miami Open, on Monday.

28 of 194

James Gourley/Shutterstock

SHINE BRIGHT

Olivia Cooke sparkles in a silver gown at the London premiere of Ready Player One.

29 of 194

Splash News Online

PASSING THROUGH 

Hugh Jackman arrives at the airport in Los Angeles. 

30 of 194

Splash News Online

ON THE DOT 

Eva Mendes rocks a polka dot jumpsuit for a day out in N.Y.C. 

31 of 194

MEGA

MOM'S THE WORD

Pregnant Eva Longoria dresses her baby bump in a "Mama Bear" shirt as she directs scenes for her new show, Grand Hotel.

32 of 194

Sipa USA

ROUND OF APPLAUSE

On Monday, Bella Thorne and Patrick Schwarzenegger are all smiles as they promote their film, Midnight Sun, on Despierta América.

33 of 194

Splash News Online

VALLEY GIRL 

Silicon Valley star Amanda Crew poses at a PaleyFest screening of the show Sunday in L.A. 

34 of 194

Dave J Hogan/Getty

BUILDING AN EMPIRE

Star Wars: The Last Jedi actor Mark Hamill shows off his best film award in the winners room at the Rakuten TV Empire Awards, in London on Sunday.

35 of 194

Michael Kovac/Getty

CONSIDER THIS

Outlander costars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe attend a Starz FYC event for their show on Sunday.

36 of 194

Seth Browarnik/StarTraks

PARTY PEOPLE

Following his health scare, Rick Ross returns to the stage at LIV in Miami.

37 of 194

BackGrid

PUPPY LOVE

Jessica Jones actress Krysten Ritter is all smiles as she carries her dog outside LAX Airport.

38 of 194

James Devaney/Getty

BALLIN' TIME

Jerry Ferrara and Regina King attend a New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets game on Saturday.

39 of 194

J. Merritt/Getty

HUG IT OUT

Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Bosworth share an embrace at the 2018 Sun Valley Film Festival

40 of 194