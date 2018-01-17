Star Tracks

Chris Hemsworth Hammers Down, Plus Nicole Richie, Matt Damon & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By @gracegavilanes

Gudenschwager Photography, Inc

HAPPY TO BE HERE

Parents-to-be John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh cuddle up to each other at Childhelp's 14th Annual Drive the Dream Gala, where the actor was being honored with a lifetime achievement award.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

FULL ATTENTION

Chris Hemsworth channels his inner Thor by holding onto his onscreen counterpart's hammer during a Tuesday appearance on Sway in the Morning.

Venturelli/WireImage

BRING ON THE SHIMMER

Cate Blanchett walks the red carpet for IWC Schaffhausen at SIHH 2018 on Tuesday.

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

BOTTOMS UP

Cheers! Matt Damon attends the Stella Artois & Water.Org Pre-Super Bowl Party on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Courtesy

CATCHING UP

Justin Timberlake playfully puts 1 OAK NYC owner Richie Akiva in a chokehold as Busta Rhymes looks on, at a preview event of the singer's new single, "Supplies."

WENN

FIT & FAB

Nicole Richie works on her fitness on Tuesday in L.A.

Venturelli/WireImage

MODEL LADIES

Hello gorgeous! Adriana Lima and her fellow supermodel, Karolina Kurkova, strike poses at IWC Schaffhausen on Tuesday.

Venturelli/WireImage

DAPPER DUDE

Bradley Cooper suits up for IWC Schaffhausen on Tuesday.

MEGA

NEW YORK STATE OF MIND

Katie Holmes ditches makeup for a visit to New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday.

Michael Simon/StarTraks

SUNNY DAY

Following her workout class, Brooke Burke-Charvet soaks up the sun at the park in Malibu, California.

BackGrid

BUMP IT UP

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen shows off her growing baby bump during a walk with husband John Legend in Beverly Hills.

Earl Gibson III/WireImage

HONORABLE MENTION

Mandy Moore comes out to support NAACP Image Awards nominee and This Is Us costar Sterling K. Brown at the annual ceremony.

Splash News Online

NO PANTS PARTY

Miley Cyrus pays tribute to Madonna with an oversized tee during a shopping trip in Byron Bay.

PIERRE VILLARD/SIPA/Shutterstock

JE T'AIME PARIS

I, Tonya star Margot Robbie is stunning as she arrives at the film's premiere in Paris, France on Monday.

Splash News Online

GOOD MORNING

A hot cup of coffee is a sure-fire way to warm up, as Naomi Watts proved to be true in N.Y.C.

Marcus Ingram/Getty

PEACE & LOVE

Sterling K. Brown strikes a pose alongside Daniel Kaluuya, who won an outstanding actor in a motion picture NAACP Image Award for his performance in Get Out, at the annual ceremony.

Paras Griffin/Getty

BIG NIGHT OUT

The couple who wear matching outfits together, stick together! A smiling Terry Crews and equally-happy wife Rebecca enjoy their time at Monday's NAACP Image Awards.

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

PLUGGED IN

Dressed in comfy jet-setting gear, Suki Waterhouse has travel on the brain as she makes her way through LAX Airport on Monday.

Remy Steiner/Getty

PHOTO FINISH

Ryan Reynolds is a natural in front of the camera at the Piaget booth during the #SIHH2018 on Monday in Geneva, Switzerland.

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty

AN EDUCATION

Prince William and wife Kate Middleton make a visit to Coventry University's Science and Health building on Tuesday in England.

VCG/Getty

WHEN IN CHINA

Actress Li BingBing playfully takes cover with some help from her Guardians of the Tomb costar Kellan Lutz at the film's premiere in Beijing, China on Monday.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

HELLO GORGEOUS

June Ambrose makes a wow-worthy entrance as she transforms into a stylish caped crusader at the 49th NAACP Image Awards on Monday.

Paras Griffin/Getty

REUNITED …

… and it feels so good! Former Key & Peele costars Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele come together at the NAACP Image Awards afterparty on Monday night.

Maury Phillips/Getty

'BERRY' NICE

An always-flawless Halle Berry takes the stage at the 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards.

Kristy Sparow/Getty

WHAT TIME IS IT?

The ever-dapper Diego Luna and Benedict Cumberbatch show off their watches at the Jaeger-LeCoultre Polaris Gala on Monday in Switzerland.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

DATE NIGHT

Adam DeVine and girlfriend Chloe Bridges attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Houston Rockets on Monday.

Courtesy

GIVING BACK

American Pickers star Danielle Colby and boyfriend Jeremy Scheuch helps with relief efforts in Puerto Rico, and are seen here posing with resident Sor Carmen, the woman behind Casa de Todos — an orphanage and shelter for women and children suffering from domestic abuse.

Audible

MAD ABOUT YOU

Mad Men star Jon Hamm has some fun with his live-read of Audible's Stinker Lets Loose at SF Sketchfest on Sunday.

MEGA

DOG DAY AFTERNOON

Breckin Meyer and a friend head to a dog park in West Hollywood on Monday.

BackGrid

L.A. STATE OF MIND

A bare-faced Jessica Biel gears up to take flight as she makes her way through LAX Airport.

MEGA

RUN THE WORLD

Perfect form! Chris Pratt is spotted mid-run as he races a horse during a shoot in L.A.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

OH SNAP

Chris Hemsworth snaps a selfie with a fan outside Good Morning America's studios on Monday.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty

I AM WOMAN

American Woman's Alicia Silverstone takes the stage to discuss her upcoming sitcom during the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association press tour.

BackGrid

BACK IN BLACK

Joe Manganiello goes incognito in an all-black ensemble for a breakfast run in Beverly Hills.

Faye Sadou/MediaPunch

DOING GOOD

Siblings Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Jussie Smollet show their support for Time's Up during the 2018 Kingdom Day Parade, which honors the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Faye Sadou/MediaPunch

MAKING A STATEMENT

Also at the event? Natalie Portman, who wears a Time's Up tee to the parade.

Andrew Toth/Getty

ART ATTACK

Artist Ashley Longshore fan-girls over Blake Lively during the celebratory launch event of The Pop Artist's Exhibit 

James Devaney/Getty

CAN YOU BELIEVE IT?

Game on! Jon Stewart and son Nathan look stunned as they sit courtside at the New York Knicks and New Orleans Pelicans game on Sunday in N.Y.C.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty

TAKE A SEAT

Following her presenting duties at this year's Golden Globes, Catherine Zeta-Jones fields questions about her Lifetime film, Cocaine Godmother: The Griselda Blanco Story, during the A&E Networks portion of the 2018 Winter TCAs on Sunday.

BackGrid

STAY WARM

Following his 25th birthday celebration, Zayn Malik keeps comfy in an oversized jacket as he exits girlfriend Gigi Hadid's N.Y.C. apartment on Saturday.

BackGrid

SUNDAY RITUAL

Willow Smith is as happy as can be during a run to grab to-go drinks from L.A.'s Sun Life Organics on Sunday.

Tony DiMaio/SilverHub/Shutterstock

CUDDLE BUDDIES

Aww! Rebecca Romijn holds two adorable puppies close during a photo opp at the American Rescue Dog Show on Sunday.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

LOOKING GOOD

On Sunday, Tessa Thompson and Lena Waithe attend the 49th NAACP Image Awards.

Splash News Online

STYLE STAR

Kendall Jenner hits the runway at the DSQUARED 2 show during Milan Men's Fashion Week.

MEGA

CUTE COUPLE ALERT

Kate Hudson and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa go on a lunch date with the star's son Ryder (not pictured) and a shopping trip in Brentwood, California.

BackGrid

A QUICK CHANGE

For her latest hair change, Blake Lively goes for red hair (which just so happens to complement her lip) to film scenes for her upcoming movie, The Rhythm Section, in New York City.

BackGrid

WHY SO SERIOUS?

Bella Hadid perfects her Blue Steel while strutting down the runway at the DSQUARED2 show during Milan Men's Fashion Week.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

ROUND OF APPLAUSE

Congrats are in order for Jordan Peele, who won big at the NAACP Image Awards for his directing and writing efforts for the thriller Get Out.

Splash News

BIRTHDAY BOY

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus meet up with friends and family to ring in the actor's 28th birthday in Australia.

GG/BACKGRID

GETTIN' JIGGY

Will Smith was all smiles as he headed into his hotel in Sydney, Australia

Splash News

INCOGNITO

Blake Lively layers up (and goes brunette!) while filming Rhythm Section with Jude Law.

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

LADYBIRD(S)

Ladybird director Greta Gerwig poses with one of the film's stars, Laurie Metcalf, at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards.

53 of 132

 

GLOBETROTTING

Leona Lewis is all smiles as she vacations in Vietnam.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

WINNING LONDON

From left: Tom Hiddleston, Maisie Williams and Eddie Redmayne attend the Early Man world Premiere in London.

Marco Erba/SGP/REX/Shutterstock

SUITED UP

Kit Harington attends the Dolce & Gabbana show at Milan Fashion Week.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

NEED FOR SPEED

Leonardo DiCaprio (left) and Lucas di Grassi attend the ABB FIA Formula E Marrakech E-Prix in Marrakech, Morocco, on Friday.

Splash News

LAYERED UP

Bella Hadid looked stylish at an airport in Milan on Saturday.

Flynet - Splash News

RUN RUN!

Tom Cruise films a stunt for the latest Mission Impossible movie in London.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

BIRTHDAY BOY

Orlando Bloom blows out the candles of his birthday cake as father Colin Stone and friends Scott Campbell, Andres Faucher and FIA Formula E CEO Alejandro Agag look on at at the ABB FIA Formula E Championship at Hotel Amanjena in Marrakech, Morocco, on Friday.

REX/Shutterstock

LAZY FRIDAY

Robert Pattinson kept it casual while walking around Los Angeles on Friday.

MEGA

THINKING PINK

Lady Gaga opts for a sexy take on menswear as she arrives in Barcelona, Spain, ahead of her European tour on Friday.

PA Images/INSTARimages

HOMETOWN PRIDE

Irish President Michael D. Higgins presents Liam Neeson with a Distinguished Service for the Irish Abroad award in Dublin on Friday.

Manzo/Splash News

HIT THE ROAD

James Marsden smiles as he arrives in Milan, Italy, on Friday for Fashion Week. 

Theo Wargo/Getty

SIT BACK, RELAX

Camila Cabello kicks back at SiriusXM's N.Y.C. studios on Friday, the day her debut solo album dropped.

INSTARimages

ON THE MOVE

Apartment hunting? Bella Hadid is spotted with Million Dollar Listing star Ryan Serhant in New York City on Friday.

IBL/REX/Shutterstock

IN THE GAME

Prince Daniel of Sweden shows off some ping pong skills during a visit to Stiga Sports on Friday in Eskilstuna, Sweden.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

BEST FRIENDS FOREVER

Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon get the giggles after winning the best limited series award for Big Little Lies on Thursday at the Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

DINNER THEATER

Jessica Biel and Bill Pullman ham it up during the ceremony at the Critics' Choice Awards on Thursday.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

STARS OF ALL SIZES

Timothée Chalamet, Jacob Tremblay and Armie Hammer bring the cuteness to the Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles Thursday. 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

FAN GIRLS

The Florida Project actress Brooklynn Prince embraces Angelina Jolie at the Critics' Choice Awards. 

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

SCREEN SIRENS

Meanwhile, nominees Greta Gerwig and Jessica Chastain strike a pose while arriving at the awards.

Rich Polk/Getty

A STAR IS BORN

Mary J. Blige strikes a dramatic pose at the unveiling of her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday in Hollywood.

Felipe Ramales/Splash News

PEAS IN A POD

Gigi and Bella Hadid leave a party celebrating their mom Yolanda's new Lifetime series Making a Model on Thursday night in New York City. 

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

ROCK 'N' ROLL

Sam Rockwell chats with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday's Tonight Show in N.Y.C., ahead of his weekend SNL hosting gig.

Charley Gallay/Getty

FASHIONABLE FRIENDS

Tracee Ellis Ross and Issa Rae cozy up to one another at the Marie Claire Image Makers Awards on Thursday in West Hollywood.

BACKGRID

HIT THE RUNWAY

Will Smith keeps it casual while arriving in at Sydney Airport in Australia on Thursday.

Steve Jennings/WireImage

MUSIC MAN

John Mayer performs on Thursday at the Alice 97.3 concert in San Francisco. 

TheImageDirect

BEANIE BABIES

On Thursday, Rose Leslie and fiancé Kit Harrington twin in colorful sweaters and hats while navigating New York City.

INSTARimages

COFFEE BREAK

Sarah Silverman is all smiles as she enjoys a cup of coffee on Thursday in New York City.

Jen Lowery/Silverhub/REX/Shutterstock

TIME TO SHINE

Stars Daniel Bruhl, Dakota Fanning and Luke Evans reunite at the L.A. premiere of their new TNT series The Alienist on Thursday. 

Janet Mayer/Startraks

HAND IN HAND

Donald Sutherland shows Helen Mirren some love as the pair arrives at a New York City screening of The Leisure Seeker on Thursday.

John Sciulli/Getty

HARD AT WORK

Daniel Radcliffe keeps it casual at the TCA Winter Press Tour on Thursday before the presentation of his new show, Miracle Workers, in Pasadena, California.

Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty

CHART TOPPERS

Liam Payne and Rita Ora get together during a visit to KISS FM on Friday in London to promote their new song for the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack, "For You."

REX/Shutterstock

L.A. CHILL

Chloë Grace Moretz bundles up on Thursday at LAX.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

CHEERING SECTION

Adam Levine keeps his eye on the ball while watching the Los Angeles Lakers take on the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday at the Staples Center.

Splash News Online

PINK LADY

Gigi Hadid sports sunglasses and a pale pink coat for a shopping trip in New York City.

Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock

'COUNTRY' STRONG

Cate Blanchett attends the opening night performance of "Girl from the North Country" on Thursday in London's West End.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty

MORNING MAN

Gerard Butler is as happy as can be during his Thursday appearance on Spanish-language morning talk show Despierta América.

MEGA

OUT & ABOUT

A bare-faced Naomi Watts is spotted on her way to yoga class in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty

TV TALK

Mira Sorvino speaks onstage during the AT&T Audience Network portion of the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour. 

Andrew H. Walker/Variety/Shutterstock

MEN OF THE HOUR

John Oliver strikes a pose alongside Rob Riggle at Variety's Salute to Service, presented by National Geographic.

Dave Benett/Getty

GAME ON

On Thursday, Nicholas Hoult attends the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics London game in London.

93 of 132