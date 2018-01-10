Star Tracks
Ashley Graham Braves the Cold in Mesh, Plus Meghan Markle, Gal Gadot & More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 128
GOLDEN GIRL
Fresh off her Golden Globe win, Saoirse Ronan heads out for the day in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
2 of 128
SMILE FOR THE CAMERA
Meghan Markle and fiancé Prince Harry greet fans while visiting London's Reprezent 107.3FM on Tuesday.
3 of 128
ON AIR
Jason Mitchell chats on SiriusXM Tuesday in New York City.
4 of 128
BRIGHT, SUNSHINY DAY
Gal Gadot steps out in N.Y.C. sporting a trench coat and bright red lips.
5 of 128
NOTHING BUT NET
Ashley Graham wears a mesh top for an appearance on The View in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
6 of 128
LOOKING GREAT
Nicole Richie and her Great News co-star John Michael Higgins, who plays her co-anchor on the show, attend the NBCUniversal Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. on Tuesday.
7 of 128
FUNNY PEOPLE
Rita Ora and Idris Elba share a laugh at the GQ London Men's Fashion Week closing dinner on Monday night.
8 of 128
CRIME FIGHTERS
The stars of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story — Darren Criss, Penélope Cruz, Édgar Ramirez and Ricky Martin — come together at the series' premiere in L.A. on Monday night despite the new controversy surrounding the show.
9 of 128
AMERICAN ANTICS
American Idol judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie pose at the Disney ABC Television Group TCA winter press tour winter press tour in Pasadena, California, on Monday.
10 of 128
MIC CHECK
Taraji P. Henson talks up her new role (and executive producer gig) in Proud Mary during a private dinner at ZUMA in New York City, sponsored by Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège, on Monday night.
11 of 128
ACTING UP
Patrick Wilson, Liam Neeson and Vera Farmiga gather for a photo at the New York City premiere of The Commuter on Monday.
12 of 128
CROP TOPS & COFFEE
Hailey Baldwin goes for a Monday caffeine run in Los Angeles.
13 of 128
ROSEANNE'S REUNION
Roseanne Barr finds herself flanked by her two Beckys — Lecy Goranson and Sarah Chalke — during the Disney ABC Television Group TCA winter press tour in Pasadena, California, on Monday.
14 of 128
STORY TELLER
Vivica A. Fox hangs out in the recording booth on Monday while reading aloud from her memoir, Every Day I'm Hustling, for Audible.
15 of 128
TRUE BELIEVERS
On Monday, Joel McHale and Bryan Fuller celebrate Gillian Anderson as she receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
16 of 128
'BUILD'-ING BLOCKS
O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Pablo Schreiber talk about their new movie Den of Thieves on Monday at the Build Studio in N.Y.C.
17 of 128
SOLO MISSION
After walking the Golden Globes red carpet with girlfriend Diane Kruger, Norman Reedus heads out for an adventure in L.A. on Monday.
18 of 128
BRITISH BEST
Letitia Wright and Natalie Dormer arrive at the BAFTA nominations announcement in London on Tuesday.
19 of 128
GRAHAM GLAM
Ashley Graham is her usual glamorous self while leaving The Daily Show studios in N.Y.C. on Monday.
20 of 128
AIRPORT EXPRESS
Following Sunday night's Golden Globe Awards, Armie Hammer and his wife Elizabeth Chambers arrive in New York City on Monday.
21 of 128
GETTING THE BOOT
Kelly Ripa finds herself flanked by Jake Shears and J Harrison Ghee backstage on Broadway Monday night following Shears' debut in the show Kinky Boots.
22 of 128
WEATHER READY
On Monday in Los Angeles, Amy Adams steps out with her umbrella.
23 of 128
TOTAL GAMER
Apl.de.ap of The Black Eyed Peas performs during halftime at Monday's Clippers vs. Hawks basketball game at the Staples Center in L.A.
24 of 128
DIAMOND DIVA
Amber Rose kicks back on Monday night while hanging at Ace of Diamonds in West Hollywood.
25 of 128
BELLY LAUGHS
Who bumped best? American Housewife's Diedrich Bader and Katy Mixon face off at the Disney ABC Television Group TCA winter press tour winter press tour in Pasadena, California, on Monday.
26 of 128
UP TO MY NECK
Jon Hamm attends Friday's Above the Penthouse Welcome at W Hollywood.
27 of 128
IN THE PAST
Julie Bowen reunites with her former Ed costar Lesley Boone at the HBO Luxury Lounge featuring Ancestry in L.A. over the weekend.
28 of 128
YOGA MOM
Pregnant Ali Fedotowsky shows off her moves on Home & Family on Monday in Universal City, California.
29 of 128
GOOD DAY
Liam Neeson stops by Good Morning America on Monday.
30 of 128
GUESS WHO'S BACK?
Julia Roberts and Lucas Hedges film a scene for their upcoming movie, Ben Is Back, on Monday in N.Y.C.
31 of 128
TV TALK
Jenna Fischer and Oliver Hudson, stars of Splitting Up Together, speak onstage during the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour.
32 of 128
A LITTLE TLC
A bikini-clad Brooke Hogan shows off her toned physique while relaxing at the SLS South Beach Hotel.
33 of 128
HAT'S OFF
During a chilly New York morning, Blake Lively bundles up on Monday.
34 of 128
BUMPIN' AROUND
Doutzen Kroes joins fellow model Candice Swanepoel, who is currently pregnant, on the beach in Brazil.
35 of 128
PUPPY LOVE
Pregnant Eva Longoria goes for an early morning walk with her pup.
36 of 128
FULL OF LOVE
The Florida Project's Brooklynn Prince and Willem Dafoe share a sweet embrace at the BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party on Saturday.
37 of 128
FULL SUPPORT
Rebel Wilson comes out to support the Los Angeles Rams during their Saturday game against the Atlanta Falcons.
38 of 128
WORK HARD, PLAY HARD
Lin-Manuel Miranda helps distribute toys to kids at the Celebraion of Three Kings Day event on Saturday.
39 of 128
HAVING A BALL
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez take their kids out to take in a Los Angeles Lakers game on Friday.
40 of 128
GOOD POINT
Master of None's Lena Waithe and actress Asia Kate Dillon attend the Showtime Golden Globe Nominees Celebration event on Saturday.
41 of 128
WALK IT OUT
Ellen Page and wife Emma Portner hug it out during an L.A. stroll on Friday.
42 of 128
CHEERS!
Ian Somerhalder participates in a Q&A during Wizard World Comic Con on Saturday.
43 of 128
SPEAKING OUT
Snoop Dogg takes the mic for his halftime performance during the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams game on Saturday.
44 of 128
TAKE A SEAT
Jack Black and son Thomas attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.
45 of 128
SING OUT LOUD
Jason Derulo performs onstage in concert during the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! event on Saturday.
46 of 128
GETTING GLAM
Frankie Grande, who channels Dr. Frank-N-Furter, and "The Narrator" Marissa Jaret Winokur pose backstage at the sold-out production of The Rocky Horror Show on Saturday.
47 of 128
CENTER STAGE
All eyes are on Katy Perry as she gives a performance at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Friday.
48 of 128
GIVING BACK
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announce the donation of $2 million to various primary health centers in Puerto Rico on Sunday.
49 of 128
TEA FOR THREE
From left: Sonequa Martin-Green, Issa Rae, and Deniese Davis pose together at the BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles.
50 of 128
MAKING BEAUTIFUL MUSIC
John Legend (left) performs with Common during the Art of Elysium Gala.
51 of 128
FAST FRIENDS
Timothée Chalamet and Salma Hayek cozied up for a friendly photo at the Film Independent Spirit Awards Nominee Brunch at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood.
52 of 128
THE HIGHEST BIDDER
Brad Pitt gets into the auction at the Sean Penn & Friends Haiti Rising Gala benefiting J/P Haitian Relief Organization.
53 of 128
PERFECT IN PINK
Sadie Sink (left) and Constance Wu attend Lynn Hirschberg Celebrates W Magazine's It Girls with Dior at A.O.C in Los Angeles.
54 of 128
TOAST TO POST
Jennifer Lawrence and Ludacris attended a special reception for the Post that was hosted by David O. Russell and Collen Camp in Los Angeles on Friday.
55 of 128
PARTY PEOPLE
Abbie Cornish (left) and Nicole Kidman attended the 7th AACTA International Awards at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles on Friday.
56 of 128
GOLDEN GIRL
Reese Witherspoon flashed a big smile while running errands in Los Angeles ahead of the Golden Globes on Friday.
57 of 128
KEEPING IT CASUAL
Thora Birch and Johnny Knoxville attend a special party for Darkest Hour at Chateau Marmont in Hollywood on Friday.
58 of 128
GETTING COZY
Jon Hamm was spotted at the Above the Penthouse party for h.Club Los Angeles members at the The Residences At W Hollywood on Friday.
59 of 128
TV TALK
Aubrey Plaza discusses her new TV show, Legion, during Friday's TCA Press Tour.
60 of 128
PEACE OUT
This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia keeps the peace while attending the 18th annual AFI Awards on Friday.
61 of 128
ACTING OUT
Meanwhile, actresses Octavia Spencer and Chrissy Metz meet up inside the event.
62 of 128
THE LOOK OF LOVE
The Big Sick's Kumail Nanjiani and his real-life wife Emily V. Gordon have a date night at the AFI Awards.
63 of 128
NAILED IT
Kaley Cuoco is seen leaving a nail salon in L.A. on Thursday.
64 of 128
ALL EYES ON BROOKLYNN
Brooklynn Prince, who stars in The Florida Project, is as cute as can be at the AFI Awards luncheon on Friday.
65 of 128
STARRY NIGHT
Say cheese! James Franco and Emilia Clarke come together at W Magazine's celebration of its "Best Performances" portfolio on Thursday.
66 of 128
FULL OF WONDER
Also at W Magazine's party: Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot.
67 of 128
RISING STAR
Elizabeth Olsen and rising star Brooklynn Prince embrace at W Magazine's fête, which honored its "Best Performances" issue.
68 of 128
PRETTY WOMAN
Jamie Chung attends the FOX Winter All-Star Party.
69 of 128
ALL TIED UP
On Thursday, Garrett Hedlund suits up for his visit to the Young Hollywood Studio.
70 of 128
MODEL BEHAVIOR
Ireland Baldwin strikes a pose while celebrating W Magazine's "Best Performances" issue.
71 of 128
IT'S ABOUT TIME
Greta Gerwig, whose directorial debut Lady Bird has been garnering critical acclaim, speaks with the film's star Saoirse Ronan, onstage during a TimesTalks event on Thursday.
72 of 128
IT TAKES TWO
A sunglasses-clad Corey Feldman attends a screening of A Tale of Two Coreys — a film based on his and late friend Corey Haim's lives in Hollywood — on Thursday.
73 of 128
FASHION'S FINEST
Jesse Metcalfe and longtime love Cara Santana prove they're smizing pros at W Magazine's celebration of its "Best Performances" portfolio.
74 of 128
WET AND WILD
Willow Smith hits the beach with brother Jaden (not pictured) and friends while enjoying a post-New Year's vacation in Hawaii on Thursday.
75 of 128
SHINING STAR
Tracee Ellis Ross shines bright in a sparkly silver suit while attending W Magazine's celebration of its "Best Performances" issue on Thursday in L.A.
76 of 128
TWO OF A KIND
Scott Disick and girlfriend Sofia Richie enjoy a low-key date night on Thursday in Calabasas, California.
77 of 128
SITTING PRETTY
Mila Kunis and Seth Green get serious while speaking onstage at the Family Guy panel on Thursday as part of the TCA Winter Press Tour in L.A.
78 of 128
LIFE'S A BEACH
Michelle Rodriguez is all smiles as she goes for a dip while on vacation in Tulum, Mexico on Thursday.
79 of 128
ARM IN ARM
Newlyweds Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley enjoy a night out on the town at W Magazine's Best Performances celebration on Thursday.
80 of 128
LOST IN TRANSLATION
Dwayne Johnson and Karen Gillan crack each other up while attending the Chinese press conference and premiere of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle on Thursday in Beijing.
81 of 128
ON THE LINE
Golden Globe nominee Jude Law makes a style statement in a striped blazer while out and about in L.A. on Thursday.
82 of 128
WORK IT OUT
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez only have eyes for each other as they head to the gym on Thursday in L.A.
83 of 128
GOOD DAY
Britney Spears sports a bright yellow two-piece during her tropical getawatin Hawaii.
84 of 128
BREAKFAST CLUB
Jennifer Garner keeps things casual during a breakfast date with a friend on Thursday.
85 of 128
COFFEE BREAK
Pete Wentz, who is expecting his third child with girlfriend Meagan Camper, goes on a coffee run in Studio City, California.
86 of 128
SO CHILL
Rita Ora layers up as she lands in chilly London on Thursday.
87 of 128
THEY SEE ME ROLLING
Golden Globes host Seth Meyers rolls out the red carpet ahead of this Sunday's awards ceremony in Beverly Hills.
88 of 128
DREAM COME TRUE
Alyssa Milano and Ady Barkan attend the Los Angeles Supports a Dream Act Now! protest on Wednesday.
89 of 128
PRETTY IN PLAID
Jennifer Hudson shows off her chic-yet-casual style during an appearance on London's This Morning TV show on Thursday.
90 of 128
FOOD FOR THOUGHT
Colin Farrell and his girlfriend head to grab something to eat together in L.A.
91 of 128
BUT FIRST, A SELFIE
Armie Hammer poses for pics with fans before attending the 18th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Gala.
92 of 128
GROWN WOMAN
Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi struts around N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
93 of 128
FOR THE LOVE OF FITNESS
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley starts the new year off with a Tuesday pilates session.
94 of 128
WORK IT OUT
Jennifer Garner grabs coffee to-go before taking on her morning workout.
95 of 128
HELLO HANDSOME
Michael B. Jordan wears all-black to the New York Film Critics Awards on Wednesday.
96 of 128
RUN AWAY WITH ME
Meghan Trainor and fianc&ea