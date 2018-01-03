Star Tracks
Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb Make It Official, Plus Hugh Jackman, Rooney Mara & More
WALK IT OUT
Savannah Guthrie and her newly minted Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb walk out of the N.Y.C. studio on Tuesday.
FUR SURE
Emily Ratajkowski struts her stuff during a chilly Tuesday out in New York City.
GOOD DAY
Back in black! Danica Patrick stops by Good Morning America on Tuesday.
TOP OF THE WORLD
The Greatest Showman star Hugh Jackman poses for a pic atop Sydney's Harbour Bridge.
MAKING A SPLASH
Richard Gere goes for a dip in the ocean during his Mexican getaway on New Year's Day.
SHOP GIRL
Rooney Mara goes shopping in West Hollywood.
'ANGEL' AMONG US
Stella Maxwell wears her "Angel" bomber jacket while arriving at LAX Airport on Tuesday.
STRONG VIBES
Chris Hemsworth enjoys a morning surfing sesh in Byron Bay.
BUMP IT UP
Candice Swanepoel puts her growing baby bump on full display during a stroll through Bahia, Brazil.
KEEP IT ABS-OLUTE
The Bachelor's Matty J and Laura Byrne show off their svelte physiques on Bondi Beach in Sydney.
SWEET SMOOCH
Ali Larter and husband Hayes MacArthur share a kiss during a romantic walk in Cabo San Lucas in Mexico.
FLOWER POWER
On Monday, the 2018 Grand Marshal Gary Sinise participates in the Tournament of Roses parade.
TAKING CARE OF BUSINESS
Keanu Reeves picks up his order from L.A.'s Greenblatt's Deli on New Year's Day.
PUPPY LOVE
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards totes her fur baby while out and about in Aspen, Colorado.
COMING TOGETHER
Nina Dobrev and her friend bundle up during their visit to Aspen, Colorado.
BEACH BODY
Mark Wahlberg warms up the new year, hitting the beach in Barbados with his family on Monday.
A NEW START
Pals Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper team up on Sunday night to celebrate New Year's Eve in New York City's Times Square live on CNN.
GOING GRAY
A casual Elle Fanning grabs a ride home following a New Year's Eve party at Chateau Marmont in L.A.
POOL SHARK
Hailey Baldwin dons a pink bikini to lounge poolside in Miami on Monday.
IT'S A DATE
Still in Aspen, Colorado, Scott Disick and girlfriend Sofia Richie head to a New Year's Eve bash with friends on Sunday night.
BUDDY UP
John Mayer and Dave Chappelle wrap up their two-man show, Controlled Danger, on New Year's Eve at The Forum in Inglewood, California.
DROPPING THE BALL
Maria Menounos gets ready for her New Year's Eve hosting duties in Times Square.
WISH YOU WERE HERE
Alessandra Ambrosio enjoys the waves in Brazil.
BUNDLED UP
Diana Ross stayed warm as she touched down in cold New York City.
FUTURE'S SO BRIGHT
Jamie Foxx gets ready to enter 2018 at LAVO Singapore's grand opening.
HOUGH DOES SHE DO IT
Julianne Hough looked trim in leggings as she grabbed lunch in Los Angeles.
SWEET TREATS
Katie Holmes attends the grand opening of Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer at The Venetian Las Vegas on Friday.
TRAVEL BUDDIES
Jennifer Lawrence cradles her pup Pippi while walking through John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City.
FEELING SHADY
Hilary Duff runs errands in Los Angeles on Friday.
BALLERS
Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy attend Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2018 press junket at Times Square in New York City on Friday.
SUN & SAND
Rosario Dawson hits the beach in Santa Monica, California.
READY, SET, JET-SET!
Pregnant Khloé Kardashian is spotted at LAX Airport ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations.
COUNTING DOWN
Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy gear up for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with a press junket on Friday.
SNOW PROBLEM
Rita Ora is all smiles as she and Andrew Watt take a walk through Aspen, Colorado.
WALK IT OUT
Jamie Chung goes for a walk in San Francisco on Thursday.
BABY, IT'S COLD OUTSIDE
Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka keep a firm grasp on each other as they go shopping in Aspen, Colorado.
THE GREATEST CAST
Hugh Jackman, Zendaya and Zac Efron — all of whom star in The Greatest Showman — stop by The Graham Norton Show to discuss their film on Thursday.
BIRTHDAY GAL
Nichelle Nichols looks glam as ever as she arrives for her 85th birthday celebration.
LUNCH DATE
Halsey and boyfriend G-Eazy walk hand-in-hand after having lunch together in Beverly Hills.
LOOKING FAB
Sharon Stone continues to slay the style game at the St. Moritz's Soul Award Gala as she poses for pics with son Roan and Martina Tomasini in Switzerland on Thursday.
SHOW IT OFF
On Thursday, Sarah Paulson and girlfriend Holland Taylor come out to N.Y.C.'s Joe's Pub to support Sandra Bernhard'snew show Sandemonium.
DOG DAY AFTERNOON
On Thursday, John Stamos and pregnant fiancée Caitlin McHugh go for a morning walk with their dogs in Studio City, California.
SAY CHEESE
Tennis champ Roger Federer snaps a too-cute selfie with a Quokka at Rottnest Island on Thursday in Australia.
LIFE'S A BEACH
Nicole Kidman kicks off her day with a run on the beach in Sydney, Australia.
TIME TO CELEBRATE
Paul McCartney excitedly enjoys a dip in the ocean during a holiday vacation in St. Barts.
THROWING SHADE
Sunglasses-clad couple Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are spotted in L.A. on Thursday.
GOODIE BAG
Zoey Deutch shows her support for Planned Parenthood by putting her message-packed tote bag on full display during a juice run in L.A.
ON THE LOOKOUT
On Thursday, Hailey Baldwin goes shopping with friends in Miami.
GOING TO HOLLYWOOD
Dave Chapelle arrives to West Hollywood's Peppermint club for his comedy standup performance.
OUT & ABOUT
Dakota and Elle Fanning enjoy some quality time together with mom Heather and Dakota's boyfriend Jamie Strachan in L.A.
BACK IN BLACK
On Thursday, Ariel Winter keeps things low-key in a head-to-toe black ensemble in L.A.
MAKING WAVES
Mark Wahlberg bares his abs as he and his family (not pictured) enjoy their tropical vacation in Barbados.
WALK IT OUT
Paris Hilton and boyfriend Chris Zylka are spotted walking toward the snow slopes in Aspen, Colorado on Thursday.
MARVELOUS MORNING
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan stops by Good Morning America to talk about the Amazon Prime show.
WORKING ON HER FITNESS
Teri Hatcher is spotted out and about in her workout gear on Thursday.
HAND TO HOLD
Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka walk hand-in-hand during a winter stroll in Aspen, Colorado.
TAKING FLIGHT
Kirsten Dunst and fiancé Jesse Plemons head inside LAX Airport to catch their flight.
GUESS WHO'S COMING BACKSTAGE?
Bill Clinton and Hillary Rodham Clinton pose with Tony Shalhoub and Katrina Lenk backstage at Broadway's hit musical, The Band's Visit, on Wednesday.
OFF TO THE MARKET
Cindy Crawford picks up the essentials during a trip to Trancas Market in Malibu, California on Wednesday.
FRONT AND CENTER
Sitting courtside, Flea takes a moment to chat before taking in the basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.
CARRY ON
Lily-Rose Depp are spotted arriving in Paris, France to celebrate mom Vanessa Paradis' birthday.
ON TOP OF THE WORLD
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alumna Camille Grammer goes paddleboarding in Hawaii on Christmas Day.
ON HOLIDAY
Minka Kelly is spotted wearing a one-piece during a visit to a beach in Hawaii on Tuesday.
TIME TO INDULGE
An abs-baring Olivia Culpo treats herself to a spa day in Santa Monica, California on Wednesday.
JUST ANOTHER DAY
What day is it? Zendaya sports a "Tuesday" sweater on Wednesday.
FAMILY FUN DAY
We can hardly handle the cuteness! This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown heads to a Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii with his wife and little ones on Wednesday.
FLEX ZONE
Christina Milian shows off her true strength during a workout in L.A.
THINKING PINK
On Wednesday, Paris Hilton braves the cold in Aspen, Colorado for a day of skiing with boyfriend Chris Zylka.
A KISS TO REMEMBER
Cute couple alert! Katharine McPhee plants a smooch on boyfriend David Foster, marking one of their first-ever public displays of affection as a couple on Thursday in Paris.
STRUT YOUR STUFF
Kaia Gerber exhibits model behavior following her breakfast date with a friend in L.A. on Wednesday.
HOLDING ONTO YOU
Izabel Goulart and boyfriend Kevin Trapp enjoy some snorkeling in Brazil on Christmas Day.
TREAT YOURSELF
On Wednesday, Hilary Duff destresses as the holiday season comes to a close, at a spa.
GINGHAM GAL
Wearing a gingham-print bikini, Rebecca Gayheart and husband Eric Dane hit the beach in Hawaii for a getaway tropical vacation.
TROPICAL VIBES
A smiling Mark Wahlberg is seen enjoying a vacation with his family (not pictured) in Barbados.
VIEWING PARTY
Lin-Manuel Miranda meets with fans following a London performance of Hamilton on Wednesday.
TIME TO UNWIND
Real Housewives of New York star Kelly Bensimon takes a dip in Miami Beach on Wednesday.
TODAY'S THE DAY
Justin Webb and Sarah Montague pose with Prince Harry as he guest edits BBC Radio 4's Today program on Wednesday.
CHEERS!
With juice in hand, Olivia Munn is spotted leaving a Miami restaurant after grabbing lunch with parents-to-be Eva Longoria and José Bastón.
WHEN IN ASPEN
Kevin Costner and wife Christine are all smiles as they go for a walk in Aspen, Colorado on Tuesday.
FUNNY BUSINESS
A radiant Ellen DeGeneres is seen out and about in Beverly Hills.
ON A STROLL
Katy Perry steps out with a mystery man in Denmark.
HUG IT OUT
Dierks Bentley shares an embrace with the Phoenix Suns mascot during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Suns and the Memphis Grizzlies.
WE ARE FAMILY
Melanie Griffith and daughter Dakota Johnson walk hand-in-hand as they visit Aspen, Colorado.
LIFE'S A BEACH
Bachelor in Paradise alumna Corinne Olympios spends Christmas Day with family on Miami Beach.
A QUICK BREAK
Talk about an epic holiday! Hailee Steinfeld goes paddleboarding with her family on Christmas Day in Hawaii.
SHEER PERFECTION
Karrueche Tran is glowing as she enjoys her holiday party in Hollywood.
SITTING PRETTY
Priyanka Chopra takes the stage during a UNICEF event on Saturday.
MOMMY & ME
Shakira cuddles with son Sasha as the famous family take in a basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.
TERRIFIC TRIO
Also at the basketball game: John Mellencamp, girlfriend Meg Ryan and the actress' son Jack Quaid, who clock in some bonding time while sitting courtside.
FORE THE LOVE OF GOLF
Matthew Morrison unwinds on Christmas Day with a game of golf in Hawaii.
SNOW BUNNY
Mariah Carey is all smiles as she goes shopping in Aspen, Colorado on Monday.
FLOWER POWER
With a bouquet of flowers in hand, Kate Middleton attends the Christmas Day service at Church of St. Mary Magdalene in King's Lynn, England.
WORK IT OUT
Pregnant Eva Longoria works on her fitness with husband José Bastón during a walk on Miami Beach.
YES THEY CAN
Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin supports the New York Jets during their game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
HAVING A BALL
Kevin Hart and wife Eniko take the comedian's kids — Hendrix and Heaven — to watch a basketball game between Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
BUMP IN THE ROAD
Mom-to-be Eva Longoria gives a peek at her growing baby bump while heading to a grocery store in Miami Beach on Saunday.
BEAUTIFULLY BUNDLED
Goldie Hawn and Melanie Griffith keep their cool on Sunday during their families' annual visits to Aspen.
BLUE CHRISTMAS
Blac Chyna stands out in all-blue on Sunday night while leaving Karrueche Tran's holiday party at Paloma in West Hollywood.
GROCERY GAL
Emma Stone totes her bags following a grocery store run in Beverly Hills on Sunday.
ORDER UP!
A smiling Christina El Moussa serves guests on Friday at the Los Angeles Mission's Christmas celebration.
FRONT-ROW FANS
Heidi Klum and her son score the best seats in the house to the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers basketball game on Saturday in L.A.
HAMILTON HOPS THE POND
Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda takes the stage with three cast members of the London production of Hamilton after premiering it to the press there on Thursday night.
ALL CLEANED UP
Milla Jovovich is snapped in front of a dry cleaners on Friday while running errands in L.A.
MOM'S NIGHT OUT
After sharing her adorable family Christmas card, Blac Chyna hits the Poppy Club in West Hollywood on Friday night.
GOLDEN GIRLS
Goldie Hawn and her daughter-in-law continue their family vacation in Aspen, Colorado, with matching smiles on Friday.
