Star Tracks

Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb Make It Official, Plus Hugh Jackman, Rooney Mara & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By @gracegavilanes

Posted on

More

1 of 116

ROGER WONG/INSTARimages.com

WALK IT OUT

Savannah Guthrie and her newly minted Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb walk out of the N.Y.C. studio on Tuesday.

2 of 116

The Image Direct

FUR SURE

Emily Ratajkowski struts her stuff during a chilly Tuesday out in New York City.

3 of 116

ROGER WONG/INSTARimages.com

GOOD DAY

Back in black! Danica Patrick stops by Good Morning America on Tuesday.

4 of 116

BackGrid

TOP OF THE WORLD

The Greatest Showman star Hugh Jackman poses for a pic atop Sydney's Harbour Bridge.

5 of 116

Splash News Online

MAKING A SPLASH

Richard Gere goes for a dip in the ocean during his Mexican getaway on New Year's Day.

6 of 116

Splash News Online

SHOP GIRL

Rooney Mara goes shopping in West Hollywood.

7 of 116

WENN

'ANGEL' AMONG US

Stella Maxwell wears her "Angel" bomber jacket while arriving at LAX Airport on Tuesday.

8 of 116

Splash News Online

STRONG VIBES

Chris Hemsworth enjoys a morning surfing sesh in Byron Bay. 

9 of 116

BackGrid

BUMP IT UP

Candice Swanepoel puts her growing baby bump on full display during a stroll through Bahia, Brazil.

10 of 116

MEGA

KEEP IT ABS-OLUTE 

The Bachelor's Matty J and Laura Byrne show off their svelte physiques on Bondi Beach in Sydney.

11 of 116

BackGrid

SWEET SMOOCH

Ali Larter and husband Hayes MacArthur share a kiss during a romantic walk in Cabo San Lucas in Mexico.

12 of 116

Jerod Harris/Getty

FLOWER POWER

On Monday, the 2018 Grand Marshal Gary Sinise participates in the Tournament of Roses parade.

13 of 116

Splash News Online

TAKING CARE OF BUSINESS

Keanu Reeves picks up his order from L.A.'s Greenblatt's Deli on New Year's Day.

14 of 116

The Image Direct

PUPPY LOVE

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards totes her fur baby while out and about in Aspen, Colorado.

15 of 116

BackGrid

COMING TOGETHER

Nina Dobrev and her friend bundle up during their visit to Aspen, Colorado.

16 of 116

Splash

BEACH BODY

Mark Wahlberg warms up the new year, hitting the beach in Barbados with his family on Monday.

17 of 116

 

A NEW START

Pals Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper team up on Sunday night to celebrate New Year's Eve in New York City's Times Square live on CNN.

18 of 116

MHD/PacificCoastNews

GOING GRAY

A casual Elle Fanning grabs a ride home following a New Year's Eve party at Chateau Marmont in L.A.

19 of 116

Pichichipixx.com/Splash

POOL SHARK

Hailey Baldwin dons a pink bikini to lounge poolside in Miami on Monday.

20 of 116

EVGA / BACKGRID

IT'S A DATE

Still in Aspen, Colorado, Scott Disick and girlfriend Sofia Richie head to a New Year's Eve bash with friends on Sunday night.

21 of 116

Lester Cohen/WireImage

BUDDY UP

John Mayer and Dave Chappelle wrap up their two-man show, Controlled Danger, on New Year's Eve at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

22 of 116

Janet Mayer/startraksphoto.com

DROPPING THE BALL

Maria Menounos gets ready for her New Year's Eve hosting duties in Times Square.

23 of 116

Leo Marinho/Splash News

WISH YOU WERE HERE

Alessandra Ambrosio enjoys the waves in Brazil.

24 of 116

Ron Asadorian/Splash News

BUNDLED UP

Diana Ross stayed warm as she touched down in cold New York City.

25 of 116

Ore Huiying/Getty Images

FUTURE'S SO BRIGHT

Jamie Foxx gets ready to enter 2018 at LAVO Singapore's grand opening.

26 of 116

Splash News

HOUGH DOES SHE DO IT

Julianne Hough looked trim in leggings as she grabbed lunch in Los Angeles.

27 of 116

David Becker/WireImage

SWEET TREATS

Katie Holmes attends the grand opening of Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer at The Venetian Las Vegas on Friday.

28 of 116

Jackson Lee/Splash News

TRAVEL BUDDIES

Jennifer Lawrence cradles her pup Pippi while walking through John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City.

29 of 116

BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

FEELING SHADY

Hilary Duff runs errands in Los Angeles on Friday.

30 of 116

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

BALLERS

Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy attend Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2018 press junket at Times Square in New York City on Friday.

31 of 116

Splash News and Pictures

SUN & SAND

Rosario Dawson hits the beach in Santa Monica, California.

32 of 116

BACKGRID

READY, SET, JET-SET!

Pregnant Khloé Kardashian is spotted at LAX Airport ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations.

33 of 116

Mike Coppola/Getty

COUNTING DOWN

Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy gear up for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with a press junket on Friday.

34 of 116

BACKGRID

SNOW PROBLEM

Rita Ora is all smiles as she and Andrew Watt take a walk through Aspen, Colorado.

35 of 116

Kimberly White/WireImage

WALK IT OUT

Jamie Chung goes for a walk in San Francisco on Thursday.

36 of 116

BACKGRID

BABY, IT'S COLD OUTSIDE

Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka keep a firm grasp on each other as they go shopping in Aspen, Colorado.

37 of 116

PA Images/INSTARimages

THE GREATEST CAST

Hugh Jackman, Zendaya and Zac Efron — all of whom star in The Greatest Showman — stop by The Graham Norton Show to discuss their film on Thursday.

38 of 116

JOCE/Bauergriffin

BIRTHDAY GAL

Nichelle Nichols looks glam as ever as she arrives for her 85th birthday celebration.

39 of 116

Picture Perfect Press/Splash News

LUNCH DATE

Halsey and boyfriend G-Eazy walk hand-in-hand after having lunch together in Beverly Hills.

40 of 116

Gisela Schober/Getty

LOOKING FAB

Sharon Stone continues to slay the style game at the St. Moritz's Soul Award Gala as she poses for pics with son Roan and Martina Tomasini in Switzerland on Thursday.

41 of 116

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

SHOW IT OFF

On Thursday, Sarah Paulson and girlfriend Holland Taylor come out to N.Y.C.'s Joe's Pub to support Sandra Bernhard'snew show Sandemonium.

42 of 116

BACKGRID

DOG DAY AFTERNOON

On Thursday, John Stamos and pregnant fiancée Caitlin McHugh go for a morning walk with their dogs in Studio City, California. 

43 of 116

Paul Kane/Getty

SAY CHEESE

Tennis champ Roger Federer snaps a too-cute selfie with a Quokka at Rottnest Island on Thursday in Australia.

44 of 116

BACKGRID

LIFE'S A BEACH

Nicole Kidman kicks off her day with a run on the beach in Sydney, Australia.

45 of 116

INSTARimages

TIME TO CELEBRATE

Paul McCartney excitedly enjoys a dip in the ocean during a holiday vacation in St. Barts.

46 of 116

BG008/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

THROWING SHADE

Sunglasses-clad couple Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are spotted in L.A. on Thursday.

47 of 116

Splash News

GOODIE BAG

Zoey Deutch shows her support for Planned Parenthood by putting her message-packed tote bag on full display during a juice run in L.A.

48 of 116

MEGA

ON THE LOOKOUT

On Thursday, Hailey Baldwin goes shopping with friends in Miami.

49 of 116

Splash News

GOING TO HOLLYWOOD

Dave Chapelle arrives to West Hollywood's Peppermint club for his comedy standup performance.

50 of 116

BACKGRID

OUT & ABOUT

Dakota and Elle Fanning enjoy some quality time together with mom Heather and Dakota's boyfriend Jamie Strachan in L.A.

51 of 116

BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

BACK IN BLACK

On Thursday, Ariel Winter keeps things low-key in a head-to-toe black ensemble in L.A.

52 of 116

Splash News Online

MAKING WAVES

Mark Wahlberg bares his abs as he and his family (not pictured) enjoy their tropical vacation in Barbados.

53 of 116

The Image Direct

WALK IT OUT

Paris Hilton and boyfriend Chris Zylka are spotted walking toward the snow slopes in Aspen, Colorado on Thursday.

54 of 116

ROGER WONG/INSTARimages.com

MARVELOUS MORNING

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan stops by Good Morning America to talk about the Amazon Prime show.

55 of 116

WENN

WORKING ON HER FITNESS

Teri Hatcher is spotted out and about in her workout gear on Thursday.

56 of 116

BackGrid

HAND TO HOLD

Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka walk hand-in-hand during a winter stroll in Aspen, Colorado.

57 of 116

GoldenEye/Splash News Online

TAKING FLIGHT

Kirsten Dunst and fiancé Jesse Plemons head inside LAX Airport to catch their flight.

58 of 116

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

GUESS WHO'S COMING BACKSTAGE?

Bill Clinton and Hillary Rodham Clinton pose with Tony Shalhoub and Katrina Lenk backstage at Broadway's hit musical, The Band's Visit, on Wednesday. 

59 of 116

BackGrid

OFF TO THE MARKET

Cindy Crawford picks up the essentials during a trip to Trancas Market in Malibu, California on Wednesday.

60 of 116

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

FRONT AND CENTER

Sitting courtside, Flea takes a moment to chat before taking in the basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

61 of 116

BackGrid

CARRY ON

Lily-Rose Depp are spotted arriving in Paris, France to celebrate mom Vanessa Paradis' birthday.

62 of 116

MEGA

ON TOP OF THE WORLD

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alumna Camille Grammer goes paddleboarding in Hawaii on Christmas Day.

63 of 116

Splash News Online

ON HOLIDAY

Minka Kelly is spotted wearing a one-piece during a visit to a beach in Hawaii on Tuesday.

64 of 116

BackGrid

TIME TO INDULGE

An abs-baring Olivia Culpo treats herself to a spa day in Santa Monica, California on Wednesday.

65 of 116

BackGrid

JUST ANOTHER DAY

What day is it? Zendaya sports a "Tuesday" sweater on Wednesday.

66 of 116

Hugh Gentry/Disney's Aulani Resort/Getty

FAMILY FUN DAY

We can hardly handle the cuteness! This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown heads to a Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii with his wife and little ones on Wednesday.

67 of 116

MEGA

FLEX ZONE

Christina Milian shows off her true strength during a workout in L.A.

68 of 116

BackGrid

THINKING PINK

On Wednesday, Paris Hilton braves the cold in Aspen, Colorado for a day of skiing with boyfriend Chris Zylka.

69 of 116

BackGrid

A KISS TO REMEMBER

Cute couple alert! Katharine McPhee plants a smooch on boyfriend David Foster, marking one of their first-ever public displays of affection as a couple on Thursday in Paris.

70 of 116

Pacific Coast News

STRUT YOUR STUFF

Kaia Gerber exhibits model behavior following her breakfast date with a friend in L.A. on Wednesday.

71 of 116

BackGrid

HOLDING ONTO YOU

Izabel Goulart and boyfriend Kevin Trapp enjoy some snorkeling in Brazil on Christmas Day.

72 of 116

MEGA

TREAT YOURSELF

On Wednesday, Hilary Duff destresses as the holiday season comes to a close, at a spa.

73 of 116

BackGrid

GINGHAM GAL

Wearing a gingham-print bikini, Rebecca Gayheart and husband Eric Dane hit the beach in Hawaii for a getaway tropical vacation.

74 of 116

MEGA

TROPICAL VIBES

A smiling Mark Wahlberg is seen enjoying a vacation with his family (not pictured) in Barbados.

75 of 116

WENN

VIEWING PARTY

Lin-Manuel Miranda meets with fans following a London performance of Hamilton on Wednesday.

76 of 116

MEGA

TIME TO UNWIND

Real Housewives of New York star Kelly Bensimon takes a dip in Miami Beach on Wednesday.

77 of 116

Jeff Overs/BBC/Getty

TODAY'S THE DAY

Justin Webb and Sarah Montague pose with Prince Harry as he guest edits BBC Radio 4's Today program on Wednesday.

78 of 116

Pacific Coast News

CHEERS!

With juice in hand, Olivia Munn is spotted leaving a Miami restaurant after grabbing lunch with parents-to-be Eva Longoria and José Bastón.

79 of 116

BACKGRID

WHEN IN ASPEN

Kevin Costner and wife Christine are all smiles as they go for a walk in Aspen, Colorado on Tuesday.

80 of 116

BACKGRID

FUNNY BUSINESS

A radiant Ellen DeGeneres is seen out and about in Beverly Hills.

81 of 116

Splash News

ON A STROLL

Katy Perry steps out with a mystery man in Denmark.

82 of 116

Ross D. Franklin/AP/Shutterstock

HUG IT OUT

Dierks Bentley shares an embrace with the Phoenix Suns mascot during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Suns and the Memphis Grizzlies.

83 of 116

BACKGRID

WE ARE FAMILY

Melanie Griffith and daughter Dakota Johnson walk hand-in-hand as they visit Aspen, Colorado.

84 of 116

BackGrid

LIFE'S A BEACH

Bachelor in Paradise alumna Corinne Olympios spends Christmas Day with family on Miami Beach.

85 of 116

BackGrid

A QUICK BREAK

Talk about an epic holiday! Hailee Steinfeld goes paddleboarding with her family on Christmas Day in Hawaii.

86 of 116

Splash News Online

SHEER PERFECTION

Karrueche Tran is glowing as she enjoys her holiday party in Hollywood.

87 of 116

Rajessh Kahyap/Hindustan Times/Getty

SITTING PRETTY

Priyanka Chopra takes the stage during a UNICEF event on Saturday.

88 of 116

James Devaney/Getty

MOMMY & ME

Shakira cuddles with son Sasha as the famous family take in a basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.

89 of 116

James Devaney/Getty

TERRIFIC TRIO

Also at the basketball game: John Mellencamp, girlfriend Meg Ryan and the actress' son Jack Quaid, who clock in some bonding time while sitting courtside.

90 of 116

BackGrid

FORE THE LOVE OF GOLF

Matthew Morrison unwinds on Christmas Day with a game of golf in Hawaii.

91 of 116

BackGrid

SNOW BUNNY

Mariah Carey is all smiles as she goes shopping in Aspen, Colorado on Monday.

92 of 116

Chris Jackson/Getty

FLOWER POWER

With a bouquet of flowers in hand, Kate Middleton attends the Christmas Day service at Church of St. Mary Magdalene in King's Lynn, England.

93 of 116

MEGA

WORK IT OUT

Pregnant Eva Longoria works on her fitness with husband José Bastón during a walk on Miami Beach.

94 of 116

Al Pereira/Getty

YES THEY CAN

Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin supports the New York Jets during their game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

95 of 116

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

HAVING A BALL

Kevin Hart and wife Eniko take the comedian's kids — Hendrix and Heaven — to watch a basketball game between Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

96 of 116

Splash News

BUMP IN THE ROAD

Mom-to-be Eva Longoria gives a peek at her growing baby bump while heading to a grocery store in Miami Beach on Saunday.

97 of 116

EVGA/BACKGRID

BEAUTIFULLY BUNDLED

Goldie Hawn and Melanie Griffith keep their cool on Sunday during their families' annual visits to Aspen. 

98 of 116

Splash News

BLUE CHRISTMAS

Blac Chyna stands out in all-blue on Sunday night while leaving Karrueche Tran's holiday party at Paloma in West Hollywood. 

99 of 116

INSTARimages.com

GROCERY GAL

Emma Stone totes her bags following a grocery store run in Beverly Hills on Sunday.

100 of 116

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

ORDER UP!

A smiling Christina El Moussa serves guests on Friday at the Los Angeles Mission's Christmas celebration. 

101 of 116

Splash News and Pictures

FRONT-ROW FANS

Heidi Klum and her son score the best seats in the house to the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers basketball game on Saturday in L.A.

102 of 116

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

HAMILTON HOPS THE POND

Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda takes the stage with three cast members of the London production of Hamilton after premiering it to the press there on Thursday night.

103 of 116

BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

ALL CLEANED UP

Milla Jovovich is snapped in front of a dry cleaners on Friday while running errands in L.A.

104 of 116

Photographer Group/Splash News

MOM'S NIGHT OUT

After sharing her adorable family Christmas card, Blac Chyna hits the Poppy Club in West Hollywood on Friday night.

105 of 116

T.M/Splash News

GOLDEN GIRLS

Goldie Hawn and her daughter-in-law continue their family vacation in Aspen, Colorado, with matching smiles on Friday.

106 of 116