Star Tracks

Ashley Graham Braves the Cold in Mesh, Plus Meghan Markle, Gal Gadot & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By @gracegavilanes

Posted on

More

1 of 128

The Image Direct

GOLDEN GIRL

Fresh off her Golden Globe win, Saoirse Ronan heads out for the day in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

2 of 128

ZUMA

SMILE FOR THE CAMERA

Meghan Markle and fiancé Prince Harry greet fans while visiting London's Reprezent 107.3FM on Tuesday. 

3 of 128

Brad Barket/Getty

ON AIR 

Jason Mitchell chats on SiriusXM Tuesday in New York City. 

4 of 128

Splash News Online

BRIGHT, SUNSHINY DAY 

Gal Gadot steps out in N.Y.C. sporting a trench coat and bright red lips. 

5 of 128

Felipe Ramales/Splash News Online

NOTHING BUT NET

Ashley Graham wears a mesh top for an appearance on The View in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

6 of 128

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

LOOKING GREAT

Nicole Richie and her Great News co-star John Michael Higgins, who plays her co-anchor on the show, attend the NBCUniversal Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. on Tuesday.

7 of 128

Dave Benett/Getty

FUNNY PEOPLE

Rita Ora and Idris Elba share a laugh at the GQ London Men's Fashion Week closing dinner on Monday night.

8 of 128

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

CRIME FIGHTERS

The stars of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story — Darren Criss, Penélope Cruz, Édgar Ramirez and Ricky Martin — come together at the series' premiere in L.A. on Monday night despite the new controversy surrounding the show.

9 of 128

David Livingston/Getty

AMERICAN ANTICS

American Idol judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie pose at the Disney ABC Television Group TCA winter press tour winter press tour in Pasadena, California, on Monday. 

10 of 128

Courtesy

MIC CHECK

Taraji P. Henson talks up her new role (and executive producer gig) in Proud Mary during a private dinner at ZUMA in New York City, sponsored by Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège, on Monday night.

11 of 128

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

ACTING UP

Patrick Wilson, Liam Neeson and Vera Farmiga gather for a photo at the New York City premiere of The Commuter on Monday. 

12 of 128

BackGrid

CROP TOPS & COFFEE

Hailey Baldwin goes for a Monday caffeine run in Los Angeles. 

13 of 128

Splash News Online

ROSEANNE'S REUNION

Roseanne Barr finds herself flanked by her two Beckys — Lecy Goranson and Sarah Chalke — during the Disney ABC Television Group TCA winter press tour in Pasadena, California, on Monday.

14 of 128

Courtesy Audible

STORY TELLER

Vivica A. Fox hangs out in the recording booth on Monday while reading aloud from her memoir, Every Day I'm Hustling, for Audible.

15 of 128

Jesse Grant/Getty

TRUE BELIEVERS

On Monday, Joel McHale and Bryan Fuller celebrate Gillian Anderson as she receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. 

16 of 128

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

'BUILD'-ING BLOCKS

O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Pablo Schreiber talk about their new movie Den of Thieves on Monday at the Build Studio in N.Y.C.

17 of 128

Splash News Online

SOLO MISSION

After walking the Golden Globes red carpet with girlfriend Diane Kruger, Norman Reedus heads out for an adventure in L.A. on Monday.

18 of 128

Dave Benett/Getty

BRITISH BEST

Letitia Wright and Natalie Dormer arrive at the BAFTA nominations announcement in London on Tuesday. 

19 of 128

MEGA

GRAHAM GLAM

Ashley Graham is her usual glamorous self while leaving The Daily Show studios in N.Y.C. on Monday.

20 of 128

Splash News Online

AIRPORT EXPRESS

Following Sunday night's Golden Globe Awards, Armie Hammer and his wife Elizabeth Chambers arrive in New York City on Monday.

21 of 128

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

GETTING THE BOOT

Kelly Ripa finds herself flanked by Jake Shears and J Harrison Ghee backstage on Broadway Monday night following Shears' debut in the show Kinky Boots.

22 of 128

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

WEATHER READY

On Monday in Los Angeles, Amy Adams steps out with her umbrella. 

23 of 128

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

TOTAL GAMER

Apl.de.ap of The Black Eyed Peas performs during halftime at Monday's Clippers vs. Hawks basketball game at the Staples Center in L.A.

24 of 128

Splash News Online

DIAMOND DIVA

Amber Rose kicks back on Monday night while hanging at Ace of Diamonds in West Hollywood.

25 of 128

JB Lacroix/ WireImage

BELLY LAUGHS

Who bumped best? American Housewife's Diedrich Bader and Katy Mixon face off at the Disney ABC Television Group TCA winter press tour winter press tour in Pasadena, California, on Monday. 

26 of 128

Amy Graves/Getty

UP TO MY NECK

Jon Hamm attends Friday's Above the Penthouse Welcome at W Hollywood. 

27 of 128

Courtesy

IN THE PAST

Julie Bowen reunites with her former Ed costar Lesley Boone at the HBO Luxury Lounge featuring Ancestry in L.A. over the weekend.

28 of 128

David Livingston/Getty

YOGA MOM

Pregnant Ali Fedotowsky shows off her moves on Home & Family on Monday in Universal City, California.

29 of 128

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

GOOD DAY

Liam Neeson stops by Good Morning America on Monday.

30 of 128

Splash News Online

GUESS WHO'S BACK?

Julia Roberts and Lucas Hedges film a scene for their upcoming movie, Ben Is Back, on Monday in N.Y.C.

31 of 128

Frederick M. Brown/Getty

TV TALK

Jenna Fischer and Oliver Hudson, stars of Splitting Up Together, speak onstage during the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour.

32 of 128

BackGrid

A LITTLE TLC

A bikini-clad Brooke Hogan shows off her toned physique while relaxing at the SLS South Beach Hotel.

33 of 128

The Image Direct

HAT'S OFF

During a chilly New York morning, Blake Lively bundles up on Monday.

34 of 128

BackGrid

BUMPIN' AROUND

Doutzen Kroes joins fellow model Candice Swanepoel, who is currently pregnant, on the beach in Brazil.

35 of 128

Splash News Online

PUPPY LOVE

Pregnant Eva Longoria goes for an early morning walk with her pup.

36 of 128

Frazer Harrison/Getty

FULL OF LOVE

The Florida Project's Brooklynn Prince and Willem Dafoe share a sweet embrace at the BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party on Saturday.

37 of 128

WENN

FULL SUPPORT

Rebel Wilson comes out to support the Los Angeles Rams during their Saturday game against the Atlanta Falcons.

38 of 128

Nicholas Hunt/Getty

WORK HARD, PLAY HARD

Lin-Manuel Miranda helps distribute toys to kids at the Celebraion of Three Kings Day event on Saturday.

39 of 128

London Ent/Splash News Online

HAVING A BALL

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez take their kids out to take in a Los Angeles Lakers game on Friday.

40 of 128

Tara Ziemba/Getty

GOOD POINT

Master of None's Lena Waithe and actress Asia Kate Dillon attend the Showtime Golden Globe Nominees Celebration event on Saturday.

41 of 128

The Image Direct

WALK IT OUT

Ellen Page and wife Emma Portner hug it out during an L.A. stroll on Friday.

42 of 128

Erika Goldring/Getty

CHEERS!

Ian Somerhalder participates in a Q&A during Wizard World Comic Con on Saturday.

43 of 128

Harry How/Getty

SPEAKING OUT

Snoop Dogg takes the mic for his halftime performance during the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams game on Saturday.

44 of 128

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

TAKE A SEAT

Jack Black and son Thomas attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

45 of 128

Paras Griffin/Getty

SING OUT LOUD

Jason Derulo performs onstage in concert during the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! event on Saturday.

46 of 128

Bruce Glikas/Getty

GETTING GLAM

Frankie Grande, who channels Dr. Frank-N-Furter, and "The Narrator" Marissa Jaret Winokur pose backstage at the sold-out production of The Rocky Horror Show on Saturday. 

47 of 128

Erika Goldring/Getty

CENTER STAGE

All eyes are on Katy Perry as she gives a performance at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Friday.

48 of 128

Gladys Vega/Getty

GIVING BACK

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announce the donation of $2 million to various primary health centers in Puerto Rico on Sunday.

49 of 128

Kevork Djansezian/BAFTA LA/Getty Images

TEA FOR THREE

From left: Sonequa Martin-Green, Issa Rae, and Deniese Davis pose together at the BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles.

50 of 128

Rich Polk/Getty Images

MAKING BEAUTIFUL MUSIC

John Legend (left) performs with Common during the Art of Elysium Gala.

51 of 128

Emma McIntyre/WireImage

FAST FRIENDS

Timothée Chalamet and Salma Hayek cozied up for a friendly photo at the Film Independent Spirit Awards Nominee Brunch at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood.

52 of 128

Michael Buckner/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

THE HIGHEST BIDDER

Brad Pitt gets into the auction at the Sean Penn & Friends Haiti Rising Gala benefiting J/P Haitian Relief Organization.

53 of 128

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

PERFECT IN PINK

Sadie Sink (left) and Constance Wu attend Lynn Hirschberg Celebrates W Magazine's It Girls with Dior at A.O.C in Los Angeles.

54 of 128

Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

TOAST TO POST

Jennifer Lawrence and Ludacris attended a special reception for the Post that was hosted by David O. Russell and Collen Camp in Los Angeles on Friday.

55 of 128

 

PARTY PEOPLE

Abbie Cornish (left) and Nicole Kidman attended the 7th AACTA International Awards at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles on Friday.

56 of 128

Bauergriffin.com

GOLDEN GIRL

Reese Witherspoon flashed a big smile while running errands  in Los Angeles ahead of the Golden Globes on Friday.

57 of 128

Dan Steinberg/REX/Shutterstock

KEEPING IT CASUAL

Thora Birch and Johnny Knoxville attend a special party for Darkest Hour at Chateau Marmont in Hollywood on Friday.

58 of 128

Amy Graves/Getty Images

GETTING COZY

Jon Hamm was spotted at the Above the Penthouse party for h.Club Los Angeles members at the The Residences At W Hollywood on Friday.

59 of 128

Frederick M. Brown/Getty

TV TALK

Aubrey Plaza discusses her new TV show, Legion, during Friday's TCA Press Tour.

60 of 128

Steve Granitz/WireImage

PEACE OUT

This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia keeps the peace while attending the 18th annual AFI Awards on Friday.

61 of 128

Kevin Winter/Getty

ACTING OUT

Meanwhile, actresses Octavia Spencer and Chrissy Metz meet up inside the event.

62 of 128

Kevin Winter/Getty

THE LOOK OF LOVE

The Big Sick's Kumail Nanjiani and his real-life wife Emily V. Gordon have a date night at the AFI Awards.

63 of 128

The Image Direct

NAILED IT

Kaley Cuoco is seen leaving a nail salon in L.A. on Thursday.

64 of 128

Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

ALL EYES ON BROOKLYNN

Brooklynn Prince, who stars in The Florida Project, is as cute as can be at the AFI Awards luncheon on Friday.

65 of 128

Donato Sardella/Getty

STARRY NIGHT

Say cheese! James Franco and Emilia Clarke come together at W Magazine's celebration of its "Best Performances" portfolio on Thursday.

66 of 128

Donato Sardella/Getty

FULL OF WONDER

Also at W Magazine's party: Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot.

67 of 128

Donato Sardella/Getty

RISING STAR

Elizabeth Olsen and rising star Brooklynn Prince embrace at W Magazine's fête, which honored its "Best Performances" issue.

68 of 128

Jen Lowery/Splash News Online

PRETTY WOMAN

Jamie Chung attends the FOX Winter All-Star Party. 

69 of 128

Mary Clavering/Getty

ALL TIED UP

On Thursday, Garrett Hedlund suits up for his visit to the Young Hollywood Studio. 

70 of 128

Owen Kolasinski/BFA/Shutterstock

MODEL BEHAVIOR

Ireland Baldwin strikes a pose while celebrating W Magazine's "Best Performances" issue.

71 of 128

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

IT'S ABOUT TIME

Greta Gerwig, whose directorial debut Lady Bird has been garnering critical acclaim, speaks with the film's star Saoirse Ronan, onstage during a TimesTalks event on Thursday.

72 of 128

David Livingston/Getty

IT TAKES TWO

A sunglasses-clad Corey Feldman attends a screening of A Tale of Two Coreys — a film based on his and late friend Corey Haim's lives in Hollywood — on Thursday.

73 of 128

Donato Sardella/Getty

FASHION'S FINEST

Jesse Metcalfe and longtime love Cara Santana prove they're smizing pros at W Magazine's celebration of its "Best Performances" portfolio.

74 of 128

MEGA

WET AND WILD

Willow Smith hits the beach with brother Jaden (not pictured) and friends while enjoying a post-New Year's vacation in Hawaii on Thursday.

75 of 128

Donato Sardella/Getty

SHINING STAR

Tracee Ellis Ross shines bright in a sparkly silver suit while attending W Magazine's celebration of its "Best Performances" issue on Thursday in L.A. 

76 of 128

BackGrid

TWO OF A KIND

Scott Disick and girlfriend Sofia Richie enjoy a low-key date night on Thursday in Calabasas, California. 

77 of 128

David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstock

SITTING PRETTY

Mila Kunis and Seth Green get serious while speaking onstage at the Family Guy panel on Thursday as part of the TCA Winter Press Tour in L.A. 

78 of 128

BackGrid

LIFE'S A BEACH

Michelle Rodriguez is all smiles as she goes for a dip while on vacation in Tulum, Mexico on Thursday. 

79 of 128

Donato Sardella/Getty

ARM IN ARM

Newlyweds Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley enjoy a night out on the town at W Magazine's Best Performances celebration on Thursday. 

80 of 128

Getty

LOST IN TRANSLATION

Dwayne Johnson and Karen Gillan crack each other up while attending the Chinese press conference and premiere of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle on Thursday in Beijing. 

81 of 128

BackGrid

ON THE LINE

Golden Globe nominee Jude Law makes a style statement in a striped blazer while out and about in L.A. on Thursday. 

82 of 128

Splash News Online

WORK IT OUT

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez only have eyes for each other as they head to the gym on Thursday in L.A. 

83 of 128

MEGA

GOOD DAY

Britney Spears sports a bright yellow two-piece during her tropical getawatin Hawaii.

84 of 128

Splash News Online

BREAKFAST CLUB

Jennifer Garner keeps things casual during a breakfast date with a friend on Thursday.

85 of 128

BackGrid

COFFEE BREAK

Pete Wentz, who is expecting his third child with girlfriend Meagan Camper, goes on a coffee run in Studio City, California.

86 of 128

BackGrid

SO CHILL

Rita Ora layers up as she lands in chilly London on Thursday.

87 of 128

Christopher Polk/Getty

THEY SEE ME ROLLING

Golden Globes host Seth Meyers rolls out the red carpet ahead of this Sunday's awards ceremony in Beverly Hills.

88 of 128

Gabriel Olsen/Getty

DREAM COME TRUE

Alyssa Milano and Ady Barkan attend the Los Angeles Supports a Dream Act Now! protest on Wednesday.

89 of 128

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

PRETTY IN PLAID

Jennifer Hudson shows off her chic-yet-casual style during an appearance on London's This Morning TV show on Thursday.

90 of 128

BackGrid

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

Colin Farrell and his girlfriend head to grab something to eat together in L.A.

91 of 128

Jay L. Clendenin/Polaris

BUT FIRST, A SELFIE

Armie Hammer poses for pics with fans before attending the 18th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Gala.

92 of 128

Getty

GROWN WOMAN 

Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi struts around N.Y.C. on Wednesday. 

93 of 128

MEGA

FOR THE LOVE OF FITNESS

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley starts the new year off with a Tuesday pilates session.

94 of 128

Splash News Online

WORK IT OUT

Jennifer Garner grabs coffee to-go before taking on her morning workout.

95 of 128

Nicholas Hunt/Getty

HELLO HANDSOME

Michael B. Jordan wears all-black to the New York Film Critics Awards on Wednesday. 

96 of 128

BackGrid

RUN AWAY WITH ME

Meghan Trainor and fianc&ea