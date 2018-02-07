Star Tracks

Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest Enjoy 'Paradise,' Plus Benedict Cumberbatch, Colin Firth & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By @gracegavilanes

Jeff Spicer/Getty

KICKING IT AROUND 

On Tuesday, Benedict Cumberbatch tests his soccer moves at the Active Communities Network program in London. 

Splash News

BROOKLYN BOYS 

Edward Norton and Bruce Willis film Motherless Brooklyn in N.Y.C. 

Tom Nicholson/REX/Shutterstock

MOVIE MOMENT

They clean up real good! Colin Firth and Rachel Weisz, who both star in The Mercy, attend the film's world premiere on Tuesday.

Ben Gabbe/Getty

THE WRITE STUFF

Gayle King, who serves as editor at large of O, The Oprah Magazine, poses with The New Yorker contributor Ronan Farrow at Tuesday's American Magazine Media Conference.

David M. Russell/Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

HELLO THERE

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Secrest ride round and round while filming at their Live with Kelly and Ryan show's current location in Atlantis, Paradise Island.

JOHN NACION/startraks

MY OTHER HALF

Jillian Hervey and mom Vanessa Williams pose at Burlington and WomenHeart's event, offering free health screenings in New York City. 

Christopher Peterson/Splash News

ON THE BRIGHT SIDE 

A happy Yara Shahidi arrives for a Tuesday Build Series event in New York City. 

BACKGRID

HUG IT OUT

James Franco embraces girlfriend Isabel Pakzad as the pair gear up to go surfing, following his Oscars snub, on Monday. 

X17online

CATCHING UP

Jennifer Garner breaks out in laughter during a post-workout hangout with her friend (not pictured) on Monday.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

WE LOVE YOUR WORK!

Oscar Isaac, Abbie Cornish, playwright Martin McDonagh and Darrell Britt-Gibson come together at the opening night party for McDonagh's new play Hangman on Monday in New York City.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

BIG FAN

Also at the opening night party for Hangman? A smiling Hugh Jackman.

MEGA

READY, SET, FOCUS

Hailey Clauson gives her full attention to her photographer while on a fashion shoot in Venice Beach on Monday.

Janet Mayer/StarTraks

HIGH ENERGY

Shameless star Emmy Rossum lets out a big laugh while attending the Williamstown Theatre Festival Gala on Monday.

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty

A FAMILY AFFAIR

Clint Eastwood feels the love as his six kids — Kyle, Alison and Scott are pictured here — support their dad at the world premiere of his latest film, The 15:17 to Paris.

Jonathan Leibson/BFA/Shutterstock

GIRLS NIGHT

Bria Vinaite and Valeria Cotto strike poses at The Hollywood Reporter's Academy Awards Nominees Night on Monday.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

LET THEM EAT CAKE

Brooklyn Beckham takes a bite out of girlfriend Chloë Grace Moretz's 21st birthday cake at L.A.'s Beauty & Essex on Saturday.

Splash News Online

HAIRY SITUATION

A bearded Jared Leto looks chill as ever as he walks through Los Angeles.

Splash News Online

SIGN LANGUAGE

Lindsay Lohan keeps the peace during a family outing to dinner in N.Y.C.

Pacific Coast News

WORKOUT READY 

Sarah Hyland is spotted at her Los Angeles gym on Monday.

Rich Fury/Getty

GROWN WOMAN

Monday in Beverly Hills, Helen Mirren is honored at AARP's Movies for Grownups Awards. 

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

I'M A HUGGER

Kris Jenner and Rachel Zoe embrace at the designer's L.A. presentation on Monday. 

Rachel Murray/Getty

MAKE WAY 

Jill Soloway, Rashida Jones, Nina Shaw, Tina Tchen, Natalie Portman and Melina Matsoukas speak at The 2018 MAKERS Conference Monday in Los Angeles. 

Matt Stroshane/Disney Resorts/Getty

FAMILY MAGIC

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles celebrates his Super Bowl LII win with daughter Lily, 7 months, and wife Tori at Walt Disney World on Monday. 

Cindy Ord/Getty

IN THE BAG 

Chanel Iman teams up with Gilt.com at the U.S. launch of BLAKUS handbags Monday in New York City. 

Kevin Winter/Getty

AT PEACE

Best Actor nominee Timothée Chalamet arrives at the annual Academy Awards nominee luncheon on Monday in Beverly Hills. 

Rich Fury/Getty

DREAM TEAM 

Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig and star Saoirse Ronan arrive at AARP's Movies for Grownups Awards in Beverly Hills. 

Neilson Barnard/Getty

POWER COUPLE 

Emily V. Gordon and husband Kumail Nanjiani pose at The Hollywood Reporter's Nominees Night in Beverly Hills on Monday. 

Dave Benett/Getty

BREAKFAST OF CHAMPIONS 

Arizona Muse hosts the Tuesday breakfast launch of Chinti & Parker's collaboration with Women for Women International in London.  

BackGrid

DOG DAY AFTERNOON

Liev Schreiber walks through New York City's Noho neighborhood on Monday.

Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online

FLOWER POWER

Naomi Watts picks up a bouquet of flowers in N.Y.C.

BackGrid

SOAK IT ALL IN

Soaking up the sun, Robert Pattinson goes for a jog on the beach during a trip to Half Moon Bay in Antigua.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty

SUIT YOURSELF

Daniel Kaluuya, who is nominated for a Best Actor Oscar for Get Out, attends the 90th annual Academy Awards nominee luncheon on Monday.

Adam Nemser/StarTraks

STAGE PRESENCE

The cast of Broadway's Lobby Hero — Kenneth Lonergan, Michael Cera, Bryan Tyree Henry, Bel Powley, Chris Evans and Trip Cullman — come together for a photo opp in N.Y.C.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

CUTE COUPLE ALERT

Newlyweds Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger strike a pose before heading inside the Academy Awards nominees luncheon.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

WHEN IN FRANCE

Rita Ora arrives at C a Vous TV show on Monday in Paris, France.

BackGrid

PUPPY LOVE

Aaron Carter is all smiles while shopping with his sister (not pictured) and his pup in Hollywood.

Rebecca Sapp/Getty

SITTING PRETTY

Saoirse Ronan takes a seat to discuss her career and Oscar-nominated performance in Lady Bird during The 33rd Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Sunday.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty

HIGH PRAISE

Sally Hawkins and Richard Jenkins come out to support their director Guillermo del Toro, who was honored with the medallion for outstanding directorial achievement in feature film for The Shape of Water, at the 70th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards.

David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty

STARRY NIGHT

Shkodran Mustafi and Sead Kolasinac of Arsenal get the surprise of a lifetime when they snap a group pic with Rihanna following Saturday's Premier League match between Arsenal and Everton in London.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty

BRING IT ON

Carrying a fan with the message #MasMujeres (translated to "#MoreWomen"), Penélope Cruz makes her way down the Goya Cinema Awards red carpet on Saturday in Madrid, Spain.

Christopher Polk/Getty

FLYING HIGH

Miles Teller shares who he's rooting for while attending the 2018 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert ahead of the Super Bowl.

Han Myung-Gu/Getty

BACK TO BLACK

On Monday, Lupita Nyong'o attends the press conference for the Seoul premiere of Black Panther.

MEGA

FULL OF WONDER

Kate Upton casually channels Wonder Woman following a Sunday dinner in Beverly Hills.

Sam Bagnall/Getty

BUCKLE UP

Kylie Minogue enjoys herself while riding shotgun with Formula E CEO Alejandro Agag in the BMW i8 Safety Car during the Santiago ePrix.

Michael Kovac/Getty

FULL ATTENTION

All eyes are on John Boyega as the Star Wars star appears on stage during the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Saturday.

Joseph Okpako/WireImage

SING OUT LOUD

On Sunday, Jhené Aiko performs live on stage at KOKO in London.

Michael Kovac/Getty

HAPPY TO BE HERE

Gary Oldman visits the Dom Perignon Lounge after receiving the maltin modern master award from Ben Mendelsohn at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Erika Goldring/Getty

SPEAKING OUT

Jennifer Lawrence hosts the "Unrigged Live!" event, presented by Represent.Us, during the 2018 Unrig the System Summit on Saturday in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Rebecca Sapp/Getty

MAKING WAVES

Dania Ramirez greets photographers at the Virtuosos Awards during the 33rd Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Christopher Polk/Getty

BETTER FROM THE BACK

Ciara takes a look back while attending the NFL Honors at University of Minnesota on Saturday.

Han Myung-Gu/Getty

MAN OF THE HOUR

The crowd goes wild for Black Panther's Chadwick Boseman at a press conference for the film's Seoul premiere.

Vivien Killilea/Getty

WHAT AN HONOR

Alan Cumming accepts the icon award at the SCAD aTVfest in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday.

Jason Sudock/Disneyland Resorts/Getty Images

RETURN OF THE JEDI

Star Wars: The Last Jedi actress Laura Dern visits Disneyland.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

THE RIGHT DIRECTION

Jordan Peele and Greta Gerwig pose together at the 70th Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Rachel Murray/Getty Images

DRAWING BIG SMILES

Shoshana Bean and Jesse Tyler Ferguson attend the Starlight Children's Foundation's Design-a-Gown event hosted by Michaels in Los Angeles.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

THREE'S COMPANY

John Boyega, Timothée Chalamet and Daniel Kaluuya visit the Dom Perignon Lounge before receiving the Virtuosos Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images

IT GIRL

Cardi B attends Rolling Stone Live: Minneapolis presented by Mercedes-Benz and TIDAL and produced in partnership with Talent Resources Sports in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Friday.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

FEELING DOPE

Jessica Williams (left) and Phoebe Robinson attend HBO's 2 Dope Queens Los Angeles Slumber Party Premiere at NeueHouse Hollywood on Friday.

Dipasupil/Getty Images

GAME, SET, EAT

(From left) Rachel Platten, Dak Prescott and Cindy Crawford attend Pepsi Generations Live Pop-Up on Friday in Minneapolis, Minnesota, ahead of the Super Bowl.

Pap Nation/Splash News

NIGHT OUT

Selena Gomez wore a satin dress and furry coat while leaving Yasbel in Los Angeles on Friday.

Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Images

BIRTHDAY GIRL

Christie Brinkley celebrates her 64th birthday in New York City on Friday.

Paul Morigi/Getty

SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE

Former First Lady Michelle Obama honors the 2018 School Counselor of the Year at a special celebration at the Kennedy Center on Friday.

Vivien Killilea/Getty

GRIN AND BEAR IT

Glenn Howerton is all smiles as he arrives at a press junket for his new show, A.P. Bio, at SCAD aTVfest in Atlanta on Friday.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

SNOW PRINCESS

Kate Middleton gets ready to hit the slopes during a visit to the Holmenkollen Ski Jump in Norway on Friday as part of her royal trip to Scandavia with Prince William.

Cindy Ord/Getty

GETTING PUMPED

Olivia Culpo gets her head in the game while posing with the Vince Lombardi trophy at the Super Bowl LII Radio Row on Friday.

Emma McIntyre/Getty

GOING GREEN

Actors Elizabeth Debicki, Margot Robbie, James Corden, Rose Byrne and Domhnall Gleeson — along with director Will Gluck — embrace their sunny side at a garden-themed photocall for Peter Rabbit on Friday in Hollywood.

Paul Morigi/Getty

HONORABLE MENTION

Connie Britton and La La Anthony share the stage at the 2018 School Counselor of Year event on Friday.

Donato Sardella/Getty

EQUALITY FOR ALL

Selma Blair and Molly Sims take a break from mingling at Edie Parker's L.A. Dinner Party to show their support for Time's Up on Thursday.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

HEAR ME OUT

Snoop Dogg belts out a performance during BET's 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration on Thursday.

Michael Kovac/Getty

TAKE A SEAT

Willem Dafoe takes the stage at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where he was given the Cinema Vanguard Award for his performance in The Florida Project.

Michael Tullberg/Getty

WRITE ON

Get Out writer and director (and newly minted Oscar nominee!) Jordan Peele suits up to attend the Writers Guild's "Beyond Words 2018" event on Thursday.

Mark Sagliocco/Getty

FEEL THE MUSIC

Padma Lakshmi poses with a member of The African Children's Choir while attending the Choir ChangeMakers Gala on Thursday.

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

ALL EYES ON LUPITA

Lupita Nyong'o stylishly commands attention while making her way inside Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK

A blazer-clad Kate Mara means serious business at the N.Y.C. premiere of Why Can't We Get Along? on Thursday.

Pacific Coast News

TAKE YOUR PIC

Cindy Crawford's look-alike daughter, Kaia Gerber, strikes a pose during a photoshoot for Karl Lagerfeld's campaign on Wednesday.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

CUTE COUPLE ALERT

Ciara and husband Russell Wilson are total relationship goals at an intimate album listening experience, hosted by American Express and Justin Timberlake 

Jerod Harris/Getty

BACK IN BLACK

Helen Mirren is stunning in black as she arrives at an L.A. screening of The Winchester Nationwide Psychic Reading on Thursday.

Araya Diaz/Getty

GIRL POWER

Ginnifer Goodwin and Whitney Cummings cozy up to each other at the premiere afterparty for The Female Brain on Thursday in Hollywood.

Earl Gibson III/Getty

DATE NIGHT

Joel Kinnaman and wife Cleo Wattenström strike a pose at the Netflix premiere of Altered Carbon on Thursday in Los Angeles.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

MEET AND GREET

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton get some face time with John Lithgow backstage at the Roundabout Theatre Company's production of John Lithgow: Stories By Heart on Thursday in New York.

MEGA

WALK IT OUT

Olivia Wilde keeps it casual while out and about in L.A. on Thursday.

JD Images/Shutterstock

CHEERING SECTION

Liam Neeson watches the New York Rangers face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday at Madison Square Garden.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

DAPPER DUO

Football players Von Miller and Isaiah Mustafa ham it up for the cameras at the Old Spice Super Bowl LII photocall on Thursday in Minneapolis.

Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

LOOK OF LOVE

Joe Managaniello and wife Sofia Vergara are all smiles as they pose for photographers at the Hollywood premiere of The Female Brain on Thursday.

Adam Nemser/StarTraks

DANCING QUEENS

Malin Akerman and Jack Donnelly get the party started with members of The African Children's Choir at their ChangeMakers Gala on Thursday in New York.

The Image Direct

HIPPIE CHIC

Kate Hudson channels her inner bohemian while out and about in L.A. on Thursday.

WENN

IN CHARACTER

Michael Douglas get serious while filming The Kominsky Method in L.A. on Friday.

BackGrid

NAVY LADY

Dressed in a navy dress, Selena Gomez meets with a friend to go shopping in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

Shutterstock

RAIN CHECK 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at the Endeavor Fund Awards — Markle's first awards ceremony with her husband-to-be — in London on Thursday. 

Michael Williams/StarTraks

PUT YOUR BACK INTO IT

On Thursday, Olivia Culpo is red-y for anything as she poses at the Good Day L.A. studios. 

Jack Hammer/StarTraks

HITTING THE GYM

Equipped with a water bottle and yoga mat, a glowing Molly Sims works on her fitness on Thursday.

MEGA

CHASING PAVEMENT 

Leslie Bibb and husband Sam Rockwell go out for a Thursday walk in Los Angeles. 

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty

LET'S PLAY

Ahead of his Super Bowl performance this Sunday, Justin Timberlake takes the stage at the halftime show press conference on Thursday.

Cindy Ord/Getty

BRIGHT & EARLY

Jenny McCarthy proves she's excited for Super Bowl Sunday by slipping on a football jersey to host her SiriusXM show at Super Bowl LII Radio Row on Thursday.

BackGrid

STEALING KISSES

On Tuesday, Jaden Smith plants a smooch on girlfriend Odessa Adlon's cheek in Beverly Hills. 

