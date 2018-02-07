Star Tracks
Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest Enjoy 'Paradise,' Plus Benedict Cumberbatch, Colin Firth & More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Grace Gavilanes
KICKING IT AROUND
On Tuesday, Benedict Cumberbatch tests his soccer moves at the Active Communities Network program in London.
BROOKLYN BOYS
Edward Norton and Bruce Willis film Motherless Brooklyn in N.Y.C.
MOVIE MOMENT
They clean up real good! Colin Firth and Rachel Weisz, who both star in The Mercy, attend the film's world premiere on Tuesday.
THE WRITE STUFF
Gayle King, who serves as editor at large of O, The Oprah Magazine, poses with The New Yorker contributor Ronan Farrow at Tuesday's American Magazine Media Conference.
HELLO THERE
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Secrest ride round and round while filming at their Live with Kelly and Ryan show's current location in Atlantis, Paradise Island.
MY OTHER HALF
Jillian Hervey and mom Vanessa Williams pose at Burlington and WomenHeart's event, offering free health screenings in New York City.
ON THE BRIGHT SIDE
A happy Yara Shahidi arrives for a Tuesday Build Series event in New York City.
HUG IT OUT
James Franco embraces girlfriend Isabel Pakzad as the pair gear up to go surfing, following his Oscars snub, on Monday.
CATCHING UP
Jennifer Garner breaks out in laughter during a post-workout hangout with her friend (not pictured) on Monday.
WE LOVE YOUR WORK!
Oscar Isaac, Abbie Cornish, playwright Martin McDonagh and Darrell Britt-Gibson come together at the opening night party for McDonagh's new play Hangman on Monday in New York City.
BIG FAN
Also at the opening night party for Hangman? A smiling Hugh Jackman.
READY, SET, FOCUS
Hailey Clauson gives her full attention to her photographer while on a fashion shoot in Venice Beach on Monday.
HIGH ENERGY
Shameless star Emmy Rossum lets out a big laugh while attending the Williamstown Theatre Festival Gala on Monday.
A FAMILY AFFAIR
Clint Eastwood feels the love as his six kids — Kyle, Alison and Scott are pictured here — support their dad at the world premiere of his latest film, The 15:17 to Paris.
GIRLS NIGHT
Bria Vinaite and Valeria Cotto strike poses at The Hollywood Reporter's Academy Awards Nominees Night on Monday.
LET THEM EAT CAKE
Brooklyn Beckham takes a bite out of girlfriend Chloë Grace Moretz's 21st birthday cake at L.A.'s Beauty & Essex on Saturday.
HAIRY SITUATION
A bearded Jared Leto looks chill as ever as he walks through Los Angeles.
SIGN LANGUAGE
Lindsay Lohan keeps the peace during a family outing to dinner in N.Y.C.
WORKOUT READY
Sarah Hyland is spotted at her Los Angeles gym on Monday.
GROWN WOMAN
Monday in Beverly Hills, Helen Mirren is honored at AARP's Movies for Grownups Awards.
I'M A HUGGER
Kris Jenner and Rachel Zoe embrace at the designer's L.A. presentation on Monday.
MAKE WAY
Jill Soloway, Rashida Jones, Nina Shaw, Tina Tchen, Natalie Portman and Melina Matsoukas speak at The 2018 MAKERS Conference Monday in Los Angeles.
FAMILY MAGIC
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles celebrates his Super Bowl LII win with daughter Lily, 7 months, and wife Tori at Walt Disney World on Monday.
IN THE BAG
Chanel Iman teams up with Gilt.com at the U.S. launch of BLAKUS handbags Monday in New York City.
AT PEACE
Best Actor nominee Timothée Chalamet arrives at the annual Academy Awards nominee luncheon on Monday in Beverly Hills.
DREAM TEAM
Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig and star Saoirse Ronan arrive at AARP's Movies for Grownups Awards in Beverly Hills.
POWER COUPLE
Emily V. Gordon and husband Kumail Nanjiani pose at The Hollywood Reporter's Nominees Night in Beverly Hills on Monday.
BREAKFAST OF CHAMPIONS
Arizona Muse hosts the Tuesday breakfast launch of Chinti & Parker's collaboration with Women for Women International in London.
DOG DAY AFTERNOON
Liev Schreiber walks through New York City's Noho neighborhood on Monday.
FLOWER POWER
Naomi Watts picks up a bouquet of flowers in N.Y.C.
SOAK IT ALL IN
Soaking up the sun, Robert Pattinson goes for a jog on the beach during a trip to Half Moon Bay in Antigua.
SUIT YOURSELF
Daniel Kaluuya, who is nominated for a Best Actor Oscar for Get Out, attends the 90th annual Academy Awards nominee luncheon on Monday.
STAGE PRESENCE
The cast of Broadway's Lobby Hero — Kenneth Lonergan, Michael Cera, Bryan Tyree Henry, Bel Powley, Chris Evans and Trip Cullman — come together for a photo opp in N.Y.C.
CUTE COUPLE ALERT
Newlyweds Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger strike a pose before heading inside the Academy Awards nominees luncheon.
WHEN IN FRANCE
Rita Ora arrives at C a Vous TV show on Monday in Paris, France.
PUPPY LOVE
Aaron Carter is all smiles while shopping with his sister (not pictured) and his pup in Hollywood.
SITTING PRETTY
Saoirse Ronan takes a seat to discuss her career and Oscar-nominated performance in Lady Bird during The 33rd Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Sunday.
HIGH PRAISE
Sally Hawkins and Richard Jenkins come out to support their director Guillermo del Toro, who was honored with the medallion for outstanding directorial achievement in feature film for The Shape of Water, at the 70th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards.
STARRY NIGHT
Shkodran Mustafi and Sead Kolasinac of Arsenal get the surprise of a lifetime when they snap a group pic with Rihanna following Saturday's Premier League match between Arsenal and Everton in London.
BRING IT ON
Carrying a fan with the message #MasMujeres (translated to "#MoreWomen"), Penélope Cruz makes her way down the Goya Cinema Awards red carpet on Saturday in Madrid, Spain.
FLYING HIGH
Miles Teller shares who he's rooting for while attending the 2018 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert ahead of the Super Bowl.
BACK TO BLACK
On Monday, Lupita Nyong'o attends the press conference for the Seoul premiere of Black Panther.
FULL OF WONDER
Kate Upton casually channels Wonder Woman following a Sunday dinner in Beverly Hills.
BUCKLE UP
Kylie Minogue enjoys herself while riding shotgun with Formula E CEO Alejandro Agag in the BMW i8 Safety Car during the Santiago ePrix.
FULL ATTENTION
All eyes are on John Boyega as the Star Wars star appears on stage during the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Saturday.
SING OUT LOUD
On Sunday, Jhené Aiko performs live on stage at KOKO in London.
HAPPY TO BE HERE
Gary Oldman visits the Dom Perignon Lounge after receiving the maltin modern master award from Ben Mendelsohn at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.
SPEAKING OUT
Jennifer Lawrence hosts the "Unrigged Live!" event, presented by Represent.Us, during the 2018 Unrig the System Summit on Saturday in New Orleans, Louisiana.
MAKING WAVES
Dania Ramirez greets photographers at the Virtuosos Awards during the 33rd Santa Barbara International Film Festival.
BETTER FROM THE BACK
Ciara takes a look back while attending the NFL Honors at University of Minnesota on Saturday.
MAN OF THE HOUR
The crowd goes wild for Black Panther's Chadwick Boseman at a press conference for the film's Seoul premiere.
WHAT AN HONOR
Alan Cumming accepts the icon award at the SCAD aTVfest in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday.
RETURN OF THE JEDI
Star Wars: The Last Jedi actress Laura Dern visits Disneyland.
THE RIGHT DIRECTION
Jordan Peele and Greta Gerwig pose together at the 70th Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
DRAWING BIG SMILES
Shoshana Bean and Jesse Tyler Ferguson attend the Starlight Children's Foundation's Design-a-Gown event hosted by Michaels in Los Angeles.
THREE'S COMPANY
John Boyega, Timothée Chalamet and Daniel Kaluuya visit the Dom Perignon Lounge before receiving the Virtuosos Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.
IT GIRL
Cardi B attends Rolling Stone Live: Minneapolis presented by Mercedes-Benz and TIDAL and produced in partnership with Talent Resources Sports in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Friday.
FEELING DOPE
Jessica Williams (left) and Phoebe Robinson attend HBO's 2 Dope Queens Los Angeles Slumber Party Premiere at NeueHouse Hollywood on Friday.
GAME, SET, EAT
(From left) Rachel Platten, Dak Prescott and Cindy Crawford attend Pepsi Generations Live Pop-Up on Friday in Minneapolis, Minnesota, ahead of the Super Bowl.
NIGHT OUT
Selena Gomez wore a satin dress and furry coat while leaving Yasbel in Los Angeles on Friday.
BIRTHDAY GIRL
Christie Brinkley celebrates her 64th birthday in New York City on Friday.
SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE
Former First Lady Michelle Obama honors the 2018 School Counselor of the Year at a special celebration at the Kennedy Center on Friday.
GRIN AND BEAR IT
Glenn Howerton is all smiles as he arrives at a press junket for his new show, A.P. Bio, at SCAD aTVfest in Atlanta on Friday.
SNOW PRINCESS
Kate Middleton gets ready to hit the slopes during a visit to the Holmenkollen Ski Jump in Norway on Friday as part of her royal trip to Scandavia with Prince William.
GETTING PUMPED
Olivia Culpo gets her head in the game while posing with the Vince Lombardi trophy at the Super Bowl LII Radio Row on Friday.
GOING GREEN
Actors Elizabeth Debicki, Margot Robbie, James Corden, Rose Byrne and Domhnall Gleeson — along with director Will Gluck — embrace their sunny side at a garden-themed photocall for Peter Rabbit on Friday in Hollywood.
HONORABLE MENTION
Connie Britton and La La Anthony share the stage at the 2018 School Counselor of Year event on Friday.
EQUALITY FOR ALL
Selma Blair and Molly Sims take a break from mingling at Edie Parker's L.A. Dinner Party to show their support for Time's Up on Thursday.
HEAR ME OUT
Snoop Dogg belts out a performance during BET's 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration on Thursday.
TAKE A SEAT
Willem Dafoe takes the stage at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where he was given the Cinema Vanguard Award for his performance in The Florida Project.
WRITE ON
Get Out writer and director (and newly minted Oscar nominee!) Jordan Peele suits up to attend the Writers Guild's "Beyond Words 2018" event on Thursday.
FEEL THE MUSIC
Padma Lakshmi poses with a member of The African Children's Choir while attending the Choir ChangeMakers Gala on Thursday.
ALL EYES ON LUPITA
Lupita Nyong'o stylishly commands attention while making her way inside Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK
A blazer-clad Kate Mara means serious business at the N.Y.C. premiere of Why Can't We Get Along? on Thursday.
TAKE YOUR PIC
Cindy Crawford's look-alike daughter, Kaia Gerber, strikes a pose during a photoshoot for Karl Lagerfeld's campaign on Wednesday.
CUTE COUPLE ALERT
Ciara and husband Russell Wilson are total relationship goals at an intimate album listening experience, hosted by American Express and Justin Timberlake
BACK IN BLACK
Helen Mirren is stunning in black as she arrives at an L.A. screening of The Winchester Nationwide Psychic Reading on Thursday.
GIRL POWER
Ginnifer Goodwin and Whitney Cummings cozy up to each other at the premiere afterparty for The Female Brain on Thursday in Hollywood.
DATE NIGHT
Joel Kinnaman and wife Cleo Wattenström strike a pose at the Netflix premiere of Altered Carbon on Thursday in Los Angeles.
MEET AND GREET
Hillary and Chelsea Clinton get some face time with John Lithgow backstage at the Roundabout Theatre Company's production of John Lithgow: Stories By Heart on Thursday in New York.
WALK IT OUT
Olivia Wilde keeps it casual while out and about in L.A. on Thursday.
CHEERING SECTION
Liam Neeson watches the New York Rangers face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday at Madison Square Garden.
DAPPER DUO
Football players Von Miller and Isaiah Mustafa ham it up for the cameras at the Old Spice Super Bowl LII photocall on Thursday in Minneapolis.
LOOK OF LOVE
Joe Managaniello and wife Sofia Vergara are all smiles as they pose for photographers at the Hollywood premiere of The Female Brain on Thursday.
DANCING QUEENS
Malin Akerman and Jack Donnelly get the party started with members of The African Children's Choir at their ChangeMakers Gala on Thursday in New York.
HIPPIE CHIC
Kate Hudson channels her inner bohemian while out and about in L.A. on Thursday.
IN CHARACTER
Michael Douglas get serious while filming The Kominsky Method in L.A. on Friday.
NAVY LADY
Dressed in a navy dress, Selena Gomez meets with a friend to go shopping in Beverly Hills on Thursday.
RAIN CHECK
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at the Endeavor Fund Awards — Markle's first awards ceremony with her husband-to-be — in London on Thursday.
PUT YOUR BACK INTO IT
On Thursday, Olivia Culpo is red-y for anything as she poses at the Good Day L.A. studios.
HITTING THE GYM
Equipped with a water bottle and yoga mat, a glowing Molly Sims works on her fitness on Thursday.
CHASING PAVEMENT
Leslie Bibb and husband Sam Rockwell go out for a Thursday walk in Los Angeles.
LET'S PLAY
Ahead of his Super Bowl performance this Sunday, Justin Timberlake takes the stage at the halftime show press conference on Thursday.
BRIGHT & EARLY
Jenny McCarthy proves she's excited for Super Bowl Sunday by slipping on a football jersey to host her SiriusXM show at Super Bowl LII Radio Row on Thursday.
STEALING KISSES
On Tuesday, Jaden Smith plants a smooch on girlfriend Odessa Adlon's cheek in Beverly Hills.
