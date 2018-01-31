Star Tracks

Zoë Saldana & Husband Marco Are Picture-Perfect, Plus Dwayne Johnson, Angelina Jolie & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By @gracegavilanes

Luca Bruno/AP/Shutterstock

FULL SUPPORT

Zoë Saldana poses with husband Marco Perego during a photo call to for Campari Red Diaries' short film, The Legend of Red Hand, on Tuesday in Milan, Italy.

Splash News Online

STRAIGHT CHEESIN'

Dwayne Johnson gets playful while on the set of his new film.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

THROW YOUR HANDS UP

Rose McGowan is feeling Brave as she promotes her new book on The View on Tuesday.

Chris Jackson/Getty

THE SWING OF THINGS

Kate Middleton, who is pregnant with her third child, tries her hand at hockey in Stockholm, Sweden on Monday. 

Splash News Online

WORK IT OUT

Kaley cuoco works on her fitness as she exits a yoga class in Studio City, California.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

MAKING WAVES

Angelina Jolie greets fans and photographers as she leaves Guerlain store in Paris, France on Tuesday.

The Image Direct

JUST ANOTHER MONDAY

Wearing a hat and sunglasses, Leonardo DiCaprio keeps a low profile following a lunch date in L.A. on Monday.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

DREAMING BIG

Common, Andra Day and Mark Ruffalo show their support for Dreamers while backstage at The People's State of The Union on Monday in N.Y.C.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

SMILES ALL AROUND

Alexandra Daddario is positively glowing as she heads inside N.Y.C.'s BUILD Studios.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

PLEASED TO MEET YOU

On Monday, Angelina Jolie meets a fan while leaving the Guerlain store in Paris, France.

AFLO/INSTARimages

WHEN IN JAPAN

Director Guillermo del Toro and actress Rinko Kikuchi are gifted bouquets of flowers at the press conference for The Shape of Water in Tokyo, Japan.

Bennett Raglin/Getty

SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE

Former Today anchor Tamron Hall takes the stage at the National CARES Mentoring Movement's third annual For the Love of Our Children Gala.

People Picture/Patric Fouad/Shutterstock

NEED A LIFT?

Magician Hans Klok gives Pamela Anderson a lift during the 20th Lambertz Monday Night event in Germany on Monday.

MOVI Inc.

DANCE THE NIGHT AWAY

On Monday, Jason Derulo takes the stage alongside celebrity choreographer Matt Steffanina to show off some moves at L.A.'s The Avalon Club.

Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

CATCHING UP

The newly engaged Darren Criss discusses his role in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story with Late Night host Seth Meyers.

O'Connor/AFF-USA.com/MEGA

WARM REGARDS

Stan Lee and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman share an adorably candid moment at the film's Hollywood premiere on Monday.

Gotham/GC Images

POP OF COLOR

Following her mesmerizing Grammys performance, Lady Gaga makes a serious fashion statement while she leaves her N.Y.C. hotel on Monday.

REEL/MEGA

TAKING CARE OF BUSINESS

During her Monday errand run, Paris Jackson makes a detour to grab a to-go smoothie.

Splash News

IN THIS TOGETHER

John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen, who is pregnant with the couple's second child, leave New York City restaurant Eleven Madison.

Rob Kim/Getty

A COLLAB TO REMEMBER

Zedd and Maren Morris, who collaborated on the song "The Middle," stop by SiriusXM Studios on Monday.

Rob Kim/Getty

PARTY OF FIVE

The cast of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy — Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Anthoni Porowski, Tan France and Karamo Brown — come together to discuss the long-awaited reboot on Monday.

SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images

READY, SET, JET

Spotted: Pierce Brosnan catches a flight out of LAX Airport on Monday.

BACKGRID

CHECK IT OUT

This Is Us actor Milo Ventimiglia squeezes in some shopping while running errands in Hollywood.

Cindy Ord/Getty

NEW YORK STATE OF MIND

Jennifer Connelly and husband Paul Bettany attend The People's State Of The Union on Monday in New York City.

Don Arnold/WireImage

ALL IN THE FAMILY

So sweet! Jessica Chastain poses alongside her grandmother Marilyn Herst during a Q&A event for Molly's Game on Tuesday.

BACKGRID

HAND TO HOLD

New parents Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk walk hand-in-hand in L.A. on Monday.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

OH WHAT A NIGHT

On Tuesday, Bryan Cranston poses for photos before making it inside The Critics' Circle Theatre Awards.

The Image Direct

NEW YORK, NEW YORK

Michelle Williams picks up her luggage from baggage claim on Monday at New York's JFK Airport.

MEGA

MELLOW IN YELLOW

Wearing a bright yellow sweater to combat a chilly Monday, Rose McGowan steps out in New York City.

SASCHA STEINBACH/EPA/Shutterstock

LOOKING GOOD

She's feelin' herself! Andie MacDowell strikes a pose at the Lambertz Monday Schoko Night 2018 on Monday.

INSTARimages.com

PLAY TIME 

David Beckham announces the launch of the Miami Major League Soccer Team on Monday. 

Jim Spellman/Getty

BUNNY BUSINESS

Domhnall Gleeson talks about Peter Rabbit on Monday at BUILD Studio in New York City. 

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

TAKING OFF 

John Krasinski is spotted at LAX Airport on Monday. 

The Image Direct

HOT WHEELS

Ride on! Justin Theroux is spotted out with a friend during a bike ride through New York City's Soho neighborhood.

Dave Benett/Getty

TOGETHER AGAIN

It's a The Holiday reunion! Kate Winslet, posing with her Dilys Powell Award for excellence in film, stands alongside former costar Jude Law at the London Film Critics' Circle Awards 2018.

Emma McIntyre/Getty

OFF TO THE GALA

On Saturday, I, Tonya star Margot Robbie arrives at the 2018 G'Day USA Los Angeles Black Tie Gala in L.A.

John Sciulli/Getty

IT'S A GOOD DAY

Reunited and it feels so good! Bridesmaids stars Rebel Wilson and Rose Byrne catch up while attending the 2018 G'Day USA Black Tie Gala on Saturday in L.A.

JB Lacroix/Getty

FIT & FAB

A glowing Demi Lovato stops by Fabletics on Saturday.

Mark Kolbe/Getty

STAY FOCUSED

Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky keep their gazes on the tennis court as they watch the men's singles final match in Melbourne, Australia.

Dave Benett/Getty

HAPPY AS CAN BE

Call Me By Your Name costars Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer enjoy themselves at the London Film Critics' Circle Awards on Sunday.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

MOM KNOWS BEST

Taking a dip! Allison Janney dips her onscreen daughter Anna Faris as the pair celebrate Mom's 100th episode on Saturday.

Backgrid

FOODIE PARADISE

Gordon Ramsay celebrates the opening of the world's first Hell's Kitchen restaurant at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Julia Reinhart/Getty

YOU CAN DO IT

Alicia Vikander is the epitome of optimism while attending a masterclass following the screening of her film, Euphoria, at during the Gothenburg Film Festival.

BackGrid

PARKING IT

Fresh off her Screen Actors Guild Award win, Nicole Kidman is spotted enjoying a Sunday jog in a Beverly Hills park. 

Splash News Online

SILVER FOX

Slay, Ruby, Slay! The Orange Is the New Black alumna Ruby Rose arrives at the G'Day USA Black Tie Gala in Los Angeles. 

The Image Direct

PINT-SIZED SWEATER WEATHER 

Priyanka Chopra carries her bundled-up pup in New York City on Friday. 

RTimages/Splash News Online

YOUNG & IN LOVE 

Joe Jonas and fiancée Sophie Turner complement each other's outfits as they leave their New York City hotel.

KCR/Shutterstock

CLASSIC FASHION 

Giada De Laurentiis and Jewel follow through with the night's dress code at the annual Black and White Ball on Saturday in Las Vegas. 

MEGA

SATURDAYS ARE FOR STROLLS 

Selma Blair walks her dogs in Los Angeles on Saturday. 

Audible.au

WATER BOY

Michael Bolton makes a splash while re-recording one of his classic hits for Audible. 

Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

MODEL ARMY

Catwalking besties Kendal Jenner and Bella Hadid stroll arm-in-arm through New York City on Sunday.

MEGA

THE THREE MUSKETEERS 

On Friday in New York City, Hugh Jackman sings to himself while taking his two dogs for a walk. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

DATE NIGHT 

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend cuddle up at the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala on Saturday in N.Y.C.

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

GREASE REUNION

Former costars Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta strike a pose at the G'Day USA Black Tie Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

SELFIE TIME

Drew Barrymore snaps a selfie with Gwyneth Paltrow, Chelsea Handler, Laura Linney and more at the goop Health Summit in N.Y.C. Saturday.

World Red Eye

ROCK STAR

Pharrell Williams, David Grutman, Jermaine Dupri & Post Malone at the LIV Boardwalk at Pegasus World Cup Invitational on Saturday.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

SINGING SENSATION

Dua Lipa performs onstage in N.Y.C. at Mastercard House on Saturday. 

Felipe Ramales / Splash News

CHILL OUT

Katie Holmes is all bundled-up while making her way through N.Y.C.

Noam Galai/Getty Images

SHINE BRIGHT LIKE A DIAMOND

Lorde poses with a plaque commemorating her single, "Royals," becoming RIAA Diamond certified, on Friday.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

CITY GAL

Bryce Dallas Howard attends the goop Health Summit on Saturday in N.Y.C.

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

ALL EYES ON JAMIE

Jamie Foxx attends his in-store shopping event at Prive Revaux on Friday.

Sean Zanni/Getty Images

TREAT YOURSELF

On Saturday, Hailey Baldwin and Rita Ora celebrate ahead of the Grammys with the new Classic Chicken Sandwich, currently available on McDonald's $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu.

Splash News Online

HELLO GORGEOUS

Rita Ora brightens up the cold New York day by rocking an all-orange outfit while out and about on Friday. 

Jason Kempin/Getty

ROCK THE MIC

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan is all smiles while stopping by the SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Friday. 

Robin Marchant/Getty

MUSIC MAN

Sam Smith leaves his mark on a guitar while hanging out backstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards MusiCares Person of the Year event on Friday in New York. 

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

A ROYAL VISIT

Princess Charlene of Monaco snuggles up to Princess Gabriella as the pair attend the ceremony of Sainte-Devote on Friday.

Timothy Hiatt/Getty

FEELING 100

On Friday, the Chicago P.D. family — Jason Beghe, Amy Morton, LaRoyce Hawkins, Jon Seda, Tracy Spiridakos, Marina Squeciati, Patrick John Flueger and Jesse Lee Soffer — come together to celebrate their show's 100th episode.

Splash News Online

RIDE ON

Wearing a puffer jacket, Ben Affleck heads to his car in L.A.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

CUTE COUPLE ALERT

Alicia Keys and husband Swizz Beatz share a sweet moment while attending the Producers and Engineers Wing 11th Annual Grammy week event at N.Y.C.'s Rainbow Room.

Donato Sardella/Getty

BACK IN BLACK

Alessandra Ambrosio is stunning while attending the Learning Lab Ventures Gala in Partnership with NET-A-PORTER on Thursday.

Sean Zanni/Getty

PARTY PEOPLE

Jason Weinberg, Diane Kruger, Jason Wu and publisher Jason Binn attend DuJour's party celebrating its cover star, Kruger.

Bennett Raglin/Getty

FEEL THE MUSIC

Danielle Brooks attends Essence's 9th Annual Black Women in Music event on Thursday.

David Livingston/Getty

FAMILY MATTERS

Andy Garcia and daughter Dominik head to the premiere of Desolation in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

Donato Sardella/Getty

PUT YOUR HANDS UP

On Thursday, Jamie Foxx attends the Learning Lab Ventures Gala in partnership with NET-A-PORTER in Beverly Hills.

Jared Siskin/Getty

GET YOUR PARTY ON

Ben Platt attends Warner Music Group's Pre-Grammy Party on Thursday.

GC Images

NEW YORK STATE OF MIND

Bella Hadid is spotted in New York City's Tribeca neighborhood on Thursday.

Courtesy The Grove LA

BOOK CLUB

On Thursday, James Corden, who voices Peter Rabbit in an upcoming movie, reads to students at a New York City school and announces Blue Jacket Day, a Feb. 3 event to encourage children's literacy.

Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan/Getty

TERRIFIC TRIO

Marine Vacth, Jake Gyllenhaal and François Ozon come together at an afterparty at Omar's following the premiere of Double Lover on Thursday.

Splash News Online

HAND TO HOLD

Eva Longoria and husband José Bastón, who are expecting their first child together, grab lunch in Beverly Hills.

Alessio Botticelli/GC Images

VINTAGE VIXEN

Vanessa Hudgens travels back in time with a vintage-inspired look while out and about in New York City on Thursday. 

Lloyd Bishop/NBC

OPEN WIDE!

Seth Meyers takes a huge bite of a rainbow cake slice during a segment with baker Amirah Kassem during Thursday's taping of Late Night with Seth Meyers

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

BLUE JEAN BABY 

Reese Witherspoon keeps it casual while running errands in Hollywood on Thursday.

Donald Bowers/Getty

BABY ON BOARD

Tia Mowry cradles her growing baby bump as she and author Deb Perelman attend Life Hack Academy Live, presented by Ford EcoSport, on Thursday in N.Y.C. 

Kris Connor/Getty

SIGNED, SEALED, DELIVERED

Miley Cyrus is all smiles while signing autographs at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards MusiCares Person of The Year event in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

Araya Diaz/WireImage

TALK ABOUT IT 

Writer and actress Lena Waithe takes the stage to discuss her new show, The Chi, at a Film Independent at LACMA screening event in L.A. on Thursday. 

BackGrid

BUMP IT UP!

Mom-to-be Kirsten Dunst shows off her growing baby bump while out to lunch with a friend on Thursday in L.A. 

Kris Connor/Getty

SCHOOL OF ROCK

Keith Urban takes a break from signing autographs to pose for photographers at the Annual Grammy Awards MusiCares event on Thursday. 

Bryan Bedder/Getty

JET SETTER

Katie Holmes strikes a pose as she attends a Grammy event, sponsored by Delta Air Lines, on Thursday in New York City. 

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

HIT THE RUNWAY

Model Kaia Gerber bundles up as she arrives at LAX Aiport on Thursday for a flight. 

Bill Davila/StarTraks

KISSES FOR THE MISSUS

Mila Kunis gets treated to her very own celebration at Harvard University in honor of her newly-minted title: 2018's Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year.

gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

CHIC BAG LADY

Chloe Grace Moretz makes a stylish entrance using her carry-on from Away and her Louis Vuitton to carve a path through the crowd at the Salt Lake City airport.

Diane Bondareff/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

CLEAN SWEEP

Bethenny Frankel and Nick Cannon come together to kick off the debut of Febreze's Super Bowl ad at a New York event.

Splash News Online

DIAMONDS ARE FOREVER

Wearing a red sweater featuring a diamond, Priyanka Chopra is spotted out and about in New York City.

MEGA

SHINING BRIGHT

The dreary winter weather can't keep Elle MacPherson from sporting fun prints, like she did on Thursday while arriving to the 21st Annual Raising Star Awards. 

Bruel-Bild/DDP/INSTARimages.com

COMING TOGETHER

Game of Thrones star Lena Headey attends the discussion with Secretary of State for Integration about the course of the International Rescue Committee with refugee women at the offices of Care.com.

Mike Marsland/WireImage

LOOKING BACK

Karlie Kloss takes a look back at Carolina Herrera's launch event for the fragrance "Good Girl" on Thursday in London.

Mat Hayward/Getty

ALL THE LOVE

Joel McHale can't hide his affection for Matt Walsh during the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Netflix's A Futile and Stupid Gesture.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

GAME FACE

On Wednesday, Kendall Jenner is physically annoyed as she and producer Michael D. Ratner attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers (her beau Blake Griffin plays for the team!) and the Boston Celtics.

