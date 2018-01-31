Star Tracks
Zoë Saldana & Husband Marco Are Picture-Perfect, Plus Dwayne Johnson, Angelina Jolie & More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
FULL SUPPORT
Zoë Saldana poses with husband Marco Perego during a photo call to for Campari Red Diaries' short film, The Legend of Red Hand, on Tuesday in Milan, Italy.
STRAIGHT CHEESIN'
Dwayne Johnson gets playful while on the set of his new film.
THROW YOUR HANDS UP
Rose McGowan is feeling Brave as she promotes her new book on The View on Tuesday.
THE SWING OF THINGS
Kate Middleton, who is pregnant with her third child, tries her hand at hockey in Stockholm, Sweden on Monday.
WORK IT OUT
Kaley cuoco works on her fitness as she exits a yoga class in Studio City, California.
MAKING WAVES
Angelina Jolie greets fans and photographers as she leaves Guerlain store in Paris, France on Tuesday.
JUST ANOTHER MONDAY
Wearing a hat and sunglasses, Leonardo DiCaprio keeps a low profile following a lunch date in L.A. on Monday.
DREAMING BIG
Common, Andra Day and Mark Ruffalo show their support for Dreamers while backstage at The People's State of The Union on Monday in N.Y.C.
SMILES ALL AROUND
Alexandra Daddario is positively glowing as she heads inside N.Y.C.'s BUILD Studios.
PLEASED TO MEET YOU
On Monday, Angelina Jolie meets a fan while leaving the Guerlain store in Paris, France.
WHEN IN JAPAN
Director Guillermo del Toro and actress Rinko Kikuchi are gifted bouquets of flowers at the press conference for The Shape of Water in Tokyo, Japan.
SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE
Former Today anchor Tamron Hall takes the stage at the National CARES Mentoring Movement's third annual For the Love of Our Children Gala.
NEED A LIFT?
Magician Hans Klok gives Pamela Anderson a lift during the 20th Lambertz Monday Night event in Germany on Monday.
DANCE THE NIGHT AWAY
On Monday, Jason Derulo takes the stage alongside celebrity choreographer Matt Steffanina to show off some moves at L.A.'s The Avalon Club.
CATCHING UP
The newly engaged Darren Criss discusses his role in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story with Late Night host Seth Meyers.
WARM REGARDS
Stan Lee and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman share an adorably candid moment at the film's Hollywood premiere on Monday.
POP OF COLOR
Following her mesmerizing Grammys performance, Lady Gaga makes a serious fashion statement while she leaves her N.Y.C. hotel on Monday.
TAKING CARE OF BUSINESS
During her Monday errand run, Paris Jackson makes a detour to grab a to-go smoothie.
IN THIS TOGETHER
John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen, who is pregnant with the couple's second child, leave New York City restaurant Eleven Madison.
A COLLAB TO REMEMBER
Zedd and Maren Morris, who collaborated on the song "The Middle," stop by SiriusXM Studios on Monday.
PARTY OF FIVE
The cast of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy — Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Anthoni Porowski, Tan France and Karamo Brown — come together to discuss the long-awaited reboot on Monday.
READY, SET, JET
Spotted: Pierce Brosnan catches a flight out of LAX Airport on Monday.
CHECK IT OUT
This Is Us actor Milo Ventimiglia squeezes in some shopping while running errands in Hollywood.
NEW YORK STATE OF MIND
Jennifer Connelly and husband Paul Bettany attend The People's State Of The Union on Monday in New York City.
ALL IN THE FAMILY
So sweet! Jessica Chastain poses alongside her grandmother Marilyn Herst during a Q&A event for Molly's Game on Tuesday.
HAND TO HOLD
New parents Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk walk hand-in-hand in L.A. on Monday.
OH WHAT A NIGHT
On Tuesday, Bryan Cranston poses for photos before making it inside The Critics' Circle Theatre Awards.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK
Michelle Williams picks up her luggage from baggage claim on Monday at New York's JFK Airport.
MELLOW IN YELLOW
Wearing a bright yellow sweater to combat a chilly Monday, Rose McGowan steps out in New York City.
LOOKING GOOD
She's feelin' herself! Andie MacDowell strikes a pose at the Lambertz Monday Schoko Night 2018 on Monday.
PLAY TIME
David Beckham announces the launch of the Miami Major League Soccer Team on Monday.
BUNNY BUSINESS
Domhnall Gleeson talks about Peter Rabbit on Monday at BUILD Studio in New York City.
TAKING OFF
John Krasinski is spotted at LAX Airport on Monday.
HOT WHEELS
Ride on! Justin Theroux is spotted out with a friend during a bike ride through New York City's Soho neighborhood.
TOGETHER AGAIN
It's a The Holiday reunion! Kate Winslet, posing with her Dilys Powell Award for excellence in film, stands alongside former costar Jude Law at the London Film Critics' Circle Awards 2018.
OFF TO THE GALA
On Saturday, I, Tonya star Margot Robbie arrives at the 2018 G'Day USA Los Angeles Black Tie Gala in L.A.
IT'S A GOOD DAY
Reunited and it feels so good! Bridesmaids stars Rebel Wilson and Rose Byrne catch up while attending the 2018 G'Day USA Black Tie Gala on Saturday in L.A.
FIT & FAB
A glowing Demi Lovato stops by Fabletics on Saturday.
STAY FOCUSED
Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky keep their gazes on the tennis court as they watch the men's singles final match in Melbourne, Australia.
HAPPY AS CAN BE
Call Me By Your Name costars Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer enjoy themselves at the London Film Critics' Circle Awards on Sunday.
MOM KNOWS BEST
Taking a dip! Allison Janney dips her onscreen daughter Anna Faris as the pair celebrate Mom's 100th episode on Saturday.
FOODIE PARADISE
Gordon Ramsay celebrates the opening of the world's first Hell's Kitchen restaurant at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
YOU CAN DO IT
Alicia Vikander is the epitome of optimism while attending a masterclass following the screening of her film, Euphoria, at during the Gothenburg Film Festival.
PARKING IT
Fresh off her Screen Actors Guild Award win, Nicole Kidman is spotted enjoying a Sunday jog in a Beverly Hills park.
SILVER FOX
Slay, Ruby, Slay! The Orange Is the New Black alumna Ruby Rose arrives at the G'Day USA Black Tie Gala in Los Angeles.
PINT-SIZED SWEATER WEATHER
Priyanka Chopra carries her bundled-up pup in New York City on Friday.
YOUNG & IN LOVE
Joe Jonas and fiancée Sophie Turner complement each other's outfits as they leave their New York City hotel.
CLASSIC FASHION
Giada De Laurentiis and Jewel follow through with the night's dress code at the annual Black and White Ball on Saturday in Las Vegas.
SATURDAYS ARE FOR STROLLS
Selma Blair walks her dogs in Los Angeles on Saturday.
WATER BOY
Michael Bolton makes a splash while re-recording one of his classic hits for Audible.
MODEL ARMY
Catwalking besties Kendal Jenner and Bella Hadid stroll arm-in-arm through New York City on Sunday.
THE THREE MUSKETEERS
On Friday in New York City, Hugh Jackman sings to himself while taking his two dogs for a walk.
DATE NIGHT
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend cuddle up at the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala on Saturday in N.Y.C.
GREASE REUNION
Former costars Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta strike a pose at the G'Day USA Black Tie Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday.
SELFIE TIME
Drew Barrymore snaps a selfie with Gwyneth Paltrow, Chelsea Handler, Laura Linney and more at the goop Health Summit in N.Y.C. Saturday.
ROCK STAR
Pharrell Williams, David Grutman, Jermaine Dupri & Post Malone at the LIV Boardwalk at Pegasus World Cup Invitational on Saturday.
SINGING SENSATION
Dua Lipa performs onstage in N.Y.C. at Mastercard House on Saturday.
CHILL OUT
Katie Holmes is all bundled-up while making her way through N.Y.C.
SHINE BRIGHT LIKE A DIAMOND
Lorde poses with a plaque commemorating her single, "Royals," becoming RIAA Diamond certified, on Friday.
CITY GAL
Bryce Dallas Howard attends the goop Health Summit on Saturday in N.Y.C.
ALL EYES ON JAMIE
Jamie Foxx attends his in-store shopping event at Prive Revaux on Friday.
TREAT YOURSELF
On Saturday, Hailey Baldwin and Rita Ora celebrate ahead of the Grammys with the new Classic Chicken Sandwich, currently available on McDonald's $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu.
HELLO GORGEOUS
Rita Ora brightens up the cold New York day by rocking an all-orange outfit while out and about on Friday.
ROCK THE MIC
Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan is all smiles while stopping by the SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Friday.
MUSIC MAN
Sam Smith leaves his mark on a guitar while hanging out backstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards MusiCares Person of the Year event on Friday in New York.
A ROYAL VISIT
Princess Charlene of Monaco snuggles up to Princess Gabriella as the pair attend the ceremony of Sainte-Devote on Friday.
FEELING 100
On Friday, the Chicago P.D. family — Jason Beghe, Amy Morton, LaRoyce Hawkins, Jon Seda, Tracy Spiridakos, Marina Squeciati, Patrick John Flueger and Jesse Lee Soffer — come together to celebrate their show's 100th episode.
RIDE ON
Wearing a puffer jacket, Ben Affleck heads to his car in L.A.
CUTE COUPLE ALERT
Alicia Keys and husband Swizz Beatz share a sweet moment while attending the Producers and Engineers Wing 11th Annual Grammy week event at N.Y.C.'s Rainbow Room.
BACK IN BLACK
Alessandra Ambrosio is stunning while attending the Learning Lab Ventures Gala in Partnership with NET-A-PORTER on Thursday.
PARTY PEOPLE
Jason Weinberg, Diane Kruger, Jason Wu and publisher Jason Binn attend DuJour's party celebrating its cover star, Kruger.
FEEL THE MUSIC
Danielle Brooks attends Essence's 9th Annual Black Women in Music event on Thursday.
FAMILY MATTERS
Andy Garcia and daughter Dominik head to the premiere of Desolation in Beverly Hills on Thursday.
PUT YOUR HANDS UP
On Thursday, Jamie Foxx attends the Learning Lab Ventures Gala in partnership with NET-A-PORTER in Beverly Hills.
GET YOUR PARTY ON
Ben Platt attends Warner Music Group's Pre-Grammy Party on Thursday.
NEW YORK STATE OF MIND
Bella Hadid is spotted in New York City's Tribeca neighborhood on Thursday.
BOOK CLUB
On Thursday, James Corden, who voices Peter Rabbit in an upcoming movie, reads to students at a New York City school and announces Blue Jacket Day, a Feb. 3 event to encourage children's literacy.
TERRIFIC TRIO
Marine Vacth, Jake Gyllenhaal and François Ozon come together at an afterparty at Omar's following the premiere of Double Lover on Thursday.
HAND TO HOLD
Eva Longoria and husband José Bastón, who are expecting their first child together, grab lunch in Beverly Hills.
VINTAGE VIXEN
Vanessa Hudgens travels back in time with a vintage-inspired look while out and about in New York City on Thursday.
OPEN WIDE!
Seth Meyers takes a huge bite of a rainbow cake slice during a segment with baker Amirah Kassem during Thursday's taping of Late Night with Seth Meyers.
BLUE JEAN BABY
Reese Witherspoon keeps it casual while running errands in Hollywood on Thursday.
BABY ON BOARD
Tia Mowry cradles her growing baby bump as she and author Deb Perelman attend Life Hack Academy Live, presented by Ford EcoSport, on Thursday in N.Y.C.
SIGNED, SEALED, DELIVERED
Miley Cyrus is all smiles while signing autographs at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards MusiCares Person of The Year event in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
TALK ABOUT IT
Writer and actress Lena Waithe takes the stage to discuss her new show, The Chi, at a Film Independent at LACMA screening event in L.A. on Thursday.
BUMP IT UP!
Mom-to-be Kirsten Dunst shows off her growing baby bump while out to lunch with a friend on Thursday in L.A.
SCHOOL OF ROCK
Keith Urban takes a break from signing autographs to pose for photographers at the Annual Grammy Awards MusiCares event on Thursday.
JET SETTER
Katie Holmes strikes a pose as she attends a Grammy event, sponsored by Delta Air Lines, on Thursday in New York City.
HIT THE RUNWAY
Model Kaia Gerber bundles up as she arrives at LAX Aiport on Thursday for a flight.
KISSES FOR THE MISSUS
Mila Kunis gets treated to her very own celebration at Harvard University in honor of her newly-minted title: 2018's Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year.
CHIC BAG LADY
Chloe Grace Moretz makes a stylish entrance using her carry-on from Away and her Louis Vuitton to carve a path through the crowd at the Salt Lake City airport.
CLEAN SWEEP
Bethenny Frankel and Nick Cannon come together to kick off the debut of Febreze's Super Bowl ad at a New York event.
DIAMONDS ARE FOREVER
Wearing a red sweater featuring a diamond, Priyanka Chopra is spotted out and about in New York City.
SHINING BRIGHT
The dreary winter weather can't keep Elle MacPherson from sporting fun prints, like she did on Thursday while arriving to the 21st Annual Raising Star Awards.
COMING TOGETHER
Game of Thrones star Lena Headey attends the discussion with Secretary of State for Integration about the course of the International Rescue Committee with refugee women at the offices of Care.com.
LOOKING BACK
Karlie Kloss takes a look back at Carolina Herrera's launch event for the fragrance "Good Girl" on Thursday in London.
ALL THE LOVE
Joel McHale can't hide his affection for Matt Walsh during the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Netflix's A Futile and Stupid Gesture.
GAME FACE
On Wednesday, Kendall Jenner is physically annoyed as she and producer Michael D. Ratner attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers (her beau Blake Griffin plays for the team!) and the Boston Celtics.
