Star Tracks

Victoria Beckham Stylishly Slays in Paris, Plus Gwyneth Paltrow, Julianne Hough & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By @gracegavilanes

Posted on

More

1 of 174

Joss Leclair/REX/Shutterstock

SARTORIAL SUPERSTAR

Victoria Beckham treats the Paris streets like her own runway on Tuesday.

2 of 174

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

MOM KNOWS BEST

Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava come together at the London premiere of A Wrinkle In Time on Tuesday.

3 of 174

Adrian Dennis WPA-Pool/Getty

ROYAL ENCOUNTER

Prince Harry talks with Metropolitan Police officers as he and brother Prince William (not pictured) host the winners of the Met Excellence Awards on Tuesday.

4 of 174

Mike Marsland/WireImage

HERE WE GO

Martin Freeman attends the Into Film Awards on Tuesday.

5 of 174

TheImageDirect.com

RED-Y FOR IT?

A makeup-free Julianne Hough continues to rock her bold auburn hair on Tuesday.

6 of 174

Splash News

BEANIE GUY

Jonah Hill stays warm in a beanie and puffer coat while out and about in chilly New York City.

7 of 174

TheImageDirect.com

YOU GO, GIRL

Gwyneth Paltrow is a girl on the go as she leaves a business meeting in L.A.

8 of 174

Steve Rogers Photography/Getty

COMMON TYPE

Common attends a session all about new TV series The Chi during SXSW on Monday.

9 of 174

Don Arnold/WireImage

WHITE OUT

Cate Blanchett makes a very stylish statement while attending the Si Passione By Giorgio Armani Launch on Tuesday in Sydney, Australia.

10 of 174

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

ALL DRESSED UP

Alicia Vikander attends the Hollywood premiere of Tomb Raider on Monday.

11 of 174

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

ON TOP OF THE WORLD

Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi stops by BUILD Studio on Monday to discuss her MAC Capsule Collection.

12 of 174

Dave Allocca/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock

JUST LIKE THE MOVIES

Julianne Moore and husband Bart Freundlich made it a date night at a New York City special screening of Arthur Miller: Writer on Monday.

13 of 174

JD Images/REX/Shutterstock

PUMPED UP

Gigi Hadid gets in the spirit as she cheers on the New York Rangers in N.Y.C. on Monday night.

14 of 174

Johnny Louis/Getty

ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE

Love is beauty, according to Jason Derulo (and his tee!), who joined choreographer Jeremy Strong to teach kids at the Boys & Girls Club of Broward County moves to his new single, "Colors."

15 of 174

Daniel Boczarski/Getty

ACTING OUT

Dave Franco and Abbi Jacobson, who play siblings in the drama 6 Balloons, debut their film at SXSW on Monday.

16 of 174

Arun Nevader/Getty

L.A. STATE OF MIND

Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham and daughter Sophia take in the designs during Los Angeles Fashion Week on Monday.

17 of 174

VCG/Getty

BOY BLUE

Scott Eastwood proves he's a master at smizing at the Beijing, China premiere of Pacific Rim: Uprising on Monday.

18 of 174

Splash News

LET'S CHAT

Sarah Paulson and Susan Sarandon catch up during a break on the New York City set of The Goldfinch.

19 of 174

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

FUNNY FACE

Newly-minted wrestler Ronda Rousey mimics her fighting face during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

20 of 174

Christopher Polk/Getty

LIKE MOTHER, LIKE DAUGHTER 

Mel B and daughter Phoenix Chi look more like sisters than mother-daughter at the red carpet kickoff for season 13 of America's Got Talent.

21 of 174

Utrecht Robin/action press/REX/Shutterstock

BIG DAY

Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria celebrates her name day on Monday with daughter Estelle.

22 of 174

Rita Quinn/Getty

HEAR ME OUT

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Rachel Bloom takes the stage at Most Likely to Murder: Live! during SXSW on Monday.

23 of 174

Jonathan Leibson/BFA

FASHION'S GONE TO THE DOGS

Lisa Vanderpump and Pandora Vanderpump at MCM x Eddie Kang Capsule Collection Launch Party at Vanderpump Dogs

24 of 174

Bauer Griffin/Splash News

ALL GROWN UP

Smiles all around! Grown-ish actress Yara Shahidi heads to Jimmy Kimmel Live

25 of 174

Splash News

LOOKING PURR-FECT 

Paris Jackson shows off her love of cats with her tee during a night out with a friend in West Hollywood.

26 of 174

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

THE SWING OF THINGS

Sisters and tennis champs Venus and Serena Williams stick together at the BNP Paribas Open Tournament on Monday.

27 of 174

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

STAY BOLD

Molly Ringwald and Tracee Ellis Ross take a mini photo break at Chico's #HowBoldAreYou event in N.Y.C. on Monday.

28 of 174

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

OH WHAT A NIGHT

Marilu Henner and Real Housewives of New York star LuAnn de Lesseps pose with the cast at the Opening Night of Company XIV's Cinderella.

29 of 174

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

BOW DOWN

Goddess and queen Tiffany Haddish makes her entrance at The Last O.G. premiere at SXSW on Monday.

30 of 174

Pablo Cuadra/Getty

HAPPY COUPLE

Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz are one cute couple as they sit next to each other at the Union de Actores Awards Gala on Monday in Madrid, Spain.

31 of 174

MAI/Shutterstock

WELCOME BACK

Dressed as her Scandal character Olivia Pope, Kerry Washington returns to Washington, D.C. to film scenes for the show.

32 of 174

Robert O'neil / Splash

TOUCHING DOWN 

Tom Brady arrives at Good Morning America in N.Y.C. 

33 of 174

Felipe Ramales/Splash

WORK & PLAY 

Nicole Kidman embraces a dog on the New York City set of The Goldfinch

34 of 174

Jesse Grant/Getty

GOOD POINT

Fresh off his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, Mark Hamill focuses his attention on something at SXSW while attending the Monday premiere of The Director and The Jedi, which tells the story of how Star Wars: The Last Jedi was made.

35 of 174

James Devaney/GC

HOLD UP

Luke Wilson makes his way to the N.Y.C. set of The Goldfinch on Monday.

36 of 174

Tara Mays/Deadline/Shutterstoc

LET'S TALK

This Is Us costars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore and Justin Hartley are caught in an adorably candid moment at the Deadline Studio at SXSW, presented by MoviePass, on Monday.

37 of 174

Flynet/Splash

ON THE MEND

Tim McGraw is spotted out on Monday after collapsing from dehydration during his Sunday performance in Dublin.

38 of 174

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty I

FAMILY MATTERS

Judd Apatow and wife Leslie Mann enlist their daughters Iris and Maude as their plus-ones at the Blockers premiere at the SXSW Conference on Friday.

39 of 174

Amy E. Price/Getty

AT THE MIC

Lena Dunham is all smiles as she takes the stage to discuss social media — and how she has "19 people ready to stop me from tweeting" — at a Authenticity and Media talk during SXSW on Saturday.

40 of 174

Christopher Polk/Getty

PUPPY LOVE

Paris Hilton introduces the iHeartRadio Music Awards audience to her adorable pup Diamond Baby on Sunday.

41 of 174

Jerritt Clark/Getty

MEET THE PARENTS

Tristan Thompson, his mom Andrea, Khloé Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner come together to celebreate the athlete's birthday at L.A.'s Beauty & Essex on Saturday.

42 of 174

Jeff Kravitz/Getty

WINNING BIG

Go Cardi! Cardi B looks as happy as can be as she accepts her best new artist trophy at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday.

43 of 174

Christopher Polk/Getty

PINK LADY

On Sunday, Camila Cabello channels Madonna in "Material Girl" during her "Havana" performance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

44 of 174

GC Images

SIGN LANGUAGE

Ariana Grande keeps the peace as she strikes a pose on Saturday in L.A.

45 of 174

Phillip Faraone/Getty

FAMILY NIGHT

On Saturday, Maria Shriver brings her daughter Christina, whom she shares with ex-husband Arnold Schwarzenegger, to Celebrity Fight Night XXIV.

46 of 174

Rich Fury/Getty

FIGHT FOR YOUR RIGHTS

Josh Duhamel speaks at The Human Rights Campaign 2018 Los Angeles Gala on Saturday. 

47 of 174

Samir Hussein/Wireimage

BEST BUNNIES 

James Corden poses with a VIP at a Sunday screening of Peter Rabbit in London. 

48 of 174

Christopher Polk/Getty

FABULOUS IN FUR 

Paw Works ambassadors Kaley Cuoco and Brad Goreski mingle at the James Paw 007 Ties & Tails Gala in Westlake Village on Saturday. 

49 of 174

Kim Raff/Getty

SLOPE STYLE 

On Saturday, Matt Iseman, Mia Swier and Darren Criss gear up for the Operation Smile Park City ski challenge.

50 of 174

Joe Scarnici/Getty

GET TECHNICAL 

Matthew McConaughey and Ashton Kutcher attend the SXSW Sound Ventures Tech Competition on Saturday. 

51 of 174

Christopher Polk/Getty

CANINE CARE 

Kaley Cuoco and Katharine McPhee mingle with furry guests at the Paw Works James Paw 007 Ties & Tails Gala. 

52 of 174

Will Heath/NBC

WORKING WEEKENDS

Leslie Jones and host Sterling K. Brown take the Saturday Night Live stage in N.Y.C. 

53 of 174

Robin Marchant/Getty

PIE DAY 

Jim Gaffigan stops by the Pizza Hut SXSW lounge on Sunday. 

54 of 174

Christopher Polk/Getty

NO PROBLEMS 

Chance The Rapper, who took home the innovator award, and Khalid come together the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Inglewood on Sunday. 

55 of 174

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

HEAVEN SENT 

Angles In America actor Andrew Garfield arrives at the play's National Theatre American Associates Celebratory Gala Sunday in New York City. 

56 of 174