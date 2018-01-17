Star Tracks
Chris Hemsworth Hammers Down, Plus Nicole Richie, Matt Damon & More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
HAPPY TO BE HERE
Parents-to-be John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh cuddle up to each other at Childhelp's 14th Annual Drive the Dream Gala, where the actor was being honored with a lifetime achievement award.
2 of 132
FULL ATTENTION
Chris Hemsworth channels his inner Thor by holding onto his onscreen counterpart's hammer during a Tuesday appearance on Sway in the Morning.
3 of 132
BRING ON THE SHIMMER
Cate Blanchett walks the red carpet for IWC Schaffhausen at SIHH 2018 on Tuesday.
4 of 132
BOTTOMS UP
Cheers! Matt Damon attends the Stella Artois & Water.Org Pre-Super Bowl Party on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
5 of 132
CATCHING UP
Justin Timberlake playfully puts 1 OAK NYC owner Richie Akiva in a chokehold as Busta Rhymes looks on, at a preview event of the singer's new single, "Supplies."
6 of 132
FIT & FAB
Nicole Richie works on her fitness on Tuesday in L.A.
7 of 132
MODEL LADIES
Hello gorgeous! Adriana Lima and her fellow supermodel, Karolina Kurkova, strike poses at IWC Schaffhausen on Tuesday.
8 of 132
DAPPER DUDE
Bradley Cooper suits up for IWC Schaffhausen on Tuesday.
9 of 132
NEW YORK STATE OF MIND
Katie Holmes ditches makeup for a visit to New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday.
10 of 132
SUNNY DAY
Following her workout class, Brooke Burke-Charvet soaks up the sun at the park in Malibu, California.
11 of 132
BUMP IT UP
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen shows off her growing baby bump during a walk with husband John Legend in Beverly Hills.
12 of 132
HONORABLE MENTION
Mandy Moore comes out to support NAACP Image Awards nominee and This Is Us costar Sterling K. Brown at the annual ceremony.
13 of 132
NO PANTS PARTY
Miley Cyrus pays tribute to Madonna with an oversized tee during a shopping trip in Byron Bay.
14 of 132
JE T'AIME PARIS
I, Tonya star Margot Robbie is stunning as she arrives at the film's premiere in Paris, France on Monday.
15 of 132
GOOD MORNING
A hot cup of coffee is a sure-fire way to warm up, as Naomi Watts proved to be true in N.Y.C.
16 of 132
PEACE & LOVE
Sterling K. Brown strikes a pose alongside Daniel Kaluuya, who won an outstanding actor in a motion picture NAACP Image Award for his performance in Get Out, at the annual ceremony.
17 of 132
BIG NIGHT OUT
The couple who wear matching outfits together, stick together! A smiling Terry Crews and equally-happy wife Rebecca enjoy their time at Monday's NAACP Image Awards.
18 of 132
PLUGGED IN
Dressed in comfy jet-setting gear, Suki Waterhouse has travel on the brain as she makes her way through LAX Airport on Monday.
19 of 132
PHOTO FINISH
Ryan Reynolds is a natural in front of the camera at the Piaget booth during the #SIHH2018 on Monday in Geneva, Switzerland.
20 of 132
AN EDUCATION
Prince William and wife Kate Middleton make a visit to Coventry University's Science and Health building on Tuesday in England.
21 of 132
WHEN IN CHINA
Actress Li BingBing playfully takes cover with some help from her Guardians of the Tomb costar Kellan Lutz at the film's premiere in Beijing, China on Monday.
22 of 132
HELLO GORGEOUS
June Ambrose makes a wow-worthy entrance as she transforms into a stylish caped crusader at the 49th NAACP Image Awards on Monday.
23 of 132
REUNITED …
… and it feels so good! Former Key & Peele costars Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele come together at the NAACP Image Awards afterparty on Monday night.
24 of 132
'BERRY' NICE
An always-flawless Halle Berry takes the stage at the 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards.
25 of 132
WHAT TIME IS IT?
The ever-dapper Diego Luna and Benedict Cumberbatch show off their watches at the Jaeger-LeCoultre Polaris Gala on Monday in Switzerland.
26 of 132
DATE NIGHT
Adam DeVine and girlfriend Chloe Bridges attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Houston Rockets on Monday.
27 of 132
GIVING BACK
American Pickers star Danielle Colby and boyfriend Jeremy Scheuch helps with relief efforts in Puerto Rico, and are seen here posing with resident Sor Carmen, the woman behind Casa de Todos — an orphanage and shelter for women and children suffering from domestic abuse.
28 of 132
MAD ABOUT YOU
Mad Men star Jon Hamm has some fun with his live-read of Audible's Stinker Lets Loose at SF Sketchfest on Sunday.
29 of 132
DOG DAY AFTERNOON
Breckin Meyer and a friend head to a dog park in West Hollywood on Monday.
30 of 132
L.A. STATE OF MIND
A bare-faced Jessica Biel gears up to take flight as she makes her way through LAX Airport.
31 of 132
RUN THE WORLD
Perfect form! Chris Pratt is spotted mid-run as he races a horse during a shoot in L.A.
32 of 132
OH SNAP
Chris Hemsworth snaps a selfie with a fan outside Good Morning America's studios on Monday.
33 of 132
I AM WOMAN
American Woman's Alicia Silverstone takes the stage to discuss her upcoming sitcom during the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association press tour.
34 of 132
BACK IN BLACK
Joe Manganiello goes incognito in an all-black ensemble for a breakfast run in Beverly Hills.
35 of 132
DOING GOOD
Siblings Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Jussie Smollet show their support for Time's Up during the 2018 Kingdom Day Parade, which honors the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
36 of 132
MAKING A STATEMENT
Also at the event? Natalie Portman, who wears a Time's Up tee to the parade.
37 of 132
ART ATTACK
Artist Ashley Longshore fan-girls over Blake Lively during the celebratory launch event of The Pop Artist's Exhibit on
38 of 132
CAN YOU BELIEVE IT?
Game on! Jon Stewart and son Nathan look stunned as they sit courtside at the New York Knicks and New Orleans Pelicans game on Sunday in N.Y.C.
39 of 132
TAKE A SEAT
Following her presenting duties at this year's Golden Globes, Catherine Zeta-Jones fields questions about her Lifetime film, Cocaine Godmother: The Griselda Blanco Story, during the A&E Networks portion of the 2018 Winter TCAs on Sunday.
40 of 132
STAY WARM
Following his 25th birthday celebration, Zayn Malik keeps comfy in an oversized jacket as he exits girlfriend Gigi Hadid's N.Y.C. apartment on Saturday.
41 of 132
SUNDAY RITUAL
Willow Smith is as happy as can be during a run to grab to-go drinks from L.A.'s Sun Life Organics on Sunday.
42 of 132
CUDDLE BUDDIES
Aww! Rebecca Romijn holds two adorable puppies close during a photo opp at the American Rescue Dog Show on Sunday.
43 of 132
LOOKING GOOD
On Sunday, Tessa Thompson and Lena Waithe attend the 49th NAACP Image Awards.
44 of 132
STYLE STAR
Kendall Jenner hits the runway at the DSQUARED 2 show during Milan Men's Fashion Week.
45 of 132
CUTE COUPLE ALERT
Kate Hudson and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa go on a lunch date with the star's son Ryder (not pictured) and a shopping trip in Brentwood, California.
46 of 132
A QUICK CHANGE
For her latest hair change, Blake Lively goes for red hair (which just so happens to complement her lip) to film scenes for her upcoming movie, The Rhythm Section, in New York City.
47 of 132
WHY SO SERIOUS?
Bella Hadid perfects her Blue Steel while strutting down the runway at the DSQUARED2 show during Milan Men's Fashion Week.
48 of 132
ROUND OF APPLAUSE
Congrats are in order for Jordan Peele, who won big at the NAACP Image Awards for his directing and writing efforts for the thriller Get Out.
49 of 132
BIRTHDAY BOY
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus meet up with friends and family to ring in the actor's 28th birthday in Australia.
50 of 132
GETTIN' JIGGY
Will Smith was all smiles as he headed into his hotel in Sydney, Australia
51 of 132
INCOGNITO
Blake Lively layers up (and goes brunette!) while filming Rhythm Section with Jude Law.
52 of 132
LADYBIRD(S)
Ladybird director Greta Gerwig poses with one of the film's stars, Laurie Metcalf, at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards.
53 of 132
GLOBETROTTING
Leona Lewis is all smiles as she vacations in Vietnam.
54 of 132
WINNING LONDON
From left: Tom Hiddleston, Maisie Williams and Eddie Redmayne attend the Early Man world Premiere in London.
55 of 132
SUITED UP
Kit Harington attends the Dolce & Gabbana show at Milan Fashion Week.
56 of 132
NEED FOR SPEED
Leonardo DiCaprio (left) and Lucas di Grassi attend the ABB FIA Formula E Marrakech E-Prix in Marrakech, Morocco, on Friday.
57 of 132
LAYERED UP
Bella Hadid looked stylish at an airport in Milan on Saturday.
58 of 132
RUN RUN!
Tom Cruise films a stunt for the latest Mission Impossible movie in London.
59 of 132
BIRTHDAY BOY
Orlando Bloom blows out the candles of his birthday cake as father Colin Stone and friends Scott Campbell, Andres Faucher and FIA Formula E CEO Alejandro Agag look on at at the ABB FIA Formula E Championship at Hotel Amanjena in Marrakech, Morocco, on Friday.
60 of 132
LAZY FRIDAY
Robert Pattinson kept it casual while walking around Los Angeles on Friday.
61 of 132
THINKING PINK
Lady Gaga opts for a sexy take on menswear as she arrives in Barcelona, Spain, ahead of her European tour on Friday.
62 of 132
HOMETOWN PRIDE
Irish President Michael D. Higgins presents Liam Neeson with a Distinguished Service for the Irish Abroad award in Dublin on Friday.
63 of 132
HIT THE ROAD
James Marsden smiles as he arrives in Milan, Italy, on Friday for Fashion Week.
64 of 132
SIT BACK, RELAX
Camila Cabello kicks back at SiriusXM's N.Y.C. studios on Friday, the day her debut solo album dropped.
65 of 132
ON THE MOVE
Apartment hunting? Bella Hadid is spotted with Million Dollar Listing star Ryan Serhant in New York City on Friday.
66 of 132
IN THE GAME
Prince Daniel of Sweden shows off some ping pong skills during a visit to Stiga Sports on Friday in Eskilstuna, Sweden.
67 of 132
BEST FRIENDS FOREVER
Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon get the giggles after winning the best limited series award for Big Little Lies on Thursday at the Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica.
68 of 132
DINNER THEATER
Jessica Biel and Bill Pullman ham it up during the ceremony at the Critics' Choice Awards on Thursday.
69 of 132
STARS OF ALL SIZES
Timothée Chalamet, Jacob Tremblay and Armie Hammer bring the cuteness to the Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles Thursday.
70 of 132
FAN GIRLS
The Florida Project actress Brooklynn Prince embraces Angelina Jolie at the Critics' Choice Awards.
71 of 132
SCREEN SIRENS
Meanwhile, nominees Greta Gerwig and Jessica Chastain strike a pose while arriving at the awards.
72 of 132
A STAR IS BORN
Mary J. Blige strikes a dramatic pose at the unveiling of her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday in Hollywood.
73 of 132
PEAS IN A POD
Gigi and Bella Hadid leave a party celebrating their mom Yolanda's new Lifetime series Making a Model on Thursday night in New York City.
74 of 132
ROCK 'N' ROLL
Sam Rockwell chats with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday's Tonight Show in N.Y.C., ahead of his weekend SNL hosting gig.
75 of 132
FASHIONABLE FRIENDS
Tracee Ellis Ross and Issa Rae cozy up to one another at the Marie Claire Image Makers Awards on Thursday in West Hollywood.
76 of 132
HIT THE RUNWAY
Will Smith keeps it casual while arriving in at Sydney Airport in Australia on Thursday.
77 of 132
MUSIC MAN
John Mayer performs on Thursday at the Alice 97.3 concert in San Francisco.
78 of 132
BEANIE BABIES
On Thursday, Rose Leslie and fiancé Kit Harrington twin in colorful sweaters and hats while navigating New York City.
79 of 132
COFFEE BREAK
Sarah Silverman is all smiles as she enjoys a cup of coffee on Thursday in New York City.
80 of 132
TIME TO SHINE
Stars Daniel Bruhl, Dakota Fanning and Luke Evans reunite at the L.A. premiere of their new TNT series The Alienist on Thursday.
81 of 132
HAND IN HAND
Donald Sutherland shows Helen Mirren some love as the pair arrives at a New York City screening of The Leisure Seeker on Thursday.
82 of 132
HARD AT WORK
Daniel Radcliffe keeps it casual at the TCA Winter Press Tour on Thursday before the presentation of his new show, Miracle Workers, in Pasadena, California.
83 of 132
CHART TOPPERS
Liam Payne and Rita Ora get together during a visit to KISS FM on Friday in London to promote their new song for the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack, "For You."
84 of 132
L.A. CHILL
Chloë Grace Moretz bundles up on Thursday at LAX.
85 of 132
CHEERING SECTION
Adam Levine keeps his eye on the ball while watching the Los Angeles Lakers take on the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday at the Staples Center.
86 of 132
PINK LADY
Gigi Hadid sports sunglasses and a pale pink coat for a shopping trip in New York City.
87 of 132
'COUNTRY' STRONG
Cate Blanchett attends the opening night performance of "Girl from the North Country" on Thursday in London's West End.
88 of 132
MORNING MAN
Gerard Butler is as happy as can be during his Thursday appearance on Spanish-language morning talk show Despierta América.
89 of 132
OUT & ABOUT
A bare-faced Naomi Watts is spotted on her way to yoga class in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
90 of 132
TV TALK
Mira Sorvino speaks onstage during the AT&T Audience Network portion of the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour.
91 of 132
MEN OF THE HOUR
John Oliver strikes a pose alongside Rob Riggle at Variety's Salute to Service, presented by National Geographic.
92 of 132
GAME ON
On Thursday, Nicholas Hoult attends the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics London game in London.
93 of 132