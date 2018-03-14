Star Tracks
Victoria Beckham Stylishly Slays in Paris, Plus Gwyneth Paltrow, Julianne Hough & More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 174
SARTORIAL SUPERSTAR
Victoria Beckham treats the Paris streets like her own runway on Tuesday.
2 of 174
MOM KNOWS BEST
Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava come together at the London premiere of A Wrinkle In Time on Tuesday.
3 of 174
ROYAL ENCOUNTER
Prince Harry talks with Metropolitan Police officers as he and brother Prince William (not pictured) host the winners of the Met Excellence Awards on Tuesday.
4 of 174
HERE WE GO
Martin Freeman attends the Into Film Awards on Tuesday.
5 of 174
RED-Y FOR IT?
A makeup-free Julianne Hough continues to rock her bold auburn hair on Tuesday.
6 of 174
BEANIE GUY
Jonah Hill stays warm in a beanie and puffer coat while out and about in chilly New York City.
7 of 174
YOU GO, GIRL
Gwyneth Paltrow is a girl on the go as she leaves a business meeting in L.A.
8 of 174
COMMON TYPE
Common attends a session all about new TV series The Chi during SXSW on Monday.
9 of 174
WHITE OUT
Cate Blanchett makes a very stylish statement while attending the Si Passione By Giorgio Armani Launch on Tuesday in Sydney, Australia.
10 of 174
ALL DRESSED UP
Alicia Vikander attends the Hollywood premiere of Tomb Raider on Monday.
11 of 174
ON TOP OF THE WORLD
Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi stops by BUILD Studio on Monday to discuss her MAC Capsule Collection.
12 of 174
JUST LIKE THE MOVIES
Julianne Moore and husband Bart Freundlich made it a date night at a New York City special screening of Arthur Miller: Writer on Monday.
13 of 174
PUMPED UP
Gigi Hadid gets in the spirit as she cheers on the New York Rangers in N.Y.C. on Monday night.
14 of 174
ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE
Love is beauty, according to Jason Derulo (and his tee!), who joined choreographer Jeremy Strong to teach kids at the Boys & Girls Club of Broward County moves to his new single, "Colors."
15 of 174
ACTING OUT
Dave Franco and Abbi Jacobson, who play siblings in the drama 6 Balloons, debut their film at SXSW on Monday.
16 of 174
L.A. STATE OF MIND
Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham and daughter Sophia take in the designs during Los Angeles Fashion Week on Monday.
17 of 174
BOY BLUE
Scott Eastwood proves he's a master at smizing at the Beijing, China premiere of Pacific Rim: Uprising on Monday.
18 of 174
LET'S CHAT
Sarah Paulson and Susan Sarandon catch up during a break on the New York City set of The Goldfinch.
19 of 174
FUNNY FACE
Newly-minted wrestler Ronda Rousey mimics her fighting face during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
20 of 174
LIKE MOTHER, LIKE DAUGHTER
Mel B and daughter Phoenix Chi look more like sisters than mother-daughter at the red carpet kickoff for season 13 of America's Got Talent.
21 of 174
BIG DAY
Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria celebrates her name day on Monday with daughter Estelle.
22 of 174
HEAR ME OUT
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Rachel Bloom takes the stage at Most Likely to Murder: Live! during SXSW on Monday.
23 of 174
FASHION'S GONE TO THE DOGS
Lisa Vanderpump and Pandora Vanderpump at MCM x Eddie Kang Capsule Collection Launch Party at Vanderpump Dogs
24 of 174
ALL GROWN UP
Smiles all around! Grown-ish actress Yara Shahidi heads to Jimmy Kimmel Live.
25 of 174
LOOKING PURR-FECT
Paris Jackson shows off her love of cats with her tee during a night out with a friend in West Hollywood.
26 of 174
THE SWING OF THINGS
Sisters and tennis champs Venus and Serena Williams stick together at the BNP Paribas Open Tournament on Monday.
27 of 174
STAY BOLD
Molly Ringwald and Tracee Ellis Ross take a mini photo break at Chico's #HowBoldAreYou event in N.Y.C. on Monday.
28 of 174
OH WHAT A NIGHT
Marilu Henner and Real Housewives of New York star LuAnn de Lesseps pose with the cast at the Opening Night of Company XIV's Cinderella.
29 of 174
BOW DOWN
Goddess and queen Tiffany Haddish makes her entrance at The Last O.G. premiere at SXSW on Monday.
30 of 174
HAPPY COUPLE
Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz are one cute couple as they sit next to each other at the Union de Actores Awards Gala on Monday in Madrid, Spain.
31 of 174
WELCOME BACK
Dressed as her Scandal character Olivia Pope, Kerry Washington returns to Washington, D.C. to film scenes for the show.
32 of 174
TOUCHING DOWN
Tom Brady arrives at Good Morning America in N.Y.C.
33 of 174
WORK & PLAY
Nicole Kidman embraces a dog on the New York City set of The Goldfinch.
34 of 174
GOOD POINT
Fresh off his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, Mark Hamill focuses his attention on something at SXSW while attending the Monday premiere of The Director and The Jedi, which tells the story of how Star Wars: The Last Jedi was made.
35 of 174
HOLD UP
Luke Wilson makes his way to the N.Y.C. set of The Goldfinch on Monday.
36 of 174
LET'S TALK
This Is Us costars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore and Justin Hartley are caught in an adorably candid moment at the Deadline Studio at SXSW, presented by MoviePass, on Monday.
37 of 174
ON THE MEND
Tim McGraw is spotted out on Monday after collapsing from dehydration during his Sunday performance in Dublin.
38 of 174
FAMILY MATTERS
Judd Apatow and wife Leslie Mann enlist their daughters Iris and Maude as their plus-ones at the Blockers premiere at the SXSW Conference on Friday.
39 of 174
AT THE MIC
Lena Dunham is all smiles as she takes the stage to discuss social media — and how she has "19 people ready to stop me from tweeting" — at a Authenticity and Media talk during SXSW on Saturday.
40 of 174
PUPPY LOVE
Paris Hilton introduces the iHeartRadio Music Awards audience to her adorable pup Diamond Baby on Sunday.
41 of 174
MEET THE PARENTS
Tristan Thompson, his mom Andrea, Khloé Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner come together to celebreate the athlete's birthday at L.A.'s Beauty & Essex on Saturday.
42 of 174
WINNING BIG
Go Cardi! Cardi B looks as happy as can be as she accepts her best new artist trophy at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday.
43 of 174
PINK LADY
On Sunday, Camila Cabello channels Madonna in "Material Girl" during her "Havana" performance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.
44 of 174
SIGN LANGUAGE
Ariana Grande keeps the peace as she strikes a pose on Saturday in L.A.
45 of 174
FAMILY NIGHT
On Saturday, Maria Shriver brings her daughter Christina, whom she shares with ex-husband Arnold Schwarzenegger, to Celebrity Fight Night XXIV.
46 of 174
FIGHT FOR YOUR RIGHTS
Josh Duhamel speaks at The Human Rights Campaign 2018 Los Angeles Gala on Saturday.
47 of 174
BEST BUNNIES
James Corden poses with a VIP at a Sunday screening of Peter Rabbit in London.
48 of 174
FABULOUS IN FUR
Paw Works ambassadors Kaley Cuoco and Brad Goreski mingle at the James Paw 007 Ties & Tails Gala in Westlake Village on Saturday.
49 of 174
SLOPE STYLE
On Saturday, Matt Iseman, Mia Swier and Darren Criss gear up for the Operation Smile Park City ski challenge.
50 of 174
GET TECHNICAL
Matthew McConaughey and Ashton Kutcher attend the SXSW Sound Ventures Tech Competition on Saturday.
51 of 174
CANINE CARE
Kaley Cuoco and Katharine McPhee mingle with furry guests at the Paw Works James Paw 007 Ties & Tails Gala.
52 of 174
WORKING WEEKENDS
Leslie Jones and host Sterling K. Brown take the Saturday Night Live stage in N.Y.C.
53 of 174
PIE DAY
Jim Gaffigan stops by the Pizza Hut SXSW lounge on Sunday.
54 of 174
NO PROBLEMS
Chance The Rapper, who took home the innovator award, and Khalid come together the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Inglewood on Sunday.
55 of 174
HEAVEN SENT
Angles In America actor Andrew Garfield arrives at the play's National Theatre American Associates Celebratory Gala Sunday in New York City.
56 of 174